Les réseaux sociaux en BU 1/3

TOUR DE TABLE : 2 MIN PAR PERSONNE • Votre parcours professionnel • Vos fonctions • Structure & nb : étudiants, m², person...
SOMMAIRE Jour 1 / matin : • Tour de table • Usages des Français • Zoom sur Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube et leurs ...
OBJECTIFS DES 2 JOURS • Apprendre à parler la « langue » de chaque RS • Être à l’aise pour faire passer un message correct...
QUE FONT LES BU SUR LES RS EN 2018 ? • « elles remplissent leurs missions, à savoir : • accueillir les publics, • les info...
INTRODUCTION • Chiffres de 2016 : Sur les 4 400 bibs publiques recensées par le MCC et les 500 BU, • seulement 420 ont une...
INTRODUCTION • Dans une logique de dissémination des savoirs, les RS ont une place toute naturelle • on ne dit pas la même...
INTRODUCTION • Dans une logique de dissémination des savoirs, les RS ont une place toute naturelle • on ne dit pas la même...
INTRODUCTION • Les réseaux sociaux comme un des dispositifs dans un projet de médiation numérique des savoirs. 11
INTRO : EX. UNIV DIJON • Seuls 48 % des étudiants connaissent le Fb de l’université •Seuls 21 % le consultent au moins une...
INTRO : EX. UNIV DIJON • Seuls 13 % consultent la page Facebook de la BU : •Ils sont à 93 % des étudiants en formation ini...
INTRO : EX. UNIV DIJON • Ce sont les étudiants des filières pro courtes qui sont le - enclins à utiliser ces services  l’...
NOUS ALLONS DONC VOIR… Comment mettre en place une : • Stratégie de présence en ligne + éditoriale • identité numérique • ...
PRISE EN COMPTE DES CONTRAINTES • Contexte des BU, droit au but, concret • Choix d’outils gratuits, faciles et rapides d’u...
• Revendique la légitimité de la question de la communication en bibliothèque de l’ESR et des bibliothécaires dans la comm...
• « Depuis quelques années, les BU investissent résolument les RS afin d’améliorer leur attractivité auprès de leur public...
• Enquête sur la présence de 4 bib : réseaux de Brest et de Metz, méd. de Quimperlé et de Louise-Michel à Paris. • Synthès...
RS = TERRAIN CONCURRENTIEL • Comme l’analyse finement Dominique Boullier dans la préface de Des Tweets et des Likes en bib...
DES PODCASTS À DÉVORER 22
25 Mobile first !
DONC, QU’EST-CE QUE LE MOBILE FIRST IMPLIQUE ? • De créer des visuels (en général, pas que RS) adaptés au format mobile • ...
LES HABITUDES DE VISIONNAGE DES VIDÉOS EN LIGNE EN 2018 29
LES HABITUDES DE VISIONNAGE DES VIDÉOS EN LIGNE EN 2018 30
LE RÈGNE DE LA VERTICALITÉ 31
DURÉE DES VIDÉOS 32 Une étude Hubspot estime que les formats idéaux sont de : • 30 secondes sur Instagram, • 45 secondes s...
TYPE DE CONTENUS VIDÉOS 33
POURQUOI S’Y INTÉRESSER ? • Car les jeunes d’aujourd’hui seront probablement vos étudiants de demain 35
30 % DES BÉBÉS ONT UNE EMPREINTE NUMÉRIQUE AVANT MÊME LEUR NAISSANCE • Les parents limitent l’utilisation des écrans pour ...
37 • Côté « doudou » des tablettes • La tablette cause de sérieux troubles chez l’enfant lorsqu’elle devient le principal ...
UTILISATION DES MOINS DE 13 ANS 38
UTILISATION DES 12 - 17 ANS 40
LES JEUNES PRÉFÈRENT YOUTUBE AUX MANUELS SCOLAIRES • 47% de la génération Z passent + de 3h sur Youtube • Mais les profs r...
LES 18-22 ANS 43
UTILISATION DES 15-24 ANS • « 61,3 % d’entre eux se rendent sur les RS quotidiennement » 44
TIK TOK 45  Changer de chaussures toutes les secondes  Disparaître puis réapparaître de façon inattendue à l'écran.  « ...
POUR ALLER + LOIN • Le web social des jeunes s’émancipent du web social adulte 48
• « Rétablir la confiance » (impact RGPD) • Stories • Live • Interactions avec ses proches / messagerie • VR / RA • Vocal ...
LA VIDÉO REPRÉSENTE 58% DU TRAFIC INTERNET MONDIAL 51 « Pour avoir accès à tous ces services, le coût est élevé. Les conso...
A MÉDITER « Si on recopie un texte validé en amont, autant ouvrir un blog et revenir en 2004. Les gens ne recherchent plus...
LES RS EN FRANCE PAR MOIS ET JOUR • YouTube : 45,1 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 16,1 millions par jour • Faceb...
« LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX SONT LE NOUVEL OPIUM DU PEUPLE » Frédéric Cavazza - Panorama des médias sociaux 2018 63 « Bulles de f...
MAIS… « Plus d’1 internaute sur 2 se décide à acquérir un bien culturel selon les avis d’autres personnes » Romain Gaillar...
LE FOND DE COMMERCE DE FB • La data ! • Se servent de nos données pour nous recommander des pubs et les vendre aux annonce...
EST-CE QUE VOUS ÊTES AU CLAIR SUR… 67
DÉJÀ, EST-CE QUE VOUS UTILISEZ TOUTES LES FONCTIONNALITÉS DES POSTS ? 68
MOYENNE D’ÂGE UTILISATEURS FACEBOOK 69 Chiffres au niveau mondial
QUEL EST LE COMPORTEMENT TYPE D’UN INTERNAUTE SUR FB SELON VOTRE EXPÉRIENCE ? 70
SAVEZ-VOUS COMMENT FONCTIONNE-T-IL ? 72
NOUVELLE VERSION « FB5 » • Moins de bleu, plus de blanc = transparence • Onglet dédié aux groupes • « Meet new Friends » /...
L’ALGORITHME DE FB • « Edge Rank », « Newsfeed Ranking Algorithm » and now « Newsfeed »  Il y a trop de contenus publiés ...
ÉVOLUTION AU PROFIT DES PROFILS ET NON DES PAGES • MAJ du 12/01/18 • « Ce nouvel algorithme devrait encourager des interac...
ÉVOLUTION AU PROFIT DES PROFILS ET NON DES PAGES • contrer les "fake news" • et surtout pousser les entreprises à payer (p...
• L’algorithme va passer par une série d’étapes qui vont donner un score de pertinence à une histoire, et donc décider ou ...
82 « Avec l’algorithme actuel de Facebook, les likes ont moins de valeur que les commentaires ou les partages. »
83 • Chaque score est attribué selon des metrics totalement personnelles, et est donc lié à votre profil, vos relations, v...
CLICK-GAP : POUR + DE PROPRETÉ • Avril 2019 • Lutter contre la propagation des fake-news • Inspiration du PageRank de Goog...
+ DE VISIBILITÉ AUX VIDÉOS DE QUALITÉ • Facebook Watch : Août 2018 • MAJ de l’algorithme mai 2019 • Valorisation des vidéo...
ET QUAND ON EST PLUSIEURS BIB, COMMENT PROCÉDER ? • Une page par bib ? • Une page par réseau ? • Une page par public ? 86
LES CONTENUS ENGAGEANTS SUR FACEBOOK • Les contenus inspirants, drôles ou pratiques sont les + engageants • Utiliser Faceb...
FB PAGES STORIES 91
FB INSTANT ARTICLES 92
93 Le texte n’est pas assez long + manque une image au format bandeau
94 Voilà un bon exemple « d’instant article » Facebook
FACEBOOK LOCAL • Une appli • Et une façon de classer les infos dans l’algorithme du fil d’actualité • Donc obligatoire de ...
FACEBOOK LIVE PREMIERES • Faire une publication annonçant un live, en amont de la diffusion. • Ce teasing permet de créer ...
FACEBOOK LIVE Diffuser • en direct votre émission • en direct, une interview exclusive • des astuces • Sondages • Question...
GROUPES FACEBOOK • Une des réponses au nouvel algorithme afin de développer des « interactions significatives » • Création...
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR FB • Le meilleur jour pour poster : le jeudi (contrairement au week-end) • Les sujets : spo...
CRÉER UNE PAGE FACEBOOK, 15 ANS APRÈS • Si vous n’y êtes pas encore, la décision dépendra : •De vos objectifs •de votre ci...
FACEBOOK : GARDEZ LES TRACES D’INTERACTIONS • Pour les bilans stats 105
PERSONNALISER SES ONGLETS ET LEUR ORDRE 106
107
UN REACH ORGANIQUE EN CHUTE LIBRE • Pour être visible, il faut donc payer. Fb expérimentait dans 6 pays une séparation des...
DOIT-ON ARRÊTER FB EN BIB ? • Mise en avant de l’info locale dans le fil • On a l’opportunité de participer à ce changemen...
ET SI C’ÉTAIT UNE BONNE NOUVELLE ? • On paye bien le site, les flyers… • La fin de la gratuité pourrait imposer l’émergenc...
ET SI C’ÉTAIT UNE BONNE NOUVELLE ? • Permettrait justement reprendre la main (car on ne l’a pas sur Fb !) sur la com’ et d...
L’IMPACT DU CHANGEMENT D’ALGORITHME SUR L’ENGAGEMENT DES PAGES • Les pages postent + de contenus • Chute de l’engagement q...
