ARTES PLÁSTICAS SIGLO XIX
ESQUEMA DE AULA  Romanticismo.  España: Rosales  Francia. Delacroix y Géricault  Alemania. Friederich  Inglaterra: Co...
ROMANTICISMO
 El Romanticismo es un movimiento cultural, surgido en Francia, que afecta a la arquitectura, la pintura, la literatura y...
Interés por la violencia, el drama, la lucha y la locura, que se refleja en los cuadros a través del predominio del movim...
 En algunos cuadros ocupó un lugar preponderante lo misterioso y lo fantástico, expresados de forma dramática.  El gusto...
 Llegando a combinar en ocasiones la muerte y el erotismo.  Utiliza fuertes contrastes de luz y sombra.  Los cuadros ti...
CARACTERÍSTICAS TÉCNICAS  No hay un lenguaje plástico común, se define más por los temas.  Predomina el color sobre la l...
Romanticismo españolRomanticismo español Destaca la pintura de género histórico, con numerosas obras dedicadas al tema de ...
FRANCIA. THEODORE GÉRICAULT (1791-1824)
 Se narra el narra de los supervivientes de la Medusa, una fragata francesa que naufragó por la costa africana en 1816. E...
 Organización en diagonales.  Cuerpos enredados, sufriendo una misma angustia: muertos en primer plano, moribundos indif...
Théodore Géricault La balsa de “la Medusa” Dos pirámides de movimientos divergentes: Una hacia la salvación Otra arrastrad...
FRANCIA. EUGÈNE DELACROIX (1798-1863) La barca de Dante.La barca de Dante.
LA MATANZA DE QUÍOS.LA MATANZA DE QUÍOS. EugéneEugéne Delacroix. Museo del Louvre, óleoDelacroix. Museo del Louvre, óleo s...
GRECIA MORIBUNDA SOBRE LASGRECIA MORIBUNDA SOBRE LAS RUINAS DE MISSOLONGHI.RUINAS DE MISSOLONGHI. Eugéne Delacroix. (1826)...
La libertad guiando al puebloLa libertad guiando al pueblo, Delacroix (1830), Museo del Louvre., Delacroix (1830), Museo d...
LA LIBERTAD GUIANDO AL PUEBLO. DELACROIX  Su obra más conocida y famosa.  Exalta la revolución de 1830 (no la Revolución...
 Su origen es la Balsa de la Medusa; también aquí la base es inestable (vigas, maderos...). Las figuras forman una argama...
Eugène Delacroix Libertad guiando al pueblo Muertos y barricada en primer término crean una pirámide inestable Movimiento ...
LAS MUJERES DE ARGELLAS MUJERES DE ARGEL Eugéne Delacroix. (1833).Eugéne Delacroix. (1833).
LA MUERTE DE SARDANÁPALO. LOUVRE. 1827
Eugéne Delacroix Muerte de Sardanápalo Fuerte dinamismo (figuras en máxima tensión en contraste con actitud relajada del r...
LA MUERTE DE SARDANÁPALOLA MUERTE DE SARDANÁPALO Eugéne Delacroix. (1827).Eugéne Delacroix. (1827). En La Muerte de Sardan...
Romanticismo alemánRomanticismo alemán “Un pintor no debe pintar lo que ve ante sí, sino lo que ve en el interior de sí mi...
Romanticismo inglésRomanticismo inglés El parlamentarismo inglés evitó las oleadas revolucionarias, permitiendo a los arti...
Jhon Constable (1776-1837)
Constable se dedicó a la captación de la luz y el color del paisaje inglés. Presta atención a los cambios de paisaje en fu...
Joseph W. Turner (1775-1851) Le interesa sobre todo la captación de los efectos atmosféricos... Está muy próximo a los imp...
LLUVIA, VAPOR Y VELOCIDAD. 1844
LLUVIA, VAPOR Y VELOCIDAD  Describe con gran maestría a un tren de vapor corriendo en una atmósfera desencadenada: la llu...
M. William Turner Lluvia, vapor y velocidad La luz penetra en la materia y la deshace en imágenes desleídas Diagonales osc...
LA PINTURA ROMÁNTICA. RESUMEN Carácter rebelde y apasionado El arte de la revolución liberal Importancia de los sentimi...
REALISMO
Características generales:Características generales:  El Realismo surge como reacción contra la excesiva idealización del...
Las espigadoras. Millet.Las espigadoras. Millet. JEAN-FRANÇOISE MILLET (1814-1875)JEAN-FRANÇOISE MILLET (1814-1875)
 Millet pinta sobre todo campesinos fatigados, lejos de la política y la ciudad; campesinos que creen y oran, que bendice...
El Ángelus. Millet.El Ángelus. Millet.  Destacan de pie, paradas en medio de un inmenso paisaje llano, por lo que adquier...
François Millet El Ángelus Estudio de la luz Figuras recortadas, de formas rotundas sobre elevado horizonte (en contraste ...
EL COMPROMISO SOCIAL Y POLÍTICO: G. COURBET  Compromiso político personal  Representación de la realidad en toda su crud...
GUSTAVE COURBET (1819-1877)GUSTAVE COURBET (1819-1877) Estudio del pintor. 1855.Estudio del pintor. 1855.
Los picapedrerosLos picapedreros Sus escenas y cuadros reflejan la situación social, sus temas están tomados de una realid...
Un entierroUn entierro en Ornans.en Ornans.
Honoré Daumier (1806-1879)Honoré Daumier (1806-1879) Vagón deVagón de tercera.tercera. 1862.1862. Es un gran caricaturista...
Honoré Daumier El vagón de tercera Trazo grueso modela fuertemente sus figuras Expresión de cansancio y abatimiento Mujer ...
LaLa lavanderalavandera 1863.1863.
IMPRESIONISMO
 No debe pintarse de memoria.  Debe pintarse la realidad como la captan los sentidos.  Pero esa realidad varía según la...
El Impresionismo es un movimiento pictórico que surge en Francia a finales del S. XIX en contra de las fórmulas artísticas...
El impresionismo se desarrolló en el último tercio del siglo XIX y principios del siglo XX y sus integrantes dejaron los t...
En el impresionismo, los pintores salen a pintar a la naturaleza, gracias a la nueva fabricación industrial de los pigment...
 Los impresionistas eliminaron los detalles minuciosos y tan sólo sugirieron las formas, empleando para ello los colores ...
 El término impresionismo es peyorativo. Se le ocurrió al crítico Louis Leroy que escribía en la revista Charivari al ref...
EDOUARD MANET  Se le considera el padre del Impresionismo, todos ellos le adoraban y admiraban su obra, pero él no se veí...
ALMUERZO SOBRE LA HIERBA. D’ORSAY. PARÍS. 1863
Causó un gran escándalo; la sociedad hipócrita francesa criticaba ese desnudo en el que la mujer está representada con muc...
Concierto campestre. Giorgione Victorine Meurend Eugène Manet Ferdinand Leenhoff
OLIMPIA. D’ORSAY. PARÍS. 1863
 Su Olympia también ocasionó un revuelo parecido, era una actualización de la Venus de Urbino de Tiziano, pero aquí no se...
En su Bar del Folies Bergère, pintada en 1882, perfila y ultima su estilo, nos recuerda a Velázquez por la utilización del...
El balcón. 1868.
LA ESTACIÓN. 1872
MONET PINTANDO EN SU ESTUDIO FLOTANTE. 1874.
Claude MonetClaude Monet (1840-1926)(1840-1926)
C. MONET  Principal ideólogo del grupo impresionista  Se mantuvo fiel al estilo toda su vida  Coincide con todas las ca...
Monet. Impresión, salida del sol (1872)Monet. Impresión, salida del sol (1872)
Con su cuadro Impresión, sol naciente de 1874, donde intenta reflejar los aspectos efímeros de una realidad cambiante, dio...
Claude-Oscar Monet Impresión: salida del sol Colores puros y brillantes Pinceladas divididas en bandas horizontales o vert...
CAMPO DE AMAPOLAS. D'ORSAY. PARÍS. 1873
Las amapolas (1873)
Estación de Saint-Lazare o Llegada de un tren (1877)Estación de Saint-Lazare o Llegada de un tren (1877)
SERIE SOBRE LA CATEDRAL DE ROUEN Esa constante de captar la naturaleza cambiante, lo fugitivo, lo instantáneo, le lleva a ...
Monet. Parlamento de Londres (1903)Monet. Parlamento de Londres (1903)  Todas sus obras se pintan al aire libre y no se r...
Ninfeas.Ninfeas.  De todos los pintores impresionistas es el que con más fuerza trata de captar el reflejo de la luz sobr...
Ninfeas.Ninfeas.  Desde el punto de vista técnico pinta con una gran rapidez y con una pincelada ágil, larga y nerviosa d...
Camile PissarroCamile Pissarro (1830-1903)(1830-1903)
Es uno de los grandes maestros del impresionismo, el más viejo y también el que ejerció de moderador del grupo. Convenció ...
Boulevard Montmatre  Adoptará el paisaje urbano adoptando casi siempre una perspectiva alta, una visión panorámica influi...
Edgar DegásEdgar Degás (1834-1917)(1834-1917)
E. DEGAS  En su época impresionista experimenta instantaneidad y juegos de luces  Son famosas sus series de bailarinas ...
Jockeys ante las tribunas. En las carreras. (1869)
 La principal diferencia con los demás impresionistas es que Degas es un pintor de interiores, sólo sale al exterior para...
La clase de danza 1875
Degas. Clase de danza, 1871.Degas. Clase de danza, 1871.
Clase de danzaClase de danza
Coche en las carreras (1872)Coche en las carreras (1872)
Los bebedores de ajenjo
Las carreras, jockeys aficionados (1876-1887)Las carreras, jockeys aficionados (1876-1887)
El barreño (1886)El barreño (1886)
La bañera (1886)La bañera (1886)
Auguste RenoirAuguste Renoir (1841-1919)(1841-1919)
A. RENOIR  Participó en la I Exposición Impresionista de 1874.  Una década después cambiará su estilo  Iniciando una te...
Le moulin de la Galette. 1876 En sus obras aparece una constante: la exaltación de la alegría y la juventud, debido, entre...
Renoir. Baile en el Moulin de la Galette (1876)Renoir. Baile en el Moulin de la Galette (1876)
Pierre Auguste Renoir Baile en el Moulin de La Galette Composición basada en la diagonal que forman las figuras del primer...
El almuerzo de los remeros (1881)El almuerzo de los remeros (1881)
Pierre Auguste Renoir El almuerzo de los remeros Gran preocupación por las naturalezas muertas Aparente espontaneidad de a...
El columpio. 1876.
La primera salida. 1876.
Dos hermanas (en la terraza). 1881.
Las bañistas (1918-1919)Las bañistas (1918-1919)
Las grandes bañistas (1884-1887)Las grandes bañistas (1884-1887)
EL FIN DEL IMPRESIONISMO  Después de la última exposición el grupo se escindió en dos corrientes: el neoimpresionismo, qu...
IMPRESIONISMO (escultura) Auguste RodinAuguste Rodin (1840-1917)(1840-1917)
Escultor francés, que dotaba a su trabajo de gran fuerza psicológica expresada a través del modelado y la textura. En el a...
 Constituye el cambio hacia la escultura contemporánea  Escultura inacabada de formas abiertas  En oposición a la escul...
 En 1880 recibió del gobierno francés el encargo de realizar la Puerta ddel Museo de Artes Decorativas de París. Inspirad...

EL PENSADOR. 1880.
EL PENSADOR, 1880  En El pensador, se muestra una intensa expresividad interior. Al rodear la figura es posible observar ...
EL BESO. MUSEO RODIN. 1886
 En El beso, el dinamismo de la composición lleva al espectador a rodear la escultura , buscando todas las sugerencias y ...
Auguste Rodin El beso El pensador Personaje cerrado sobre sí mismo (líneas de fuerza) Extremidades sobredimensionadas Cuer...
LOS BURGUESES DE CALAIS. LONDRES. 1895.
Los retratos de Rodin se distinguen por buscar la personalidad del retratado o su simbolismo. Los burgueses de Calais se i...
Auguste Rodin Los burgueses de Calais Sustituye el alto pedestal por una baja platafoma Son figuras aisladas unas de otras...
DÁNAIDE. MUSEO RODIN. 1900
LA MANO DE DIOS. MUSEO RODIN. 1898.
