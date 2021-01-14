PPT S9. Taller de Temas del Siglo XXI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inmigración y nacionalismo: ¿Cómo resolver la tensión entre DD.HH. y Derecho Ciudadano? Cristopher Sepúlveda Sandoval
¿Qué vimos en la clase anterior? Igualdad. Quienes poseen los datos poseen el futuro
Introducción • La globalización, en vez de generar la unidad global, podría llevar a una especiación. • El nuevo modelo se...
• La Globalización y el Internet amenazan con agrandar la brecha entre clases. • La brecha biológica entre seres humanos. ...
• Castas biológicas: Grandes diferencias físicas, mentales y emocionales. • IA: Inteligencia Artificial. • Especiación: Ap...
• La promesa de la Globalización (prosperidad e igualdad) podría no cumplirse. • El auge de la IA podría eliminar el valor...
La especiación • Unidad horizontal de la Humanidad – Fronteras más porosas, libertad de circulación – Auge del librecomerc...
1. La Inteligencia Artificial podría eliminar el valor económico y político de la mayoría de los humanos y está avanzando ...
Inmigración Algunas culturas pueden ser mejores que otras
Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Del racismo al culturismo Cuatro debates Pacto de Inmigración Introducció...
Preguntas iniciales ¿El trasfondo de la inmigración es el conflicto entre Cultura y Humanidad?
Preguntas iniciales ¿Quiénes tienen la razón? ¿Los promotores o detractores de la inmigración?
Globalización • Diferencias culturales y molestia • Más búsqueda de prosperidad + enfrentamiento = debate • Ejemplo: Europ...
Contexto • La inmigración es algo normal en el siglo XXI. • Debate entre promotores y detractores: – Proinmigracionistas –...
Apruebo • Intercambios • Proceso de evolución • Colaboración por las normas • Mejor economía Rechazo • Desempleo • Desigua...
Término 1 • País anfitrión permite el ingreso. Término 2 • Los inmigrantes deben adoptar las normas y los valores del país...
Cláusula del Pacto de Inmigración Debate / Matiz TÉRMINO 1. El país anfitrión permite la entrada de inmigrantes en su terr...
Preguntas Posturas Debate 1: la entrada ¿Debe considerarse un deber o un favor que el país anfitrión reciba a los inmigran...
Preguntas Posturas Debate 2: la cultura ¿Hasta dónde debería llegar la integración? Si los inmigrantes pasan de una socied...
Preguntas Posturas Debate 3: ciudadanos del mundo ¿Cuánto tiempo ha de pasar antes de que los inmigrantes se conviertan en...
Pregunta Posturas Debate 4: ambos no cumplen el Pacto de Inmigración ¿Debe considerarse un deber o un favor que el país an...
Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Culturalismo Racismo Univocidad Menos diversidad Más diversidad
Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Culturalismo Multiculturalismo Racismo Plurinacionalismo Univocidad Diver...
Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Multicultural Plurinacional Reconoce la diversidad de culturas en un terr...
Nacionalismo Los problemas globales necesitan respuestas globales
Textos periodísticos Pregunta Retos del nacionalismo en el siglo XXI Características del nacionalismo Esquema mental Conce...
¿Qué es el nacionalismo? Es un ideología o movimiento sociopolítico que busca crear un sentimiento de identificación en un...
Esquema mental Nacionalismo Estado Nación Nacionalidad Fronteras Himno Moneda nacional Bandera Voluntad de ser puede no se...
Características del nacionalismo Símbolos patrios Idioma Fiestas Patrias Bailes típicos Guerras
Características del nacionalismo Idioma Bailes típicos Guerras
Retos del nacionalismo en el siglo XXI
Preguntas • ¿Y quién es Yuval Noah Harari y qué señala del nacionalismo en su libro “21 lecciones para el siglo XXI”? • ¿U...
Reto ecológico Reto tecnológico Retos del nacionalismo en el siglo XXI Reto nuclear Los tres desafíos que debe enfrentar e...
¿Qué dicen los estudiosos del nacionalismo y los desafíos que debe enfrentar este? • El sociólogo y catedrático del nacion...
Logros en bioingeniería profundizan la desigualdad en Chile por los altos costos El desarrollo científico en medicina ha a...
Un reactor experimental de fusión nuclear alcanzó los 100 millones de grados en China Un reactor nuclear ubicado en China,...
La experiencia europea ha sido y tiene que ser todavía muy útil para que los pueblos de Latinoamérica se alejen del monstr...
Conclusiones Inmigración y nacionalismo
Fuente: Cristopher Sepúlveda Sandoval, El desafío de una educación culturalmente inclusiva al interior de la democracia co...
Los problemas del mundo necesitan soluciones globales, no basta con un solo país Conclusiones: nacionalismo Se necesita un...

  
  2. 2. ¿Qué vimos en la clase anterior? Igualdad. Quienes poseen los datos poseen el futuro
  3. 3. Introducción • La globalización, en vez de generar la unidad global, podría llevar a una especiación. • El nuevo modelo se basa en transferir la autoridad de los humanos a los algoritmos. • La división de la humanidad en diferentes castas biológicas o incluso diferentes especies. • La civilización postindustrial basada en la IA, la bioingeniería y la nanotecnología. Bioingeniería y Nanotecnología Ideas principales Representación animada de un nanotubo de carbono.
  4. 4. • La Globalización y el Internet amenazan con agrandar la brecha entre clases. • La brecha biológica entre seres humanos. • La inexistencia de la libertad por el control omnipresente de macrodatos. • La globalización, en vez de generar la unidad global, podría llevar a una especiación. • Además de que los gigantes de los datos puedan elegir por nosotros o manipularnos. Causas por las cuales el tema es un desafío del Siglo XXI
  5. 5. • Castas biológicas: Grandes diferencias físicas, mentales y emocionales. • IA: Inteligencia Artificial. • Especiación: Aparición de diferencias entre dos especies próximas, que motiva su separación definitiva. • Algoritmo: Conjunto ordenado de operaciones sistemáticas que permite hacer cálculos y hallar la solución de un tipo de problemas. Vocabulario
  6. 6. • La promesa de la Globalización (prosperidad e igualdad) podría no cumplirse. • El auge de la IA podría eliminar el valor económico y político de la mayoría de los humanos. • Pequeña clase de superhumanos y humanos corrientes. ¿Qué podría separar a la humanidad en dos categorías?
  7. 7. La especiación • Unidad horizontal de la Humanidad – Fronteras más porosas, libertad de circulación – Auge del librecomercio • División vertical de la Humanidad – Élites de superhumanos que gozan los beneficios de la IA, la biotecnología, la nanotecnología (tecnología de avanzada) – “Bárbaros” que no pueden acceder a los avances biotecnológicos (humanos corrientes) ¿Qué podría separar a la humanidad en dos categorías?
  8. 8. 1. La Inteligencia Artificial podría eliminar el valor económico y político de la mayoría de los humanos y está avanzando a pasos agigantados. 2. La biotecnología y la bioingeniería unida al auge de la IA, podrían por tanto acabar separando a la humanidad en una pequeña clase de superhumanos y una subclase enorme de Homo sapiens. 3. En vez de generar una unidad la globalización, podría llevar a una “especiación” que es la división de la humanidad en diferentes castas biológicas. 4. El poder del Big data son nuestros datos personales reemplazarán a la maquinaria como los bienes más importantes, y la política pasará a ser una lucha para controlar el flujo de datos. 5. El Internet nos manipula, nos dice qué comprar, dónde, cómo, cuándo y porqué, nosotros ya no nos guiamos por nuestros sentimientos ni es nuestra intuición. Conclusión
  9. 9. Inmigración Algunas culturas pueden ser mejores que otras
  10. 10. Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Del racismo al culturismo Cuatro debates Pacto de Inmigración Introducción Preguntas iniciales Secuencia expositiva: inmigración
  11. 11. Preguntas iniciales ¿El trasfondo de la inmigración es el conflicto entre Cultura y Humanidad?
  12. 12. Preguntas iniciales ¿Quiénes tienen la razón? ¿Los promotores o detractores de la inmigración?
  13. 13. Globalización • Diferencias culturales y molestia • Más búsqueda de prosperidad + enfrentamiento = debate • Ejemplo: Europa y Oriente Medio La historia detrás del niño sirio ahogado en playa de Turquía (2018) Introducción
  14. 14. Contexto • La inmigración es algo normal en el siglo XXI. • Debate entre promotores y detractores: – Proinmigracionistas – Antiinmigracionistas • La intolerancia y el racismo aún tienen fuerza. Introducción
  15. 15. Apruebo • Intercambios • Proceso de evolución • Colaboración por las normas • Mejor economía Rechazo • Desempleo • Desigualdad • Transgresión de normas • Criminalidad y pobreza Introducción
  16. 16. Término 1 • País anfitrión permite el ingreso. Término 2 • Los inmigrantes deben adoptar las normas y los valores del país anfitrión. La inmigración como un pacto Término 3 • Si ellos se asimilan, transforman en nosotros. Tres condiciones o términos básicos:
  17. 17. Cláusula del Pacto de Inmigración Debate / Matiz TÉRMINO 1. El país anfitrión permite la entrada de inmigrantes en su territorio. DEBATE 1. ¿Es un deber o un favor que el país anfitrión permita la entrada de inmigrantes? TÉRMINO 2. A cambio, los inmigrantes deben adoptar al menos las normas y los valores fundamentales del país anfitrión, aunque ello implique abandonar algunas de sus normas y valores tradicionales. DEBATE 2. ¿Hasta dónde ha de llegar la integración? TÉRMINO 3. Si los inmigrantes se asimilan hasta cierto grado, con el tiempo se convierten en miembros iguales y completos del país anfitrión. DEBATE 3. ¿Cuánto tiempo ha de pasar antes de que los inmigrantes se conviertan en miembros de pleno derecho de la sociedad? - DEBATE 4. La pregunta clave es si el pacto funciona de verdad. ¿Están ambas partes a la altura de sus obligaciones? Cuatro debates Fuente: Harari, 21 lecciones para el siglo XXI, Cap. 9 (Inmigración)
  18. 18. Preguntas Posturas Debate 1: la entrada ¿Debe considerarse un deber o un favor que el país anfitrión reciba a los inmigrantes? ¿Está obligado el país anfitrión a abrir sus puertas a todo el mundo? ¿El país anfitrión tiene el derecho de seleccionar, e incluso de detener totalmente la inmigración?  Promotora  Detractora – Deber moral – Imposible frenar la inmigración – No obligación de abrir las puertas – Derecho: defenderse contra la invasión – Un país define la política migratoria que quiera – La inmigración es un privilegio – La acogida es un favor
  19. 19. Preguntas Posturas Debate 2: la cultura ¿Hasta dónde debería llegar la integración? Si los inmigrantes pasan de una sociedad patriarcal a una liberal, ¿tienen que hacerse feministas? Si vienen de una sociedad muy religiosa, ¿es necesario que adopten una visión laica del mundo? ¿Deberían abandonar sus códigos tradicionales de vestimenta y sus tabúes alimentarios?  Promotora  Detractora – La diversidad fomenta el dinamismo – Tolerancia y libertad – No permitir extranjeros intolerantes – Inmigrantes deben adoptar la cultura del país anfitrión
  20. 20. Preguntas Posturas Debate 3: ciudadanos del mundo ¿Cuánto tiempo ha de pasar antes de que los inmigrantes se conviertan en miembros de pleno derecho de la sociedad? ¿Deben sentirse agraviados los inmigrantes de primera generación procedentes de Argelia si todavía no se les ve del todo como franceses después de veinte años en el país? En términos de expectativas: ¿la clave de este debate refiere a la brecha entre la escala temporal personal y la escala temporal colectiva?  Promotora  Detractora – Pedir una pronta aceptación – Exigir un período probatorio mucho más prolongado – Las altas expectativas de los inmigrantes son el problema
  21. 21. Pregunta Posturas Debate 4: ambos no cumplen el Pacto de Inmigración ¿Debe considerarse un deber o un favor que el país anfitrión reciba a los inmigrantes?  Promotora  Detractora – El país anfitrión no cumple con su parte del pacto – Inmigrantes no hacen un esfuerzo sincero por integrarse – Muchos inmigrantes son intolerantes y prejuiciosos – No tratarlos como ciudadanos de primera – No permitirles la entrada – La acogida es un favor – Aquellos inmigrantes que se integran con éxito siguen siendo tratados como ciudadanos de segunda – La acogida es un deber
  22. 22. Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Culturalismo Racismo Univocidad Menos diversidad Más diversidad
  23. 23. Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Culturalismo Multiculturalismo Racismo Plurinacionalismo Univocidad Diversidad Menos diversidad Más diversidad Pluralismo étnico + Reconocimiento de culturas Gobernanza multiétnica + Redistribución del poder político (Constitución)
  24. 24. Niveles de complejidad y tipos de reconocimiento Multicultural Plurinacional Reconoce la diversidad de culturas en un territorio Aboga por la coexistencia pacífica de la diversidad cultural. No asegura relaciones igualitarias entre grupos Reconoce la diversidad de naciones en un territorio En tanto naciones, reconoce derechos políticos de los pueblos que componen el territorio Fuente: Catherine Walsh (2008). Interculturalidad, plurinacionalidad y decolonialidad.