POUR MAITRISER LES STATS FACEBOOK : UN ARTICLE COMPLET 115
FACEBOOK : EN PERTE DE VITESSE ? • On pourrait le croire avec tous les scandales autour de la vie privée mais non (Cambrig...
FACEBOOK : TOP 4 DES « BG » • BU Bx 3 • BU Lyon 3 • BM Les 7 lieux / Bayeux • BM d’Amilly 117
SI VOUS N’AVEZ JAMAIS MIS LES PIEDS SUR INSTAGRAM, C’EST LE MOMENT… 119 Fait pour une utilisation sur mobile
INSTAGRAM : RAPIDE HISTORIQUE • 2010 : naissance • 2012 : Rachat par Facebook • 2015 : introduction des publicités = royau...
INSTAGRAM : CHIFFRES MONDE • Les - de 25 ans y passent en moyenne 32 min’ par jour (chiffre officiel, sept 2017) • 60% des...
INSTAGRAM : CHIFFRES FRANCE • On compte 14 millions d’utilisateurs actifs mensuels en France, soit 21% de la population to...
INSTAGRAM : CRÉER UN PROFIL PRO • Faut avoir une page Facebook (et être admin) car ils seront liés entre eux. • Choisir un...
INSTAGRAM : STATISTIQUES • Qui sont vos abonnés : âge, sexe, ville, pays. • Quand vos abonnés sont les plus actifs (heures...
INSTAGRAM : STATISTIQUES • Les impressions : le nombre total de fois où toutes vos publications ont été vues. • Les clics ...
POUR DEVENIR UN BOSS DES STATS INSTAGRAM Un article complet sur le sujet 127
NOUVELLE VERSION « FB5 » • Des stories + créatives • Cacher les likes ? • Achat depuis l’application • Nouveaux stickers (...
L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM 3 critères : 1. Intérêts 2. « Récence » 3. Relations Depuis fin août 2018 : pousser des comptes e...
L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Veulent remettre l’humain, l’authentique et le côté spontané au goût du jour. (ça vous rappelle...
L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Rester créatif, trouver les bons hashtags, suivre des comptes influents, interagir régulièremen...
L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Chasse aux bots • On verra 90% des posts de ses amis (comme Fb) • L’algorithme met en avant vot...
L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Si le contenu comptabilise un nb d’engagements (like, commentaire, partage en privé) assez impo...
L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Intéressez-vous avant de devenir intéressant ! • En laissant des commentaires et en interagissa...
L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM L’algorithme prend en compte différentes réactions pour mesurer l’engagement : • Les likes pour u...
LES STORIES : FACEBOOK OU INSTAGRAM • Ephémère : 24H = liberté • Idées ? • Une sortie à la mer ou à la montagne, • un rend...
DIFFÉRENCIER SA LIGNE ÉDITORIALE ENTRE FLUX ET STORIES INSTAGRAM Flux : • Tous formats : horizontal, vertical, vidéo… • 21...
STORIES 140 • défilement de plusieurs photos ou vidéos • ajout de sondages, stickers, gif, emoji… • Poser des questions • ...
• Stories pour promouvoir le concours qui se déroule sur le flux d’actualités. • Objectif = booster au maximum sa visibili...
• Enregistrer une storie pour une durée indéterminée  une fois la storie postée, cliquer sur « mettre à la une » / « high...
DES CONSEILS POUR CRÉER DES STORIES ORIGINALES • Raconter une histoire (= story !) même courte avec fil conducteur • Défin...
DES CONSEILS POUR CRÉER DES STORIES ORIGINALES • Être régulier et cohérent : le nb idéal de stories oscillerait entre 5 et...
LES STORIES ONT PLUS DE SUCCÈS EN DEHORS DES HEURES DE TRAVAIL 145
DES EXEMPLES A I R B N B • Révélant petit-à- petit une localisation de vacances en incitant l’utilisateur à aller à la sli...
ETUDIEZ LES STATS DE VOTRE COMPTE INSTAGRAM PRO • Le taux de complétion d’une story • désigne la part des individus exposé...
FOCUS SUR LE STORYTELLING 4 typologies de contenus de marques : 1. Serviciel 2. Pédagogique 3. Ludique 4. Créatif 149
FOCUS SUR LE STORYTELLING Les fondements de la mise en récit s’appuient sur 9 lois principales : 1. Visée : fil conducteur...
S’ABONNER À DES # ! • Accéder aux meilleures publications dans votre fil de photos et vidéos : veille • Et aux dernières s...
MULTI-COMPTES • Publier une photo sur plusieurs comptes Instagram simultanément 153
PLANIFIER SES PUBLICATIONS • Version bêta via l’API sur les profils business uniquement • Une fonctionnalité réservée aux ...
SI VOUS VOULEZ ALLER + LOIN 155
POUR LES POSTS DU FEED 157 But : créer de l’engagement ! Plus qu’un like, un commentaire, un message, un abonnement… Intér...
POUR LES POSTS DES STORIES 158 Utiliser le fonctionnalités : boomerang, gif, stickers… Et UGC ! Effet boomerang, emoji, lo...
TRAVAILLER SA BIO INSTAGRAM Quelques ressources : • Ajouter plusieurs liens à votre bio • Rédiger la bio parfaite avec les...
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Faire des stories et pousser à l’interaction : question, gif, etc. • Faire des lives :...
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Faire des vidéos ! • Tout ce que les marques font pour valoriser leurs produits, vous ...
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX DANS LES STORIES • Ajoutez un lien cliquable pour générer du trafic vers le site • Identifiez v...
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Ne pas négliger la légende : • Intégrer les internautes en posant une question à laque...
164 Réaliser un audit de son compte Instagram
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Créer des tutoriels : • DIY • Grainothèque • … • Faire voyager grâce aux guides de tou...
POSTER SUR LES HEURES ACTIVES 166 Mais publier à d’autres heures peut vous faire sortir du lot !
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Publier 3 fois par semaine en moyenne • Définir le meilleur créneau avec les stats Ins...
CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Planifier les posts photo ou vidéo avec Buffer. • Les meilleurs moments pour publier :...
PARTAGER LE CONTENU DE SA COMMUNAUTÉ • Une étude réalisée par Crowdtap et Ipsos souligne que le contenu généré par les uti...
BOOKFACE, SLEEVEFACE Mettre en scène tous nos produits • Tous supports confondus • En faisant participer nos usagers 171
LIFESTYLE, BOOKSTRAGRAM • Valoriser les produits dans un contexte qui permet à l’internaute de se projeter 172
ARCHITECTURE • Valoriser le bâtiment 173
USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) Le contenu produits par nos usagers • Appli « Repost » : cite l’auteur • Incite d’autres à en...
LE MEME 175
TEXTES & CITATIONS • Dope l’engagement 176
INSTAGRAM Le # du jour : • RV suivi par des millions d’internautes • Nouveaux fans, générer de l’engagement • Suivre les t...
LES # LES + POPULAIRES EN 2019 178
DICTIONNAIRE DES # POPULAIRES • #swag : tout ce qui est stylé, personne charismatique, parfois utilisé avec ironie • #goal...
SÉLECTIONS PARMI LES # CÉLÈBRES • #dope : Utilisé + de 20 millions de fois, tout ce qu’on aime y rentre. • #squad : Popula...
• #photooftheday, #picoftheday : pour les meilleures photos • #instagrammers, #igers : évident mais annonce qu’on est un i...
• #ManicMonday : culture loufoque de votre méd. • #InstaMonday pour l’humeur du lundi, • #WisdomWednesday : citation, cons...
• #FollowFriday : consiste à faire découvrir d’autres comptes le vendredi… • #FridayFunday : divertissement avant le week-...
• #selfie : team stick ou pas ? ;) • #regram : lorsqu’on republie un photo d’un compte tiers 185 SÉLECTIONS PARMI LES # CÉ...
INSTAGRAM : BONNES PRATIQUES • Mettre le lien vers votre site dans la bio • Suivre d’autres utilisateurs pertinents par re...
INSTAGRAM : TOP 4 DES « BG » • BU Bx 3 • BU Lyon 3 • BM Les 7 lieux / Bayeux • Bibliothèques de Bordeaux 187
TWITTER : C’EST QUOI ? • Microblogging : 280 caractères • # = folksonomie • Retweet / j’aime • L’instant / Live- tweet • #...
QUELQUES CHIFFRES TWITTER Nb de tweets par compte Twitter : • 0 tweet : 56% • 1 tweet : 11% • 2 tweets : 6% • 3-5 tweets :...
192
LE TWEET LE + RETWEETÉ EN 2019 193 + gros site e- commerce de mode en ligne au Japon Offre un million de yen (9250 $) à 10...
POUR UNE FOIS, ON A LE CHOIX Seul RS qui laisse le choix entre de classer le feed : • Chronologique • ou pertinent pour vo...
LE FIL CHRONOLOGIQUE EST DE RETOUR ! • Twitter précise que vous pouvez désactiver la fonctionnalité « Montrez-moi les meil...
TWITTER • Veille d’expert, presse • Pas vraiment d’archivage possible • Outils de programmation de posts : 201
# : TROP PEU UTILISÉS • Potentiel de la folksonomie (= la Dewey du commun des mortels) • Un tweet sans # est inutile • 2 o...
MESURER SON INFLUENCE 203
UNE EXPÉRIENCE DÉMOCRATIQUE EN SUÈDE • Depuis 7 ans, le compte Twitter officiel de la Suède (@sweden) était confié chaque ...
