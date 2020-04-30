Panduan solat tarawih jakim.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PANDUANPANDUANPANDUAN SembahyangSembahyang Sunat TarawihSunat Tarawih Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih Bahan cetakan ini mengandun...
PANDUAN SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH © JABATAN KEMAJUAN ISLAM MALAYSIA Aras 4 Blok D9, Kompleks D, Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan ...
3 KANDUNGAN 1. Pendahuluan 6 2. Hukum Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 7 3. Waktu Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 7 4. Rakaat Sembahyang ...
4 KELEBIHAN SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH Wahai orang-orang yang beriman! Diwajibkan atas kamu berpuasa sebagaimana diwajibkan ...
5 Daripada Abu Hurairah RA bahawa Rasulullah SAW telah bersabda: “Sesiapa yang mendirikan solat (Tarawih) pada malam bulan...
6 SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH PENDAHULUAN Setiap tahun, kita umat Islam berpuasa dalam bulan Ramadhan yang mulia. Selama itul...
7 HUKUM SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH a. Hukumnya sunat Muakkad (yang sangat dituntut) dikerjakan oleh orang-orang Islam lelaki...
8 iii. Pada zaman Khalifah Omar bin al-Khattab RA pula beliau melaksanakannya sebanyak 20 rakaat kerana beliau berpendapat...
9 1. Dari malam 1 hingga 15 Ramadhan: a. Pada tiap-tiap rakaat yang pertama dibaca satu surah yang bermula dari surah al-T...
10 SURAH AL-TAKATHUR SURAH AL-ASR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 10SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 10 16/07/2014 14:31:5116/07/2014 14:...
11 SURAH AL-HUMAZAH SURAH AL-FIL SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 11SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 11 16/07/2014 14:31:5216/07/2014 14:3...
12 SURAH QURAISY SURAH AL-MA’UN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 12SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 12 16/07/2014 14:31:5216/07/2014 14:31...
13 SURAH AL-KAUTHAR SURAH AL-KAFIRUN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 13SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 13 16/07/2014 14:31:5316/07/2014 ...
14 SURAH AL-MASAD SURAH AL-NASR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 14SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 14 16/07/2014 14:31:5316/07/2014 14:31...
15 b. Pada tiap-tiap rakaat yang kedua dibaca surah al-Ikhlas. SURAH AL-IKHLAS 2. Dari malam 16 hingga akhir Ramadhan: a. ...
16 SURAH AL-QADR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 16SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 16 16/07/2014 14:31:5416/07/2014 14:31:54
17 JEMAAH JEMAAH BACAAN SEBELUM MEMULAKAN SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL BILAL BACAAN SEBELUM SE...
18 SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH i. Memulakan sembahyang sunat Tarawih dua rakaat (rakaat pertama & rakaat kedua) dan setelah s...
19 ii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketiga & rakaat keempat) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 3 & 4 BI...
20 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 20SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 20 16/07/2014 14:31:5716...
21 iii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kelima dan keenam) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 5 & 6 BILAL J...
22 iv. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat (rakaat ketujuh dan kelapan) dan setelah selesai: JEMAAH RAKAAT 7 & 8 BILA...
23 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 23SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 23 16/07/2014 14:32:0016...
24 v. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakat lagi (rakaat kesembilan dan kesepuluh) dan setelah selesai: BILAL JEMAAH BIL...
25 vi. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kesebelas dan kedua belas) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 11 & 1...
26 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 26SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 26 16/07/2014 14:32:0216...
27 vii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketiga belas dan keempat belas) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT ...
28 viii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kelima belas dan keenam belas) dan setelah selesai: BILAL J...
29 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 29SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 29 16/07/2014 14:32:0516...
30 ix. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketujuh belas dan kelapan belas) dan setelah selesai: BILAL J...
31 x. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kesembilan belas dan kedua puluh) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT ...
32 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 32SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 32 16/07/2014 14:32:0716/07/20...
