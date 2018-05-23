=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+]The best book of the month Deerskins and Duffels: Creek Indian Trade with Anglo-America, 1685-1815 (Indians of the Southeast) [FULL]



Author: Kathryn E.Holland Braund



publisher: Kathryn E.Holland Braund



Book thickness: 195 p



Year of publication: 2006



BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Deerskins and Duffels The Creeks were the largest native group in the Southeast, and through their trade alliance with the British colonies they became the dominant native power in the area. This title documents the trading relationship between the Creek Indians in what is now the southeastern United States and the Anglo-American peoples who settled there.


