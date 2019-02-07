Horario 4o sem artes visuales 2019 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FACULTAD POPULAR DE BELLAS ARTES LICENCIATURA EN ARTES VISUALES UMSNH Coordinación de Artes Visuales 7 de febrero de 2019 Página 1 de 4 Licenciatura 4o SEMESTRE - SECCIÓN 01 HORA LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES 7:00-8:00 DISEÑO APLICADO II Secc.04 Salón H-CU DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (14-Centro) 8:00-9:00 DISEÑO APLICADO II Secc.04 Salón H-CU DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (14-Centro) 9:00-10:00 DISEÑO APLICADO II Secc.04 Salón H-CU DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (14-Centro) 10:00-11:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) 11:00-12:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Corrientes de la estética contemporánea (M-CU) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) 12:00-13:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Corrientes de la estética contemporánea (M-CU) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) 13:00-14:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) 14:00-15:00 Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) 15:00-16:00 Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) 16:00-17:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 17:00-18:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 18:00-19:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) Arte y hermenéutica (M-CU) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 19:00-20:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) Arte y hermenéutica (M-CU) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) DISTRIBUCIÓN ACADÉMICA MATERIA secc. 01 Dibujo y entorno Maria Lorena D´Santiago Tiburcio Diseño aplicado II Silvia Alejandra Salas Stevanato Historia de las artes visuales II Orépani García Rodríguez Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México Marisel Vázquez Concepción Corrientes de la estética contemporánea PENDIENTE Arte y Hermenéutica Luis Esteban Murguía Bañuelos Los horarios que aquí se publican ESTÁN SUJETOS a posibles CAMBIOS, en caso de existir la necesidad de realizar un ajuste se les informará con anticipación
  2. 2. FACULTAD POPULAR DE BELLAS ARTES LICENCIATURA EN ARTES VISUALES UMSNH Coordinación de Artes Visuales 7 de febrero de 2019 Página 2 de 4 Licenciatura 4o SEMESTRE - SECCIÓN 02 HORA LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES 7:00-8:00 DISEÑO APLICADO II Secc.04 Salón H-CU Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) Corrientes de la Estética Contemporánea (M-CU) Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (12-Centro) 8:00-9:00 DISEÑO APLICADO II Secc. 04 Salón H-CU Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) Corrientes de la Estética Contemporánea (M-CU) Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (12-Centro) 9:00-10:00 DISEÑO APLICADO II secc.04 Salón H-CU Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (12-Centro) 10:00-11:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) 11:00-12:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) 12:00-13:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) 13:00-14:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) 14:00-15:00 Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) 15:00-16:00 16:00-17:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 17:00-18:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 18:00-19:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) Arte y Hermenéutica (M-CU) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 19:00-20:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) Arte y Hermenéutica (M-CU) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) DISTRIBUCIÓN ACADÉMICA MATERIA secc. 02 Dibujo y entorno Armando Fraga Villicaña Diseño aplicado II Silvia Alejandra Salas Stevanato Historia de las artes visuales II Neiffe Valencia Calderón Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México Marisel Vázquez Concepción Corrientes de la estética contemporánea PENDIENTE Arte y Hermenéutica Luis Esteban Murguía Bañuelos Los horarios que aquí se publican ESTÁN SUJETOS a posibles CAMBIOS, en caso de existir la necesidad de realizar un ajuste se les informará con anticipación
  3. 3. FACULTAD POPULAR DE BELLAS ARTES LICENCIATURA EN ARTES VISUALES UMSNH Coordinación de Artes Visuales 7 de febrero de 2019 Página 3 de 4 Licenciatura 4o SEMESTRE - SECCIÓN 03 HORA LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES 7:00-8:00 Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (14-Centro) DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro 8:00-9:00 Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (14-Centro) DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro 9:00-10:00 Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México (14-Centro) DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro Arte y Hermenéutica (I-CU) 10:00-11:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) DIBUJO Y ENTORNO SECC.04 Salón 14-Centro TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Arte y Hermenéutica (I-CU) 11:00-12:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Corrientes de la Estética Contemporánea (M-CU) 12:00-13:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Corrientes de la Estética Contemporánea (M-CU) 13:00-14:00 TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) Historia de las artes visuales II (I-CU) TALLER 01 (Revisar listado) 14:00-15:00 Dibujo y entorno (E-CU) Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) 15:00-16:00 Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) 16:00-17:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) Diseño aplicado II (H-CU) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 17:00-18:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 18:00-19:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) 19:00-20:00 TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) TALLER 02 (Revisar listado) DISTRIBUCIÓN ACADÉMICA MATERIA secc. 03 Dibujo y entorno Armando Fraga Villicaña Diseño aplicado II Silvia Alejandra Salas Stevanato Historia de las artes visuales II Orépani García Rodríguez Arte Colonial y siglo XIX en México Marisel Vázquez Concepción Corrientes de la estética contemporánea PENDIENTE Arte y Hermenéutica Luis Esteban Murguía Bañuelos Los horarios que aquí se publican ESTÁN SUJETOS a posibles CAMBIOS, en caso de existir la necesidad de realizar un ajuste se les informará con anticipación
  4. 4. FACULTAD POPULAR DE BELLAS ARTES LICENCIATURA EN ARTES VISUALES UMSNH Coordinación de Artes Visuales 7 de febrero de 2019 Página 4 de 4 Licenciatura 4o SEMESTRE – HORARIOS TALLERES TALLER 01 MATUTINO HORARIO DISTRIBUCIÓN ACADÉMICA SECCIÓN SALÓN La poética en la pintura Lunes y jueves 10-14 hrs. Héctor Díaz Guerrero Secc. 01 13 Imagen en Movimiento Lunes y jueves 10-14 hrs. PENDIENTE Secc. 01 A Escultura en Madera Lunes y jueves 10-14 hrs. Ana Lourdes López González Secc. 01 Nave 4 Litografía Lunes 10-14 hrs. y jueves 12-16 hrs Carolina Ortega Sánchez Secc. 01 D2 Huecograbado Lunes y miércoles 7:00 a 11:00 hrs. PENDIENTE Secc. 01 D1 Modelado y Animación tridimensional Lunes y jueves 10-14 hrs. Kissel Hiram Bravo Hernández Secc. 01 H TALLER 02 VESPERTINO HORARIO SECCIÓN SALÓN Poética en la pintura Lunes y jueves 16-20 hrs. Enrique Ortega Espino Secc. 02 15 Lunes y jueves 16-20 hrs. Florentino Ibarra Cruz Secc. 03 13 Huecograbado Lunes y jueves 16-20 hrs Derli Romero Cerna Secc. 02 D2 Escultura en piedra Lunes y jueves 16-20 hrs. Miguel Ángel Rincón Pasaye Secc. 01 Nave 2 Modelado y Animación tridimensional Lunes y jueves 16-20 hrs. Kissel Hiram Bravo Hernández Secc. 02 H Los horarios que aquí se publican ESTÁN SUJETOS a posibles CAMBIOS, en caso de existir la necesidad de realizar un ajuste se les informará con anticipación

