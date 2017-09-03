Il conflitto di interessi nella complessità delle Cure Primarie Nicola Pecora Movimento Giotto XXVIII Congresso Nazionale ...
DICHIARAZIONE DI CONFLITTO DI INTERESSE Dichiaro di NON avere CONFLITTI DI INTERESSI
La complessità • «La “complessità in medicina” considera l’insieme delle diverse condizioni morbose non solo in quanto com...
Conflitto di interessi “Un insieme di condizioni per le quali il giudizio professionale che riguarda un interesse primario...
CoI e Corruzione: Quale differenza? Conflitto di Interessi • Relazione di agenzia (delegante – delegato) • Presenza di un ...
Tanti conflitti… Conflitto d’interessi tra medici e industria farmaceuticaConflitto d’interessi in salute
Industria e Salute SUV (Sport Utilities Vehicles): un esempio Freudenberg, Galea 2008 The impact of corporate practices on...
Wager E. How to dance with porcupines: rules and guidelines on doctors’ relations with drug companies. BMJ 2003; 326: 1196...
Conflitto d’interessi: 5 aspetti in cui si manifesta • Il brevetto e le politiche economiche/sanitarie • La ricerca e la s...
Quanto costa sviluppare un farmaco? «Il problema di base è che tutti i costi farmaceutici, inclusi quelli per la ricerca, ...
* Socolar D. Sager A. Pharmaceutical marketing and research spending Paper presented at the APHA annual meeting, Atlanta, ...
World pharmaceutical market > $518 bn in 2004 Neglected Diseases Most Neglected Diseases Global Diseases The global dimens...
Proporzione dei farmaci me-too "Increasing Drug Costs. Are we getting good value?" in Evidenced Based Drug Therapy analisi...
il premio Pilule d’Or non è stato assegnato a nessun farmaco innovativo dal 2008 al 2012
La ricerca e la sperimentazione farmaceutica “Lo sviluppo scientifico più importante del XX secolo è che l’interesse econo...
Promozione-Ricerca Spesa per promozione = 24,4 % del volume d’affari Spesa per ricerca e sviluppo = 13,4 % del volume d’af...
Per cosa vengono spesi? Campioni gratuiti 27,7 % Attività dei rappresentanti 35,5 % Pubblicità diretta al consumatore 7,0 ...
Il circolo vizioso "Se le aziende promuovono tanto i loro farmaci, i medici li ricompensano attraverso un aumento delle pr...
Strategie di Marketing delle Case Farmaceutiche Pubblicità del Farmaco Medici Pazienti
La visita dei rappresentanti
Perché riceviamo i rappresentanti? - danno informazioni sui nuovi farmaci velocemente - sono convenienti e accessibili - o...
http://medicine.plosjournals.org/perlserv/?request=get-document&doi=10.1371/journal.pmed.0040150
i medici vengono classificati in 8 categorie • amichevoli e estroversi • distaccati e scettici • mercenari • grandi prescr...
cosa dice un rappresentante: “Il mio lavoro è influenzare costantemente i medici. Sono pagato per questo e addestrato a fa...
Tecniche per influenzare i medici Il principio di reciprocità (regali, inviti, campioni, testi…) Richiamo all’autorità (il...
Il dr. Jeffrey F. Caren, cardiologo di Los Angeles, ha creato un’esposizione con le centinaia di penne ricevute in regalo ...
Tecniche & Regali 1) Il 52% dei farmaci presentati sono sul mercato da più di 5 anni. (???) 2) Proporzione inversa tra vis...
I pazienti che ricevono campioni dai medici sono più esposti al marchio e sono più inclini a continuare ad utilizzare quel...
perché i regali? • ruolo mnemonico del regalo: il nome e il marchio della ditta impressi sul regalo sono uno strumento di ...
Il bias causato dal conflitto di interessi è inconscio e involontario Mintzker, Y., Braunack-mayer, A., & Rogers, W. (2015...
«Those who do not acknowledge the power of small gifts are the one most likely to be influenced, because their defenses ar...
gli informatori possono influenzare le scelte dei medici? gli altri io Alice Fabbri, CSI, Bologna 2008
contatti frequenti con i rappresentanti si associano a una maggior propensione a: • prescrivere farmaci più nuovi e più co...
Quanto gli Informatori influenzano le vostre scelte prescrittive? Steinman MA, Shlipak MG, McPhee SJ. Of principles and pe...
La formazione • la maggior parte è finanziata dall’industria (66% in Italia) • la sponsorizzazione ha delle conseguenze? P...
40 Orlowski JP, Wateska L. The effects of pharmaceutical firm enticements on physician prescribing patterns: there’s no su...
Ripensare l’educazione medica continua La sponsorizzazione delle case farmaceutiche dell’ECM può compromettere l’indipende...
si può fare completamente a meno della sponsorizzazione privata se l’ECM viene organizzata: • in lavoro a piccoli gruppi, ...
Studio PLoS 2013: 75% degli estensori di Linee Guida ammettevano legami con l'industria del farmaco Gli autori hanno scand...
LG: quali responsabilità? «90% degli autori delle 3 principali LG in psichiatria avevano legami finanziari con industrie c...
Inventori di malattie di Luca Cambi, Francesca Nava, Nicoletta Dentico http://www.rai.tv/dl/RaiTV/programmi/media/ContentI...
Disease Mongering “Insieme di strategie volte a far crescere il mercato per coloro che producono e vendono farmaci” Moynih...
Modificare verso il basso dei parametri che definiscono il limite del patologico Es. Colesterolo LDL (ottimale) Persone da...
• Disturbo d’ansia sociale • Disturbo disforico premestruale • Calvizie • ….. Smith R. In search of non disease, BMJ 2002;...
Quanto mercato e quanta salute? • nelle prescrizioni dei farmaci • nella ricerca biomedica • nelle indicazioni/controlli i...
Cosa sanno i nostri pazienti del CoI? • Non unanime accordo in letteratura su quanto i pazienti sappiano e capiscano del c...
E’ nostro compito difendere i pazienti? Come possiamo difenderli?
1) Farmaci generici • Sostituzione Brand-generico non confonde i pazienti, neppure gli anziani • Variazione efficacia tera...
2) Corretta informazione sui vaccini • Il calendario vaccinale • Vaccinazioni obbligatorie e raccomandate • Soggetti a ris...
3) Enpowerment del paziente coinvolgimento del paziente nella gestione delle cure
http://www.saluteinternazionale.info/2011/11/come-vendere-la-flatulenza/
http://www.pensiero.it/continuing/pagineaperte/tognoni.htm
Come difendersi da influenze esterne? •conoscere le fonti di informazione indipendente •saper leggere criticamente la lett...
“La miglior difesa che il medico può mettere in campo contro la promozione fuorviante è un sano scetticismo e la dedizione...
Grazie per l’attenzione
alcune fonti indipendenti internazionali La Revue Préscrire http://www.prescrire.org/ e http://english.prescrire.org/ Ther...
Alcune slide sono state utilizzate durante i workshop nazionali SISM «Conflitto di interessi in Medicina» e sono contribut...
    1. 1. Il conflitto di interessi nella complessità delle Cure Primarie Nicola Pecora Movimento Giotto XXVIII Congresso Nazionale CSeRMEG - Garda VR 22 ottobre 2016
    2. 2. DICHIARAZIONE DI CONFLITTO DI INTERESSE Dichiaro di NON avere CONFLITTI DI INTERESSI
    3. 3. La complessità • «La “complessità in medicina” considera l’insieme delle diverse condizioni morbose non solo in quanto compresenti, ma nella loro interazione multidimensionale • La “medicina della complessità” si esercita con la sintesi, che diviene sinergia, tra l’EBM e la medicina narrativa cogliendo attraverso tutti i sensi ogni dinamica della vita dell’individuo.» Quaderni del Ministero della Salute © 2013
    4. 4. Conflitto di interessi “Un insieme di condizioni per le quali il giudizio professionale che riguarda un interesse primario tende ad essere indebitamente influenzato da un interesse secondario”. Thompson DF. Understanding financial conflict of interest. N.Engl J Med 1993; 329: 573-76.
