Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Est...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curso de etabs

17 views

Published on

Curso de etabs

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Curso de etabs

  1. 1. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 1 CARLOS JAVIER SILVA CASTILLOCARLOS JAVIER SILVA CASTILLOCARLOS JAVIER SILVA CASTILLO 1. DATOS GENERALES DEL PONENTE Fecha de Nacimiento : 23 de Noviembre de 1976 Título Profesional : Ingeniero Civil Mayor Grado Académico : Maestro e-mail : csilvac@unp.edu.pe csc.unp@gmail.com Dirección web : www.csc-unp.blogspot.com Dirección : Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz. I lote 15 Móvil : 992631260 DNI : 26723583 Registro CIP : 118031 RESUMEN Ingeniero Civil especializado en Estructuras e Ingeniería Sísmica y dedicado al análisis, diseño, evaluación y reparación estructural, al manejo de software especializado en estructuras de concreto armado, acero, albañilería y madera, con experiencia en el planeamiento, diseño, ejecución y supervisión de estructuras civiles; también, al residentado de obras civiles, diseño de obras hidráulicas, diseño de mezclas de concreto, dominio de hoja de cálculo y software afín. Conocimiento avanzado del idioma Inglés y básico del Francés, Portugués y Quechua. Es docente investigador adscrito al DINA. Además, dedicado a la investigación científica y a la Docencia Superior Universitaria y Técnica durante muchos años en Piura y Cajamarca. 2. ESTUDIOS REALIZADOS  Formación Profesional EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR DE PREGRADO Universidad Nacional de Cajamarca Facultad de Ingeniería Escuela Académico Profesional de Ingeniería Civil EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR DE POSGRADO Universidad Nacional de Piura Escuela de Posgrado Maestría en Ingeniería Civil
  2. 2. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 2  Otros Estudios  Taller del Diseño y Cálculo Estructural «Bases Sólidas» para construcciones con Bambú - UDEP - 14 y 15 de Noviembre de 2018  Curso Profesional Técnico Aplicativo «Diseño, Supervisión y Control de Calidad en Pavimentos» - EPIVIAL - FIC de la UNP - 19 y 20 de Octubre de 2018  Pasantía Internacional en el IlustreMunicipio de Loja «Desarrollo Humano y Manejo de Residuos Sólidos» en las Universidades: Nacional de Loja (UNL), Técnica Particular de Loja (UTPL) y la Internacional del Ecuador (UIDE) - Loja - Ecuador - del 25 al 29 de Julio de 2018  «Diseño Estructural de Edificaciones» - Peralta Ingeniería Estructural S.A.C - Lima - Abril de 2016  «Diseño de Coberturas Metálicas» - CIP - CDP - Piura - Octubre de 2015  «Taller de Evaluación sobre Didáctica» - SENCICO - Piura - Febrero de 2015  «Cátedra Concreto» - ASOCEM - Piura - Mayo de 2015  «Diplomado en Estructuras» - CAPI - FIC UNP - Piura - Abril de 2011  «Curso Taller Integral de SAP2000» - CAPI - FIC UNP - Piura - Noviembre de 2010  «Actualización para Titulación Profesional de Ingeniero Civil» - FIC - UNP - Piura - Enero de 2010  «Inglés» - Centro de Idiomas y Sistemas de Comunicación - Cajamarca - Diciembre de 2008  «Computación General» - Instituto Pacífico Norte - Piura - Octubre de 2006  Manejo de Software Especializado:  CSI: SAP2000, ETABS, SAFE, CSI Col, Section Builder, CSI Detailing  Autodesk: Robot Structural Analysis Professional, Advance Steel, Inventor Nastran, REVIT  Bentley: STAAD Pro, STAAD Foundation, RAM Advanse, RAM Connection, RAM Structural System, RAM Concept, RAM 3D, Microstran, Limcon  RISA: 2D y 3D, Foundation, Floor, Section, Connection  CYPE  ANSYS  SolidWorks Simulation  Tekla  SCIA  MD Solids  FTOOL  CorelCAD  Distintas Suites de Ofimática (Microsoft Office, SoftMaker Office, Open Office, etc.) 3. EXPERIENCIA PROFESIONAL Y ACADÉMICA  Experiencia Profesional:  «Diagnóstico y Estado Situacional de los Elementos Estructurales de los Reservorios Elevados existentes en el distrito de Pampas de Hospital - Región Tumbes» Julio de 2019
