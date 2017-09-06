“Medicina di Gruppo di Scandiano” Seminario di Primavera Csermeg Pegognaga MN 16/04/2016 Lino Gambarelli
La “medicina di gruppo” di Scandiano (storia) Il primo gruppo nasce nel 1993, composto da tre medici. Allora non era prese...
“Studio Medico Associato snc” Contestualmente alla costituzione della medicina di gruppo viene fondata una Snc (società a ...
Organizzazione attuale • Nella struttura sono presenti 9 ambulatori (1 per ogni medico, un ambulatorio infermieristico e u...
Orari di apertura • La struttura è aperta dalle 8 alle 20 da lunedì a venerdì. • Almeno un medico è presente a coprire le ...
I servizi offerti • Visite su appuntamento o per urgenze a coprire 12 ore al giorno. • CUP: prenotazione visite e accertam...
Ambulatori “percorsi di cura” (Diabete, BPCO e Scompenso cardiaco) • Gli ambulatori dedicati ai percorsi di cura sono affi...
Trattamento economico Incentivo “medicina di gruppo”: 7,0 euro pz/anno Incentivo collaboratore di studio: 3,5 euro pz/anno...
Bilancio società Entrate: Quota mensile versta dai medici soci: 1900,00 X 7 = 159.600,00 Sub-affitto dietista per ambulato...
2 maggio 2016 si festeggiano i 20 anni
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medicina di gruppo di Scandiano (Lino Gambarelli)

16 views

Published on

Seminario di Primavera CSeRMEG 16-17 aprile 2016
PARLIAMO DI…… MEDICINA GENERAZIONALE
www.csermeg.it

Published in: Healthcare
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Medicina di gruppo di Scandiano (Lino Gambarelli)

  1. 1. “Medicina di Gruppo di Scandiano” Seminario di Primavera Csermeg Pegognaga MN 16/04/2016 Lino Gambarelli
  2. 2. La “medicina di gruppo” di Scandiano (storia) Il primo gruppo nasce nel 1993, composto da tre medici. Allora non era presente personale di studio. Dal 1996 si aggiungono altri tre medici. Si cambia sede (in affitto una palazzina di due piani nel centro del paese) e si assumono due impiegate e due infermiere. Dopo alcuni anni le impiegate diventano tre. Dall’ ottobre 2011 un settimo medico entra nel gruppo. Nel 2016 è previsto l’ingresso di un ottavo medico
  3. 3. “Studio Medico Associato snc” Contestualmente alla costituzione della medicina di gruppo viene fondata una Snc (società a nome collettivo) con lo scopo di fornire servizi ai medici (assunzione del personale, affitto e utenze della struttura, strumenti per l'esercizio della professione, ecc...). I medici della medicina di gruppo sono i soci dello “Studio Medico Associato” e mensilmente versano una quota per finanziare l'attività della società. All’interno del gruppo non esiste una gerarchia, tutti hanno compiti particolari specifici (occuparsi del personale, tenere rapporti con USL ecc…) Tutto il personale è stato selezionato dai componenti della società. Ad oggi la società ha 7 dipendenti gestiti da uno studio di commercialisti per gli aspetti amministrativi.
  4. 4. Organizzazione attuale • Nella struttura sono presenti 9 ambulatori (1 per ogni medico, un ambulatorio infermieristico e un ambulatorio per dietista). • Tutti i giorni i medici svolgono attività ambulatoriale alternandosi per garantire la presenza di almeno 3 medici contemporaneamente e un medico dalle 13-14 e 19-20. • Le infermiere lavorano mattino e pomeriggio per un totale di 42 ore settimanali. • Le 3 impiegate (per un totale di 80 ore settimanali) svolgono attività di compilazione delle ricette e gestiscono il centralino per la ricezione di richieste di visite in sede o a domicilio). Una di loro è disponibile per prenotazione visite specialistiche (CUP). • La dietista riceve su appuntamento a gioni alterni. • Per le visite mediche si accede solo per appuntamento, salvo urgenze. Per queste ultime a differenza delle visite programmate, il paziente può essere visitato anche non dal suo medico, ma dal medico in turno (compreso il sabato mattina fino alle 10).
  5. 5. Orari di apertura • La struttura è aperta dalle 8 alle 20 da lunedì a venerdì. • Almeno un medico è presente a coprire le 12 ore. • Il sabato un medico è di turno fino alle ore 10. • Le infermiere sono in ambulatorio 42 ore la settimana, tutti i giorni sia mattina che pomeriggio, tranne martedì e giovedì solo mattino. Escluso sabato. • La segreteria ha la presenza di almeno una impiegata dalle ore 8 alle ore 19 (escluso sabato).
  6. 6. I servizi offerti • Visite su appuntamento o per urgenze a coprire 12 ore al giorno. • CUP: prenotazione visite e accertamenti diagnostici dalle 9 alle 12 e dalle 16 alle 19 direttamente nell’ufficio presente in struttura. • Medicazioni, misurazione pressione arteriosa tutti i giorni nell’ambulatorio infermieristico . • Ambulatori dedicati per il diabete, lo scompenso cardiaco, insufficienza respiratoria cronica e ipertensione. • Informazioni di supporto ai percorsi diagnostici e terapeutici ai pazienti. • Informazione sui servizi e sull’accesso mediante un sito web.
  7. 7. Ambulatori “percorsi di cura” (Diabete, BPCO e Scompenso cardiaco) • Gli ambulatori dedicati ai percorsi di cura sono affidati alle infermiere che gestiscono gli appuntamenti, scrivono sulle cartelle in rete con le schede cliniche di tutti i medici e effettuano le chiamate attive dei pazienti • Si seguono protocolli che prevedono accessi programmati, alcuni solo con l’infermiera e altri anche alla presenza del medico. • Le infermiere compilano le schede di rendicontazione dell’attività degli ambulatori orientati da presentare annualmente all’ AUSL. • Nella sede del gruppo vengono accolti gruppi di pazienti inseriti in percorsi di disassuefazione a fumo ed alcool in collaborazione con Lega Tumori e AUSL di Reggio Emilia.
  8. 8. Trattamento economico Incentivo “medicina di gruppo”: 7,0 euro pz/anno Incentivo collaboratore di studio: 3,5 euro pz/anno Incentivo personale infermieristico 4,0 euro pz/anno Contributo H12: 5,0 euro pz/anno Totale incentivi 14,50 pz/anno 14,50 X 1.500 pazienti in carico al gruppo = 21.750 euro/anno 1812 euro/mese per ogni medico
  9. 9. Bilancio società Entrate: Quota mensile versta dai medici soci: 1900,00 X 7 = 159.600,00 Sub-affitto dietista per ambulatorio = 4.400,00 Sub-affitto AUSL per Sede di Nucleo (sala riunioni) = 11.600,00 Da AUSL per servizio CUP = 24.000,00 Totale: 199.600,00 Uscite: personale, affitto, utenze, commercialista…= 183.000,00 Utili società anno 2015: 16.600,00 A medico 2.370,00 euro/anno 197,50 euro/mese
  10. 10. 2 maggio 2016 si festeggiano i 20 anni

×