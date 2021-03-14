GAIN's Jupiter's Legacy Vol. 1 ~ By

In mid-century America, the world's greatest superheroes face epic threats in public while battling private scandals behind closed doors. Now adapted into a big-budget Netflix Original series, get in on the ground floor with one of the most critically acclaimed superhero series of the past 10 years.Collects JUPITER'S CIRCLE #1-6 .