33 SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 33SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 33 16/07/2014 14:32:0716/07/2014 14:32:07
34 BILAL MEMBERITAHU TENTANG SEMBAHYANG SUNAT WITIR YANG AKAN DILAKUKAN SELEPAS INI DENGAN MENYEBUT: (dan bagi malam-malam...
35 BILAL JEMAAH JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 35SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 35 16/07...
36 SEMBAHYANG SUNAT WITIR i. Menurut kebiasaan umum orang-orang Islam di Malaysia menunaikan sembahyang sunat Witir selepa...
37 Rakaat pertama Surah al-‘Ala SURAH AL- ‘ALA SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 37SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 37 16/07/2014 14:32:101...
38 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Kaﬁrun Rakaat ketiga Surah al-Ikhlas SURAH AL-KAFIRUN SURAH AL-IKHLAS SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 38...
39 Surah al-Falaq Surah al-Nas SURAH AL-FALAQ SURAH AL-NAS SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 39SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 39 16/07/20...
40 TAHLIL SELEPAS SEMBAHYANG SUNAT WITIR i. Lazimnya dibaca: (2 kali) ii. Zikir (tahlil) seberapa banyak yang disukai IMAM...
41 IMAM MEMBACA DOA iii. Ramai-ramai membaca al-Fatihah. iv. Imam menyambung doa yang kedua: KAIFIAT SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARA...
42 1. Memulakan sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat (rakaat pertama dan kedua). Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. Rakaat pertama ...
43 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Asr SURAH AL-ASR 2. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketiga dan keempat). Ba...
44 SURAH AL-HUMAZAH Rakaat pertama Surah al-Humazah SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 44SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 44 16/07/2014 14:3...
45 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Fil SURAH AL-FIL Selesai sembahyang Imam berdoa: IMAM MEMBACA DOA SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 45SOLA...
46 3. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kelima dan keenam). Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. Rakaat pe...
47 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Ma’un SURAH AL-MA’UN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 47SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 47 16/07/2014 14:32:1616...
48 4. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketujuh dan kelapan) Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. Rakaat p...
49 Selesai sembahyang Imam berdoa: IMAM MEMBACA DOA Rakaat kedua Surah al-Nasr SURAH AL-NASR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 49SO...
50 SETELAH KITA SELESAI MENGERJAKAN SEMBAHYANG TARAWIH SEBANYAK LAPAN RAKAAT DIIKUTI PULA DENGAN SEMBAHYANG WITIR SEBANYAK...
51 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Kaﬁrun SURAH AL-KAFIRUN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 51SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 51 16/07/2014 14:32:1...
52 Rakaat ketiga Surah al-Ikhlas SURAH AL-IKHLAS Surah al-Falaq SURAH AL-FALAQ SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 52SOLAT TARAWIH - ...
53 Surah al-Nas iii. Mulai malam ke-16 Ramadhan kita disunatkan membaca qunut. Lafaz qunut samalah seperti sembahyang Subu...
54 PENUTUP Demikianlah cara-cara yang ditunjukkan bagi memudahkan kita menunaikan sembahyang sunat Tarawih dan sunat Witir...
Lafaz niat yang digunakan dalam risalah ini untuk makmum sahaja. Oleh itu perkataan “Makmuman” hendaklah ditukar kepada “I...
Catatan SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 56SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 56 16/07/2014 14:32:2016/07/2014 14:32:20
Panduan solat tarawih jakim.pdf
Panduan solat tarawih jakim.pdf
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Panduan solat tarawih jakim.pdf

43 views

Published on

umum

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Panduan solat tarawih jakim.pdf

  1. 1. PANDUANPANDUANPANDUAN SembahyangSembahyang Sunat TarawihSunat Tarawih Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih Bahan cetakan ini mengandungi ayat al-Quran. Jangan pijak/langkah. SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 1SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 1 16/07/2014 14:31:4116/07/2014 14:31:41
  2. 2. PANDUAN SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH © JABATAN KEMAJUAN ISLAM MALAYSIA Aras 4 Blok D9, Kompleks D, Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan, 62519 W.P PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA Telefon : 03-8886 4000 Faks : 03-8889 2039 Emel : webmaster@islam.gov.my www.facebook.com/kedaibukujakim Cetakan Kelima belas… 2013 Cetakan Keenam belas… 2014 Hak cipta terpelihara. Tidak dibenarkan mengeluar ulang mana-mana bahagian artikel, ilustrasi, dan isi kandungan buku ini dalam apa juga bentuk dan dengan cara apa jua sama ada secara elektronik, fotokopi, mekanik, rakaman atau cara lain sebelum mendapat izin bertulis daripada Ketua Pengarah, Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia, Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan, 62519 Putrajaya. Konsep & Rekabentuk Card Information Sdn. Bhd. Emel : cisb49@yahoo.com.my SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 2SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 2 16/07/2014 14:31:4916/07/2014 14:31:49
  3. 3. 3 KANDUNGAN 1. Pendahuluan 6 2. Hukum Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 7 3. Waktu Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 7 4. Rakaat Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 7 5. Rukun Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 8 6. Kaiﬁat Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 20 Rakaat 8 7. Bacaan Sebelum Memulakan Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 17 8. Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 18 9. Bilal Memberitahu Tentang Sembahyang Sunat Witir yang akan Dilakukan Selepas Sunat Tarawih 34 10. Sembahyang Sunat Witir 36 11. Tahlil Selepas Sembahyang Sunat Witir 40 12. Kaiﬁat Sembahyang Sunat Tarawih 8 Rakaat 41 13. Setelah Kita Selesai Mengerjakan Sembahyang Tarawih Sebanyak Lapan Rakaat Diikuti pula dengan Sembahyang Witir Sebanyak Tiga Rakaat 50 14. Penutup 54 SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 3SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 3 16/07/2014 14:31:5016/07/2014 14:31:50
  4. 4. 4 KELEBIHAN SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH Wahai orang-orang yang beriman! Diwajibkan atas kamu berpuasa sebagaimana diwajibkan ke atas orang-orang yang terdahulu daripada kamu, agar kamu bertaqwa. (al-Baqarah, ayat 183) SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 4SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 4 16/07/2014 14:31:5016/07/2014 14:31:50
  5. 5. 5 Daripada Abu Hurairah RA bahawa Rasulullah SAW telah bersabda: “Sesiapa yang mendirikan solat (Tarawih) pada malam bulan Ramadhan dengan penuh keimanan dan keikhlasan, maka Allah ampunkan segala dosanya yang lalu...” (Riwayat Muslim) SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 5SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 5 16/07/2014 14:31:5016/07/2014 14:31:50
  6. 6. 6 SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH PENDAHULUAN Setiap tahun, kita umat Islam berpuasa dalam bulan Ramadhan yang mulia. Selama itulah juga kita dapati di mana-mana saja dalam kelompok masyarakat Islam di Malaysia memeriahkan malam-malam bulan yang mulia ini dengan ibadat sembahyang sunat Tarawih, sunat Witir, tadarus al-Quran dan lain-lain amal kebajikan. Oleh itu supaya kita sama-sama dapat menghidup dan memeriahkan malam-malam yang mulia bagi tahun ini, dengan tujuan mencapai keredhaan Allah SWT dan kelebihan beribadat di malam “Lailatul Qadr” seperti yang jelas dari ﬁrman Allah SWT pada ayat 3, surah al-Qadr yang bermaksud: “Malam Lailatul Qadritulebihbaikdariseribubulanyanglain”dansebagaimana sabda Nabi Muhammad SAW dalam hadithnya yang diriwayatkan oleh Muslim yang bermaksud: “Barang siapa yang mendirikan sembahyang (Tarawih) pada malam bulan Ramadhan dengan penuh keimanan dan keikhlasan maka Allah ampunkan segala dosanya yang telah lalu”, maka eloklah kita mengetahui atau mengulangi kembali cara-cara sembahyang sunat Tarawih dan Witir supaya kedatangan Ramadhan tahun ini lebih berguna dan bermanfaat untuk kita. SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 6SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 6 16/07/2014 14:31:5016/07/2014 14:31:50
  7. 7. 7 HUKUM SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH a. Hukumnya sunat Muakkad (yang sangat dituntut) dikerjakan oleh orang-orang Islam lelaki dan perempuan pada tiap-tiap malam bulan Ramadhan sama ada secara berseorangan atau berjemaah. b. Sunat dikerjakan di masjid, surau dan lain-lain tempat sembahyang orang-orang Islam. WAKTU SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH Ditunaikan selepas menunaikan sembahyang Fardhu Isyak dan sunat ba’diah dua rakaat. RAKAAT SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH i. Pada umumnya masyarakat Islam di Malaysia mendirikan sembahyang sunat Tarawih sebanyak 20 rakaat, tetapi ada juga yang hanya menunaikan sekadar 8 rakaat sahaja. ii. Pada zaman Rasulullah SAW sembahyang Tarawih dikerjakan sebanyak 8 rakaat sahaja supaya tidak menimbulkan keberatan. Walau bagaimanapun terdapat juga hadith yang meriwayatkan bahawa Nabi Muhammad SAW pernah mengerjakan sebanyak 20 rakaat. SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 7SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 7 16/07/2014 14:31:5016/07/2014 14:31:50
  8. 8. 8 iii. Pada zaman Khalifah Omar bin al-Khattab RA pula beliau melaksanakannya sebanyak 20 rakaat kerana beliau berpendapat bahawa orang-orang Islam pada zamannya itu tidak keberatan lagi menunaikan sembahyang sebanyak itu. iv. Sembahyang sunat Tarawih hendaklah ditunaikan dua rakaat pada tiap-tiap satu kali takbiratul ihram, kemudiannya dilakukan lagi sehingga genap rakaat yang dikehendaki. v. Lafaz niat sembahyang sunat Tarawih: Sahaja aku sembahyang sunat Tarawih dua rakaat makmum (mengikut imam) kerana Allah Taala. RUKUN SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH Rukun sembahyang sunat Tarawih ini samalah dengan rukun sembahyang yang lain juga. KAIFIAT SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH 20 RAKAAT Bacaan Surah Selepas membaca surah al-Fatihah pada tiap-tiap rakaat sembahyang sunat Tarawih ini, dibaca pula surah-surah yang tertentu: SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 8SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 8 16/07/2014 14:31:5116/07/2014 14:31:51
  9. 9. 9 1. Dari malam 1 hingga 15 Ramadhan: a. Pada tiap-tiap rakaat yang pertama dibaca satu surah yang bermula dari surah al-Takathur hingga surah al- Masad. Susunan surah-surah adalah seperti berikut: 1. Surah Al-Takathur 2. Surah Al-Asr 3. Surah Al-Humazah 4. Surah Al-Fil 5. Surah Quraisy 6. Surah Al-Ma’un 7. Surah Al-Kautsar 8. Surah Al-Kaﬁrun 9. Surah An-Nasr 10. Surah Al-Masad SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 9SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 9 16/07/2014 14:31:5116/07/2014 14:31:51
  10. 10. 10 SURAH AL-TAKATHUR SURAH AL-ASR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 10SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 10 16/07/2014 14:31:5116/07/2014 14:31:51
  11. 11. 11 SURAH AL-HUMAZAH SURAH AL-FIL SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 11SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 11 16/07/2014 14:31:5216/07/2014 14:31:52
  12. 12. 12 SURAH QURAISY SURAH AL-MA’UN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 12SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 12 16/07/2014 14:31:5216/07/2014 14:31:52
  13. 13. 13 SURAH AL-KAUTHAR SURAH AL-KAFIRUN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 13SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 13 16/07/2014 14:31:5316/07/2014 14:31:53
  14. 14. 14 SURAH AL-MASAD SURAH AL-NASR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 14SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 14 16/07/2014 14:31:5316/07/2014 14:31:53
  15. 15. 15 b. Pada tiap-tiap rakaat yang kedua dibaca surah al-Ikhlas. SURAH AL-IKHLAS 2. Dari malam 16 hingga akhir Ramadhan: a. Pada tiap-tiap rakaat yang pertama dibaca surah al-Qadr. b. Pada tiap-tiap rakaat yang kedua dibaca satu surah seperti yang dibaca pada rakaat yang pertama bagi malam-malam 1 hingga 15 Ramadhan iaitu bermula dari surah al-Takathur hingga kepada surah al-Masad. SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 15SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 15 16/07/2014 14:31:5416/07/2014 14:31:54
  16. 16. 16 SURAH AL-QADR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 16SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 16 16/07/2014 14:31:5416/07/2014 14:31:54
  17. 17. 17 JEMAAH JEMAAH BACAAN SEBELUM MEMULAKAN SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL BILAL BACAAN SEBELUM SEMBAHYANG SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 17SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 17 16/07/2014 14:31:5516/07/2014 14:31:55
  18. 18. 18 SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH i. Memulakan sembahyang sunat Tarawih dua rakaat (rakaat pertama & rakaat kedua) dan setelah selesai: BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH RAKAAT 1 & 2 SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 18SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 18 16/07/2014 14:31:5616/07/2014 14:31:56
  19. 19. 19 ii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketiga & rakaat keempat) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 3 & 4 BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 19SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 19 16/07/2014 14:31:5716/07/2014 14:31:57
  20. 20. 20 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 20SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 20 16/07/2014 14:31:5716/07/2014 14:31:57
  21. 21. 21 iii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kelima dan keenam) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 5 & 6 BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 21SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 21 16/07/2014 14:31:5816/07/2014 14:31:58
  22. 22. 22 iv. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat (rakaat ketujuh dan kelapan) dan setelah selesai: JEMAAH RAKAAT 7 & 8 BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 22SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 22 16/07/2014 14:31:5916/07/2014 14:31:59
  23. 23. 23 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 23SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 23 16/07/2014 14:32:0016/07/2014 14:32:00
  24. 24. 24 v. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakat lagi (rakaat kesembilan dan kesepuluh) dan setelah selesai: BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL RAKAAT 9 & 10 JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 24SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 24 16/07/2014 14:32:0116/07/2014 14:32:01
  25. 25. 25 vi. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kesebelas dan kedua belas) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 11 & 12 BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 25SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 25 16/07/2014 14:32:0116/07/2014 14:32:01
  26. 26. 26 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 26SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 26 16/07/2014 14:32:0216/07/2014 14:32:02
  27. 27. 27 vii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketiga belas dan keempat belas) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 13 & 14 BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 27SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 27 16/07/2014 14:32:0316/07/2014 14:32:03
  28. 28. 28 viii. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kelima belas dan keenam belas) dan setelah selesai: BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH RAKAAT 15 & 16 SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 28SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 28 16/07/2014 14:32:0416/07/2014 14:32:04
  29. 29. 29 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 29SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 29 16/07/2014 14:32:0516/07/2014 14:32:05
  30. 30. 30 ix. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketujuh belas dan kelapan belas) dan setelah selesai: BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL RAKAAT 17 & 18 JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 30SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 30 16/07/2014 14:32:0516/07/2014 14:32:05
  31. 31. 31 x. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kesembilan belas dan kedua puluh) dan setelah selesai: RAKAAT 19 & 20 JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL BILAL SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 31SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 31 16/07/2014 14:32:0616/07/2014 14:32:06
  32. 32. 32 BILAL JEMAAH IMAM MEMBACA DOA JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 32SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 32 16/07/2014 14:32:0716/07/2014 14:32:07
  33. 33. 33 SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 33SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 33 16/07/2014 14:32:0716/07/2014 14:32:07
  34. 34. 34 BILAL MEMBERITAHU TENTANG SEMBAHYANG SUNAT WITIR YANG AKAN DILAKUKAN SELEPAS INI DENGAN MENYEBUT: (dan bagi malam-malam mulai 16 Ramadhan hingga akhir ditambah SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 34SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 34 16/07/2014 14:32:0816/07/2014 14:32:08
  35. 35. 35 BILAL JEMAAH JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 35SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 35 16/07/2014 14:32:0916/07/2014 14:32:09
  36. 36. 36 SEMBAHYANG SUNAT WITIR i. Menurut kebiasaan umum orang-orang Islam di Malaysia menunaikan sembahyang sunat Witir selepas sembahyang sunat Tarawih sebanyak tiga rakaat sahaja. Sunat Witir ini ditunaikan secara berjemaah. ii. Tiga rakaat dengan dua salam. iii. Lafaz niat sembahyang sunat Witir: a. Bagi dua rakaat yang pertama: Sahaja aku sembahyang sunat Witir satu rakaat makmum (mengikut imam) kerana Allah Taala. iv. Pada malam ke-16 hingga akhir bulan Ramadhan disunatkan membaca qunut pada rakaat yang akhir. Lafaznya samalah dengan lafaz qunut sembahyang Subuh. v. Bacaan Surah: Selepas membaca surah al-Fatihah di dalam tiap-tiap rakaat sembahyang sunat Witir dibaca pula surah-surah berikut: Sahaja aku sembahyang sunat Witir dua rakaat makmum (mengikut imam) kerana Allah Taala. b. Bagi satu rakaat yang akhir: SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 36SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 36 16/07/2014 14:32:1016/07/2014 14:32:10
  37. 37. 37 Rakaat pertama Surah al-‘Ala SURAH AL- ‘ALA SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 37SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 37 16/07/2014 14:32:1016/07/2014 14:32:10
  38. 38. 38 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Kaﬁrun Rakaat ketiga Surah al-Ikhlas SURAH AL-KAFIRUN SURAH AL-IKHLAS SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 38SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 38 16/07/2014 14:32:1116/07/2014 14:32:11
  39. 39. 39 Surah al-Falaq Surah al-Nas SURAH AL-FALAQ SURAH AL-NAS SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 39SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 39 16/07/2014 14:32:1116/07/2014 14:32:11
  40. 40. 40 TAHLIL SELEPAS SEMBAHYANG SUNAT WITIR i. Lazimnya dibaca: (2 kali) ii. Zikir (tahlil) seberapa banyak yang disukai IMAM MEMBACA DOA SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 40SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 40 16/07/2014 14:32:1216/07/2014 14:32:12
  41. 41. 41 IMAM MEMBACA DOA iii. Ramai-ramai membaca al-Fatihah. iv. Imam menyambung doa yang kedua: KAIFIAT SEMBAHYANG SUNAT TARAWIH 8 RAKAAT Di bawah ini diterangkan cara-cara menunaikan sembahyang sunat Tarawih sebanyak lapan rakaat sepertimana yang diamalkan oleh setengah-setengah tempat di negara kita ini: BILAL JEMAAH SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 41SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 41 16/07/2014 14:32:1316/07/2014 14:32:13
  42. 42. 42 1. Memulakan sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat (rakaat pertama dan kedua). Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. Rakaat pertama Surah al-Takathur SURAH AL-TAKATHUR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 42SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 42 16/07/2014 14:32:1316/07/2014 14:32:13
  43. 43. 43 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Asr SURAH AL-ASR 2. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketiga dan keempat). Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 43SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 43 16/07/2014 14:32:1416/07/2014 14:32:14
  44. 44. 44 SURAH AL-HUMAZAH Rakaat pertama Surah al-Humazah SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 44SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 44 16/07/2014 14:32:1416/07/2014 14:32:14
  45. 45. 45 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Fil SURAH AL-FIL Selesai sembahyang Imam berdoa: IMAM MEMBACA DOA SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 45SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 45 16/07/2014 14:32:1516/07/2014 14:32:15