ATTENTION ! SI TOUT LE MONDE PUBLIE EN MÊME TEMPS…! 209
210 Les RS
QUAND PUBLIER SUR LES RS ? • Faire preuve d’empathie : à quel moment vont-ils se connecter ? • Avec plusieurs essais, vous...
QUAND PUBLIER SUR LES RS ? • En analysant vos stats, vous obtiendrez rapidement des données fiables sur les heures de prés...
214
POUR LES PROFESSIONNELS • Pas tellement pour la BU mais pour vous ! • Employee advocacy • Pour l’université • Seul RS où l...
DES STORIES AUSSI ! • Pour l’instant, la fonctionnalité se nomme « Student Voices » et n’est accessible qu’aux étudiants d...
DES RÉACTIONS 217 • Avril 2019 DES # POUR SE DÉMARQUER
QUELQUES CHIFFRES : MONDE • 106 millions d’utilisateurs par mois, soit 23 % du nombre total d’inscrits (en 2016) • 500 mil...
QUELQUES CHIFFRES : FRANCE • 16 millions d’inscrits = moitié pop. active Par mois : • 3,2 millions utilisateurs • 17 min :...
220
PINTEREST • Ce n’est pas un réseau social, c’est un « moteur de recherche d’inspiration » : • recettes, • astuces déco • p...
QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE • 1,2 million d’idées « épinglées » par jour ! • Idées pour la vie quotidienne • Catégories le...
QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE 223
LES USAGES EN BIB • Tableaux de recommandations • Rendre visible les collections numériques ou les dernières acquisitions ...
225 Valorisation du patrimoine
226 Sélections
227 Nouvelles acquisitions
228 Nouvelles acquisitions
229 Nouvelles acquisitions
PINTEREST EN BIB • Mais honnêtement, ça fait beaucoup de travail pour très peu de retours sur investissement. • Ce RS n’es...
RAPPEL 232
QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE PAR JOUR • 8 millions d’utilisateurs actifs • Utilisateurs passent en moyenne 25 à 30 min • 65...
UNE MESSAGERIE AVANT TOUT • Principalement utilisé comme un chat : messagerie, appel vocaux/visuels, groupe • Les stories ...
2,5 milliards de snaps envoyés par jour dans le monde ! 235
UN RS DE L'AUTHENTICITÉ • Partage de photos/vidéo éphémères • limité entre 1 et 10 secondes • Snap : dessin, filtres… • St...
UN RS DE L'AUTHENTICITÉ • Live stories : • histoires en direct : info 100% crowdsourcée • Ex : Live story de Paris raconté...
UN RS DE L'AUTHENTICITÉ • Story explore : • Info personnalisée • Memories : • Sauvegarder/récupérer ses snap sur son smart...
SNAPCHAT : RÉALISER DES STATS • Manuellement • Outil mais payant 243
DANS L’UNIVERS DE L’ENS. SUP. : • Fb étant devenu un RS de vieux, les étudiants veulent-ils suivre les institutions ? • Ec...
DANS L’UNIVERS DE L’ENS. SUP. : • A voir au niveau stats, du retour sur investissement… • Mais, intéressant : • Souffle d’...
OSONS ! • Les villes s’y mettent : Toulouse, Mâcon, Saint- André, Romans, Garges, Saint-Dizier, Châteauroux 246
RACHETÉ PAR GOOGLE EN 2007 • Pour 1,65 milliard de dollars • Était déjà le leader du marché de la vidéo en ligne avec 46 %...
QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE • 16,1 millions de visites uniques par jour • (Dans le monde, YouTube – 1,900 milliard d’utili...
250 2017
251 2017
252
L’ALGORITHME DE YOUTUBE • 2017 : les minutes regardées importent + que le nb de vues. Pour être fair-play, l’algorithme c...
L’ALGORITHME DE YOUTUBE • Il faut faire partie des 1ers résultats, comme sur Google • Trouver le bon mot-clé • Pour faire ...
L’ALGORITHME DE YOUTUBE • Faire des « grappes » de contenus connexes pouvant se lier et se promouvoir directement et indir...
PUBLIER UNE VIDÉO SUR YOUTUBE Penser au référencement ! • Choisir un titre percutant avant même de tourner la vidéo = accr...
PUBLIER UNE VIDÉO SUR YOUTUBE • Partager à un horaire où la cible est réceptive • En publier régulièrement • Multiplier le...
GOOGLE • Votre BU est-elle bien référencée sur Google (SEO) avec les bons horaires et le bon numéro de téléphone ? • Sinon...
RÉFÉRENCER SON SITE SUR GOOGLE : • Travailler l’optimisation des pages web elles- mêmes (référencement on-site) ; • Génére...
QUELQUES CHIFFRES PAR JOUR • 20 milliards de sites sont visitées (crawlées) chaque jour. • 3,3 milliards de requêtes sont ...
• Lancé en 2011 • Faille depuis 2015 : 500 000 infos persos d’utilisateurs visibles à des tierces parties • 90 % des sessi...
POURQUOI DIVERSIFIER LES RS ? À chaque média correspond un public cible 267 2016
269 en 2016 Faire du live et des stories
270
ET Y EN A PLEIN D’AUTRES… L’important est de choisir des outils qui conviennent à vos objectifs et sur lequel le public co...
PRÉCONISATIONS • Storytelling + stories ! • Live • Bien former les collègues régulièrement • Evaluer • Travailler « le vis...
PRÉCONISATIONS • Bon moyen de travailler avec la com de votre collectivité  Et pas en opposition • Intégrer les étudiants...
LES MESSAGERIES DES RS, SONT-ILS LE NOUVEL E-MAIL ? • Surfer sur cette tendance pour messenger • 1,3 milliards d’utilisate...
276 Regroupe plus d’utilisateurs que • La messagerie est donc un secteur plein d’opportunités à exploiter • Implique de re...
278 Ce sont des RS décentralisés
LES RS ALTERNATIFS • Garantie de la liberté des utilisateurs • Contrôle de l’ensemble des données publiées • CNIL / RGPD o...
LES RS ALTERNATIFS • Mais trop « souterrain » pour toucher le grand public ? • Mission de service public • « Rentabilité ?...
  1. 1. 1 1/3
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. TOUR DE TABLE : 2 MIN PAR PERSONNE • Votre parcours professionnel • Vos fonctions • Structure & nb : étudiants, m², personnel, fonds… • Vos réseaux sociaux : organisation, fréquence, ligne éditoriale, stats… • Vos attentes par rapport à ce stage 3
  4. 4. SOMMAIRE Jour 1 / matin : • Tour de table • Usages des Français • Zoom sur Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube et leurs algorithmes • Rapides aperçus de Pinterest, Snapchat, Linkedin, Google. 4
  5. 5. OBJECTIFS DES 2 JOURS • Apprendre à parler la « langue » de chaque RS • Être à l’aise pour faire passer un message correctement sur les principaux RS • Si vous êtes déjà « polyglotte », vous renouveler 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. QUE FONT LES BU SUR LES RS EN 2018 ? • « elles remplissent leurs missions, à savoir : • accueillir les publics, • les informer, • leur communiquer des documents, • participer à la recherche, les former, • tout cela sous des formes spécifiques (photographies, images, vidéo, posts) • et par des voies qui se dérobent à la communication institutionnelle » 7 Benjamin Sarcy – Arabesques n°91
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION • Chiffres de 2016 : Sur les 4 400 bibs publiques recensées par le MCC et les 500 BU, • seulement 420 ont une identité sur Facebook • et 248 sur Twitter • On ne parle même pas d’Instagram… • Il n’existe pas de recensement officiel récent. 8
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION • Dans une logique de dissémination des savoirs, les RS ont une place toute naturelle • on ne dit pas la même chose et de la même manière sur Facebook, Twitter ou LinkedIn… • Ne faites pas du CM juste parce qu’on vous l’a demandé. Faites-le de sorte à créer un réel engagement. 9
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION • Dans une logique de dissémination des savoirs, les RS ont une place toute naturelle • on ne dit pas la même chose et de la même manière sur Facebook, Twitter ou LinkedIn… • Ne faites pas du CM juste parce qu’on vous l’a demandé. Faites-le de sorte à créer un réel engagement. 10
  11. 11. INTRODUCTION • Les réseaux sociaux comme un des dispositifs dans un projet de médiation numérique des savoirs. 11
  12. 12. INTRO : EX. UNIV DIJON • Seuls 48 % des étudiants connaissent le Fb de l’université •Seuls 21 % le consultent au moins une fois par semaine ou tous les jours • Les autres RS de l’uB (YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn) sont peu connus •le site internet de la composante de la formation est consulté à 73 %. 12 Qu’est-ce que cela implique pour les RS selon vous ?
  13. 13. INTRO : EX. UNIV DIJON • Seuls 13 % consultent la page Facebook de la BU : •Ils sont à 93 % des étudiants en formation initiale. 70 % sont des femmes et 23 % exercent une activité salariée. • et 5 % le compte Twitter de la BU : •On dénombre 57 % de femmes, 26 % d’étudiants exerçant une activité salariée. 13 Etu. Salariés : accès + important aux services num. offerts par le pôle Documentation, permettant d’augurer une autonomie + forte face au travail académique ?
