ZENTANGLE STARTING
EL ZENTANGLE ES UN MÉTODO DE DIBUJO QUE UTILIZA DE MANERA REPETITIVA FORMAS GEOMÉTRICAS Y CURVILÍNEAS. UNO DE SUS OBJETIVO...
EL PRIMER PASO ES COGER UN FOLIO BLANCO Y DOBLARLO A LA MITAD POR SU LADO MÁS LARGO. CUIDADO CON AJUSTAR BIEN LOS PICOS PA...
UN VEZ HECHA LA DOBLEZ, ABRIR EL FOLIO Y TRAZAR LA LÍNEA DOBLADA CON UN ROTULADOR NEGRO QUE NO SEA FINO. ¡NO OLVIDES UTILI...
TERCER PASO (PULSA EN LA IMAGEN)
POR ÚLTIMO, TRAZAR CON LA REGLA Y EL ROTULADOR NEGRO EL RESTO DE LAS LÍNEAS. Y YA PUEDES COMENZAR A TRAZAR TUS DIBUJOS ZEN...
PARA INICIARTE EN ESTA TÉCNICA, MIRA ALGUNOS MODELOS ANTES DE COMENZAR A CREAR LOS TUYOS PROPIOS. PULSA EN LOS DIBUJOS Y A...
AHORA ES TU TURNO…MUESTRA AL ARTISTA QUE HABITA DENTRO DE TI ¡ÁNIMO Y A CREAR!.
Comenzar a realizar Zentangle

