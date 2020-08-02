Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Korean 10: Korean Civilization Week 2: Slide Presentation 1 of 3 Chosŏn I Early Chosŏn Prof. Mickey Hong Modern Languages & Civilizations
  2. 2. King Kongmin’s Anti-Yuan Policy  In 1368, the Ming China established => drove out Yuan from Beijing  Destroyed pro-Mongol faction from the government.  Kongmin was assassinated.  The Ming were suspicious of the new administration  Ming asked Koryŏ excessive taxes and tributes
  3. 3. Late Koryŏ Conflict with Ming  Ming asked Koryŏ to give back the land that that King Kongmin recovered.  Mobilized the country for an attack on the Ming => General Yi Sŏnggye was sent to the north to attack Ming Territory in dispute
  4. 4. King T’aejo (Yi Sŏnggye) Founder of Chosŏn/Yi Dynasty
  5. 5. The U-turn that Founded a Dynasty  Yi stops at Wihwa Island  Submits 4-point memorial against the campaign  Memorial ignored  Yi turns back at Wihwa Island and strikes Kaesŏng  Yi declares the new dynasty of Chosŏn in 1392
  6. 6. Traitor or Hero?  What sorts of problems that Yi Sŏnggye could face?  How would Yi Sŏnggye justify the revolution and emphasize the legitimacy of the new dynasty?
  7. 7. Resistance of Koryŏ loyalists “Tansim ka” by Chŏng Mongju (Koryŏ loyalist) If I were to die and die one hundred times over White bones turned to dust, with or without trace of soul, How can my loyalty to my lord possibly fade away? 이몸이 죽고죽어 일백번 고쳐죽어 백골이 진토되어 넋이라고 있고없고 임향한 일편단심이야 가실줄이 있으랴
  8. 8. Founding of Chosŏn (1392-1910)  Policy of Yi Sŏnggye (1335-1408, the founder)  Justification: Mandate of Heaven => the ruler must be a person of integrity and virtue (Confucian belief)  Many Koryŏ officials in Kaesŏng => New capital at Hanyang (Seoul)  Land Reform: land survey => destroyed old registrars of public and private land  Confiscated the huge holding of the Buddhist temples => weakened institutional Buddhism  “Chosŏn”
  9. 9. Two capitals of Koryo: Kaesŏng & P’yŏngyang
  10. 10. Songs of Flying Dragons (Yongbi ŏch’ŏn ka) (1445-7)  One of the first works written in the new native script.  The aims of composing Yongbi ŏch’ŏn ka 1) To justify the revolution and emphasize the legitimacy of the new dynasty. 2) To praise the moral and kingly virtues of its founder.
  11. 11. Cantos from Songs of Flying Dragons To praises the Moral and Kingly Virtues of its founder 78 From the start he [Yi Sŏnggye] treated them with a true heart, To the end his heart was true. Who would not Adore him? 79 He was consistent from beginning to end, Meritorious subjects were truly loyal to him. He secured the throne for myriad years. Would his royal work ever cease?
  12. 12. Justifying the Revolution “Dream of the Golden Ruler” (Mong Kŭmch’ŏk) He (Yi Songgye) was to map the norms with a ruler; So wishing to charge him with a good government, Heaven went down A gold ruler. This poems shows that Yi Songgye, in his dream, receives a golden ruler, the ancient symbol of a king. The poem shows that Yi is destined to establish Chosŏn because of Heaven’s mandate. not because of Yi’s personal desires.
  13. 13. Changes in the family, role of women, the conduct of yangban, and art and literature  Chŏng Tojŏn: Political adviser of Yi Sŏnggye  Chŏng was the son of concubine and discriminated in Koryŏ court.  Neo-Confucian ruing Principles in Koryŏ and Chosŏn : no radical change  A number of new people joined rather than a replacement of one dominant social group by another  Still, major changes are in the family, role of women, the conduct of yangban, and art and literature  Only the eldest sons have the inheritance right
  14. 14. Changes in Women’s Status Koryŏ  Women had equal inheritance rights  Women had equal responsibilities toward elders, ancestors and served rituals for ancestors  Women lived with natal family after marriage [initially or always] Chosŏn  Only the eldest sons have the right of inheritance.  Women are not allowed to join the ritual  Women live with the husband’s family after marriage
  15. 15. Rituals for Ancestors
  16. 16. Succession Crisis - Succession crisis involving T’aejo’s sons led to Yi Pangwŏn eventually killing 2 brothers - T’aejo abdicated and King Chŏngjong (Yi Panggwa) enthroned (r. 1398-1400) - Yi Pangwŏn became King T’aejong (r. 1400-1418)  Succession Crisis  Yi Songgye appointed Dynastic Foundation Merit Subjects such as Chŏng Tojŏn - King T’aejo had five sons from the first wife and two sons from the second wife - The sons of first wife helped Yi Songgye to establish Choson and hold their own private armies - Chong Tojon favored the young sons from the second wife and opposed to the sons of the fist wife - Succession crisis involving T’aejo’s sons led to Yi Pangwŏn eventually killing 2 brothers from the second wife - T’aejo abdicated and his second son King Chŏngjong (Yi Panggwa) enthroned (r. 1398-1400) - Yi Pangwŏn became King T’aejong (r. 1400-1418)
  17. 17. King T’aejong (Yi Pangwŏn) (1367-1422) Strengthening kingship  Yi Pangwon, fifth son of Yi Songgye  Weaken the State Councils  Prohibit local aristocrats to have private army  Yi Pangwŏn opposed to the local gentries in Koryŏ.  Ordered to divide Chosŏn into 8 provinces  King sent magistrate to each provinces  King can change the magistrates as he wants  Magistrates => direct control of locals  Yi Pangwŏn also made Hop’ae, the identification tag. Men who are 16 or older they have to always keep the tag. For taxation purpose
