Standard Algorithms

  1. 1. STANDARD ALGORITHMS Higher Computing Science
  2. 2. LINEAR SEARCH • Linear search searches an array for a specific value • If the value is found it will return its position in the array • If the value is not found it will return a message to say so
  3. 3. LINEAR SEARCH: SIMPLE Pseudocode: INITIALISE colours array ASK user FOR search_item REPEAT with position FOR number of items in array IF colours[position] = search_item THEN DISPLAY “Search item found in position ” & position
  4. 4. LINEAR SEARCH: SIMPLE Python:
  5. 5. LINEAR SEARCH: SIMPLE Issues: 1. Continues through loop when item found (inefficient) 2. No message if item not found 3. Displays array position rather than actual position 1st item = position 0 2nd item = position 1 etc 4. Loop fixed - 6 times
  6. 6. LINEAR SEARCH: IMPROVED INITIALISE colours array SET found TO false SET position TO 0 ASK user FOR search_item WHILE position < array length AND found is false DO IF colours[position] = search_item THEN SET found TO true ELSE ADD 1 TO position IF found is true THEN DISPLAY ‘Colour found in position’ & position + 1 ELSE DISPLAY ‘Colour not found’
  7. 7. LINEAR SEARCH: IMPROVED
  8. 8. COUNT OCCURRENCES • Count occurrences will count the number of times a specific value appears in an array • For example: [‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘C’, ‘A’, ‘A’, ‘B’] The letter A appears 3 times in the array
  9. 9. COUNT OCCURRENCES Pseudocode: INITIALISE colours array SET occurrences to 0 ASK user FOR search_item REPEAT WITH counter FOR array length IF colours[counter] = search_item THEN ADD 1 TO occurrences DISPLAY occurrences
  10. 10. COUNT OCCURRENCES Python:
  11. 11. FIND MAXIMUM / MINIMUM • Find maximum will return the largest value in a list • Find minimum will return the smallest value in a list • Algorithms are almost identical, the main difference is in the IF statement: • > comparison (maximum) • < comparison (minimum)
  12. 12. FIND MAXIMUM Pseudocode: INITIALISE heights array SET maximum TO first array element REPEAT WITH counter FOR array length IF heights[counter] > maximum THEN SET maximum TO heights[counter] DISPLAY maximum
  13. 13. FIND MAXIMUM Python:
  14. 14. FIND MINIMUM Pseudocode: INITIALISE heights array SET minimum TO first array element REPEAT WITH counter FOR array length IF heights[counter] < minimum THEN SET minimum TO heights[counter] DISPLAY minimum
  15. 15. FIND MINIMUM Python:

