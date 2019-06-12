Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPUBLICA DE PANAM� MINISTERIO DE EDUCACI�N COLEGIO DE EDUCACI�N MEDIA INGENIERO TOM�S GUARDIA NUESTRA MISI�N. FORMAR CIUD...
Nuestra Historia Este proyecto se organiza y planifica por financiamiento del presupuesto general de la Rep�blica de Panam...
El 20 de julio de 2011 se hizo ceremonia por cambio de nombre del Colegio Medio de La Chorrera a Colegio de Educaci�n Medi...
PROYECTOS PARA ESTE A�O. 2019 El centro educativo Ingeniero Tom�s Guardia, ubicado en el distrito de La Chorrera, es uno d...
con ba�os, vestidores, tarima y gradas. En lo que se refiere a las adecuaciones en los cinco pabellones ya existentes, se ...
Profa. Rosa Lasso Profa. Maritza Guzm�n Profa. Deysi Acevedo. Prof. Lurys Mart�nez Prof. Magaly Gonz�lez Profa. Diana Avil...
Profa. Yadisbel Carrasco Prof. Ricardo Fuentes Profa. Marta Quintero Profa. Edith de Rodr�guez Profa. Deika Acu�a Prof. Di...
HIMNO DEL COLEGIO Letra Prof. Hern�n Salazar M�sica Prof. Luis Z��iga HOY CETEGISTA CON EMBELESO CANTAMOS CON FRENES� Y FE...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nuestra Historia

26 views

Published on

Colegio de Educación Media Ingeniero Tomas Guardia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nuestra Historia

  1. 1. REPUBLICA DE PANAM� MINISTERIO DE EDUCACI�N COLEGIO DE EDUCACI�N MEDIA INGENIERO TOM�S GUARDIA NUESTRA MISI�N. FORMAR CIUDADANOS �NTEGROS, MEDIANTE UNA EDUCACI�N DE ALTA CALIDAD, FUNDAMENTADA EN VALORES, COMPETENCIAS: CIENT�FICAS, CULTURALES, PROFESIONALES Y TECNOL�GICAS, MEDIANTE; M�TODOS ACTIVOS, ACTUALIZADOS, QUE LE PERMITAN INCORPORARSE Y CONTRIBUIR DE MANERA EXITOSA A LA SOCIEDAD PANAME�A. NUESTRA VISI�N. COLEGIO DE PRESTIGIO Y FORMACI�N ACAD�MICA INTEGRAL, GARANTE DE PROFESIONALES INNOVADORES, COMPETITIVOS Y COLABORATIVOS, COMPROMETIDOS CON EL DESARROLLO DE LA REP�BLICA DE PANAM�. VALORES. COMUNICACI�N ACERTIVA CREATIVIDAD, SOLIDARIDAD, LIDERAZGO, FLEXIBILIDAD, PUNTUALIDAD, TRABAJO EN EQUIPO, TOLERANCIA, RESPONSABILIDAD, RESPETO, HONESTIDAD, EMPAT�A.
  2. 2. Nuestra Historia Este proyecto se organiza y planifica por financiamiento del presupuesto general de la Rep�blica de Panam�, bajo la administraci�n de la Profesora Ana de Santamar�a y su equipo de trabajo; iniciando en el a�o 2005 y concluyendo la obra en el 2007 con una infraestructura: tres pabellones en forma de U de dos plantas los cuales se distribuyen as�: cuatro laboratorios 2 de Biolog�a y 2 de Inform�tica, veinti�n aulas de clases, sal�n de profesores, tres talleres adecuados como aulas, sal�n para fotocopiadora, biblioteca, Administraci�n (contabilidad, dos cub�culos para las secretarias y una sala de atenci�n al p�blico) un pabell�n con tres talleres, adem�s cuenta con grandes espacios de terreno para la construcci�n de (canchas deportivas, �reas de recreaci�n con parques naturales. En el 2008 inicia labores como Colegio Medio de La Chorrera con el Bachiller en Ciencias con �nfasis en Inform�tica. En el 2011 el colegio entra a Transformaci�n Curricular lo cual permiti� nuevas ofertas acad�micas: Bachiller en Ciencias, Bachiller en Inform�tica, Bachiller en Comercio, Bachiller en Turismo, y Bachiller en Contabilidad; con lo que hemos exitosamente dado respuesta a la demanda estudiantil del Sector Oeste.
  3. 3. El 20 de julio de 2011 se hizo ceremonia por cambio de nombre del Colegio Medio de La Chorrera a Colegio de Educaci�n Media Ingeniero Tom�s Guardia seg�n Decreto Ejecutivo N� 1160 del 31 de diciembre de 2010, participaron en el acto la Ministra de Educaci�n Lucy Molinar, la Directora Regional de Educaci�n Profesora Mar�a Castro de Tejeira, el Alcalde del Distrito Tem�stocles Herrera, del Instituto Tomy Guardia, Lcdo. Israel S�nchez y Jefes de Departamentos, Docentes, Administrativos, Estudiantes y la Directora Encargada Anastasia Gonz�lez. En el 2013 mediante Concurso de Directores y Supervisores, el Profesor Jorge Luis Castillo Gudi�o se convierte en el primer Director Titular en este plantel. El Colegio inicio con 8 profesores y 5 grupos de estudiantes, en la actualidad contamos con 99 Docentes Permanentes y 1,616 estudiantes en los 5 bachilleratos GENERALES DE NUESTRO COLEGIO Categor�a V CENTRO EDUCATIVO URBANO, Modalidad UNIGRADO C�digo de SIACE 5844 Ubicaci�n: Calle C�rdenas, circunvalaci�n de la Universidad Tecnol�gica, al final de la calle despu�s de La Escuela de J�venes y Adultos, Corregimiento de Guadalupe, Distrito, de La Chorrera, Provincia Panam� Oeste.
  4. 4. PROYECTOS PARA ESTE A�O. 2019 El centro educativo Ingeniero Tom�s Guardia, ubicado en el distrito de La Chorrera, es uno de los planteles que ser� beneficiado con la mejora de sus estructuras a trav�s del proyecto de dise�o, desarrollo de planos, construcci�n y remodelaci�n para el a�o 2019. La orden de proceder, firmada por la ministra de Educaci�n, Marcela Paredes de V�squez, fue publicada el pasado 1 de junio de 2018 y la obra debe ser culminada en el mes de febrero de 2020. El proyecto en este centro educativo ser� desarrollado por la empresa Constructora Pirenaica, sucursal Panam�, S.A., por un monto de 6 millones 577 mil 734 d�lares y que deber� entregar en un per�odo de 545 d�as calendario. La obra contempla la adecuaci�n de pabellones existentes y construcciones nuevas como una cocina comedor y aula de apoyo, un nuevo pabell�n que ser�a el n�mero seis con los ya existentes, que tendr� un alto en cuya planta baja se ubicar�n los servicios sanitarios, laboratorios de turismo, f�sica, de lenguas, sal�n de orientaci�n y gabinete psicopedag�gico. En la parte superior se encontrar�n cuatro aulas te�ricas, servicios sanitarios, sal�n audiovisual y la biblioteca. En el proyecto se incluye otro pabell�n en el que se construir�n cinco aulas te�ricas, sal�n de banda con dep�sito y oficina, gimnasio completo
  5. 5. con ba�os, vestidores, tarima y gradas. En lo que se refiere a las adecuaciones en los cinco pabellones ya existentes, se har�n trabajos de pintura y resane de paredes, remoci�n y reemplazo de pisos a baldosas, cambio de ventanas de ornamentales a celos�as, extracci�n y cambio del cielo raso. El sistema el�ctrico tambi�n va a ser reparado y se cambiar�n la toma corriente y las l�mparas, adem�s se incluyen los servicios sanitarios en los que se reemplazar�n los inodoros y lavamanos, se har� la remoci�n de bebederos y se colocar�n fuentes de agua. L�MITES DEL COLEGIO Norte: Universidad Tecnol�gica de Panam� Sur: Autopista Arraijan La Chorrera. Este: Escuela de J�venes y Adultos. Oeste: Calle el Nance, Corregimiento de Guadalupe INFORMACI�N DE CONTACTO: coling.tomasguardia@gmail.com, APP en Google Play ctgdigital Tel. 244-6569.
  6. 6. Profa. Rosa Lasso Profa. Maritza Guzm�n Profa. Deysi Acevedo. Prof. Lurys Mart�nez Prof. Magaly Gonz�lez Profa. Diana Avil�s
  7. 7. Profa. Yadisbel Carrasco Prof. Ricardo Fuentes Profa. Marta Quintero Profa. Edith de Rodr�guez Profa. Deika Acu�a Prof. Diomedes Gonz�lez Prof. Emilio Salazar Profa. Jaqueline Ospina Prof. Hern�n Salazar Prof. N�stor Salazar Prof. Edgardo Oses
  8. 8. HIMNO DEL COLEGIO Letra Prof. Hern�n Salazar M�sica Prof. Luis Z��iga HOY CETEGISTA CON EMBELESO CANTAMOS CON FRENES� Y FERVOR POR UNA NACI�N HACIA EL PROGRESO PARA OBTENER UN MUNDO MEJOR. AVANZAD JUVENTUD CHORRERANA BRIND�NDOLE AL ESTUDIO EL VALOR POR LA PATRIA BELLA Y SOBERANA CON JUSTICIA TRABAJO Y VIGOR. CON VALENT�A ANTE EL MUNDO LOGRAMOS EL RETO CON PUJANZA Y VERDAD PARA QUE AL FIN TODOS CANTEMOS EL BELLO HIMNO DE LIBERTAD. CON REGOCIJO, JUNTOS ABRACEMOS NUESTRA MISI�N CON ORGULLO Y AMOR PORQUE SIEMPRE GUARDIANES SEREMOS DE LA CULTURA PROGRESO Y HONOR. . ctgdigital

×