Author David Fulton started in Soap Box Derby in 1978. With a background as a Professional Aircraft Mechanic, Aircraft Inspector, and lifetime tinkerer, Dave quickly adapted to the science and mechanics of Soap Box Derby. Over the years all three sons won their local race and competed in the World Championship races in Akron. Dave s middle son, Christopher was fortunate enough to win the 1980 Junior Division World Championship Race in Akron Ohio. Dave has taken all the racing techniques he has learned over the years and put them in "Winning Ingredients." "Winning Ingredients" was written in 1992 with hopes of helping the new and experienced Soap Box Derby families. After the book was published, Dave was often told by Derby families that they were competing in the Championship Race in Akron, because of his book. Winning Ingredients help you understand the science that makes your car fast. Does Streamlining help? Does low weight help? How much tail weight should I have? How important is Driving? All of these questions and more are in this book. How to build tools you will need for Soap Box Derby is included in this book and can save you lots of money. There are also experiments that can be performed by the family and driver to help you understand what is best for your racer. Also, there are over 100 illustrations that will help you understand what s needed to win. Last but not least, a chapter to teach the family and driver how to drive the fastest car to the finish line. Some of the subjects covered are: Aerodynamics, Energy Management, Weight Management, Design, Construction, Testing, Tools, and Driver s Education.