  14. 14. INTRO : EX. UNIV DIJON • Ce sont les étudiants des filières pro courtes qui sont le - enclins à utiliser ces services  l’utilité ? • ce qui n’est pas sans questionner sur les pratiques pédagogiques enseignantes + ou - associées à des rech. complémentaires comparativement aux études des filières généralistes. 14
  15. 15. NOUS ALLONS DONC VOIR… Comment mettre en place une : • Stratégie de présence en ligne + éditoriale • identité numérique • Animation de communautés • Des contenus pour les réseaux sociaux 15
  16. 16. PRISE EN COMPTE DES CONTRAINTES • Contexte des BU, droit au but, concret • Choix d’outils gratuits, faciles et rapides d’utilisation même si, il serait temps de repenser la stratégie (publicités…) • Prise en compte de vos remarques dans le questionnaire • Concurrence = chercher à se réinventer, à tirer parti des opportunités, connaître ses faiblesses et ses forces. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. • Revendique la légitimité de la question de la communication en bibliothèque de l’ESR et des bibliothécaires dans la communication des bibliothèques, aux côtés des directions de la communication des établissements, 18
  19. 19. • « Depuis quelques années, les BU investissent résolument les RS afin d’améliorer leur attractivité auprès de leur public, sans caricaturer leurs ambitions ni leurs missions. » • « À partir de retours d’expériences circonstanciés, ce dossier offre un éclairage complet et contrasté de ces nouvelles pratiques de médiation numérique. » 19
  20. 20. • Enquête sur la présence de 4 bib : réseaux de Brest et de Metz, méd. de Quimperlé et de Louise-Michel à Paris. • Synthèse 20
  21. 21. RS = TERRAIN CONCURRENTIEL • Comme l’analyse finement Dominique Boullier dans la préface de Des Tweets et des Likes en bib : « Cette étude constitue… une occasion remarquable pour interroger les stratégies des institutions culturelles sur les RS, • soit la continuation de la communication descendante par d’autres moyens, • soit la mutation vers un statut de fédérateur des médiateurs amateurs contributeurs (...) qui nécessitent tout autant sinon + l’expertise de médiateurs. » 21
  22. 22. DES PODCASTS À DÉVORER 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25 Mobile first !
  26. 26. DONC, QU’EST-CE QUE LE MOBILE FIRST IMPLIQUE ? • De créer des visuels (en général, pas que RS) adaptés au format mobile • Format vidéo vertical avec sous-titres • Les internautes ne regardent des vidéos avec le son qu’à 32 % d’entre eux • Ecriture synthétique, • Emojis, gif… 27
  27. 27. 28
  28. 28. LES HABITUDES DE VISIONNAGE DES VIDÉOS EN LIGNE EN 2018 29
  29. 29. LES HABITUDES DE VISIONNAGE DES VIDÉOS EN LIGNE EN 2018 30
  30. 30. LE RÈGNE DE LA VERTICALITÉ 31
  31. 31. DURÉE DES VIDÉOS 32 Une étude Hubspot estime que les formats idéaux sont de : • 30 secondes sur Instagram, • 45 secondes sur Twitter, • 1 minute sur Facebook • et 2 minutes sur YouTube. • Selon une étude Microsoft, jusqu’à 30 secondes, 85% de l’audience verra la vidéo jusqu’au bout. • Une vidéo de moins de 2 mn est vue en moyenne par 70% de l’audience
  32. 32. TYPE DE CONTENUS VIDÉOS 33
  33. 33. 34
  34. 34. POURQUOI S’Y INTÉRESSER ? • Car les jeunes d’aujourd’hui seront probablement vos étudiants de demain 35
  35. 35. 30 % DES BÉBÉS ONT UNE EMPREINTE NUMÉRIQUE AVANT MÊME LEUR NAISSANCE • Les parents limitent l’utilisation des écrans pour leurs enfants • mais postent des photos de leurs enfants sur les RS 36 Les enfants imitent leurs parents
  36. 36. 37 • Côté « doudou » des tablettes • La tablette cause de sérieux troubles chez l’enfant lorsqu’elle devient le principal outil de stimulation. • Mais intéressant en étant accompagné
  37. 37. UTILISATION DES MOINS DE 13 ANS 38
  38. 38. 39
  39. 39. UTILISATION DES 12 - 17 ANS 40
  40. 40. 41
  41. 41. LES JEUNES PRÉFÈRENT YOUTUBE AUX MANUELS SCOLAIRES • 47% de la génération Z passent + de 3h sur Youtube • Mais les profs restent très importants pour eux pour l’apprentissage • Donc au lieu d’interdire le smartphone, il vaudrait mieux s’en servir à bon escient 42
  42. 42. LES 18-22 ANS 43
  43. 43. UTILISATION DES 15-24 ANS • « 61,3 % d’entre eux se rendent sur les RS quotidiennement » 44
  44. 44. TIK TOK 45  Changer de chaussures toutes les secondes  Disparaître puis réapparaître de façon inattendue à l'écran.  « Don’t juge me challenge »  « Halloween Battle »  Chorégraphie avec les 10 doigts… A déjà un nouveau concurrent avec droits négociés mais contenus + lisses… • Comprendre cette appli • A quoi cela ressemble ? • Ont une technique infaillible pour fidéliser leurs usagers : Des défis hebdomadaires (challenges) qui enchantent les jeunes vidéastes :
  45. 45. 46
  46. 46. 47
  47. 47. POUR ALLER + LOIN • Le web social des jeunes s’émancipent du web social adulte 48
  48. 48. 49
  49. 49. • « Rétablir la confiance » (impact RGPD) • Stories • Live • Interactions avec ses proches / messagerie • VR / RA • Vocal : assistant et podcast 50
  50. 50. LA VIDÉO REPRÉSENTE 58% DU TRAFIC INTERNET MONDIAL 51 « Pour avoir accès à tous ces services, le coût est élevé. Les consommateurs s’abonnent à un ou deux services maximum et piratent le reste. »
  51. 51. 52
  52. 52. 53
  53. 53. 54
  54. 54. A MÉDITER « Si on recopie un texte validé en amont, autant ouvrir un blog et revenir en 2004. Les gens ne recherchent plus ça. » Gil Avérous, maire de Châteauroux 55
  55. 55. 56
  56. 56. 57
  57. 57. 58
  58. 58. 59
  59. 59. LES RS EN FRANCE PAR MOIS ET JOUR • YouTube : 45,1 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 16,1 millions par jour • Facebook : 44,9 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 25,9 millions par jour • Instagram : 25 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 7,3 millions par jour • Whatsapp : 17,8 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 6,4 millions par jour • Twitter : 15,7 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 3,5 millions par jour • Snapchat : 15,2 millions de visites uniques par mois et 8,2 millions par jour • LinkedIn : 13,5 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 2,2 millions par jour • Pinterest : 12,4 millions de visites uniques par mois, et 1,7 million par jour 60 Au global, les Français ont passé en moyenne 46 minutes par jour à consulter des sites et applications sur mobile. Cette tendance explose à 1h24 chez les 15-34 ans, qui consultent leur téléphone 23 minutes de plus que l’année dernière.
  60. 60. 62
  61. 61. « LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX SONT LE NOUVEL OPIUM DU PEUPLE » Frédéric Cavazza - Panorama des médias sociaux 2018 63 « Bulles de filtres » - Terme d’Eli Pariser
  62. 62. MAIS… « Plus d’1 internaute sur 2 se décide à acquérir un bien culturel selon les avis d’autres personnes » Romain Gaillard 64
  63. 63. 65
  64. 64. LE FOND DE COMMERCE DE FB • La data ! • Se servent de nos données pour nous recommander des pubs et les vendre aux annonceurs qui sont les clients  Scandale de Cambridge Analytica  Possède : Instagram, Whatsapp. 66
  65. 65. EST-CE QUE VOUS ÊTES AU CLAIR SUR… 67
  66. 66. DÉJÀ, EST-CE QUE VOUS UTILISEZ TOUTES LES FONCTIONNALITÉS DES POSTS ? 68
  67. 67. MOYENNE D’ÂGE UTILISATEURS FACEBOOK 69 Chiffres au niveau mondial
  68. 68. QUEL EST LE COMPORTEMENT TYPE D’UN INTERNAUTE SUR FB SELON VOTRE EXPÉRIENCE ? 70
  69. 69. 71
  70. 70. SAVEZ-VOUS COMMENT FONCTIONNE-T-IL ? 72
  71. 71. NOUVELLE VERSION « FB5 » • Moins de bleu, plus de blanc = transparence • Onglet dédié aux groupes • « Meet new Friends » / « Secret Crush » / Fb dating 73 • Les événements locaux • Les stories • La photo de profil • Dark mode • Dispo sur mobile mais pas encore sur PC
  72. 72. L’ALGORITHME DE FB • « Edge Rank », « Newsfeed Ranking Algorithm » and now « Newsfeed »  Il y a trop de contenus publiés et Facebook ne peut pas tout afficher. Le Newsfeed doit permettre aux utilisateurs de voir les meilleurs contenus.  Renforcement de cela le 16/05/19 : + de publications des amis, de la famille (et des pages suivies…) 74
  73. 73. ÉVOLUTION AU PROFIT DES PROFILS ET NON DES PAGES • MAJ du 12/01/18 • « Ce nouvel algorithme devrait encourager des interactions significatives entre les gens. » M. Zuckerberg • Fb se base sur les relations les + fortes • Se réfère à des études menées avec des universités 75
  74. 74. ÉVOLUTION AU PROFIT DES PROFILS ET NON DES PAGES • contrer les "fake news" • et surtout pousser les entreprises à payer (plus cher) les publicités pour toucher les utilisateurs. • Stratégie Fb : s’est rendu indispensable et revient à son idée originelle 76
  75. 75. • L’algorithme va passer par une série d’étapes qui vont donner un score de pertinence à une histoire, et donc décider ou non de son affichage. • + votre engagement est élevé, + Fb « poussera » naturellement vos publications dans le fil d’actualités. 77 L’ALGORITHME DE FB
  76. 76. 78
  77. 77. 79
  78. 78. 80
  79. 79. 81
  80. 80. 82 « Avec l’algorithme actuel de Facebook, les likes ont moins de valeur que les commentaires ou les partages. »
  81. 81. 83 • Chaque score est attribué selon des metrics totalement personnelles, et est donc lié à votre profil, vos relations, vos habitudes…
  82. 82. CLICK-GAP : POUR + DE PROPRETÉ • Avril 2019 • Lutter contre la propagation des fake-news • Inspiration du PageRank de Google : scanne et cartographie le web mondial pour identifier les sites qui reçoivent une quantité de trafic disproportionné en provenance du RS • Quand détecté, réduction du reach de la publication dans le news feed • Valable pour les groupes (dont certains sont utilisés à des fins de radicalisation, désinformation…) 84
  83. 83. + DE VISIBILITÉ AUX VIDÉOS DE QUALITÉ • Facebook Watch : Août 2018 • MAJ de l’algorithme mai 2019 • Valorisation des vidéos de + de 3 min’ + fidélité + authenticité 85
  84. 84. ET QUAND ON EST PLUSIEURS BIB, COMMENT PROCÉDER ? • Une page par bib ? • Une page par réseau ? • Une page par public ? 86
  85. 85. 87