MONUMENTO A BALZACMONUMENTO A BALZAC (1892)(1892) broncebronce 270 x 120 x 128 cm270 x 120 x 128 cm
EL DÍA DESPUÉS: EL NEOIMPRESIONISMO. G. Seurat: El puente de Courbevoie. 1887.
G. SEURAT  Divisionismo o puntillismo: las pinceladas sueltas son sustituidas por puntos de color.  El neoimpresionismo ...
BAÑISTAS EN ASNIÈRES. NATIONAL GALLERY DE LONDRES. 1884.
 En Una tarde de domingo en la isla de la Grande Jatte, se aprecia cómo Seurat concibe la luz como algo estático, a difer...
LA GRANDE JATTE. ART INSTITUT. CHICAGO. 1886.
P. SIGNAC.  El arte de Seurat se vulgarizó en manos de sus discípulos y seguidores, que se quedaron con la parte más agra...
POSTIMPRESIONISMO CézanneCézanne Paul GauginPaul Gaugin Vicent van GoghVicent van Gogh
. Características generales:  No se trata de un estilo concreto.  Se denomina así a la evolución pictórica de los pintor...
Paul Cézanne (1839-1906)
PAUL CÉZANNE  Comienza en el grupo Impresionista  A finales de los 70 inicia una nueva andadura:  El Impresionismo sólo...
Superando la representación visual de sus compañeros de las primeras exposiciones impresionistas, CÉZANNE busca en la natu...
En sus paisajes destaca la silueta de los árboles, concebidos como cilindros, de sus casas, cuya geometría arquitectónica ...
 Es comúnmente conocido como el padre de la pintura contemporánea, un profeta cuyos experimentos influyeron durante más d...
MANZANAS Y NARANJAS. 1895-1900.
LOS JUGADORES DE CARTAS. MUSEO D'ORSAY. 1890-95.
 Los jugadores de cartas es una obra magistral. El tema es un tema cotidiano, unos campesinos observados por el pintor en...
Paul Cézanne Los jugadores de carta Claridad geométrica: Se reducen las formas a conos, cilindros y esferas Pinceladas cor...
BañistasBañistas c. 1890-91 óleo sobre lienzo - 54.2c. 1890-91 óleo sobre lienzo - 54.2 x 66.5 cm
Las grandes bañistasLas grandes bañistas 1900-05 óleo sobre lienzo, 132.4 x 219.1 cm1900-05 óleo sobre lienzo, 132.4 x 219...
Bañistas .Bañistas . 1899-1906 óleo sobre lienzo - 208 x 249 cm1899-1906 óleo sobre lienzo - 208 x 249 cm
P. Picasso: Paisaje de Horta de Ebro. 1909 CÉZANNE PRECURSOR DEL IMPRESIONISMO
Paul GauguinPaul Gauguin (1848-1903)(1848-1903)
PAUL GAUGUIN  Navegante y corredor de bolsa llegó tarde al mundo de la pintura.  Se aficionó con el grupo impresionista....
El Cristo amarilloEl Cristo amarillo 18891889 92.1 x 73.4 cm92.1 x 73.4 cm La luz pierde en GAUGUIN su centro absoluto en ...
M. LoulouM. Loulou 1890, 55 x 46.2 cm1890, 55 x 46.2 cm La fascinación de sus cuadros radica en la calma de las zonas anch...
Visión después del sermón, 1888Visión después del sermón, 1888
VAN GOGH PINTANDO GIRASOLES. 1888.
Femmes de Tahiti [Sur la plage]Femmes de Tahiti [Sur la plage] 1891 - 69 x 91 cm1891 - 69 x 91 cm
Arearea (Joyousness) 1892; Musée d'Orsay, Paris
¿De dónde venimos? ¿Qué somos? ¿Adónde vamos?. 1897.
Vicent van Gogh (1853-1890)
VINCENT VAN GOGH  Van Gogh un hombre atormentado  Incomprendido y repudiado  Su arte es reflejo de su mundo interior  ...
Los comedores de patatas, 1885Los comedores de patatas, 1885
CAFÉ NOCTURNO. 1888.
Vincent Van Gogh Café de noche interior y exterior Punto de vista elevado Plano del suelo muy desarrollado Combinación cro...
LA HABITACIÓN DE VAN GOGH EN ARLÉS. 1889.
