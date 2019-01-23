Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
erotic free online stories : The Bride |
Erotica
Listen to The Bride and erotic free online stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any erotic free online
stories FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
erotic free online stories : The Bride |
Erotica
After a tumultuous year, Sophie Scaife's relationship with her boyfriend and Dom, billionaire media mogul Neil Elwood,
is hotter and happier than ever. His sizzling dominant side pushes Sophie to new and challenging heights of
submission and erotic exploration as she follows her Sir's every whim. But with his daughter's impending wedding and
a milestone birthday turning Neil's thoughts toward settling down, Sophie faces a much different future than she'd
planned. Caught in a conflict between her new wealth and her desire for independence, Sophie fears that she's
becoming just another Fifth Avenue trophy wife. With her fashion journalism career over and her new effort as a writer
uninspiring, Sophie has to work harder than ever to prove her intentions to Neil's family and friends. Sophie isn't the
only one struggling to adapt to her new lifestyle. When private jets and designer labels threaten her bond with Holli,
Sophie finds herself walking a fine line between the world she now inhabits and the past-and people-she fears she's
left behind. After a shocking revelation divides her loyalties, Sophie is in danger of losing her best friend or fracturing
the trust of the man she loves.
3.
erotic free online stories : The Bride |
Erotica
Written By: Abigail Barnette.
Narrated By: CJ Bloom
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: July 2015
Duration: 13 hours 47 minutes
4.
erotic free online stories : The Bride |
Erotica
Download Full Version The Bride
Audio
OR
Get now
Be the first to comment