  86. 86. LES CONTENUS ENGAGEANTS SUR FACEBOOK • Les contenus inspirants, drôles ou pratiques sont les + engageants • Utiliser Facebook Insights pour connaitre mieux votre audience et leur créer des contenus de qualité 88 Réussir ses vidéos Facebook
  87. 87. 89
  88. 88. 90
  89. 89. FB PAGES STORIES 91
  90. 90. FB INSTANT ARTICLES 92
  91. 91. 93 Le texte n’est pas assez long + manque une image au format bandeau
  92. 92. 94 Voilà un bon exemple « d’instant article » Facebook
  93. 93. FACEBOOK LOCAL • Une appli • Et une façon de classer les infos dans l’algorithme du fil d’actualité • Donc obligatoire de renseigner vos événements ! 95
  94. 94. FACEBOOK LIVE PREMIERES • Faire une publication annonçant un live, en amont de la diffusion. • Ce teasing permet de créer un engagement plus fort lorsque le Live est diffusé. • Sondage live, top fans 96
  95. 95. FACEBOOK LIVE Diffuser • en direct votre émission • en direct, une interview exclusive • des astuces • Sondages • Questions / réponses « 80% des internautes préfèrent regarder un Live plutôt que de lire un article » 97 Très facile à convertir en bib : 7 façons d’utiliser sa BU
  96. 96. GROUPES FACEBOOK • Une des réponses au nouvel algorithme afin de développer des « interactions significatives » • Création d’une communauté engagée (on est trop passif devant son fil en général) • Facebook récompensera les entreprises qui chercheront à engager (véritablement) leur audience en provoquant des conversations et en créant une communauté. 98
  97. 97. 99
  98. 98. 100
  99. 99. 101
  100. 100. 102
  101. 101. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR FB • Le meilleur jour pour poster : le jeudi (contrairement au week-end) • Les sujets : sport, musique beaucoup partagé • 75 mots maximum • Image/vidéo augmentent l’engagement de 80% 103
  102. 102. CRÉER UNE PAGE FACEBOOK, 15 ANS APRÈS • Si vous n’y êtes pas encore, la décision dépendra : •De vos objectifs •de votre cible • Aller sur d’autres RS comme Instagram est recommandé car meilleur engagement • La constitution d’une communauté prend du temps 104
  103. 103. FACEBOOK : GARDEZ LES TRACES D’INTERACTIONS • Pour les bilans stats 105
  104. 104. PERSONNALISER SES ONGLETS ET LEUR ORDRE 106
  105. 105. 107
  106. 106. 108
  107. 107. UN REACH ORGANIQUE EN CHUTE LIBRE • Pour être visible, il faut donc payer. Fb expérimentait dans 6 pays une séparation des pages et des profils. • Donc = diversifier les points de contact. • Recommandation PME : Equilibrer sa présence sociale et alterner entre publications organiques et sponsorisées. 109
  108. 108. DOIT-ON ARRÊTER FB EN BIB ? • Mise en avant de l’info locale dans le fil • On a l’opportunité de participer à ce changement, autant essayer de le façonner à notre manière. • Facebook est versatile de nature. • Leur but : que l’internaute reste le plus + longtemps possible (concurrence…) 110
  109. 109. 111
  110. 110. ET SI C’ÉTAIT UNE BONNE NOUVELLE ? • On paye bien le site, les flyers… • La fin de la gratuité pourrait imposer l’émergence de publications choisies, triées sur le volet, éditorialisées, ciblées, répondant à de réels enjeux, et pensées selon nos codes et nos rythmes. • C’est un réseau social = interactions, conversations • Le Facebook Pixel : outil d’analyse qui permet de mesurer l’efficacité d’une publicité 112
  111. 111. ET SI C’ÉTAIT UNE BONNE NOUVELLE ? • Permettrait justement reprendre la main (car on ne l’a pas sur Fb !) sur la com’ et de faire valoir une expertise  contenus de valeurs • Ne pas être phagocyté / se désintoxiquer • Aller vers d’autres RS + spécialisés et donc – d’audience • Médiation, revenir aux fondamentaux (nous aussi !) 113
  112. 112. L’IMPACT DU CHANGEMENT D’ALGORITHME SUR L’ENGAGEMENT DES PAGES • Les pages postent + de contenus • Chute de l’engagement qui enregistre une baisse de + de 50% • Les pages qui font moins de 1 post par jour génèrent + d’engagement par publication • Certaines marques ne publient plus ! Ex : Des marques de food 114
  113. 113. POUR MAITRISER LES STATS FACEBOOK : UN ARTICLE COMPLET 115
  114. 114. FACEBOOK : EN PERTE DE VITESSE ? • On pourrait le croire avec tous les scandales autour de la vie privée mais non (Cambrige Analytica) • Moins de bénéfices car investissement dans la modération (attentat de Christchurch) • Réseau social de « vieux » • Les jeunes n’utilisent que Messenger et désinstallent Facebook (c’est pour ça aussi que Zuckerberg veut une messagerie unifiée Whatsapp, Messenger, Instagram direct) 116
  115. 115. FACEBOOK : TOP 4 DES « BG » • BU Bx 3 • BU Lyon 3 • BM Les 7 lieux / Bayeux • BM d’Amilly 117
  116. 116. 118
  117. 117. SI VOUS N’AVEZ JAMAIS MIS LES PIEDS SUR INSTAGRAM, C’EST LE MOMENT… 119 Fait pour une utilisation sur mobile
  118. 118. INSTAGRAM : RAPIDE HISTORIQUE • 2010 : naissance • 2012 : Rachat par Facebook • 2015 : introduction des publicités = royaume des marques • 2016 : abandon affichage du flux par chronologie  algorithme • 2016 : Storie (copié à Snapchat) • 2018 : IGTV, shopping 120
  119. 119. INSTAGRAM : CHIFFRES MONDE • Les - de 25 ans y passent en moyenne 32 min’ par jour (chiffre officiel, sept 2017) • 60% des vidéos sont visionnées avec le son (sept 2017) • 4,2 milliards de likes sont comptabilisés chaque jour • 95 millions de photos/vidéos sont postées au quotidien • 150 millions d’utilisateurs qui les Stories chaque jour 121
  120. 120. INSTAGRAM : CHIFFRES FRANCE • On compte 14 millions d’utilisateurs actifs mensuels en France, soit 21% de la population totale • 54% sont des femmes (46% des hommes) • La France se trouve à la 15e place du classement des pays comptant le plus d’utilisateurs. • En moyenne, un français ouvre son application Instagram jusqu’à 10 fois par jour 122
  121. 121. 123
  122. 122. INSTAGRAM : CRÉER UN PROFIL PRO • Faut avoir une page Facebook (et être admin) car ils seront liés entre eux. • Choisir un nom proche et clair • Car 3 fonctionnalités supplémentaires : 1. les informations de contact, 2. les statistiques (d’autres outils) 3. et le bouton « Promouvoir ». 124
  123. 123. INSTAGRAM : STATISTIQUES • Qui sont vos abonnés : âge, sexe, ville, pays. • Quand vos abonnés sont les plus actifs (heures, jours). • Les vues du profil : le nombre de fois que votre profil a été vu. • La portée : le nombre de comptes uniques qui ont vu vos publications. 125
  124. 124. INSTAGRAM : STATISTIQUES • Les impressions : le nombre total de fois où toutes vos publications ont été vues. • Les clics vers votre site web : le nombre de comptes qui ont appuyé sur le lien vers le site web à partir de votre profil professionnel. • Vos meilleures publications classées selon plusieurs filtres : toutes (photos, vidéos), métriques (impressions, portée, engagement, j’aime, commentaires) et période (7 jours, 30 jours, 3 mois, 6 mois, 1 an, 2 ans). 126
  125. 125. POUR DEVENIR UN BOSS DES STATS INSTAGRAM Un article complet sur le sujet 127
  126. 126. 128
  127. 127. NOUVELLE VERSION « FB5 » • Des stories + créatives • Cacher les likes ? • Achat depuis l’application • Nouveaux stickers (« donations », « ce que je fais en ce moment ») 129 01/05/2019
  128. 128. L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM 3 critères : 1. Intérêts 2. « Récence » 3. Relations Depuis fin août 2018 : pousser des comptes en rapport avec vos centres d’intérêt  Recommandé pour vous 130
  129. 129. L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Veulent remettre l’humain, l’authentique et le côté spontané au goût du jour. (ça vous rappelle quelque chose ?) • Tient compte du temps passé sur l’appli, de la création de posts aux interactions que vous avez avec les autres membres, et du nb de fonctionnalités utilisées. • répondre à vos commentaires (+ de 4 mots) en moins d’1h pour montrer que vous êtes actif sur le réseau 131
  130. 130. L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Rester créatif, trouver les bons hashtags, suivre des comptes influents, interagir régulièrement, donner votre avis en commentaire, répondre aux commentaires ou encore avoir un feed pertinent. • Instagram vous montre ce que vous n’avez pas vu des comptes que vous appréciez le + même si les contenus datent de plusieurs jours. 132
  131. 131. L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Chasse aux bots • On verra 90% des posts de ses amis (comme Fb) • L’algorithme met en avant votre publication à 30% de votre audience •puis en fonction des réactions, elle sera diffusée à une audience + large. 133
  132. 132. L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Si le contenu comptabilise un nb d’engagements (like, commentaire, partage en privé) assez important dans l’heure qui suit sa publi, l’algorithme va juger votre contenu intéressant. Votre photo/vidéo/carrousel sera ensuite rendu visible à une partie + importante de vos abonnés. • Si vous souhaitez modifier une publi, attendez 24h avant de le faire. Sinon l’impact sur l’engagement sera négatif. • D’autres conseils 134
  133. 133. L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM • Intéressez-vous avant de devenir intéressant ! • En laissant des commentaires et en interagissant avec le contenu des autres instagrammeurs. • Vidéo ! • Postez régulièrement / toujours à la même heure + stories (et ne négligez pas IGTV…) • Soyez humain, soyez vous même ! 135
  134. 134. L’ALGORITHME D'INSTAGRAM L’algorithme prend en compte différentes réactions pour mesurer l’engagement : • Les likes pour une publication ; • Les commentaires ; • Les partages en message privé (renforcement du partage entre amis proches mai 2019) • La sauvegarde d’une publication ; • Le nombre de vues pour une vidéo ; • Le nombre de vues si vous faites des stories ; • Le nombre de vues si vous faites une vidéo en live. 136
  135. 135. 137
  136. 136. LES STORIES : FACEBOOK OU INSTAGRAM • Ephémère : 24H = liberté • Idées ? • Une sortie à la mer ou à la montagne, • un rendez-vous, • le plat que vous avez mangé, • une amélioration sur votre site, • un nouveau post sur Instagram, 138 • un événement étrange ou populaire, • votre séance de sport, • un selfie, • une photo de votre dernière lecture, • votre dernier achat, etc… Utilisez les stickers !