  3. 3. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 3  Supervisor Especialista de Estructuras del Proyecto «Ampliación y Mejoramiento de la Planta de Tratamiento de Aguas Residuales Domésticos San Matín Región Piura - Código SNIP N° 270163» Diciembre de 2018 a Julio de 2019  Diseño Estructural «Mejoramiento del Servicio Deportivo con Grass Sintético de la Losa Deportiva del Distrito de Coyllurqui - Cotabambas - Apurímac» Noviembre de 2018  Jefe de Supervisión de la Elaboración del Estudio de Pre Inversión e Inversión del PIP «Reconstrucción y Rehabilitación de Camino Vecinal 3.647 km en EMP. PI - 540 (AUL9 Cabuyo EMP. 545) » Ayabaca, Región Piura - Agosto de 2018  Componente estructural del Expediente Técnico de la Obra «Mejoramiento del Servicio de Protección contra Inundaciones de las Ciudades de Piura y Castilla, Margen derecha e izquierda del Río Piura en el Tramo: Represa Los Ejidos al Puente Cáceres, Distrito de Piura y Castilla de la Provincia de Piura y Departamento de Piura» - Junio de 2018  «Revisión de la Pericia y Evalución Integral de la Infraestructura de la Sede de la Municipalidad Provincial de Piura» Ciudad de Piura, Región «Piura» - Mayo de 2018  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Construcción de Edificación para Vivienda - Urb. La Planicie III - Mz D3 lote 47» Distrito Veintiseis de Octubre, Región «Piura» - Marzo de 2018  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Planta Avocado Packing Company para el Almacén PALLETS» Chao, Virú, Región «La Libertad» - Enero de 2018  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Mejoramiento de los Servicios Educativos del Nivel Inicial y Primario de la I.E. Virgen de las Mercedes, Viviate - Paita, Departamento de Piura» Región Piura - Gerencia Luciano Castillo Colonna - Sullana - Octubre de 2017  «Evaluación de la Formulación del Estudio de Preinversión a nivel de Perfil de Proyecto Mejoramiento del Servicio de Protección contra Inundaciones de las Ciudades de Piura y Castilla, Margen derecha e izquierda del Río Piura en el tramo; Presa Derivadora Los Ejidos al Puente Cáceres, distritos Piura y Castilla, de la Provincia y Departamento de Piura» en las Disciplinas de Hidrología y Diseño Hidráulico - Julio de 2017  Diseño de muro de contención con gaviones de la obra «Mejoramiento de Pistas y Veredas Bajada Jr. Alfonso Ugarte hasta Jr. Aurora, Calle Alianza cuadra 5 y 6, Prolongación Jr. Alfonso Ugarte y Av. Argentina cuadra 1 y 2 de la Ciudad de Paita - Provincia de Paita - Piura» - Julio de 2017  Diseño del puente para tubería del Proyecto «Apoyo para Infraestructura de Riego entre sector San Rafael y Parales, Provincia de Piura, Departamento de Piura» Bajo Piura - Piura - Junio de 2017  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Mejoramiento del Servicios Educativos del Nivel Inicial, Primario y Secundario de la I.E. Nuestra Señora del Carmen del Centro Poblado Morropón - Tacalpo, Provincia de Ayabaca, Departamento de Piura» - Región Piura - Gerencia Luciano Castillo Colonna - Sullana - Abril de 2017  Evaluador Estructural, Especialista y Perito Inspector de «Charles Taylor» Ajustadora de Seguros SAC para la Evaluación Estructural de las Edificaciones y Centros Comerciales inundados en Piura por efecto del Fenómeno del Niño Costero  Elaboración de la Memoria de Cálculo de la nave industrial del Proyecto «Zona de Etiquetado - SAVSA - Chincha» - Chincha - Ica - Marzo de 2017  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Ampliación y Mejoramiento de los Servicios Educativos de la I.E. Cuna Jardín N° 530 Virgen de las Mercedes, Distrito y Provincia de Sullana, Departamento de Piura» - Región Piura - Gerencia Luciano Castillo Colonna - Sullana - Enero de 2017
