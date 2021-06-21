Engineered wood is real wood, but instead of one solid piece it consists of three to 10 thin layers of wood called as piles that are fused together under heat and pressure. And we can install it in humidity-prone areas like bathrooms, half baths and finished basements. Engineered floors are available in many different sizes, colors and styles. Engineered Woods are very easy and fast to install. https://woodenflooring.ae/engineered-wood-flooring-dubai/ E-mail us at: info@woodenflooring.ae Call us at : 056-600-9626