About Books News Best Books Cosmetic Injection Techniques by Theda Kontis Unlimited :

This is a thoughtful approach to how to perform injections using neuromodulators and dermal fillers. Beginners as well as advanced injectors will find it a useful reference. It provides a wonderful overview of the broad applications of these products for nonsurgical facial rejuvenation. -- Doody s Review The injection of cosmetic neurotoxins and fillers is a multi-billion dollar industry in which facial plastic surgeons, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons, and paraprofessionals in the U.S. perform more than seven million injections annually. Cosmetic Injection Techniques and the videos that accompany it provide all medical professionals in the field (from beginners to experienced injectors) with practical information on how to properly administer neurotoxin and filler injections for conditions such as lower eyelid roll, nasal flare, platysmal banding, marionette lines, glabellar frown lines, and much more. Key Features:* Full color, detailed illustrations describe key anatomical landmarks and identify exact injection locations* Online access to videos narrated by Dr. Kontis that demonstrate multiple injection techniques * A unique rating system for each procedure, enabling injectors to perform techniques appropriate to their skill level* Every commonly performed cosmetic injection procedure is covered, giving readers a comprehensive guide on how to safely and effectively perform injections This easy-to-use manual gives facial plastic surgeons, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and other medical professionals authoritative, concise information on the anatomy, techniques, precautions, complications, and post-treatment care involved in the administration of injections of cosmetic neurotoxins and fillers.

Creator : Theda Kontis

Best Sellers Rank : #1 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Best : https://lukminmincuk21.blogspot.com/?book=1604067128