  137. 137. DIFFÉRENCIER SA LIGNE ÉDITORIALE ENTRE FLUX ET STORIES INSTAGRAM Flux : • Tous formats : horizontal, vertical, vidéo… • 21h mais reste tant que n’est pas supprimé 139 C‘est complémentaire ! Stories : • Ephémères 24h : Les photos durent 5 secondes et les vidéos 15 secondes maximum. • Vertical ! • Fidélisation • utiles pour promouvoir des infos importantes, • insister sur un post spécial de votre flux d’actualités • et attirer du trafic qualifié sur votre site.
  138. 138. STORIES 140 • défilement de plusieurs photos ou vidéos • ajout de sondages, stickers, gif, emoji… • Poser des questions • Attirer du trafic sur le site internet, autre RS… • # • Pour bien maitriser les stories • Améliorer sa visibilité
  139. 139. • Stories pour promouvoir le concours qui se déroule sur le flux d’actualités. • Objectif = booster au maximum sa visibilité et l’engagement de sa communauté. • On regarde + facilement des stories car on n’a pas à faire défiler son fil et appuyer 2 fois pour liker. 141 DIFFÉRENCIER SA LIGNE ÉDITORIALE ENTRE FLUX ET STORIES INSTAGRAM
  140. 140. • Enregistrer une storie pour une durée indéterminée  une fois la storie postée, cliquer sur « mettre à la une » / « highlight »  1/5 Story reçoit un message direct de la part d’un utilisateur. 142 DIFFÉRENCIER SA LIGNE ÉDITORIALE ENTRE FLUX ET STORIES INSTAGRAM Une bonne idée d’utilisation des highlights pour la prog’
  141. 141. DES CONSEILS POUR CRÉER DES STORIES ORIGINALES • Raconter une histoire (= story !) même courte avec fil conducteur • Définir l’objectif (comme d’hab) • Mobile first • « Feuilletonner » pour fidéliser votre audience (mode des séries)  « cliffhanger » • Cohérence visuelle : police, style d’image, filtre… = ligne éditoriale 143
  142. 142. DES CONSEILS POUR CRÉER DES STORIES ORIGINALES • Être régulier et cohérent : le nb idéal de stories oscillerait entre 5 et 8 cadres tous les 2-3 jours • Outils pour planifier : Buffer, Preview (accepter la notification au moment de la publication planifiée) • Outils pour customiser au max : Over, HypeType, Typorama, Unfold, Snapseed, Inshot, Canva Et il y en a bien d’autres • Pour générer du trafic 144
  143. 143. LES STORIES ONT PLUS DE SUCCÈS EN DEHORS DES HEURES DE TRAVAIL 145
  144. 144. DES EXEMPLES A I R B N B • Révélant petit-à- petit une localisation de vacances en incitant l’utilisateur à aller à la slide suivante est évocateur. L E S 7 L I E U X • Nous faisant visiter et deviner le sujet de la table des nouveautés 146
  145. 145. ETUDIEZ LES STATS DE VOTRE COMPTE INSTAGRAM PRO • Le taux de complétion d’une story • désigne la part des individus exposés aux stories • La portée et les impressions : • Impressions = nb total de fois que vos publi. ont été vues par les comptes qui vous suivent mais pas seulement. • Portée = nb de comptes uniques ayant vu l’une de vos publi. • Le taux de sortie selon l’encart d’une story • La fréquence de publication • La longueur des stories • Analyser la pertinence des # utilisés 147
  146. 146. 148
  147. 147. FOCUS SUR LE STORYTELLING 4 typologies de contenus de marques : 1. Serviciel 2. Pédagogique 3. Ludique 4. Créatif 149
  148. 148. FOCUS SUR LE STORYTELLING Les fondements de la mise en récit s’appuient sur 9 lois principales : 1. Visée : fil conducteur & ordonnancement. 2. Atmosphère sensible, émotion. 3. Authentique : paroles, témoignages, du vécu des salariés ou/et des consommateurs. 4. Partage et l’écoute. 150 5. Mise en scène d’un héros. 6. Stéréotypes qui rassurent & facilitent la compréhension 7. Durée et fidélité. 8. Zeste de légende, transfigure mais ne défigure pas. 9. Attention de l’internaute
  149. 149. 151
  150. 150. S’ABONNER À DES # ! • Accéder aux meilleures publications dans votre fil de photos et vidéos : veille • Et aux dernières stories qui incluent le hashtag, en haut de l’application 152
  151. 151. MULTI-COMPTES • Publier une photo sur plusieurs comptes Instagram simultanément 153
  152. 152. PLANIFIER SES PUBLICATIONS • Version bêta via l’API sur les profils business uniquement • Une fonctionnalité réservée aux outils tiers comme Hootsuite avec certaines contraintes (action manuelle de l’acceptation de la publication, Insta peut vous bannir car enfreinte des règles…) 154
  153. 153. SI VOUS VOULEZ ALLER + LOIN 155
  154. 154. 156
  155. 155. POUR LES POSTS DU FEED 157 But : créer de l’engagement ! Plus qu’un like, un commentaire, un message, un abonnement… Intéressant de choisir des # qui sortent du lot !
  156. 156. POUR LES POSTS DES STORIES 158 Utiliser le fonctionnalités : boomerang, gif, stickers… Et UGC ! Effet boomerang, emoji, localisation UGC, dessin, Gif
  157. 157. TRAVAILLER SA BIO INSTAGRAM Quelques ressources : • Ajouter plusieurs liens à votre bio • Rédiger la bio parfaite avec les bons mots-clés • Ne jamais oublier le « Call-to-action » + rentrer en contact 159
  158. 158. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Faire des stories et pousser à l’interaction : question, gif, etc. • Faire des lives : envoi de notif’ à vos abonnés + visibilité par rapport à toutes les stories • Montrer une personne de face sur la photo • Mentionner d’autres comptes dans la légende • Demander à vos visiteurs de s’abonner à vos notifications • Poser des questions • Pas plus d’une publication par jour 160
  159. 159. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Faire des vidéos ! • Tout ce que les marques font pour valoriser leurs produits, vous pouvez le faire avec la BU et les collections ! • Surfer sur les tendances • Les photos aux couleurs vives : • Un post majoritairement bleu obtient 24% de like en + qu’un visuel rouge • Les photos avec 1 seul spectre de couleurs unifiées génèrent 17% de likes en + 161
  160. 160. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX DANS LES STORIES • Ajoutez un lien cliquable pour générer du trafic vers le site • Identifiez votre propre profil pour générer du trafic • Exploitez les Stories à la une pour générer constamment du trafic • Collaborez avec les influenceurs pour générer du trafic 162
  161. 161. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Ne pas négliger la légende : • Intégrer les internautes en posant une question à laquelle on a envie de répondre ! • Promouvoir les valeurs • Géolocalisation 163
  162. 162. 164 Réaliser un audit de son compte Instagram
  163. 163. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Créer des tutoriels : • DIY • Grainothèque • … • Faire voyager grâce aux guides de tourisme par exemple ou fonds patrimoniaux • Faire découvrir les coulisses 165
  164. 164. POSTER SUR LES HEURES ACTIVES 166 Mais publier à d’autres heures peut vous faire sortir du lot !