  25. 25. Nacionalismo Los problemas globales necesitan respuestas globales
  26. 26. Textos periodísticos Pregunta Retos del nacionalismo en el siglo XXI Características del nacionalismo Esquema mental Concepto Secuencia expositiva: nacionalismo
  27. 27. ¿Qué es el nacionalismo? Es un ideología o movimiento sociopolítico que busca crear un sentimiento de identificación en una comunidad nacional. Este concepto nació en el siglo XVIII, en una época conocida como la “Era de las Revoluciones”. Concepto
  28. 28. Esquema mental Nacionalismo Estado Nación Nacionalidad Fronteras Himno Moneda nacional Bandera Voluntad de ser puede no ser un Derecho a constituirse en
  29. 29. Características del nacionalismo Símbolos patrios Idioma Fiestas Patrias Bailes típicos Guerras
  30. 30. Características del nacionalismo Idioma Bailes típicos Guerras
  31. 31. Retos del nacionalismo en el siglo XXI
  32. 32. Preguntas • ¿Y quién es Yuval Noah Harari y qué señala del nacionalismo en su libro “21 lecciones para el siglo XXI”? • ¿Uno de los principales desafíos es el nacionalismo mismo? Retos del nacionalismo en el siglo XXI
  33. 33. Reto ecológico Reto tecnológico Retos del nacionalismo en el siglo XXI Reto nuclear Los tres desafíos que debe enfrentar el nacionalismo en el siglo XXI son:
  34. 34. ¿Qué dicen los estudiosos del nacionalismo y los desafíos que debe enfrentar este? • El sociólogo y catedrático del nacionalismo, Antony D. Smith dijo que “Si existe un fenómeno auténticamente global ése es el de la nación y el nacionalismo. No hay casi ni una zona en el mundo donde no haya existido desafíos, problemas étnicos y nacionales, o que no haya sido testigo de la aparición de movimientos que reivindican la independencia nacional para el grupo al que pertenecen”. • En tanto, la profesora en ciencias, Monserrat Guibernau señaló que “el gran éxito del nacionalismo proviene de su capacidad para atraer a una población social y políticamente diversa y los desafíos que debe enfrentar este radican en su gente”. Pregunta
  35. 35. Logros en bioingeniería profundizan la desigualdad en Chile por los altos costos El desarrollo científico en medicina ha avanzado velozmente desde que se secuenció el genoma humano el 2003. Estos logros, sin embargo, se traducen en fármacos personalizados muy caros aumentando así la brecha social .La lentitud con que se transfiere el avance científico al hospital es otro problema que tiende a aumentar la brecha. Chile empeora en ranking de países afectados por el cambio climático El último ranking elaborado por la ONG, estableció que Chile ocupa el casillero 87. Y si bien la ubicación no es tan catastrófica al compararla con países que ocupan los primeros puestos, sí es alarmante al revisar la cifras del ranking anterior, donde el país ocupaba la posición 115. Los representantes de Chile en la COP25 que se lleva acabo en Madrid, presentaran este caso ante la comunidad por ser este uno de los países afectados por el cambio climático. Textos periodísticos
  36. 36. Un reactor experimental de fusión nuclear alcanzó los 100 millones de grados en China Un reactor nuclear ubicado en China, consiguió alcanzar una temperatura de plasma de más de 100 millones de grados Celsius, casi siete veces mayor a la del núcleo del sol. Según el Instituto de Ciencias Física de Hefei, este hecho pone las bases para conseguir el desarrollo de energía nuclear limpia, pero sigue inquietando al mundo entero, ya que según los mismo encargados del proyecto, lograr la estabilidad y control de la fusión, tardaría años o incluso décadas… Greta