  4. 4. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 4  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Puente Virú - SAVSA» - CJ&L SAC - Virú, La Libertad - Enero de 2017  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Mejoramiento del Servicio Educativo N° 14301 - Caserío La Copa - Distrito Suyo, Provincia de Ayabaca, Departamento de Piura» - Región Piura - Gerencia Luciano Castillo Colonna - Sullana - Diciembre de 2016  Diseño Estructural de las naves industriales del Proyecto «Hangares - Centro Logístico - Paita» - CJ&L SAC - Paita - Piura - Noviembre de 2016  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Construcción e Instalación de Cimentación de Pararrayos y de Caseta para Rack de Transito de Datos» - EESS «La Quinua» - Gestión de Instalaciones Dinámicas SRL - Cajamarca - Noviembre de 2016  Consultor Externo de la Evaluación del PIP «Mejoramiento del Servicio Vial de los Asentamiento Humanos de la Cuenca 2: A.H. 02 de Agosto, Juan Valer Sandoval, Ramón Castilla desde la Mza A hasta la Mza M. Distrito de Paita, Provincia de Paita - Piura» - Subgerencia de Programación e Inversiones MP de Paita - Octubre de 2016  Cálculo Estructural del Proyecto «Nueva Fachada de Súpermercados Peruanos S.A. "Plaza Vea" - Piura» - Baruc Ingeniería y Construcción - Piura - Octubre de 2016  Evaluación de Inmueble afectado por daños de lluvias del Fenómeno «El Niño» N/Ref. 20035 - BARRÓN AJUSTADORES DE SEGUROS SAC - Piura - Setiembre de 2016  Diseño del Puente Colgante del Proyecto «Mejoramiento del Servicio de Transitabilidad Peatonal entre los Centros Poblados de Pabur Viejo - La Bocana, Distrito La Matanza, Provincia de Morropón, Región Piura» - Municipalidad Distrital de "La Matanza" - Julio de 2016  Diseño de la Cimentación del Equipo Compacto Híbrido del Proyecto «Instalación de Bancos de Compensación Capacitiva en la Subestación Puno» - DELCROSA - ISA REP - Puno - Abril de 2016  Diseño de la Cimentación del Equipo Eléctrico del Proyecto «Suministro, Transporte, Montaje, Desmontaje, Obras Civiles, Pruebas y Puesta en Servicio de la Ampliación de la S.E. Ticapampa, Incluye Adecuación de Bahías y Obras Civiles» - DELCROSA - HIDRANDINA S.A. - Ticapampa, Ancash - Abril de 2016  Evaluación Estructural del PIP «Mejoramiento y Ampliación del Servicio de Seguridad Ciudadana en el Distrito San Miguel de Piura, Provincia de Piura» - Municipalidad de Piura - Piura - Marzo de 2016  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Oficinas Administrativas de ENOSA - Piura» - Febrero de 2016  Revisión del Análisis Estructural de la Ingeniería del PIP «Creación del Puente Cabuyal en el Centro Poblado Cabuyal del Distrito de Pampas de Hospital, Provincia de Tumbes, Departamento de Tumbes» - Gobierno Regional de Tumbes - Tumbes - Febrero de 2016  Diseño Estructural de la Cobertura Metálica propiedad del Ing° Luis Benites Ávalos - Piura - Diciembre de 2015  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Nuevo Mercado Mayorista AVICOMA - Piura» - Diciembre de 2015 a Enero de 2016  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «DIVER Plaza - Piura» - Octubre de 2015  Diseño Estructural del Proyecto «Remodelación de las Oficinas del Área de Administración de Proyectos de ENOSA - Piura» - Septiembre de 2015  Ingeniero Residente «Muro Perimétrico Santa Rosa Contry Club - Piura» - Proyectos e Inversiones Callo SCR LTDA - Enero a Febrero 2015
  5. 5. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 5  Evaluación Estructural del Muro Perimétrico «BRECO CONSULTORES» - Pocollay, Tacna - Enero de 2015  Evaluación Estructural de la «Losa Aligerada del Edificio de Informática de la Oficina Principal de ENOSA – ELECTRONOROESTE S.A. – Piura» - Setiembre de 2014  Análisis Estructural del Edificio de IMARPE (Instituto del Mar del Perú) - La Punta, Callao - Agosto de 2014  Revisión Estructural de las Coberturas Metálicas del Centro Recreativo Pulltumarka - Baños del Inca, Cajamarca - Municipalidad Distrital de Baños del Inca - Julio de 2014  Reforzamiento Estructural de la Losa de Cimentación para el Nuevo Transformador de 54 toneladas ubicado en el río Urubamba - Machupicchu, Cuzco - DELCROSA - Mayo de 2014  Elaboración de Expediente Técnico «Ampliación y Mejoramiento del puente en el canal Miguel Checa en el CP Santa Elena altura del Km 25+533 Distrito de Querecotillo» - Municipalidad Distrital de Querecotillo - Querecotillo, Sullana, Piura - Marzo de 2014  Modificación Estructural de la losa de pavimento rígido «Mantenimiento de la Av. Gullman en el tramo entre las calles Tulipanes en el AH 31 de Enero