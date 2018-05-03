Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Types of adjectives in Japanese They also function as noun modifiers い adjective + noun おおきい＋うち＝A big house おおきくないうち=A hou...
さっぽろはいろいろなおんせんがあってわたしはだいすき。 I love Sapporo because there are various Hot Springs. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがあってわたしはだいすきだ。 I love Sapp...
Today’s Grammar Lesson How to change adjectives to te form い adjectives Take off い and add くて おいしい(delicious)ーおいしくて な adje...
Te form of verbs from plain form
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Lesson 12 japanese adjectives
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lesson 12 japanese adjectives

6 views

Published on

lesson 12

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lesson 12 japanese adjectives

  1. 1. Types of adjectives in Japanese They also function as noun modifiers い adjective + noun おおきい＋うち＝A big house おおきくないうち=A house that is not big な adjective + noun しずかな+こうえん=a quiet park しずかじゃないこうえん=A park that is not quiet
  2. 2. さっぽろはいろいろなおんせんがあってわたしはだいすき。 I love Sapporo because there are various Hot Springs. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがあってわたしはだいすきだ。 I love Sapporo because there are big snow festivals. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがあってわたしはだいすきです。 I love Sapporo because there are big snow festivals. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがあってわたしはだいすきでした。 I loved Sapporo because there were big snow festivals . さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがあってわたしはだいすきだった。 I loved Sapporo there were big snow festivals. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがなくてわたしはだいすきじゃない（です）。 I do not love Sapporo because there are no big snow festivals. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがなくてわたしはだいすきじゃありません。 I do not love Sapporo because there are no big snow festivals. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがなくてわたしはだいすきじゃありませんでした。 I did not love Sapporo because there were no big snow festivals. さっぽろはおおきいゆきまつりがなくてわたしはだいすきじゃなかった（です）。 I did not love Sapporo because there any big snow festivals
  3. 3. Today’s Grammar Lesson How to change adjectives to te form い adjectives Take off い and add くて おいしい(delicious)ーおいしくて な adjectives Add で to the plain form of the adjective しずか( quiet)ーしずかで ラーメンはやすくておいしい。 The Ramen is cheap and delicious. て-form can be used multiple times in a sentence to connect several adjectives. For example: わたしのせんせいはやさしくて、おもしろくて、かっこいい。 He is kind, funny, and cool. このほんはむずかしくておもしろくありません。 This book is difficult and not interesting
  4. 4. Te form of verbs from plain form

×