inspirational autobiography books Seven Signs of Life

Random House presents the audiobook edition of Seven Signs of
Life by Aoife Abbey, read by Caroline Lennon.
Grief. Anger. Joy. Fear. Distraction. Disgust. Hope. All emotions we expect to
encounter over our lifetime.
But what if this was every day? And what if your ability to manage them was the
difference between life and death?
For a doctor in Intensive Care this is part of the job. Fear in the eyes of a terminally
ill patient who pleads with you to not let them die. Grief when you make a
potentially fatal mistake. Disgust at caring for a convicted rapist. But there are also
moments of joy, like the rare bright spots of lucidity for a dementia patient, or when
the ward unexpectedly breaks into song.
Dr Aoife Abbey shows us what a doctor sees of humanity as it comes through the
revolving door of the hospital and takes us beyond a purely medical perspective.
Told through seven emotions, Seven Signs of Life is about what it means to be alive
and how it feels to care for a living.
Written By: Aoife Abbey
Narrated By: Caroline Lennon
Publisher: Random House UK
Date: February 2019
Duration: 6 hours 13 minutes