    5. 5. CoI e Corruzione: Quale differenza? Conflitto di Interessi • Relazione di agenzia (delegante – delegato) • Presenza di un interesse secondario nel delegato • Interferenza dell’interesse secondario con l’interesse primario CONDIZIONE Corruzione • Relazione di agenzia (delegante – delegato) • Presenza di un interesse secondario nel delegato • Prevalere dell’interesse secondario su quello primario COMPORTAMENTO Demicheli, Ferrante, Rivoiro, Solfrini. La ragnatela dell’illegalità, Politiche Sanitarie 14, 3, 2013; Domenighetti G, Frode e corruzione nel settore sanitario, Janus, 8 marzo 2013. Disponibile online al seguente indirizzo http://www.janusonline.it/news/frode-e-corruzione-nel-settore-sanitario; Cartabellotta N, Conflitti di interesse: una mina vagante per la sostenibilità del Sistema Sanitario, Sole 24ore Sanità 24-30 Giugno 2014, pag 14-15.
    6. 6. Tanti conflitti… Conflitto d’interessi tra medici e industria farmaceuticaConflitto d’interessi in salute
    7. 7. Industria e Salute SUV (Sport Utilities Vehicles): un esempio Freudenberg, Galea 2008 The impact of corporate practices on health: implications for health policy. Journal of Public Health Policy; 2008; 29, 1; Research Library pg. 86
    8. 8. Wager E. How to dance with porcupines: rules and guidelines on doctors’ relations with drug companies. BMJ 2003; 326: 1196-1198. Illustration by Lorenzo Benzi Medici e industria del farmaco: un tango pericoloso
    9. 9. Conflitto d’interessi: 5 aspetti in cui si manifesta • Il brevetto e le politiche economiche/sanitarie • La ricerca e la sperimentazione farmaceutica • Marketing dell’industria del farmaco • Pubblicazioni scientifiche • Formazione continua in medicina (ECM)
    10. 10. Quanto costa sviluppare un farmaco? «Il problema di base è che tutti i costi farmaceutici, inclusi quelli per la ricerca, sono in una scatola nera, nascosti alla vista. Non c'è trasparenza» Henry Waxman, deputato democratico della California Angell M. Farma&Co-The truth about the drug companies. Il Saggiatore; Milano 2006
    11. 11. * Socolar D. Sager A. Pharmaceutical marketing and research spending Paper presented at the APHA annual meeting, Atlanta, 2001. *Quando spende l’industria in ricerca?
    12. 12. World pharmaceutical market > $518 bn in 2004 Neglected Diseases Most Neglected Diseases Global Diseases The global dimension of “neglect” No cash, no cure slide by Nicoletta Dentico 2008
    13. 13. Proporzione dei farmaci me-too "Increasing Drug Costs. Are we getting good value?" in Evidenced Based Drug Therapy analisi di 1147 nuovi farmaci introdotti in Canada tra il 1990 e il 2003 Me-too Novita' Farmaci generici Farmaci di marca
    14. 14. il premio Pilule d’Or non è stato assegnato a nessun farmaco innovativo dal 2008 al 2012
    15. 15. La ricerca e la sperimentazione farmaceutica “Lo sviluppo scientifico più importante del XX secolo è che l’interesse economico ha rimpiazzato la curiosità come forza trainante della ricerca”. Karis Mullis, premio Nobel per la Medicina “La ricerca sponsorizzata è un sistema guasto”. Marcia Angell ex-direttore del NEJM JAMA. 2008;300(9):1069-1071
    16. 16. Promozione-Ricerca Spesa per promozione = 24,4 % del volume d’affari Spesa per ricerca e sviluppo = 13,4 % del volume d’affari > 50% della spesa sui 50 farmaci più venduti Gagnon MA, Lexchin J (2008) The cost of pushing pills: A new estimate of pharmaceutical promotion expenditures in the united states. PLoS Med 5(1): e1. doi:10.1371/journal.pmed.0050001 Slide del Dott. Guido Giustetto No grazie, pago io
