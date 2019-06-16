Newsstand Conducting Tours: A Practical Guide For Any device

This books ( Conducting Tours: A Practical Guide ) Made by Marc Mancini

For students seeking adventure in tourism, Conducting Tours offers essential, contemporary guidance needed for success in this exciting, expanding industry. Beginning with basic, valuable information about guiding, escorting, and tour planning, the text progresses with discussions on subtler topics such as guide commentary tricks for effective touring, psychology of group behavior, successful itineraries, and ethical challenges presented to tour leaders. In this edition, students and instructors will find the subject matter organized for greater reading clarity with chapter overviews, highlighted glossary terms, and magazine-style prose. Numerous photos, graphics, and quotes from industry leaders highlight key points, and over 40 charts, maps and illustrations give visual, easy access renderings of information. The professional profiles, end-of-chapter summaries and activities enables learners to comprehend real-life experiences and apply their knowledge to field settings. This integrated textbook/workbook is the only source necessary to learn about Conducting Tours.