Vincent Van Gogh Mi habitación en Arlés Tres versiones Punto de vista elevado (privilegia plano del suelo) Combinaciones c...
 Aunque la técnica es en ocasiones impresionista, su estilo es muy personal y no admite equivocaciones. Su pintura es una...
Camino con cipreses yCamino con cipreses y estrellasestrellas 18901890 Óleo sobre lienzo,Óleo sobre lienzo, 92 x 73 cm92 x...
 La intensidad emocional que muestran sus obras finales refleja un estado anímico insoportable para su mente debilitada. ...
LOS GIRASOLES. 1889.
 Se le considera iniciador del expresionismo, a través de la exageración de líneas y colores.  El color es el gran prota...
Doce girasoles Catorce girasoles Pincelada continua, de ejecución rápida Búsqueda de combinaciones cromáticas de amarillos...
LIRIOS. METROPOLITAN. N.Y. 1890.
Van Gogh. Noche estrellada. 1889.Van Gogh. Noche estrellada. 1889.
 En 1889 pinta La noche estrellada, una visión apocalíptica, con las estrellas y las nebulosas en espiral que se presenta...
Vincent Van Gogh Noche estrellada Contraste entre formas rectas del pueblo muy empequeñecido y la profusión de curvas y co...
La iglesia deLa iglesia de Auvers.Auvers. 1890.1890. Óleo sobre lienzoÓleo sobre lienzo
Campo de maíz en una noche estrelladaCampo de maíz en una noche estrellada 1890 – óleo sobre lienzo, 50.5 x 100.5 cm1890 –...
Campo con sol radianteCampo con sol radiante 1889 - 71 x 90.5 cm1889 - 71 x 90.5 cm
Café nocturno. 1888.Café nocturno. 1888.
Autorretrato dedicadoAutorretrato dedicado aa Paul GauguinPaul Gauguin 1888, óleo sobre lienzo1888, óleo sobre lienzo 60.5...
AutorretratoAutorretrato 18891889 óleo sobre lienzoóleo sobre lienzo 65 x 54 cm65 x 54 cm
AutorretratoAutorretrato 18891889 Óleo sobre lienzo,Óleo sobre lienzo, 65 x 54 cm65 x 54 cm
Autorretrato con la oreja vendada.Autorretrato con la oreja vendada.
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901)
Sirve de enlace entre el impresionismo y el art nouveau. Pinta ambientes interiores: el circo, los cafés, los cabarets, lo...
EN EL SALÓN DE LA RUE DES MOULINS. 1894.
IMPRESIONISMO EN ESPAÑA SOROLLA
 Sorolla fue un hombre muy fecundo, cultivó todo tipo de temas pero, sobre todo, los de historia y los costumbristas.  L...
    • Artes plásticas siglo xix

    1. 1. ARTES PLÁSTICAS SIGLO XIX
    2. 2. ESQUEMA DE AULA  Romanticismo.  España: Rosales  Francia. Delacroix y Géricault  Alemania. Friederich  Inglaterra: Constable y Turner  Realismo.  Courbet  Millet  Daumier  Impresionismo.  Manet, Monet, Pisarro, Sisley, Degas y Renoir.  Neoimpresionismo: Seurat, Sicnac  Postimpresionismo: Cézanne, Van Gogh, Gauguin  Imresionismo en España: Sorolla  Impresionismo en escultura: Rodin
    3. 3. ROMANTICISMO
    4. 4.  El Romanticismo es un movimiento cultural, surgido en Francia, que afecta a la arquitectura, la pintura, la literatura y la música, alcanzando su apogeo hacia mediados del siglo XIX.  El Romanticismo exalta el mundo de las pasiones, de los sentimientos, frente al mundo de la razón (en muchas cosas tiene características comunes al Barroco) y además está vinculado al nacionalismo moderno.  Gran interés por la naturaleza. El paisaje es uno de los temas favoritos, como espectáculo de la naturaleza. A través de él, el artista expresa sus estados de ánimo y emociones.  El carácter del hombre romántico incluye el amor a la tierra, la lucha por la libertad, la atracción por lo exótico y lejano, el recrearse en sitios como los cementerios, el gusto por las fuerzas de la naturaleza desatada: tormentas, terremotos...
    5. 5. Interés por la violencia, el drama, la lucha y la locura, que se refleja en los cuadros a través del predominio del movimiento, la tensión, el empuje y los escorzos. Características generales: Géricault. Oficial de cazadoresGéricault. Oficial de cazadores a la carga. 1812.a la carga. 1812.
    6. 6.  En algunos cuadros ocupó un lugar preponderante lo misterioso y lo fantástico, expresados de forma dramática.  El gusto por el dramatismo se utiliza para remover el sentimiento del público.  También se representaron la melancolía extrema y la pesadilla.
    7. 7.  Llegando a combinar en ocasiones la muerte y el erotismo.  Utiliza fuertes contrastes de luz y sombra.  Los cuadros tienen un fuerte colorido, con predominio de los colores cálidos (amarillo, rojo...) Delacroix. Muerte deDelacroix. Muerte de Sardanápalo. 1827.Sardanápalo. 1827.
    8. 8. CARACTERÍSTICAS TÉCNICAS  No hay un lenguaje plástico común, se define más por los temas.  Predomina el color sobre la línea. Pinceladas visibles, espesas y dinámicas.  Composición libre y dinámica, no se sujeta a las viejas normas de armonía y equilibrio.  Sensación de movimiento frente a la solemnidad clásica.  Gestos dramáticos en los personajes. Realismo y detallismo.  Sentimientos y pasiones frente a razón.  Libertad del artista frente a la dictadura de las academias.  Vuelven los contrastes de luces y sombras.  Es la temática donde mejor se expresa la originalidad romántica, con el gusto por el género histórico, temas nacionalistas, pasión por los sentimientos, los temas exóticos orientales y la naturaleza.
    9. 9. Romanticismo españolRomanticismo español Destaca la pintura de género histórico, con numerosas obras dedicadas al tema de Colón. El pintor más destacado es Eduardo Rosales, autor del Testamento de Isabel la Católica. El nacionalismo en España se manifiesta también en el costumbrismo, sobre todo el andaluz, en representaciones de fiestas, toros…
    10. 10. FRANCIA. THEODORE GÉRICAULT (1791-1824)
    11. 11.  Se narra el narra de los supervivientes de la Medusa, una fragata francesa que naufragó por la costa africana en 1816. El capitán del barco, para salvarse junto a un grupo de aristócratas, dejó abandonadas a unas 150 personas, que navegaron a la deriva durante 13 días. Faltos de alimentos se comieron unos a otros, lo que causó conmoción en la opinión pública. De todos ellos, sólo sobrevivieron 15.
    12. 12.  Organización en diagonales.  Cuerpos enredados, sufriendo una misma angustia: muertos en primer plano, moribundos indiferentes en el segundo y reanimados en el fondo.  Gran movimiento: retorcimiento en las figuras, el plano oscilante de la barca…  Influencia de Miguel Ángel en las figuras.
    13. 13. Théodore Géricault La balsa de “la Medusa” Dos pirámides de movimientos divergentes: Una hacia la salvación Otra arrastrada a la perdición Uniforme abandonado refleja metáfora de la decadencia de FranciaRealismo en anatomías (estudió cadáveres) pero sin perder su concepción clásica Presencia en la lejanía del barco que los salvará Dramatismo de situación se traduce en paisaje tormentoso. Los brillos en la distancia simbolizan la esperanza La inmensa ola oscura acentúa la tensión dramática Gradación de movimientos Desde la base (muertos o moribundos) hasta la cúspide donde los náufragos agotan sus últimas fuerzas en hacer señales Composición en zig-zag, escorzos profundos, diagonal recesiva El empleo de betún para obtener tonos más oscuro estropeó zonas del cuadro Figuras recortadas por luz violenta Representa tema contemporáneo de forma épica para resaltar la desesperación de la humanidad por su abandono
    14. 14. FRANCIA. EUGÈNE DELACROIX (1798-1863) La barca de Dante.La barca de Dante.
