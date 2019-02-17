ebony romance novels : Captured Dreams | Romance

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Captured Dreams

  THE CAPTAIN By day, Pierce Pennington is one of Boston's most respected and successful merchants. By night, he becomes the infamous Captain MacHeath, smuggling arms by sea under the pall of darkness-in the name of liberty . . . THE CAPTIVE Portia Edwards will go to any length to find the family she's never known. All her life, she thought herself to be an orphan. Then she finds that her mother is not only alive, but here in Boston, being held captive by Portia's own grandfather, and she will need more than a little help spiriting her mother away to England . . . THE CAPRICE But asking for help is something Portia has never found easy. So even when she steals into her grandfather's masquerade ball and meets with the perfect opportunity to ask the dashing Pennington for help, stubborn pride stands in her way. Pennington would like nothing better than to forget about this proud young woman, yet he finds he cannot stop thinking of the night he met her in a garden . . . Contains mature themes.
  Written By: May McGoldrick. Narrated By: Sienna Frances Publisher: Tantor Media Date: February 2018 Duration: 9 hours 42 minutes
