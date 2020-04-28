Successfully reported this slideshow.
MPB Care with Sedera What is Medical Cost Sharing?
Our Healthy Care Strategy uses Medical Cost Sharing to Eliminates the chance of financial catastrophe from bad health. Hea...
Sedera Health (Sedera) is a group healthcare solutions and benevolence organization. It’s modeled after a number of proven...
For the benefit of the shareholders that own the Insurance Company
For the benefit of the members that share in the Community Funds
Medical Cost Sharing – a Fast Growing Health Solution
Medical Cost Sharing – a Better Way Health Care through Community vs Health Care through Insurance Industry Wide Estimate:...
Medical Cost Sharing is “Need” Based Defining a “Need” and how it works A “Need” is one or more medical expenses caused by...
Medical Cost Sharing in Real Life Comparing $5000/Family Member Insurance Deductible vs a $500 Initial Unshareable Amount ...
Medical Cost Sharing in Real Life (continued) Members pay for visits and treatments up to the IUA, costs are fully shared ...
Pre-Existing Conditions Pre-existing Conditions: When well controlled, these conditions DO NOT have sharing restrictions •...
Prescription Drug Coverage Medications: Cure Examples: Antibiotics, pain medications related to a car accident or post pre...
In addition to sharing medical expenses, Sedera provides access to: • Counseling – Marital, Emotional and Spiritual • Medi...