  165. 165. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Publier 3 fois par semaine en moyenne • Définir le meilleur créneau avec les stats Instagram (compte business) d’autres outils gratuits 167
  166. 166. CE QUI FONCTIONNE LE MIEUX SUR IG • Planifier les posts photo ou vidéo avec Buffer. • Les meilleurs moments pour publier : • Mardi, Mercredi, Jeudi • Entre 00h et 2h • Entre 16h et 18h : surtout 17h • Plus d’interactions le week-end, logique… 168
  167. 167. PARTAGER LE CONTENU DE SA COMMUNAUTÉ • Une étude réalisée par Crowdtap et Ipsos souligne que le contenu généré par les utilisateurs est plus mémorable (+35 %) et plus fiable (+50 %) que les publications proposées par les marques. • Repost sur mobile • Gramblr sur desktop • Ne pas se lasser de répondre aux abonnés car sans eux, le compte n’a plus de valeur. 169
  168. 168. 170
  169. 169. BOOKFACE, SLEEVEFACE Mettre en scène tous nos produits • Tous supports confondus • En faisant participer nos usagers 171
  170. 170. LIFESTYLE, BOOKSTRAGRAM • Valoriser les produits dans un contexte qui permet à l’internaute de se projeter 172
  171. 171. ARCHITECTURE • Valoriser le bâtiment 173
  172. 172. USER GENERATED CONTENT (UGC) Le contenu produits par nos usagers • Appli « Repost » : cite l’auteur • Incite d’autres à en faire de même • Augmente la visibilité 174
  173. 173. LE MEME 175
  174. 174. TEXTES & CITATIONS • Dope l’engagement 176
  175. 175. INSTAGRAM Le # du jour : • RV suivi par des millions d’internautes • Nouveaux fans, générer de l’engagement • Suivre les tendances • Faire comme nos usagers. • # = référencement 177
  176. 176. LES # LES + POPULAIRES EN 2019 178
  177. 177. DICTIONNAIRE DES # POPULAIRES • #swag : tout ce qui est stylé, personne charismatique, parfois utilisé avec ironie • #goals : associé aussi à #relationshipGoals #lifegoals. Pour tous les objectifs à atteindre dans la vie  accès à la culture • #meme : pour tous les phénomènes repris en masse sur le web 180
  178. 178. SÉLECTIONS PARMI LES # CÉLÈBRES • #dope : Utilisé + de 20 millions de fois, tout ce qu’on aime y rentre. • #squad : Popularisé par Taylor Swift. Groupe de potes  animations avec nos usagers ! • #instagood : une publication dont on est particulièrement fier 181
  179. 179. • #photooftheday, #picoftheday : pour les meilleures photos • #instagrammers, #igers : évident mais annonce qu’on est un instagrammeur • #instamood : reflète une humeur, souvent paysage 182 SÉLECTIONS PARMI LES # CÉLÈBRES
  180. 180. • #ManicMonday : culture loufoque de votre méd. • #InstaMonday pour l’humeur du lundi, • #WisdomWednesday : citation, conseil • #ThrowbackThursday #TBT : pour un souvenir posté le jeudi, 183 SÉLECTIONS PARMI LES # CÉLÈBRES
  181. 181. • #FollowFriday : consiste à faire découvrir d’autres comptes le vendredi… • #FridayFunday : divertissement avant le week-end • #nofilter : pour les puristes de la photo qui n’utilisent pas de filtre ig 184 SÉLECTIONS PARMI LES # CÉLÈBRES
  182. 182. • #selfie : team stick ou pas ? ;) • #regram : lorsqu’on republie un photo d’un compte tiers 185 SÉLECTIONS PARMI LES # CÉLÈBRES Mais vous pouvez utiliser tout ce que vous voulez ! • En anglais : ciblage large • En français : ciblage + restreint • Vérifier dans la recherche le nb d’occurrences d’1 #
  183. 183. INSTAGRAM : BONNES PRATIQUES • Mettre le lien vers votre site dans la bio • Suivre d’autres utilisateurs pertinents par recherche #, discover, observer les abonnés qui vous suivent et likent, interagir avec eux • Utiliser la fonctionnalité localisation • Pas frénésie de ♥ mais commenter au bon moment • Feed = uniforme, « instagrammable » 186
  184. 184. INSTAGRAM : TOP 4 DES « BG » • BU Bx 3 • BU Lyon 3 • BM Les 7 lieux / Bayeux • Bibliothèques de Bordeaux 187
  185. 185. 188
  186. 186. TWITTER : C’EST QUOI ? • Microblogging : 280 caractères • # = folksonomie • Retweet / j’aime • L’instant / Live- tweet • # Tendances 189
  187. 187. QUELQUES CHIFFRES TWITTER Nb de tweets par compte Twitter : • 0 tweet : 56% • 1 tweet : 11% • 2 tweets : 6% • 3-5 tweets : 3% • 6-10 tweets : 3% • 11-20 tweets : 7% • 21-50 tweets : 6% • + de 50 tweets : 8% 190
  188. 188. 191
  189. 189. 192
  190. 190. LE TWEET LE + RETWEETÉ EN 2019 193 + gros site e- commerce de mode en ligne au Japon Offre un million de yen (9250 $) à 100 personnes choisies au hasard. Milliardaire Yusaku Maezawa Sera le 1er touriste à s’offrir une excursion autour de la lune à bord d’une fusée SpaceX en 2023.
  191. 191. 194
  192. 192. POUR UNE FOIS, ON A LE CHOIX Seul RS qui laisse le choix entre de classer le feed : • Chronologique • ou pertinent pour vous 195
  193. 193. LE FIL CHRONOLOGIQUE EST DE RETOUR ! • Twitter précise que vous pouvez désactiver la fonctionnalité « Montrez-moi les meilleurs tweets en premier » 196
  194. 194. 197
  195. 195. 198
  196. 196. 199
  197. 197. 200
  198. 198. TWITTER • Veille d’expert, presse • Pas vraiment d’archivage possible • Outils de programmation de posts : 201
  199. 199. # : TROP PEU UTILISÉS • Potentiel de la folksonomie (= la Dewey du commun des mortels) • Un tweet sans # est inutile • 2 outils pour mesurer les # : • TweetReach (100 max en gratuit) • Hashtagify (repère influenceurs) 202
  200. 200. MESURER SON INFLUENCE 203
  201. 201. UNE EXPÉRIENCE DÉMOCRATIQUE EN SUÈDE • Depuis 7 ans, le compte Twitter officiel de la Suède (@sweden) était confié chaque semaine à un habitant ou une habitante du pays. • Une expérience qui a pris fin le 30/09/18. • Projet intitulé « Curators of Sweden » • Objectif de « prouver, en pratique, que la Suède est un pays ouvert et démocratique » • Et pourquoi pas en BU ? 204
  202. 202. 205
  203. 203. 206
  204. 204. 207
  205. 205. 208
  206. 206. ATTENTION ! SI TOUT LE MONDE PUBLIE EN MÊME TEMPS…! 209
  207. 207. 210 Les RS
  208. 208. QUAND PUBLIER SUR LES RS ? • Faire preuve d’empathie : à quel moment vont-ils se connecter ? • Avec plusieurs essais, vous verrez le meilleur moment de la journée pour toucher votre cible • Analyser les stats • Bien regarder les heures des commentaires 21 1
  209. 209. QUAND PUBLIER SUR LES RS ? • En analysant vos stats, vous obtiendrez rapidement des données fiables sur les heures de présence de votre communauté. 213 « La fraicheur de certaines publications, à des moments où la concurrence est moins forte, peut vous conférer une visibilité surprenante. » Par ex, la nuit !
  210. 210. 214
  211. 211. POUR LES PROFESSIONNELS • Pas tellement pour la BU mais pour vous ! • Employee advocacy • Pour l’université • Seul RS où l’algorithme peut vous pousser du contenu vieux d’un mois sur votre feed • Feed pertinent, algorithme mise vraiment sur la qualité du contenu 215
  212. 212. DES STORIES AUSSI ! • Pour l’instant, la fonctionnalité se nomme « Student Voices » et n’est accessible qu’aux étudiants des universités US. • LinkedIn précise déjà que la fonctionnalité sera déployée à tous les utilisateurs à l’avenir. 216 ET DU LIVE !