y Av. Don Bosco. Distrito de Piura» - Municipalidad Distrital de Piura - Marzo - 2014  Ingeniero Residente «Reforzamiento y Ampliación de Puente en Canal Miguel Checa, distrito de Querecotillo - Sullana» - Municipalidad Distrital de Querecotillo - Querecotillo, Sullana, Piura - Diciembre de 2013 a Enero 2014  Modificación estructural en «Ampliación de Subestación Los Ejidos para Pruebas y Puestas en Servicio en el Distrito, Provincia y Departamento de Piura» - ELECTRONOROESTE S.A. - Octubre de 2013  Elaboración del Perfil Técnico de estructuras en «Instalación del Servicio de Protección Solar en Nivel Primario y Secundario de la I.E San José Obrero – Distrito de Sullana – Provincia de Sullana – Departamento de Piura» - Gerencia Sub Regional Luciano Castillo Colonna - Sullana, Piura - Septiembre de 2013  Elaboración de la Memoria del Cálculo Estructural de Proyecto «Rehabilitación y mejoramiento del Mercado de Castilla, distrito de Castilla – Piura» – Municipalidad Distrital de Castilla – Julio de 2013  Elaboración de Expediente Técnico «Reforzamiento y Ampliación de puente en canal Miguel Checa, distrito de Querecotillo - Sullana» - Municipalidad Distrital de Querecotillo - Querecotillo, Sullana, Piura - Febrero de 2013  Modelamiento Dinámico y Sísmico de «Creación de la Construcción de Pontón en San Francisco de Yacanche, Centro Poblado de Cruceta, distrito de Tambogrando - Piura» - Municipalidad Provincial de Piura - Diciembre de 2012  Diseño de cobertura metálica y losa de planta industrial «Planta de Cítricos” –Trupal – Sullana», Piura – Agosto de 2012  Proyectista estructural de cobertura metálica del tercer piso de la Municipalidad Provincial de Sullana – Municipalidad Provincial de Sullana – Julio de 2012  Proyectista de la obra «Vivienda Unifamiliar de Cuatro Niveles» - Los Titanes II Etapa - Piura - Diciembre de 2011  Proyectista de la obra «Losa de Concreto Doblemente Armada para estacionamiento de Cisternas Cargadas con combustible» - Yanacocha, Cajamarca - Mayo de 2011  «Mejoramiento Arquitectónico y Reforzamiento Estructural de Edificación de tres niveles en la Urbanización Bello Horizonte» - Urbanización Bello Horizonte, Piura - Abril de 2011  «Construcción y Diseño del Edificio Multi Familiar de cuatro niveles en la Urbanización Bello Horizonte» - Urbanización Bello Horizonte, Piura - Diciembre de 2010
  6. 6. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 6  Proyectista de la obra «Análisis y Reforzamiento Estructural de un edificio de cuatro niveles en el Residencial Grau» - Residencial Grau, Piura - Diciembre de 2010  Ingeniero Residente en el proyecto «Construcción IV Etapa del Circuito Vial de la Calle Maravilla entre las calles Cahuide y Grau» - Pueblo Nuevo de Colán, Colán, Paita, Piura - Octubre a Diciembre 2010  Ingeniero Residente en el Proyecto «Mejoramiento y Rehabilitación de la I.E. José Andrés Rázuri - Secundaria» - San Pedro de Lloc, Pacasmayo, La Libertad - Agosto a Octubre de 2010  Ingeniero Residente en el Proyecto «Culminación de acabados de Hotel STIVEN» - Piura - Urbanización "Chira Piura" Mz A Lote 04 - Mayo a Julio de 2010  Ingeniero Residente en la «Refacción y Mantenimiento de Pozos de la Obra “Lote 2: Refuerzos de Distribución de Agua Potable para Piura - Castilla - Piura - Pozos Nuevo Vicús, Los Algarrobos, Santa Rosa, Micaela Bastidas, El Cortijo y El Indio» - Enero a Abril de 2010  Ingeniero Residente en el Proyecto «Saldo de Obra Construcción del Colegio Jesús de Nazareth» - Tambogrande, Piura - Septiembre a Diciembre de 2009  Cargos Ocupados:  Jefe del Laboratorio de Suelos y de Ensayo de Materiales de la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional de Piura - FIC - UNP - Julio de 2019 a la fecha  Director de la Unidad de Investigación de la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional de Piura - FIC - UNP - Julio de 2019 a la fecha  Director de la Unidad de Responsabilidad Social Universitaria de la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional de Piura - FIC - UNP - Octubre de 2016 a la fecha  Secretario Académico de