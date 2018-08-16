=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+]The best book of the month An Early Start for Your Child with Autism: Using Everyday Activities to Help Kids Connect, Communicate, and Learn [FREE]



Author: Sally J. Rogers



publisher: Sally J. Rogers



Book thickness: 398 p



Year of publication: 2013



Best Sellers Rank : #2



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Winner of the American Journal of Nursing Award - Consumer Health! Cutting-edge research reveals that parents can play a major role in teaching even the youngest children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) how to connect with others and live up to their potential. The key is turning everyday activities into rich and enjoyable learning experiences that target specific developmental skills - while also bringing parents and kids closer together. Drs. Sally Rogers, Geraldine Dawson, and Laurie Vismara translate their groundbreaking early intervention approach into step-by-step strategies that help parents promote play, language, and engagement during daily routines like meal time and bath time. Compassionate, accessible, and optimistic, this book opens new doors for families coping with the challenges of ASD. download now : https://dfg5yrg.blogspot.com/?book=160918470X

