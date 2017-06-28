ESCUELA: BACHILLERATO GENERAL ISABEL DIAZ DE BARTLETT. ALUMNO: CRISTÓBAL ZARAGOZA TORRES. MATERIA: LITERATURA 2. RESPONSAB...
¿QUE ES LA LITERATURA? CONJUNTO DE CASULIDADES QUE TOMARON VIDA DESPUES DE ABER SIDO APROBECHADAS POR LOS QUE ASTA HOY EN ...
ANTECENDENTES DE LA LITERATURA PUES PARA MI SUS ANTECENDES SON LAS FORMAS EN QUE FUE EXPRESADA LA ESCRITURA Y SE SABE QUE ...
LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA LITERATURA LA IMPORTANCIA QUE ASTA HOY TIENE LA LITERATURA ES QUE DEBEMOS LEER MAS PARA APRENDER SOBR...
IMPACTO DE LA LITERATURA EN EL MUNDO EL IMPACTO QUE OCASIONO LA LITERATURA FUE QUE LA GENTE SE ENTERARA DE LO QUE HACE BAR...
MEJOR ESCRITOR MEXICANO EL QUE PARA MI ME PARECIÓ INTERESANTE FUE OCTAVIO PAZ YA QUE GANO EL PREMIO NOVEL DE LITERATURA Y ...
EL MEJOR ESCRITOR EXTRANJERO PARA MI EL MEJOR FUE GABRIEL GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ POR HABER GANADO EL PREMIO NOVEL DE LITERATURA Y ...
PARA QUE SABER DE LITERATURA LA IMPORTANCIA DE SABER SOBRE LITERATURA ES QUE GRACIAS A ELLO APRENDIMOS ALGUNAS COSAS ,ASÍ ...
COMO APLICAR LO APRENDIDO SOBRE LITERATURA EN MI VIDA COTIDIANA COMO AMI ME GUSTA DIBUJAR PIENSO APLICAR LO APRENDIDO EN L...
CONCLUSIÓN EN SI LA LITERATURA ES TODO LO QUE UNO SIENTE Y EXPRESA POR LO QUE ANTES SE LLAMABAN CASUALIDADES O TAMBIÉN NOS...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Escuela

7 views

Published on

bachilerato isabel dias de bartlett

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Escuela

  1. 1. ESCUELA: BACHILLERATO GENERAL ISABEL DIAZ DE BARTLETT. ALUMNO: CRISTÓBAL ZARAGOZA TORRES. MATERIA: LITERATURA 2. RESPONSABLE DE MATERIA: PROFA. JANY FLORES CAMACHO. GRADO:5º SEMESTRE - GRUPO: “A”. ACTIVIDAD: EVALUCION.
  2. 2. ¿QUE ES LA LITERATURA? CONJUNTO DE CASULIDADES QUE TOMARON VIDA DESPUES DE ABER SIDO APROBECHADAS POR LOS QUE ASTA HOY EN DIA CONOCEMOS COMO ESCRITORES LITERARIOS YA QUE EXPRESABAN LO QUE ELLOS NOTAVAN EN ESAS CASUALIDADES QUE PRESENCIARON Y ELLOS EXPRESARON PLASMANMDOLO EN UN PAPEL.
  3. 3. ANTECENDENTES DE LA LITERATURA PUES PARA MI SUS ANTECENDES SON LAS FORMAS EN QUE FUE EXPRESADA LA ESCRITURA Y SE SABE QUE CUANDO ESTO INICIO ERA BASADO EN COSAS ASI COMO DIOSES O FANTASIAS Y CONFORME PASO EL TIEMPO LA FORMA DE EXPRESARSE PASO ALO ROMANTOCO Y EN ESTOS TIEMPO YA ESTO CABIO Y YA CASI NO LES IMPORTA LEER NI EXPRESAR ALGO QUE SIENTAN ESCRIBIENDOLO. Y REALIZAR POEMAS NI NADA DE ESO
  4. 4. LA IMPORTANCIA DE LA LITERATURA LA IMPORTANCIA QUE ASTA HOY TIENE LA LITERATURA ES QUE DEBEMOS LEER MAS PARA APRENDER SOBRE COSAS QUE HAN PASADO TIEMPO ATRÁS ASÍ COMO NUESTRAS FORMAS DE FESTEJAR ALGO COMO SON EL DÍA DEL LIBRO.
  5. 5. IMPACTO DE LA LITERATURA EN EL MUNDO EL IMPACTO QUE OCASIONO LA LITERATURA FUE QUE LA GENTE SE ENTERARA DE LO QUE HACE BARIOS TIEMPOS OCURRIÓ Y EN OTRAS OCASIONES SOLO SE ENTERABAN DE LA FORMA EN QUE EXPRESABAN SUS SENTIMIENTOS VARIOS ESCRITORES .
  6. 6. MEJOR ESCRITOR MEXICANO EL QUE PARA MI ME PARECIÓ INTERESANTE FUE OCTAVIO PAZ YA QUE GANO EL PREMIO NOVEL DE LITERATURA Y SE CONSIDERA EL MAS IMPORTANTE YA QUE SUS OBRAN ABARCABAN VARIOS GÉNEROS .
  7. 7. EL MEJOR ESCRITOR EXTRANJERO PARA MI EL MEJOR FUE GABRIEL GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ POR HABER GANADO EL PREMIO NOVEL DE LITERATURA Y POR QUE SUS OBRAS TUVIERON MUCHO ÉXITO.
  8. 8. PARA QUE SABER DE LITERATURA LA IMPORTANCIA DE SABER SOBRE LITERATURA ES QUE GRACIAS A ELLO APRENDIMOS ALGUNAS COSAS ,ASÍ COMO ALGUNOS HECHOS QUE OCURRIERON HACE VARIOS AÑOS Y PORQUE SURGEN ALGUNAS COSAS.
  9. 9. COMO APLICAR LO APRENDIDO SOBRE LITERATURA EN MI VIDA COTIDIANA COMO AMI ME GUSTA DIBUJAR PIENSO APLICAR LO APRENDIDO EN LITERATURA EXPRESAR LO QUE VEA O SIENTA COMO LO HICIERON EN SU TIEMPO VARIOS ESCRITORES FAMOSOS.
  10. 10. CONCLUSIÓN EN SI LA LITERATURA ES TODO LO QUE UNO SIENTE Y EXPRESA POR LO QUE ANTES SE LLAMABAN CASUALIDADES O TAMBIÉN NOS SIRVIÓ DE MANERA K SE SABE SOBRE ARTE Y CULTURA GRACIAS ESAS OBRAS LITERARIAS .

×