  46. 46. 46 3. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat kelima dan keenam). Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. Rakaat pertama Surah Quraisy SURAH QURAISY SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 46SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 46 16/07/2014 14:32:1516/07/2014 14:32:15
  47. 47. 47 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Ma’un SURAH AL-MA’UN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 47SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 47 16/07/2014 14:32:1616/07/2014 14:32:16
  48. 48. 48 4. Menyambung sembahyang Tarawih dua rakaat lagi (rakaat ketujuh dan kelapan) Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. Rakaat pertama Surah al-Kaﬁrun SURAH AL-KAFIRUN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 48SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 48 16/07/2014 14:32:1616/07/2014 14:32:16
  49. 49. 49 Selesai sembahyang Imam berdoa: IMAM MEMBACA DOA Rakaat kedua Surah al-Nasr SURAH AL-NASR SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 49SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 49 16/07/2014 14:32:1616/07/2014 14:32:16
  50. 50. 50 SETELAH KITA SELESAI MENGERJAKAN SEMBAHYANG TARAWIH SEBANYAK LAPAN RAKAAT DIIKUTI PULA DENGAN SEMBAHYANG WITIR SEBANYAK TIGA RAKAAT i. Sembahyang Witir ini ditunaikan dengan satu takbiratul ihram dan satu salam sahaja. Lafaz niatnya: Sahaja aku sembahyang sunat Witir tiga rakaat makmum kerana Allah Taala. ii. Bagi sembahyang Witir seperti ini tidak ada bacaan tasyahud (tahiyat) awal. Bacaan surah selepas al-Fatihah. Rakaat pertama Surah al-‘Ala SURAH AL- ‘ALA SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 50SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 50 16/07/2014 14:32:1716/07/2014 14:32:17
  51. 51. 51 Rakaat kedua Surah al-Kaﬁrun SURAH AL-KAFIRUN SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 51SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 51 16/07/2014 14:32:1716/07/2014 14:32:17
  52. 52. 52 Rakaat ketiga Surah al-Ikhlas SURAH AL-IKHLAS Surah al-Falaq SURAH AL-FALAQ SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 52SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 52 16/07/2014 14:32:1816/07/2014 14:32:18
  53. 53. 53 Surah al-Nas iii. Mulai malam ke-16 Ramadhan kita disunatkan membaca qunut. Lafaz qunut samalah seperti sembahyang Subuh. Jika tidak membaca qunut disunatkan sujud sahwi. iv. Berzikir atau bertahlil Seperti biasa selepas sembahyang Witir diadakan tahlil. Terdapat pelbagai cara mengelolakan tahlil ini. SURAH AL-NAS SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 53SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 53 16/07/2014 14:32:1816/07/2014 14:32:18
  54. 54. 54 PENUTUP Demikianlah cara-cara yang ditunjukkan bagi memudahkan kita menunaikan sembahyang sunat Tarawih dan sunat Witir untuk mencari keberkatan, kurniaan dan keampunan Allah SWT pada malam-malam bulan Ramadhan yang mulia ini dan terpulanglah kepada masing-masing individu memilih dan mengikuti cara yang sesuai mengikut kemampuan dan keikhlasan diri sendiri. Penentuan sesuatu surah seperti yang disebutkan itu hanyalah untuk memudahkan kita mengingati bilangan rakyat sahaja dan kerana itu seseorang boleh membaca mana-mana surah atau ayat yang diingatnya. Begitu juga tentang peraturan berselawat antara rakaat-rakaat sembahyang Tarawih kerana tujuannya adalah untuk menambahkan lagi ibadat pada bulan yang mulia ini. Apa yang kita mahu ialah penyertaan yang seramai-ramainya dari segenap lapisan masyarakat Islam dalam menunaikan sembahyang sunat Tarawih dan Witir. Kita berharap mudah- mudahan kedatangan bulan Ramadhan pada tahun ini akan lebih memberi manfaat dan faedah yang besar untuk kita semua. Amin Ya Rabbal ‘Alamin. SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 54SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 54 16/07/2014 14:32:1916/07/2014 14:32:19
  55. 55. Lafaz niat yang digunakan dalam risalah ini untuk makmum sahaja. Oleh itu perkataan “Makmuman” hendaklah ditukar kepada “Imaman” jika menjadi imam atau buang langsung jika sembahyang seorang diri. Peringatan SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 55SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 55 16/07/2014 14:32:1916/07/2014 14:32:19
  56. 56. Catatan SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 56SOLAT TARAWIH - NEW.indd 56 16/07/2014 14:32:2016/07/2014 14:32:20

×