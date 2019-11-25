Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[MOST SOLD]Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse
[MOST SOLD]Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse Award-winning actor and bestselling author John Lithgow wields a whip-smart, ...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : John Lithgowq Pages : 110 pagesq Publisher : Chronicle Prismq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1452182752...
DISCRIPSI Award-winning actor and bestselling author John Lithgow wields a whip-smart, satirical pen in this poetic diatri...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[MOST SOLD]Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse

4 views

Published on

Award-winning actor and bestselling author John Lithgow wields a whip-smart, satirical pen in this poetic diatribe chronicling the last few abysmal years in politics. With lacerating wit, he takes readers verse by verse through the history of Donald Trump's presidency, lampooning the likes of Betsy DeVos, Anthony Scaramucci, Scott Pruitt, Paul Manafort, Trump's doctors, and many others. Illustrated from cover to cover with Lithgow's never-before-seen line drawings, the poems collected in Dumpty draw inspiration from A. A. Milne, Lewis Carroll, Edward Lear, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Mother Goose, and many more. A YUGE feat of laugh-out-loud lyrical storytelling, this hilarious and timely volume is bound to bring joy to poetry lovers, political junkies, and Lithgow fans.

Published in: Lifestyle
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[MOST SOLD]Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse

  1. 1. [MOST SOLD]Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse
  2. 2. [MOST SOLD]Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse Award-winning actor and bestselling author John Lithgow wields a whip-smart, satirical pen in this poetic diatribe chronicling the last few abysmal years in politics. With lacerating wit, he takes readers verse by verse through the history of Donald Trump's presidency, lampooning the likes of Betsy DeVos, Anthony Scaramucci, Scott Pruitt, Paul Manafort, Trump's doctors, and many others. Illustrated from cover to cover with Lithgow's never- before-seen line drawings, the poems collected in Dumpty draw inspiration from A. A. Milne, Lewis Carroll, Edward Lear, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Mother Goose, and many more. A YUGE feat of laugh-out-loud lyrical storytelling, this hilarious and timely volume is bound to bring joy to poetry lovers, political junkies, and Lithgow fans.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : John Lithgowq Pages : 110 pagesq Publisher : Chronicle Prismq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1452182752q ISBN-13 : 9781452182759q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Award-winning actor and bestselling author John Lithgow wields a whip-smart, satirical pen in this poetic diatribe chronicling the last few abysmal years in politics. With lacerating wit, he takes readers verse by verse through the history of Donald Trump's presidency, lampooning the likes of Betsy DeVos, Anthony Scaramucci, Scott Pruitt, Paul Manafort, Trump's doctors, and many others. Illustrated from cover to cover with Lithgow's never-before-seen line drawings, the poems collected in Dumpty draw inspiration from A. A. Milne, Lewis Carroll, Edward Lear, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Mother Goose, and many more. A YUGE feat of laugh-out-loud lyrical storytelling, this hilarious and timely volume is bound to bring joy to poetry lovers, political junkies, and Lithgow fans.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×