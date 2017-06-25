Vasco Gouveia Escola Eça de Queirós Família Pablo Picasso 22 de junho de 2017
Família 2 ÍndiceIntrodução Tipos de Família 1. Família Nuclear 2. Família Monoparental 3. Família Recomposta 4. Família Ho...
Família 3 Introdução Este trabalho tem como objetivo descrever e analisar a evolução da família em Portugal e abordar as s...
Família Existem diferentes tipos de família, a família é uma instituição que está sempre em mudança Ao longo dos anos têm ...
FamíliaFamília Nuclear A família nuclear é constituída pelo pai, a mãe e os respetivos filhos. Os pais têm a função de edu...
Família Família Monoparental A família monoparental é constituída pelo pai ou a mãe e os respetivos filhos. Isto acontece ...
Família Recomposta/Reconstituída A família recomposta ou reconstituída é uma família constituída por um casal que se volta...
Família Família Homossexual A família homossexual é um novo tipo de família, recente em Portugal. Este tipo de família é f...
Família Com a realização deste trabalho, aprendi mais sobre a família, e esclareci algumas dúvidas que ainda tinha. Espero...
Vasco Gouveia Família Pablo Picasso 22 de junho de 2017 Obrigado
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Família

44 views

Published on

Centro Qualifica AE Eça de Queirós

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
44
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
17
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Família

  1. 1. Vasco Gouveia Escola Eça de Queirós Família Pablo Picasso 22 de junho de 2017
  2. 2. Família 2 ÍndiceIntrodução Tipos de Família 1. Família Nuclear 2. Família Monoparental 3. Família Recomposta 4. Família Homossexual Conclusão
  3. 3. Família 3 Introdução Este trabalho tem como objetivo descrever e analisar a evolução da família em Portugal e abordar as suas principais tendências .
  4. 4. Família Existem diferentes tipos de família, a família é uma instituição que está sempre em mudança Ao longo dos anos têm surgido novos tipos de família. 4 Tipos de Família Família Nuclear Família Monoparental Família Recomposta Família Homossexual
  5. 5. FamíliaFamília Nuclear A família nuclear é constituída pelo pai, a mãe e os respetivos filhos. Os pais têm a função de educar os filhos. É o tipo de família que atualmente predomina na sociedade, passando à frente da família extensa que antigamente era a mais frequente. 5
  6. 6. Família Família Monoparental A família monoparental é constituída pelo pai ou a mãe e os respetivos filhos. Isto acontece caso se separem e não se voltem a casar. Caso se voltem a casar passa a ser uma família recomposta. Legenda - Família monoparental, neste caso é somente o pai a tomar conta dos filhos. 6
  7. 7. Família Recomposta/Reconstituída A família recomposta ou reconstituída é uma família constituída por um casal que se volta a casar ou se junta e que já tem filhos. Neste caso a mulher é chamada de madrasta pelo filho do marido e o homem é chamado de padrasto. Este tipo de família surge quando um dos elementos do novo casal é viúvo ou divorciado. 7
  8. 8. Família Família Homossexual A família homossexual é um novo tipo de família, recente em Portugal. Este tipo de família é formado por duas pessoas do mesmo sexo, casadas e partilhando a mesma casa. O casamento homossexual é permitido nos , na , em no , na, e em que foi o 8º país a aceitá-lo. Em Portugal, o casamento homossexual é permitido por lei desde 8 de janeiro de 2010 A coadoção por casais do mesmo sexo é permitida em Portugal desde 17 de maio de 2013. Portugal também é o quinto país onde a coadoção é considerada legal por casais do mesmo sexo. 8 Países Baixos Bélgica Espanha Canadá Noruega Portugal
  9. 9. Família Com a realização deste trabalho, aprendi mais sobre a família, e esclareci algumas dúvidas que ainda tinha. Espero que me seja útil no futuro quando trabalhar com crianças, e tiver que lidar com elas. Gostei de o realizar, pois cumpri os objetivos propostos. Aprendi muitas coisas que desconhecia e que são bastante interessantes. 9 Conclusão
  10. 10. Vasco Gouveia Família Pablo Picasso 22 de junho de 2017 Obrigado

×