  18. 18. Social Structure: Importance of bloodlines and kinship  Yangban  Chungin (middle people):  illegitimate sons,  technicians and professionals such as interpreters, accountants, physicians  Local clerks  Commoners  Farmers  Artisans  Merchants  Mean People: slaves, butchers, monks, shamans, female entertainers
  19. 19. Three Kingdoms  Koryŏ  Chosŏn
  20. 20. Chosŏn, 15th Century
  21. 21. King Sejong (1418 – 1450) Sejong the Great
  22. 22. King Sejong (1418–1450)  Son of King Taejong and Queen consort Min  State governing based on people  Kingship and officials => balanced  Political stability  Economic development  Extend the state border  Invented Hangŭl, the Korean alphabet, and introduce in Hunmin chŏngŭm: (Correct Sounds to Instruct the People)
  23. 23. Hunmin chŏngŭm : Correct Sounds to Instruct the People (1446) The sounds of our language differ from those of Chinese and are not easily communicated by using Chinese graphs…
  24. 24. Advances in communication and technology  Invented Korean alphabet (Hangŭl): 1443  Under King Sejong, a group of scholars were commissioned to create a simple script to make  Written langauge more accessible to the common people.  Correct sound to instruct the people (hunmin chŏngŭm): invented for the people  Ch’oe Malli: associate professor in the Hall of Worthies who was again hangŭl => considered it barbaric  Publication in Korean alphabet  Development of technology: rain gauges, water clock, multi- barreled cannon
  25. 25. Hangŭl
  26. 26. 3 Basic component of Hangŭl  Dot which is a circle = sun/heaven  Horizontal line = earth/horizon  Vertical line = man/human
  27. 27. Civil Service Examination I A Way to achieve status and power  Village schools and private tutors: Confucians classics & Literature  Passing lower-level examinations: enter Sŏnggyungwan (National Confucian Academy)  The higher- level examinations => real gateway to the public office holdings: classics and literary exams  The Exam was opened to everyone except the mean people => in practice, for yangban  In order to be a official, one should past civil service examination  way of achieving decent social status and power
  28. 28. Civil Service Examination II Village schools (sŏdang) and private tutors: Confucians classics, Four books, Literature Passing lower-level examinations (samasi, provincial level) => enter Sŏnggyungwan (National Confucian Academy) The higher- level examinations (munkwa) => real gateway to the public office holdings: classics and literary exams 1st level: provincial level exam 2nd level: metropolitan exam in Seoul 3rd level: palace exam (chŏnsi)
  29. 29. Veritable Record of Chosŏn (Chosŏn sillok)  Official: Veritable Record of Chosŏn (Chosŏn sillok)  Taking note of all the activities around the throne  No official conducts by the king without presence of diarists  4 separate archives in remote mountainous areas and one central archive in Seoul  After the death of each king, records and documents of various offices within the central government were assembled for the purpose of compiling the annals called sillok
  30. 30. Political system  Yangban: civil officials and military officials  Graded into nine ranks  State Council: the highest political organ  Six Ministries: Personnel, Rites, Military Affairs, Punishments, Public Works, and Taxation  Royal Secretariat: transmitted documents to and from the king
  31. 31. The Censorate: Three Offices of Chosŏn (Samsa)  Inspector-General: political issues, official conduct, and public morals  Censor-General: scrutinized and criticized the conduct of the king  Office of Special Advisors: panel of advisors to the king on policy and principle, gave lessons on history and the orthodox Chinese writers  The censorates were the moral guardians or moral police of the state: unique and important in Korean history
  32. 32. Economic system Agriculture => new technique based on Korea’s climate and land condition => double the rice production => increase in the population
  33. 33. Neo-Confucianism replaces Buddhism  Chu Hsi (1130-1200)  “investigation of things” & self-cultivation  man’s true nature is fundamentally good  commentaries on Four Books (Analects, Great Learning, Mean, Mencius)  renewed emphasis on moral foundations of politics, society, and culture  proper conduct of ritual as central to bringing society into harmony with cosmos  king as paragon of moral virtue, ethical behavior  all will follow  harmony  rectification of names (reality must conform with theory; prince should act like prince)  mandate of heaven
  34. 34. Factionalism  lines of different policy, interpretation of Neo-Confucian ideology => power struggle  Family, and master-disciples tie
  35. 35. Confucian Institutions and Institutionalization  Civil service examinations  Royal Confucian College  Private academies  Royal library  Confucian Classics  Historiography
  36. 36. Punch’ŏng— between Koryŏ Celadon (ch’ŏngja) and Chosŏn White ware (Paekja)
  37. 37. Paekja (white ware)  White porcelains were preferred and praised more than any other porcelains during the Joseon period  The aesthetics reflects Neo-Confucian ethics of frugality and pragmatism  Contrast with the bright color of Koryŏ Celadon to represent modesty