    17. 17. Per cosa vengono spesi? Campioni gratuiti 27,7 % Attività dei rappresentanti 35,5 % Pubblicità diretta al consumatore 7,0 % Meetings 3,5 % Mailing, e.promotion 0,5 % Pubblicità sulle riviste 0,9 % Altra promozione (ghostwriting, promozione off label, fase IV trials) 25,0 % Gagnon MA, Lexchin J (2008) The cost of pushing pills: A new estimate of pharmaceutical promotion expenditures in the united states. PLoS Med 5(1): e1. doi:10.1371/journal.pmed.0050001
    18. 18. Il circolo vizioso "Se le aziende promuovono tanto i loro farmaci, i medici li ricompensano attraverso un aumento delle prescrizioni (vendite) del farmaco’’ "Se i medici prescrivono troppi i farmaci, le aziende hanno più soldi per i regali e per la promozione, rinforzando nei medici la convinzione che stanno facendo la cosa giusta" La differenza principale sarebbe un passaggio dal pagare le case farmaceutiche per fare la cosa sbagliata (promuovere troppo i farmaci) a pagarli di più in base al loro contributo al miglioramento della salute Dr. P. Mansfield Sweet M. Doctors and drug companies are locked in “vicious circle”. BMJ Oct 2004; 329: 99
    19. 19. Strategie di Marketing delle Case Farmaceutiche Pubblicità del Farmaco Medici Pazienti
    20. 20. La visita dei rappresentanti
    21. 21. Perché riceviamo i rappresentanti? - danno informazioni sui nuovi farmaci velocemente - sono convenienti e accessibili - offrono una consultazione senza spreco di tempo e fatica - sono socialmente legittimati come fonti di informazione Prosser H Walley T. Understanding why GPs see pharmaceutical representatives: a qualitative interview study. British Journal of General Practice. 2003; 53:305-11
    22. 22. http://medicine.plosjournals.org/perlserv/?request=get-document&doi=10.1371/journal.pmed.0040150
    23. 23. i medici vengono classificati in 8 categorie • amichevoli e estroversi • distaccati e scettici • mercenari • grandi prescrittori • che preferiscono un farmaco concorrente • acquiescenti • non disponibili (difficili da incontrare) • opinion leaders per ogni categoria una tattica diversa … tattiche dei rappresentanti di farmaci per manipolare i medici e aumentare le prescrizioni Fugh-Berman A, Ahari S. Following the script: how drug reps make friends and influence doctors Plos Medicine. 2007. 4 (4) e150 http://medicine.plosjournals.org/perlserv/?request=get-document&doi=10.1371/journal.pmed.0040150
    24. 24. cosa dice un rappresentante: “Il mio lavoro è influenzare costantemente i medici. Sono pagato per questo e addestrato a farlo.” Lawrence Lessing Harvard University, Center for Ethics
    25. 25. Tecniche per influenzare i medici Il principio di reciprocità (regali, inviti, campioni, testi…) Richiamo all’autorità (il Professor…) La validazione sociale (richiamo agli altri medici) L’impegno e la coerenza (mi prescriva…) L’amicizia – il legame – il contatto personale Effetto massa (lo prescrivono tutti) Red herring (informazioni anche interessanti, ma irrilevanti) Richiamo alla pietà (nessuno me lo prescrive) Richiamo alla curiosità (ma questa caratteristica è molto interessante…) Omissione di informazioni su sicurezza, tollerabilità… Roughead EE,Commercial detailing techniques used by pharmaceutical representatives to influence prescribing. Australian and New Zealand journal of medicine; 1998, 28:306-10 Shaughnessy AF, Slawson DC, Bennett JH. Separating the wheat from the chaff: identifying fallacies in pharmaceutical promotion. J Gen Intern Med 1994;9:563-8.
    26. 26. Il dr. Jeffrey F. Caren, cardiologo di Los Angeles, ha creato un’esposizione con le centinaia di penne ricevute in regalo dall’industria del farmaco http://www.nytimes.com/2008/12/31/business/31drug.html?_r=1&emc=eta1
    27. 27. Tecniche & Regali 1) Il 52% dei farmaci presentati sono sul mercato da più di 5 anni. (???) 2) Proporzione inversa tra visite con rilascio di campioni ed età del farmaco (ma il declino è basso) 3) Tecniche di marketing più utilizzate: – rilascio depliant (68%) – suggerimenti per migliorare la terapia di specifici tipi di pz (53%), – campioni di farmaci (48%) – Regali (36%) – Proposta di terapia per una classe ipotetica di pz (29,4%) – Riferimenti ad articoli scientifici (25%) – Presunti benefici economici per I pazienti (16%) – Riferimenti a opinioni di specialisti (14,2%) – Inviti a corsi (3,9%) – Riferimento ad altri MMG (2,7%) Schramm, J. et al (2007). Promotional methods used by representatives of drug companies: A prospective survey in general practice. Scandinavian Journal of Primary Health Care, 25(2), 93–97.
    28. 28. I pazienti che ricevono campioni dai medici sono più esposti al marchio e sono più inclini a continuare ad utilizzare quel brand Schramm, J. et al (2007). Promotional methods used by representatives of drug companies: A prospective survey in general practice. Scandinavian Journal of Primary Health Care, 25(2), 93– 97
    29. 29. perché i regali? • ruolo mnemonico del regalo: il nome e il marchio della ditta impressi sul regalo sono uno strumento di rinforzo mnemonico • i regali inducono un sentimento di riconoscenza e di reciprocità • accettare regali stabilisce una relazione che ci fa sentire in debito • siamo culturalmente programmati a restituire il regalo • la sensazione di doversi sdebitare non è rapportata alla dimensione del regalo Si manifesta in maniera cosciente o subliminale Tanto più ignari, tanto più vulnerabili Allan S. Brett Cheap Trinkets, Effective Marketing: Small Gifts from Drug Companies to Physicians AJOB 2003; 3(3):52 Chren MM, Landefeld CS, Murray TH. doctors, drug companies, and gifts. JAMA 1989;262:3448-3451 Dana Katz, Arthur L. Caplan, Jon F. Merz All Gifts Large and Small 2003. The American Journal of Bioethics 3(3):39 Shaughnessy AF, Slawson DC, Bennett JH. Separating the wheat from the chaff: identifying fallacies in pharmaceutical promotion. J Gen Intern Med 1994;9:563-8 modificata dalla presentazione di Alice Fabbri, CSI Bologna
    30. 30. Il bias causato dal conflitto di interessi è inconscio e involontario Mintzker, Y., Braunack-mayer, A., & Rogers, W. (2015). General practice ethics : Continuing medical education and the pharmaceutical industry, 44(11), 846-848.
    31. 31. «Those who do not acknowledge the power of small gifts are the one most likely to be influenced, because their defenses are down» Katz 2003
    32. 32. gli informatori possono influenzare le scelte dei medici? gli altri io Alice Fabbri, CSI, Bologna 2008
    33. 33. contatti frequenti con i rappresentanti si associano a una maggior propensione a: • prescrivere farmaci più nuovi e più costosi • utilizzare poco la terapia non farmacologica, anche quando sarebbe sufficiente • prescrivere poco i farmaci generici • accettare la pubblicità e la letteratura promozionale dell’industria Watkins et al. Characteristics of general practitioners who frequently see drug industry representatives: national cross sectional study. BMJ 2003; 326:1178-9
    34. 34. Quanto gli Informatori influenzano le vostre scelte prescrittive? Steinman MA, Shlipak MG, McPhee SJ. Of principles and pens: attitudes and practices of medicine housestaff toward pharmaceutical industry promotions. Am J Med. 2001 May;110(7):551-7. Quanto gli Informatori influenzano le scelte prescrittive degli altri medici?