la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional de Piura - UNP - FIC - Enero de 2015 - Enero de 2019  Coordinador del Programa de Actualización para Titulación Profesional (PATPRO versiones XVII, XVIII y XIX) de la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional de Piura  Proveedor de Servicios de la «CMAC Sullana» - Sullana - Actualmente  Consultor Externo de Proyectos Estructurales de la Gerencia Sub Regional «Luciano Castillo Colonna» - Sullana - 2016 a la fecha  Coordinador Académico de la Carrera de Edificaciones - SENCICO - Piura - 2014 al 2015  Revisor Estructural de Proyectos Municipales - Municipalidad Provincial de Sullana - 2012  Jefe del Staff Técnico de la Constructora «Contratistas Generales JGCC S.R.L.» - Carretera Sullana – La Tina N° 302 – Sullana - Bellavista - 2011  Cursos y Seminarios dictados:  «Tecnologías BIM» - Instituto CENCASIT - Noviembre - Diciembre de 2018  «Análisis y Diseño de Coberturas Metálicas Curvadas empleando SAP2000» - Instituto CENCASIT - Octubre - Noviembre de 2018  «Diplomado Valorización y Liquidación de Obras» Módulo de «Metrados» - Instituto CENCASIT - Enero de 2018  «Análisis y Diseño Estructural de Edificaciones con Aislantes Sísmicos y Disipación de Energía con SAP2000» - Instituto CENCASIT - Agosto a Octubre de 2017  «Curso Práctico de SAP2000 y ETABS» - Libélula Ingenieros - Piura - Agosto a Setiembre de 2017
  7. 7. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 7  «Normatividad en Concreto y Cemento en Edificaciones» - SENCICO - Piura - Julio de 2017  «Curso de SAP2000 y ETABS» - Centro CITEC - Piura - Junio y Julio de 2017  «Curso de SAP2000, ETABS y SAFE» - Ccacte Consulting - Piura - Noviembre de 2016  «Enfoques y Desafíos en la Planificación Urbana y Rural» - SENCICO - Piura - Setiembre de 2016  «Desarrollo Regional y Local y su Articulación con la Demanda Regional en el Sector Construcción» - SENCICO - Piura - Agosto de 2016  «El Impacto de la Construcción en la Economía Urbana y Rural» - SENCICO - Piura - Agosto de 2016  «Medidas de Seguridad y Calidad en la Construcción de Techos Aligerados en el Ámbito de Conviencia Cotidiana» - SENCICO - Piura - Abril de 2016  «Análisis y Diseño Estructural con SAP2000 y ETABS» - ACCOM SAC - Piura - Fechas varias desde 2015  «Metrados» - ACCOM SAC - Piura - Fechas varias desde 2015  «Construcción de las Viviendas Seguras en Zonas de Heladas y Friaje del Programa de Extensión Educativa» - SENCICO - Piura - Fechas varias de 2016  «Maestro de Obra en Edificaciones» - SENCICO - Piura - Noviembre de 2015  «Lectura de Planos de Estructuras del Convenio CONAFOVICER - SENCICO» - Piura - Fechas varias de 2015  «Encofrados Metálicos y con Madera» - SENCICO - Piura - Agosto de 2015  «Técnicas y Métodos Constructivos» - SENCICO - Piura - Julio de 2015  «Construcciones Estructurales en Bambú» - Ciclo de Conferencias Magistrales FIC UNP 2015 - Piura - Julio de 2015  «Metrados y Estimación de Costos en Edificación» - SENCICO - Piura - Fechas varias desde 2010  «Análisis de Errores Comunes de Albañilería en Piura con la NTP E070» - Ciclo de Conferencias Magistrales FIC UNP 2014 - Piura - Junio de 2014  «Resolución de Problemas Estructurales a través de Métodos Gráficos» - Ciclo de Conferencias Magistrales FIC UNP 2013 - Piura - Julio de 2013  «Análisis y Diseño Estructural de Vigas Curvas» - Ciclo de Conferencias Magistrales FIC UNP 2013 - Piura - Julio de 2011  «Buenas Prácticas para la Fabricación de Ladrillo Artesanal» - SENCICO - Piura - Fechas varias de 2011  Otros:  Supervisor y Revisor Estructural de Proyectos del «Grupo Allement» Piura - Actualmente  Organizador del Ciclo de Conferencias Magistrales FIC - UNP 2015 por el XIX Aniversario de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional de Piura «Semana en Reconocimiento al MsC. Ing° Carmen Chilón Muñoz» - Piura - Julio de 2015  Producción Intelectual e Investigación Científica:  «Eficacia del Software Educativo en el Análisis Estructural Clásico» - FIC - UNP - 2017  «Apuntes de Clase del Curso de "Análisis Estructural"» - FIC - UNP - 2015
