Map skills package 2017

Sec 1 / 2 Express & Normal Academic Stream CBSS Humanities – Constantly Adding Value to Everyone
1.Grid references 2.Bearings 3.Scale and Distance 4.Keys and Legends
Integral to the learning of Geography Gives perspective Identifies location Provides sense of space
Contour lines – lines that show elevation in height
Gridlines – lines that segment the topographical map into parts
Eastings – gridlines that increase as they move East! 10 11 12 13 14
Northings – gridlines that increase as they move North! 10 11 12 13 14 23 24 25 26
Unique number combinations (4/6 digit) that identifies locations
4 DIGIT GRID REFERENCE 6 DIGIT GRID REFERENCE Refers to a grid square Gives general area Non-specific Like your block ...
Read the Eastings first Match the point with the intersecting Northing. Square on the top-right of the location.
4 Digit grid reference (1224)
Divide the Grid square into 10 equal parts. Each marking provides the 3rd reference point. Eastings first, Northings ne...
6 Digit grid reference (125245) What’s the 6 digit Reference Of Y? X Y
The Angle of one location from another on the map Provides accurate directional information More accurate than Cardinal Di...
Measurement of angle of one location from another location. Needs a protractor Need a Ruler Set Squares (optional)
X Y N
X Y N
X Y N
X Y N
X Y N
X from Y Y from X H from S S from H X Y H S N
Converting distance on the map into real life distances Measuring the different types of distances on a map.
Straight line distance • Distance between 2 locations. • Joined in a straight line. • Regardless of landforms in between....
Visual representation of scale If no ratio scale is provided, measure with a ruler and convert into ratio form
Measure to find out how many units (cm) represents 1 unit (km) on the map!
Measure : Map 4cm : 1km 4 cm : 1000m 4 cm : 100 000 cm 1cm : 25 000cm Ratio is: 1 : 25 000
16.2cm Answers to be in km. To 2 decimal places unless otherwise stated.
• Connect the locations with a line • Ignore the landforms between • Measure the length of the line • Convert into actual ...
6.8cm Scale 1 : 15 000 6.8cm = 6.8 x 15 000 = 102 000cm = 1020m = 1.02km
Start and Stop at the point nearest to the landform
Using a string, measure the distance. Keep as close to the actual track as possible. Mark the end of the track.
Making sense of the symbols on a map Understanding and seeing relationships
Can be images Can be symbols Can be letters/ abbreviations
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Map skills package 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Map skills package 2017

5 views

Published on

map skills for lower secondary (Sec 1 and 2)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Map skills package 2017

  1. 1. Sec 1 / 2 Express & Normal Academic Stream CBSS Humanities – Constantly Adding Value to Everyone
  2. 2. 1.Grid references 2.Bearings 3.Scale and Distance 4.Keys and Legends
  3. 3. Integral to the learning of Geography Gives perspective Identifies location Provides sense of space
  4. 4. Contour lines – lines that show elevation in height
  5. 5. Gridlines – lines that segment the topographical map into parts
  6. 6. Eastings – gridlines that increase as they move East! 10 11 12 13 14
  7. 7. Northings – gridlines that increase as they move North! 10 11 12 13 14 23 24 25 26
  8. 8. Unique number combinations (4/6 digit) that identifies locations
  9. 9. 4 DIGIT GRID REFERENCE 6 DIGIT GRID REFERENCE Refers to a grid square Gives general area Non-specific Like your block number. Refers to a point on the map Gives specific place Like your house unit number.
  10. 10. Read the Eastings first Match the point with the intersecting Northing. Square on the top-right of the location.
  11. 11. 4 Digit grid reference (1224)
  12. 12. Divide the Grid square into 10 equal parts. Each marking provides the 3rd reference point. Eastings first, Northings next. Specific point located.
  13. 13. 6 Digit grid reference (125245) What’s the 6 digit Reference Of Y? X Y
  14. 14. The Angle of one location from another on the map Provides accurate directional information More accurate than Cardinal Directions (North / South / East / West)
  15. 15. Measurement of angle of one location from another location. Needs a protractor Need a Ruler Set Squares (optional)
  16. 16. X Y N
  17. 17. X Y N
  18. 18. X Y N
  19. 19. X Y N
  20. 20. X Y N
  21. 21. X from Y Y from X H from S S from H X Y H S N
  22. 22. Converting distance on the map into real life distances Measuring the different types of distances on a map.
  23. 23. Straight line distance • Distance between 2 locations. • Joined in a straight line. • Regardless of landforms in between. Road / Actual distance • Distance between 2 locations. • Measured along major transport routes  Roads / Rivers / Railway tracks / etc.
  24. 24. Visual representation of scale If no ratio scale is provided, measure with a ruler and convert into ratio form
  25. 25. Measure to find out how many units (cm) represents 1 unit (km) on the map!
  26. 26. Measure : Map 4cm : 1km 4 cm : 1000m 4 cm : 100 000 cm 1cm : 25 000cm Ratio is: 1 : 25 000
  27. 27. 16.2cm Answers to be in km. To 2 decimal places unless otherwise stated.
  28. 28. • Connect the locations with a line • Ignore the landforms between • Measure the length of the line • Convert into actual distance • Answer in km
  29. 29. 6.8cm Scale 1 : 15 000 6.8cm = 6.8 x 15 000 = 102 000cm = 1020m = 1.02km
  30. 30. Start and Stop at the point nearest to the landform
  31. 31. Using a string, measure the distance. Keep as close to the actual track as possible. Mark the end of the track.
  32. 32. Making sense of the symbols on a map Understanding and seeing relationships
  33. 33. Can be images Can be symbols Can be letters/ abbreviations

×