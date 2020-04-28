Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TIPOS DE LÍNEAS RECTAS APRENDIENDO A ESTUDIAR - MATEMÁTICAS 5º CURSO ABRIL - 2020 ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ
• Vamos a realizar un trabajo en el que recojamos los tipos de líneas rectas que hemos estudiado hasta ahora. • Con esta t...
MATERIALES: • Lápiz, rotuladores. • Pegamento. • Tijeras. • Papel blanco o de colores o notas adhesivas (post-it). • Regla...
ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 1er. PASO – • Coger las etiquetas que vayas a utilizar. Si tienes un folio, dóblalo en cuatro ...
ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 2º PASO – • En la parte delantera de cada etiqueta debes escribir los nombres de los tipos de ...
ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 3er. PASO – • Escribe la definición en la parte interior de abajo con letra clara y bolígrafo ...
ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 4º PASO – • Rotula el título del trabajo en el folio que te servirá de base. Puedes pegarlo en...
ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ ¡TRABAJO TERMINADO!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lineas rectas

49 views

Published on

Tutorial para realizar un proyecto de repaso de tipos de líneas rectas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lineas rectas

  1. 1. TIPOS DE LÍNEAS RECTAS APRENDIENDO A ESTUDIAR - MATEMÁTICAS 5º CURSO ABRIL - 2020 ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ
  2. 2. • Vamos a realizar un trabajo en el que recojamos los tipos de líneas rectas que hemos estudiado hasta ahora. • Con esta tarea practicamos técnicas de estudio a la vez que repasamos geometría. • Puedes presentarlo como aparece aquí o realizar tu propio diseño. • Deben aparecer los tipos de línea, su definición y un dibujo a modo de ejemplo. • Cuida la presentación la caligrafía y la ortografía. ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ
  3. 3. MATERIALES: • Lápiz, rotuladores. • Pegamento. • Tijeras. • Papel blanco o de colores o notas adhesivas (post-it). • Regla ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ
  4. 4. ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 1er. PASO – • Coger las etiquetas que vayas a utilizar. Si tienes un folio, dóblalo en cuatro partes y córtalas. Como son seis etiquetas necesitarás dos folios. • Cada uno de los rozos de folio debes doblarlo a la mitad.
  5. 5. ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 2º PASO – • En la parte delantera de cada etiqueta debes escribir los nombres de los tipos de líneas. Hazlo primero con lápiz y procura que esté centrado en el espacio disponible. LÍNEA RECTA SEGMENTO LÍNEAS SECANTES LÍNEAS PARALELAS LÍNEAS PERPENDICLARES LÍNEAS POLIGONALES • Puedes hacer algún adorno geométrico junto al nombre. • Si el nombre está bien escrito, rotúlalo.
  6. 6. ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 3er. PASO – • Escribe la definición en la parte interior de abajo con letra clara y bolígrafo o rotulador fino. • En la parte superior, haz un dibujo que represente el tipo de línea. Utiliza la regla y pon nombre a las rectas (una letra minúscula) Fíjate en la foto.
  7. 7. ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ 4º PASO – • Rotula el título del trabajo en el folio que te servirá de base. Puedes pegarlo en la libreta de Matemáticas si lo prefieres. Hazlo primero con lápiz y cuando esté correcto, rotula. • Debajo del título, escribe tu nombre y curso. • A continuación, pega las etiquetas cuidando que estén a la misma distancia.
  8. 8. ISABEL MORALO - ANA SÁNCHEZ ¡TRABAJO TERMINADO!

×