  8. 8. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 8  «Apuntes de Clase del Curso de "Resistencia de Materiales"» - FIC - UNP - 2015  «Uso de Software Libre en la Ingeniería Civil» - FIC - UNP - 2015  «Estudio Analítico de Arcos» - FIC - UNP - 2014  «Método Simplificado de Rayleigh y su Aplicación en la Ingeniería Sísmica» - FIC - UNP - 2014  «Estudio Estructural de las Vigas Curvas» - FIC - UNP - 2013  «Método General para Determinar la Rigidez Lateral de un Pórtico Bidimensional» - FIC - UNP - 2012  «Métodos Numéricos para Evaluar la Respuesta Dinámica de un Modelo de 1 GDL» - FIC - UNP - 2011  «Nociones de Sismología desde la óptica de la Ingeniería Civil» - FIC - UNP - 2011  Asesor de Trabajos de Investigación y Tesis  «Análisis Económico y Estructural de Diferentes tipos de Entrepisos para una Vivienda Unifamiliar en la Ciudad de Sullana» - FIC UNP - 2016  «Mejoramiento de la Calidad del Servicio de Abastecimiento de Agua Potable en las Ciudades de Sullana, Querecotillo, Salitral y Marcavelica de Sullana - Piura» - FIC UNP - 2016  «Elaboración del Proyecto de una Vivienda Multifamiliar de Cuatro Niveles para el Distrito de Sullana» - FIC UNP - 2016  «Impacto de la Utilización de Tecnologías sin Zanja en Redes de Alcantarillado de Piura en los Plazos y Costos de Construcción» - FIC UNP - 2016  «Rendimiento de Mano de Obra en la Construcción de Redes de Polietileno en Lima y Callao - FIC UNP - 2016  Diseño de una Red de Distribución de Gas Natural para Uso Doméstico en el Distrito de Independencia de la Ciudad de Lima» - FIC UNP - 2016  «Análisis Comparativo del Diseño de una Edificación de Concreto Armado» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Evaluación Estructural de Edificaciones Existentes» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Diseño Estructural de una Edificación con la NTP E030 Vigente y su Comparación con el Proyecto de Norma E030 2016» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Reforzamiento y/o Reparación de Estructuras Existentes» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Análisis y Diseño Estructural de un Reserorio Elevado (silo) Basado en el ACI 350 - 3 en Concordancia con el RNE» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Estudio Comparativo entre Losas de Uso Industrial con Refuerzo Convencional y Refuerzo con Fibras Metálicas» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Análisis Estructural del Proyecto "Ampliación y Mejoramiento de la Infraestructura de la I.E. San Lucas de Colán. Colán, Paita, Piura"» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Análisis Cualitativo de la Vulnerabilidad de las Edificaciones Escolares más Importantes de la Ciudad de Tumbes» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Análisis del Factor de Densidad de Muros en Albañilería Confinada en dos Direcciones desde el Punto de Vista Económico» - FIC UNP - 2015  «Análisis de la Resistencia del Concreto Simple embebido con tallas de Bambú» - FIC UNP - 2015
  9. 9. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 9  «Prototipo de Diseño de Infraestructuras Metálicas para la Construcción de Naves Industriales con las Especificaciones AISC Método LRFD 2010 en la Zona Industrial de Sullana» - FIC UNP - 2014  Docencia Universitaria y Técnica Cursos dictados en la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil de la Universidad Nacional de Piura desde el año 2010 a la fecha:  Estática  Dinámica  Resistencia de Materiales I y II  Análisis Estructural I y II  Diseño en Acero Estructural  Concreto Armado  Albañilería Estructural  Diseño Sismo Resistente  Diseño Estructural Cursos dictados en SENCICO Zonal Piura desde el año 2010 a la fecha:  Tecnología de la Construcción  Tecnología del Concreto  Dirección de Obras  Programación de Obras  Tecnología de los Materiales  Dibujo de Estructuras  Compactación de Suelos  Instalaciones Sanitarias 4. FECHA LÍMITE PARA INSCRIBIRSE Viernes 13 de setiembre del presente año - MATRÍCULA SUJETA A ALCANZAR CUPO MÍNIMO 5. HORARIO Y LOCAL Sábados de 8:00 am a 12:00 m en la Facultad de Ingeniería Civil de la UNP 6. INICIO DE CLASES Y NÚMERO DE HORAS DE CLASE Sábado 14 de setiembre del presente año 2019 - 20 horas cronológicas