    15. 15. LA MATANZA DE QUÍOS.LA MATANZA DE QUÍOS. EugéneEugéne Delacroix. Museo del Louvre, óleoDelacroix. Museo del Louvre, óleo sobre lienzo 417x354 cm. (1824).sobre lienzo 417x354 cm. (1824). Es el gran protagonista de la pintura romántica francesa, que lleva al lienzo el sentimiento político- romántico de exaltación nacionalista. Para él la libertad es un valor sagrado y muchos de sus cuadros giran en torno a esa temática. En 1822 realiza la Matanza de Quíos, donde exalta la libertad de los griegos que tratan de independizarse de los turcos;
    16. 16. GRECIA MORIBUNDA SOBRE LASGRECIA MORIBUNDA SOBRE LAS RUINAS DE MISSOLONGHI.RUINAS DE MISSOLONGHI. Eugéne Delacroix. (1826).Eugéne Delacroix. (1826).
    17. 17. La libertad guiando al puebloLa libertad guiando al pueblo, Delacroix (1830), Museo del Louvre., Delacroix (1830), Museo del Louvre.
    18. 18. LA LIBERTAD GUIANDO AL PUEBLO. DELACROIX  Su obra más conocida y famosa.  Exalta la revolución de 1830 (no la Revolución Francesa de 1789 como casi todo el mundo cree).  Representa el levantamiento del 27 de julio de 1830 en París contra el rey Carlos X, que había suprimido el Parlamento y restringido la libertad de prensa.  La figura de la mujer es a la vez Francia y la Libertad. Va tocada con el gorro frigio (el que recibían los esclavos liberados).  Junto a ella combate el conjunto del pueblo (descamisados a la derecha y burgueses a la izquierda)  A la derecha de la mujer, el burgués con un arma entre las manos es un autorretrato del propio Delacroix.
    19. 19.  Su origen es la Balsa de la Medusa; también aquí la base es inestable (vigas, maderos...). Las figuras forman una argamasa que sube, en primer plano los muertos, pero aquí las masas van hacia adelante.  Todos los elementos están pensados para transmitir dinamismo y movimiento: los gestos son dramáticos, predominan las formas onduladas, hay constantes juegos de luces y sombras... Las figuras en su carrera se abalanzan sobre el espectador, de forma que este puede sentirse parte de los rebeldes.  Su colorido es de gran luminosidad y fuertes contrastes. Lo aplica con pequeñas pinceladas de materia pura, técnica que tendrá notable influencia en los impresionistas.
    20. 20. Eugène Delacroix Libertad guiando al pueblo Muertos y barricada en primer término crean una pirámide inestable Movimiento ascensional hacia el espectador que incluso rebasa encuadre (bandera) Carácter simbólico del pueblo: trabajador con espada, burgués con fusil (posible autorretrato) y un joven con pistolas (todos con expresión de gran determinación) Alegoría:Moribundo mira a la libertad (en un predominio de tonos apagados – ocres y grises - destacan los colores rojos y azul de su ropa y el blanco del difunto que está delante (bandera francesa) Composición más equilibrada pero dotada de gran dinamismo Pinceladas muy sueltas y onduladas Representación alegórica de la libertad o Francia (reminiscencia a las victorias aladas griegas) En el paisaje se ven las torres de la catedral de París Sobre fondo azul y rojizo se recortan a contraluz las figuras
    21. 21. LAS MUJERES DE ARGELLAS MUJERES DE ARGEL Eugéne Delacroix. (1833).Eugéne Delacroix. (1833).
    22. 22. LA MUERTE DE SARDANÁPALO. LOUVRE. 1827
    23. 23. Eugéne Delacroix Muerte de Sardanápalo Fuerte dinamismo (figuras en máxima tensión en contraste con actitud relajada del rey) Manchas de color con pequeñas y libres pinceladas o esfumatos logra difuminar loscontornos dotando a la composición de mayor dinamismo. Diagonal dominante desde el fondo hasta el espectador que se ve confundido por ejes transversales al principal Punto de vista elevado Sensualidad y fiereza Contrastes cromáticos intensos (cuerpos nacarados mujeres, tela roja, etc.) Violento claroscuro Apelmazamiento de objetos y personajes Preferencia por tonos cálidos
    24. 24. LA MUERTE DE SARDANÁPALOLA MUERTE DE SARDANÁPALO Eugéne Delacroix. (1827).Eugéne Delacroix. (1827). En La Muerte de Sardanápalo, se recrea en una matanza con mucha sangre donde el retorcimiento es importante. La luz está tratada a la manera barroca, en diagonal.