Thumberg se presenta por sorpresa en la cumbre del clima en Madrid Rodeada de centenares de cámaras, Greta Thumberg, la joven activista sueca llegó a Madrid, España, donde se lleva acabo la COP25. La adolescente pretende exponer las causas que la han llevado a recorrer el mundo en defensa del planeta y en contra del cambio climático. Durante las primeras horas de su llegada, la joven se ha reunido con importantes personajes de la cumbre, con el fin que sus peticiones sean escuchadas y puestas en práctica… Textos periodísticos
  37. 37. La experiencia europea ha sido y tiene que ser todavía muy útil para que los pueblos de Latinoamérica se alejen del monstruo que deforma el nacionalismo. Un ejemplo de ello, es lo que acontece en Venezuela. Sus autoridades manifiestan que la importancia del nacionalismo venezolano es una doctrina la cual se debe seguir en una especie de fanatismo ultranacionalista, ya que ellos están convencidos de que esto les garantizará la supervivencia de su identidad. Entonces, lo que acontece en Venezuela es un nacionalismo extremo, donde no se vislumbran acuerdo entre sus pares. Aquí, los valores de la nación se han llevado al extremo en perjuicio de sus habitantes y de paso de las naciones vecinas, como lo son los países que han tenido que refugiar a los ciudadanos de dicha nación, que escapan de Venezuela en busca de un mejor futuro. Chile antes del estallido social. Políticamente se había logrado salir del período de violencia que había dejado la dictadura y la polarización que esta había dejado también en el país, para transformarse en un sistema estable, con una cultura política solida y democrática. Por lo que el nacionalismo antes de la crisis del 18 de octubre del 2019, era positiva, mientras que en muchos países de la región era caótica. Asimismo, los estudios señalaban que los chilenos se encontraban entre las naciones con menor tolerancia a los líderes que estaban dispuestos a romper las reglas. La encuesta sostenía que, si bien los chilenos se sentían igual que el resto del mundo en cuanto a los líderes mundiales, reconociendo de igual manera que existían desigualdades importantes en la sociedad. Apareciendo Chile en esos momentos como una nación moderada, por ende, con un nacionalismo controlado, el cual no hacía uso del ultranacionalismo ni del aislamiento, mucho menos problemas con los países vecinos. Textos periodísticos Venezuela y el nacionalismo Chile y el nacionalismo
  38. 38. Conclusiones Inmigración y nacionalismo
  39. 39. Fuente: Cristopher Sepúlveda Sandoval, El desafío de una educación culturalmente inclusiva al interior de la democracia como estilo de vida. Trabajo de diplomado en Filosofía Política Contemporánea, julio de 2015. Conclusiones: inmigración Comprender la concepción de la política como reino del conflicto entre lo particular y lo universal Los Derechos humanos son universales, pertenecientes a toda persona sin fronteras. Los Derechos ciudadanos son particulares de ese grupo, cultura, nación específica. Mirar la realidad desde lo universal sin poner atención a lo particular generaría problemas serios y viceversa: ¿fronteras abiertas, cerradas o porosas? Resolver mundialmente el conflicto entre DD.HH. y Derecho Ciudadano
  40. 40. Los problemas del mundo necesitan soluciones globales, no basta con un solo país Conclusiones: nacionalismo Se necesita una nueva identidad global. Cuando se trata del clima, los países ya no son soberanos, las soluciones se tienen que emprender a nivel macro. Todos los desafíos deben ser enfrentados de manera global.
  