  10. 10. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 10 7. DIRIGIDO A: Ingenieros civiles, arquitectos, tesistas, técnicos de edificaciones y construcción, estudiantes universitarios de carreras técnicas, arquitectura y de ingeniería, proyectistas y público en general interesado en el manejo de ETABS para el análisis, cálculo y diseño de estructuras de estructuras de concreto armado y de acero. 8. REQUISITOS El curso es de carácter práctico por lo que se requiere computadora portátil (se proveerá una versión de evaluación del software). 9. INVERSIÓN S/ 350.00 (trecientos cincuenta nuevos soles) 10. BENEFICIOS  Separatas del Curso  Carpeta del Curso  Material de escritorio  Planos en CAD  Coffee Break  Certificado de Estudios respaldado por «C&M Ingenieros Consultores» con la firma del ponente (SI SE APRUEBAN LOS TALLERES Y SE PRESENTAN LOS TRABAJOS ENCARGADOS) 11. PROPÓSITO DEL CURSO Con el presente curso el participante aprenderá los conceptos fundamentales de modelado, análisis y dimensionado de elementos estructurales de acuerdo a la Normatividad Peruana vigente, con los cuales podrá analizar y diseñar estructuras sencillas y complejas, utilizando de apoyo los ejemplos prácticos desarrollados durante el Curso. El curso está basado en una serie de ejemplos prácticos que permitirán al participante identificar y fijar los conceptos básicos de cada herramienta. Cada nuevo ejemplo está conceptualizado para aprender una o varias herramientas específicas del software, mientras que se practican las herramientas aprendidas en los ejemplos previos. Al final de los ejemplos el participante habrá puesto en práctica más de 200 herramientas necesarias para el adecuado manejo del programa.
  11. 11. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 11 12. OBJETIVO GENERAL Brindar, proveer y fijar en el participante los conceptos fundamentales de modelado, análisis y diseño estructural del programa ETABS, mediante el desarrollo de 13 (TRECE) ejemplos prácticos de estructuras reales diseñadas y proyectadas por el Ponente durante su vida profesional. 13. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS  Conocer la historia del software, la documentación y el manejo de la interfaz gráfica.  Conocer los diferentes elementos que se utilizan para modelar estructuras reales.  Proveer un esquema de trabajo ordenado para la utilización de ETABS.  Aprender las herramientas de dibujo, visualización, selección y edición.  Aprender las herramientas de definición y asignación de cargas, materiales y secciones.  Conocer los conceptos fundamentales de análisis e interpretación de resultados.  Aprender a elaborar la Memoria o Informe de Cálculo que da ETABS.  Aprender a realizar un análisis estático y dinámico según la NTP E-030.  Conocer las herramientas de diseño de elementos de concreto armado y acero y su uso de acuerno al Reglamento Nacional de Edificaciones. 14. MÉTODO DE ENSEÑANZA El curso se impartirá en la modalidad presencial, mediante el desarrollo de 13 ejemplos prácticos y de estructuras reales, existentes, construídas, proyectadas y calculadas por el Ponente (NO EJEMPLOS FANTÁSTICOS, IRREALES O DE LIBROS). Los ejemplos serán desarrollados en la clase paso a paso para que el participante aprenda interactuando directamente con el programa. 15. CONTENIDO DEL CURSO SEMANA 01: INTRODUCCIÓN Y MODELADO DE UNA ESTRUCTURA EN EL PROGRAMA ETABS  Inicio y Reconocimiento del Entorno de ETABS  Descripción de Las Partes Principales de la Pantalla  Descripción del Menú FILE  Creación de la Plantilla  Configuración de la Plantilla GRID OPTIONS  Configuración de las Unidades de Medida  Diferentes formas de impresión o presentación del modelo  Creación de Reportes del modelo  Descripción del Menú VIEW  Configuración de las Vistas 3D, Planta y Elevación  Comando EXTRUDE