  213. 213. DES RÉACTIONS 217 • Avril 2019 DES # POUR SE DÉMARQUER
  214. 214. QUELQUES CHIFFRES : MONDE • 106 millions d’utilisateurs par mois, soit 23 % du nombre total d’inscrits (en 2016) • 500 millions au total (fin 2017) 218
  215. 215. QUELQUES CHIFFRES : FRANCE • 16 millions d’inscrits = moitié pop. active Par mois : • 3,2 millions utilisateurs • 17 min : temps passé • 44 ans : âge moyen • 1,5 million : nb de groupes (dont plein d’intéressants pour nous !) 219
  216. 216. 220
  217. 217. PINTEREST • Ce n’est pas un réseau social, c’est un « moteur de recherche d’inspiration » : • recettes, • astuces déco • prévoir une prochaine escapade • découvrir les dernières tendances • beauté • Expérience personnelle et non sociale • Bonnes stats mais compliqué de faire valider le compte « business » 221
  218. 218. QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE • 1,2 million d’idées « épinglées » par jour ! • Idées pour la vie quotidienne • Catégories les + populaires : • Cuisine • Déco • Culture • DIY • Fonctionnement de son algorithme 222
  219. 219. QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE 223
  220. 220. LES USAGES EN BIB • Tableaux de recommandations • Rendre visible les collections numériques ou les dernières acquisitions • Valoriser des fonds patrimoniaux • Visite virtuelle de l’établissement • Revivre un événement • Impliquer les usagers 224
  221. 221. 225 Valorisation du patrimoine
  222. 222. 226 Sélections
  223. 223. 227 Nouvelles acquisitions
  224. 224. 228 Nouvelles acquisitions
  225. 225. 229 Nouvelles acquisitions
  226. 226. PINTEREST EN BIB • Mais honnêtement, ça fait beaucoup de travail pour très peu de retours sur investissement. • Ce RS n’est pas le + pertinent en bib sauf si on surfe sur les tendances du public de ce RS. 230
  227. 227. 231
  228. 228. RAPPEL 232
  229. 229. QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE PAR JOUR • 8 millions d’utilisateurs actifs • Utilisateurs passent en moyenne 25 à 30 min • 65% de femmes & 35% d’hommes • 71% ont moins de 25 ans 233
  230. 230. UNE MESSAGERIE AVANT TOUT • Principalement utilisé comme un chat : messagerie, appel vocaux/visuels, groupe • Les stories sont moins utilisées que la messagerie. • 64% préfèrent envoyer un Snap plutôt que poster une Story. • Envoie en moyenne de 34 messages par jour. 234
  231. 231. 2,5 milliards de snaps envoyés par jour dans le monde ! 235
  232. 232. 236
  233. 233. UN RS DE L'AUTHENTICITÉ • Partage de photos/vidéo éphémères • limité entre 1 et 10 secondes • Snap : dessin, filtres… • Stories : • Compile snaps par ordre chronologique visibles 24h • « Storytelling en pic speech » • Discover (20% des utilisateurs uniquement l’utilisent) • Des sujets éphémères : avenir du journalisme ? 237
  234. 234. UN RS DE L'AUTHENTICITÉ • Live stories : • histoires en direct : info 100% crowdsourcée • Ex : Live story de Paris raconté par les habitants • Lenses : • filtres stylisées pour selfies + réalité augmentée • Geofilters : • Tags géo-localisés 238
  235. 235. UN RS DE L'AUTHENTICITÉ • Story explore : • Info personnalisée • Memories : • Sauvegarder/récupérer ses snap sur son smartphone • Pauvre en statistiques • Chez CNN, 4 emplois à temps plein 239
  236. 236. 241
  237. 237. 242
  238. 238. SNAPCHAT : RÉALISER DES STATS • Manuellement • Outil mais payant 243
  239. 239. DANS L’UNIVERS DE L’ENS. SUP. : • Fb étant devenu un RS de vieux, les étudiants veulent-ils suivre les institutions ? • Ecart générationnel entre CM et étudiants ? 244
  240. 240. DANS L’UNIVERS DE L’ENS. SUP. : • A voir au niveau stats, du retour sur investissement… • Mais, intéressant : • Souffle d’un vent nouveau • Innover avec intelligence en créant des liens avec les jeunes • Fort potentiel pour montrer la vie dans les murs • Flammes 245
  241. 241. OSONS ! • Les villes s’y mettent : Toulouse, Mâcon, Saint- André, Romans, Garges, Saint-Dizier, Châteauroux 246
  242. 242. 247
  243. 243. RACHETÉ PAR GOOGLE EN 2007 • Pour 1,65 milliard de dollars • Était déjà le leader du marché de la vidéo en ligne avec 46 % de part de marché et devançait MySpace. Mais il s'agit d'une start-up créée 18 mois plus tôt seulement, qui ne compte que 67 salariés et génère un chiffre d'affaires famélique. • Valorisé aujourd’hui à 70 milliards de dollars. 248
  244. 244. QUELQUES CHIFFRES EN FRANCE • 16,1 millions de visites uniques par jour • (Dans le monde, YouTube – 1,900 milliard d’utilisateurs actifs) • Consommation : les utilisateurs visionnent plus d’1 milliard d’heures de vidéo chaque jour • Visionnage : 70 % de la durée de visionnage sur YouTube s’est faite sur mobile 249
  245. 245. 250 2017
  246. 246. 251 2017
  247. 247. 252
  248. 248. L’ALGORITHME DE YOUTUBE • 2017 : les minutes regardées importent + que le nb de vues. Pour être fair-play, l’algorithme calcule la durée de visionnage en rapport avec le durée totale de la vidéo. • Bib de contenus = il n’y a pas que la « récence » qui compte • Les vidéos proposées sont la source de trafic numéro 1. Elles déterminent en grande partie la durée de la session des internautes. 256
  249. 249. L’ALGORITHME DE YOUTUBE • Il faut faire partie des 1ers résultats, comme sur Google • Trouver le bon mot-clé • Pour faire partie du programme partenaire, il faut maintenant 1000 abonnés et 4000 heures de temps de visionnage • Dissémination sur d’autres RS importante • Les premières 24 premières heures comptent particulièrement • puis ensuite les 7 jours d’après  le classement sera fixé pour l’avenir proche 257
  250. 250. L’ALGORITHME DE YOUTUBE • Faire des « grappes » de contenus connexes pouvant se lier et se promouvoir directement et indirectement pour apparaitre dans les suggestions • Répondre aux commentaires • Test d’un algorithme à la Fb • Efface ~3 millions de vidéos violentes par mois • Problèmes de vidéos inappropriées sur YouTube Kids 258
  251. 251. PUBLIER UNE VIDÉO SUR YOUTUBE Penser au référencement ! • Choisir un titre percutant avant même de tourner la vidéo = accroit visibilité sur les moteurs de recherche • Bien remplir la description avec 200 mots • Inscrire des mots-clés • Choisir la bonne vignette 259
  252. 252. PUBLIER UNE VIDÉO SUR YOUTUBE • Partager à un horaire où la cible est réceptive • En publier régulièrement • Multiplier les plateformes : Dailymotion Viméo… (ne gène pas le référencement) •Une visibilité renforcée par le nombre de visites moins important. •Public + ciblé, + pro • Mais pour percer aujourd’hui, il faut miser sur IGTV 260
  253. 253. 261
  254. 254. GOOGLE • Votre BU est-elle bien référencée sur Google (SEO) avec les bons horaires et le bon numéro de téléphone ? • Sinon, impératif de créer un compte « business » (gratuit) 262
  255. 255. RÉFÉRENCER SON SITE SUR GOOGLE : • Travailler l’optimisation des pages web elles- mêmes (référencement on-site) ; • Générer des liens entrants (backlinks) en provenance de sites jouissant d’un haut ranking (référencement off-site ou « netlinking ») ; • Créer et publier des contenus à forte valeur ajoutée sur un blog pro • Produire des contenus premium pour « couver » puis convertir ses prospects en clients. 263
  256. 256. QUELQUES CHIFFRES PAR JOUR • 20 milliards de sites sont visitées (crawlées) chaque jour. • 3,3 milliards de requêtes sont effectuées chaque jour • 500 millions des requêtes sont de nouvelles requêtes. • Au total : 30 000 milliards de pages sont indexées par Google. 264
  257. 257. • Lancé en 2011 • Faille depuis 2015 : 500 000 infos persos d’utilisateurs visibles à des tierces parties • 90 % des sessions duraient moins de 5 secondes 265
  258. 258. 266
  259. 259. POURQUOI DIVERSIFIER LES RS ? À chaque média correspond un public cible 267 2016
  260. 260. 268
  261. 261. 269 en 2016 Faire du live et des stories
  262. 262. 270
  263. 263. ET Y EN A PLEIN D’AUTRES… L’important est de choisir des outils qui conviennent à vos objectifs et sur lequel le public correspond à votre cible. 271 Être curieux, aller voir d’autres comptes RS : festivals, marques, influenceurs, artistes…
  264. 264. 272
  265. 265. PRÉCONISATIONS • Storytelling + stories ! • Live • Bien former les collègues régulièrement • Evaluer • Travailler « le visuel » 273
  266. 266. PRÉCONISATIONS • Bon moyen de travailler avec la com de votre collectivité  Et pas en opposition • Intégrer les étudiants dans votre stratégie média • À chaque média correspond un public cible 274
  267. 267. LES MESSAGERIES DES RS, SONT-ILS LE NOUVEL E-MAIL ? • Surfer sur cette tendance pour messenger • 1,3 milliards d’utilisateurs mensuels dans le monde : il serait temps de l’intégrer dans son canal de comm ? • Taux d’ouverture : 242% supérieurs par rapport un mail • Taux de clics : 619% supérieur ! (Source) 275
  268. 268. 276 Regroupe plus d’utilisateurs que • La messagerie est donc un secteur plein d’opportunités à exploiter • Implique de repenser le rapport aux institutions…
  269. 269. 277
  270. 270. 278 Ce sont des RS décentralisés
  271. 271. LES RS ALTERNATIFS • Garantie de la liberté des utilisateurs • Contrôle de l’ensemble des données publiées • CNIL / RGPD ok 279
  272. 272. LES RS ALTERNATIFS • Mais trop « souterrain » pour toucher le grand public ? • Mission de service public • « Rentabilité ? » niveau visibilité • Plutôt sensibiliser les usagers lors de cryptoparty ou formations ? 280
  273. 273. 281

×