    35. 35. La formazione • la maggior parte è finanziata dall’industria (66% in Italia) • la sponsorizzazione ha delle conseguenze? Per approfondire: Ray Moynhian. The invisible influence. BMJ 2008; 336:416-417 Daniel Carlat. Dr. Drug Rep. NYT 25 novembre 2007 (poi su BMJ e su Panorama) http://www.nytimes.com/2007/11/25/magazine/25memoir-t.html?_r=2&oref=slogin&oref=slogin
    36. 36. 40 Orlowski JP, Wateska L. The effects of pharmaceutical firm enticements on physician prescribing patterns: there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Chest 1992;102:270-3. siamo influenzabili?
    37. 37. Ripensare l’educazione medica continua La sponsorizzazione delle case farmaceutiche dell’ECM può compromettere l’indipendenza dei medici Alfredo Pisacane ritiene che questo si può e si dovrebbe interrompere
    38. 38. si può fare completamente a meno della sponsorizzazione privata se l’ECM viene organizzata: • in lavoro a piccoli gruppi, nelle sedi di lavoro • partendo dai problemi incontrati nella pratica quotidiana • basata sulle migliori evidenze disponibili • valutata nella sua ricaduta sulla salute dei pazienti modalità organizzative a basso costo che non richiedono viaggi o eventi mondani
    39. 39. Studio PLoS 2013: 75% degli estensori di Linee Guida ammettevano legami con l'industria del farmaco Gli autori hanno scandagliato numerose Linee Guida apparse in letteratura fra il 2000 e il 2013 su 14 argomenti di patologia comune. Di queste ben 10 proponevano modifiche ai criteri diagnostici. Alzheimer - artrite reumatoide – ipertensione Tutto ciò a cosa porta? - Abbassamento delle soglie di malattia - Sovradiagnosi Moynihan et all. Expanding disease definitions in guidelines and expert panel ties to industry: a cross-sectional study of common conditions in the United States. PLoS Med2013;10(8):e1001500 Linee Guida
    40. 40. LG: quali responsabilità? «90% degli autori delle 3 principali LG in psichiatria avevano legami finanziari con industrie che producono farmaci esplicitamente o implicitamente identificati nelle LG stesse come terapia raccomandata per quel determinato disturbo mentale. Nessuno di questi legami finanziari era dichiarato nelle LG» Cosgrove L et al., Conflicts of interest and disclosure in the American Psychiatric Association's Clinical Practice Guidelines, Psychother Psychosom 2009;78:228-32
    41. 41. Inventori di malattie di Luca Cambi, Francesca Nava, Nicoletta Dentico http://www.rai.tv/dl/RaiTV/programmi/media/ContentItem-2d46eae7-7cab-4a04-a354-be9b1e43ef3f.html RAI3 - 5 agosto 2009
    42. 42. Disease Mongering “Insieme di strategie volte a far crescere il mercato per coloro che producono e vendono farmaci” Moynihan R. Henry D. The fight against disease mongering: generating Knowledge for action, Plos Med. 2006.