  12. 12. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 12  Mostrar el modelo renderizado  Sistema de Coordenadas y Ejes Locales de los elementos  Descripción del Menú DRAW  Dibujar los elementos estructurales usando las herramientas de dibujo  Dibujar puntos de apoyo  Dibujar vigas, columnas, brazos (PLAN, ELEV, 3D)  Dibujar losas y muros estructurales (PLAN, ELEV, 3D)  Descripción del Menú SELECT  Formas de seleccionar los objetos  Selección de objetos por su tipo SELECT OBJECT TYPE  Selección de objetos por su propiedad y/o sección SELECT PROPERTIES  Selección de objetos por etiqueta SELECT LABELS  Selección de objetos por piso o nivel SELECT STORIES  Descripción del Menú EDIT  Uso del comando REPLICATE  Uso del comando MOVE JOINTS/FRAMES/SHELL  Uso de los comandos de edición EDIT FRAMES/SHELLS SEMANA 02: DEFINICIÓN DE ELEMENTOS ESTRUCTURALES - CASOS DE CARGA Y COMBINACIONES DE DISEÑO  Descripción del Menú DEFINE  Definir las propiedades de los materiales a emplear  Crear y/o exportar las secciones de los elementos  Crear perfiles de Acero usando FRAME SECTIONS  Crear vigas y columnas de concreto armado usando FRAME SECTIONS  Crear losas aligeradas y/o de concreto armado usando SLAB SECTIONS  Crear losas aligeradas y/o losas colaborantes DECK SECTIONS  Crear muros de concreto armado usando WALL SECTIONS  Crear muros de albañilería usando WALL SECTIONS  Definir el uso de SPRING PROPERTIES  Definir los Diafragmas Rígidos  Crear las etiquetas para los muros estructurales PIER/SPANDREL LABELS  Complemento del Menú DEFINE  Determinar los tipos de cargas a aplicar NORMA E020  Crear las cargas a aplicar LOAD PATTERNS  Crear distribución de carga muerta, carga viva  Crear distribución de carga de sismo (método estático)  Crear los casos a aplicar LOAD CASES  Crear las combinaciones de cargas LOAD COMBINATIONS  Determinar la creación de una ENVOLVENTE  Crear y/o definir el MASS SOURCE  Análisis de Cargas Gravitacionales  Introducción a la Asignación de Cargas Gravitacionales
  13. 13. Mg Ing° Carlos Javier Silva Castillo CIP 118031 RUC 10267235835 Consultor en Análisis, Diseño, Evaluación y Reparación Estructural www.csc-unp.blogspot.com  Urb. Ignacio Merino Mz I lote 15 II Etapa Piura  (073)523644  992631260  csc.unp@gmail.com Curso de ETABS - C&M Ingenieros Consultores 13 SEMANA 03: ASIGNACIÓN Y DISTRIBUCION DE CARGAS - ANÁLISIS Y OBTENCIÓN DE RESULTADOS  Descripción del Menú ASSIGN  Asignar restricciones en los apoyos JOINT RESTRAINTS  Asignar propiedades a los elementos estructurales FRAME/SHELL  Asignar restricciones a los elementos estructurales FRAME/SHELL  Asignar las cargas correspondientes a cada elemento  Comandos JOINT LOADS  Comandos FRAME LOADS  Comandos SHELL LOADS  Mostrar las cargas aplicadas a cada elemento DISPLAY LOADS ASSIGN  Descripción del Menú ANALYZE  Determinar los grados de libertad SET ACTIVE DEGREES OF FREEDOM  Determinar las cargas a analizar SET LOAD CASES TO RUN  Ejecutar el análisis de la estructura RUN MODEL  Descripción del Menú DISPLAY  Mostrar las deformaciones de la estructura DEFORMED SHAPE  Mostrar los Diagramas de Fuerzas y Momentos FORCE/STRESS DIAGRAMS  Mostrar los Resultados en tablas SHOW TABLES  Mostrar Tabla de los Datos Básicos de los Elementos Estructurales  Mostrar Tabla de la Masa Estructural  Mostrar Tabla de Desplazamientos  Mostrar Tabla de Fuerzas Cortantes  Mostrar Tabla de Cortante Basal  Mostrar Tabla de Derivas  Exportar los Resultados a MS Excel SEMANA 04: IMPORTACIÓN Y EXPORTACIÓN A OTRAS APLICACIONES ESTRUCTURALES - GENERACIÓN DE PLANOS EN CSI DATAILING DWG - ANÁLISIS Y DISEÑO DE UNA EDIFICACIÓN DE CONCRETO ARMADO  Complemento del Menú FILE  Exportación  Exportar el modelo para su compatibilidad con versiones anteriores  Exportar el modelo al AutoCAD  Importación  Importar el modelo de AutoCAD  Comparación de estructuración del modelado en AutoCAD  Generación de planos en CSI Detailing DWG  Taller N° 01: Análisis y Diseño de una edificación de concreto armado, según Normas Peruanas SEMANA 05: ANÁLISIS Y DISEÑO DE UNA EDIFICACIÓN DE ALBAÑILERÍA - ANÁLISIS Y DISEÑO DE UNA EDIFICACIÓN DE ACERO  Taller N° 02: Análisis y Diseño de una edificación de albañilería, según Normas Peruanas  Taller N° 03: Análisis y Diseño de una edificación de acero, según Normas Peruanas

×