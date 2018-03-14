Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Meditacion Guiada "Tu Oasis de Fuerza" Audiobook Free | Audiobook for Mindfulness And Meditation
  2. 2. Meditacion Guiada "Tu Oasis de Fuerza" La manera ideal de terminar un d�a ajetreado: Nuestra fantas�a "Tu oasis de fuerza" te lleva a un lugar m�gico dentro de t�, donde experimentas una profunda relajaci�n y una relajada recreaci�n de im�genes. En un hermoso campo vas a descubrir la fuente de tu vitalidad, una fuerza misteriosa que sostiene toda la vida y te protege. Sugerencias positivas y poderosas im�genes mentales proporcionan un oasis de fuerza para la regeneraci�n intensiva, ayud�ndote a reducir el estr�s y fortalecer su espalda para la vida cotidiana. "Tu oasis de la fuerza" te har� profundizar en tu subconsciente. As� que despu�s de un tiempo regular de escucha de la meditaci�n, ya ser� suficiente. T�mate un momento para transportarte mentalmente ,volver a ese lugar dentro de ti mismo y un profundo descanso y relajaci�n surgir�n de nuevo. Un lugar para descubrir dentro de t� mismo y tomar posesi�n , ser� una valiosa ayuda en momentos de estr�s: En el autob�s, el tren o en el trabajo administrate cinco minutos para volver a recordar en tu mente tu oasis fuerza, gracias a la retenci�n de las im�genes mentales que te acompa�an siempre a tu lado. "Tu oasis de la fuerza" se convierte en un entrenamiento de relajaci�n, lo que reduce tu susceptibilidad al estr�s y te dota de m�s serenidad y armon�a interior en medio de la vida cotidiana.