    43. 43. Modificare verso il basso dei parametri che definiscono il limite del patologico Es. Colesterolo LDL (ottimale) Persone da curare con statine in USA Prima del 2001 116 mg/dl 13 milioni 2001 < 100 mg/dl 36 milioni 2004 < 100 mg/dl 40 milioni Moynihan R, Cassels A. Farmaci che ammalano e case farmaceutiche che ci trasformano in pazienti. Nuovi Mondi Media, 2005
    44. 44. • Disturbo d’ansia sociale • Disturbo disforico premestruale • Calvizie • ….. Smith R. In search of non disease, BMJ 2002; 324 : 883-885 “Inventare” nuove malattie
    45. 45. Quanto mercato e quanta salute? • nelle prescrizioni dei farmaci • nella ricerca biomedica • nelle indicazioni/controlli internazionali • nelle informazioni che riceviamo e diamo • nelle scelte dei politici • nella nostra percezione di salute e malattia
    46. 46. Cosa sanno i nostri pazienti del CoI? • Non unanime accordo in letteratura su quanto i pazienti sappiano e capiscano del conflitto di interessi tra medici e industria del farmaco • I pazienti: - non conoscono quello che avviene negli incontri tra medici e rappresentanti. - non sono consapevoli dei conflitti di interessi del proprio medico Australian, A. (2009). Patients expect transparency in doctors’ relationshipswith the pharmaceutical industry, 190(2), 65–68. Mintzker, Y., Braunack-mayer, A., & Rogers, W. (2015). General practice ethics : Continuing medical education and the  pharmaceutical industry, 44(11), 846–848.
    47. 47. E’ nostro compito difendere i pazienti? Come possiamo difenderli?
    48. 48. 1) Farmaci generici • Sostituzione Brand-generico non confonde i pazienti, neppure gli anziani • Variazione efficacia terapeutica trascurabile • Questione eccipienti
    49. 49. 2) Corretta informazione sui vaccini • Il calendario vaccinale • Vaccinazioni obbligatorie e raccomandate • Soggetti a rischio
    50. 50. 3) Enpowerment del paziente coinvolgimento del paziente nella gestione delle cure
    51. 51. http://www.saluteinternazionale.info/2011/11/come-vendere-la-flatulenza/
    52. 52. http://www.pensiero.it/continuing/pagineaperte/tognoni.htm
    53. 53. Come difendersi da influenze esterne? •conoscere le fonti di informazione indipendente •saper leggere criticamente la letteratura scientifica •studio individuale o a piccoli gruppi •saper consultare le banche dati online (PubMed, Cochrane Library) •evitare le situazioni di rischio (regali, formazione sponsorizzata, …) •“fare rete”: gruppi, associazioni indipendenti •…
    54. 54. “La miglior difesa che il medico può mettere in campo contro la promozione fuorviante è un sano scetticismo e la dedizione ai propri compiti. Il medico deve coltivare il talento di evidenziare i buchi logici, i trials senza valore, le affermazioni improbabili. Soprattutto il medico deve sviluppare una maggiore resistenza alle lusinghe della moda e della novità” P. Garai, 1964 Citato in: Mansfield PR Garai’s challenge: The 40th anniversary of the inspiration for Healthy Skepticism. Healthy Skepticism International News. October 2003, Vol 21, n° 10
    55. 55. Grazie per l’attenzione
    56. 56. alcune fonti indipendenti internazionali La Revue Préscrire http://www.prescrire.org/ e http://english.prescrire.org/ Therapeutics Initiative http://www.ti.ubc.ca/ Australian Prescriber http://www.australianprescriber.com/ Cochrane Library http://www.thecochranelibrary.com/ Healthy Skepticism http://www.healthyskepticism.org/global/ PharmedOut http://pharmedout.org/ italiane - Bollettini di informazione sul farmaco - Ricerca & Pratica (M.Negri) www.ricercaepratica.it - Dialogo sui farmaci http://www.dialogosuifarmaci.it/ - Informazioni sui farmaci (Farmacie RE) www.informazionisuifarmaci.it - Pacchetti informativi CeVEAS http://www.ceveas.it/flex/cm/pages/ServeBLOB.php/L/IT/IDPagina/13 - Quaderni ACP (Associazione Culturale Pediatri) www.quaderniacp.it - AttentiAlleBufale www.attentiallebufale.it - No grazie pago io! www.nograzie.eu - Slow Medicine www.slowmedicine.it/
    57. 57. Alcune slide sono state utilizzate durante i workshop nazionali SISM «Conflitto di interessi in Medicina» e sono contributi del SISM stesso (www.sism.org), del gruppo No grazie (www.nograzie.eu) e del CSI (Centro di Salute Internazionale, www.csiunibo.org) di Bologna.

    ×