    25. 25. Romanticismo alemánRomanticismo alemán “Un pintor no debe pintar lo que ve ante sí, sino lo que ve en el interior de sí mismo” Caspar David Friederich (1775-1851) • Contempación mística de la naturaleza. • Sentimiento de soledad en sus obras. • Naturaleza inalcanzable. • Lejanía.
    26. 26. Romanticismo inglésRomanticismo inglés El parlamentarismo inglés evitó las oleadas revolucionarias, permitiendo a los artistas centrarse en otros temas: la naturaleza
    27. 27. Jhon Constable (1776-1837)
    28. 28. Constable se dedicó a la captación de la luz y el color del paisaje inglés. Presta atención a los cambios de paisaje en función de la luz. Pinta con manchas de color y usa colores puros, sin mezclar, para que sea la retina del espectador la que mezcle los colores. Por todo ello es precedente del impresionismo.
    29. 29. Joseph W. Turner (1775-1851) Le interesa sobre todo la captación de los efectos atmosféricos... Está muy próximo a los impresionistas. Sus obras están llenas de colorido. Pinta los elementos envueltos en torbellinos de aire y luz.
    30. 30. LLUVIA, VAPOR Y VELOCIDAD. 1844
    31. 31. LLUVIA, VAPOR Y VELOCIDAD  Describe con gran maestría a un tren de vapor corriendo en una atmósfera desencadenada: la lluvia se mezcla con el vapor del tren. Como vemos el dibujo desaparece totalmente diluido por la luz y el color. Se ha calificado a Turner como el primer pintor contemporáneo, como un pintor revolucionario, pero la mayoría de sus cuadros innovadores no se expusieron en vida, se quedaron en su taller; lo que quiere decir que de cara al público no intentó alejarse de los gustos de la época.
    32. 32. M. William Turner Lluvia, vapor y velocidad La luz penetra en la materia y la deshace en imágenes desleídas Diagonales oscuras del puente que avanzan hacia el espectador 1ª vez que un tren (Revolución Industrial) se convierte en tema del arte Tonos más oscuros mitad inferior (marrones, grises) Barca y segundo puente envuelto en vapor atmosférico Pinceladas abocetadas, muy libres, con transparencias junto a zonas muy saturadas de color (empastes, restrega dos) Sensación de movimiento Atmósfera formada por yuxtaposición y mezcla de amarillos claros, blancos y algunos azules grisáceos (naturaleza indómita)
    33. 33. LA PINTURA ROMÁNTICA. RESUMEN Carácter rebelde y apasionado El arte de la revolución liberal Importancia de los sentimientos Exotismo e idealización Fascinación por el mundo oriental y medieval. Oposición a la dictadura de las Academias:  Importancia del tema (reivindicativo)  Composiciones agitadas  Colores empastados  Luces contrastadas  Pincelada suelta
    34. 34. REALISMO
    35. 35. Características generales:Características generales:  El Realismo surge como reacción contra la excesiva idealización del Romanticismo, idealización del pasado, de la naturaleza...  Frente a la fantasía romántica, surge en Francia a mediados del s.XIX un grupo de pintores que pretenden reflejar la realidad social, incluso con crítica social. Hay artistas comprometidos con los problemas sociales de la época (explotación del obrero).  Se retrata la realidad del pueblo oprimido por el ascenso de la burguesía con la mayor fidelidad y la mayor simplicidad posibles. Los protagonistas de la pintura serán ahora campesinos y pobres, captados durante sus ocupaciones habituales o sus esparcimientos. Todas las actitudes humanas se consideraban ahora con la misma dignidad.  La pincelada firme origina formas precisas.  Alejadas de la exaltación cromática del Romanticismo.
    36. 36. Las espigadoras. Millet.Las espigadoras. Millet. JEAN-FRANÇOISE MILLET (1814-1875)JEAN-FRANÇOISE MILLET (1814-1875)
    37. 37.  Millet pinta sobre todo campesinos fatigados, lejos de la política y la ciudad; campesinos que creen y oran, que bendicen el trabajo. Un sentimiento religioso se halla en todas sus pinturas.  Sus luces anuncian ya a los impresionistas.  No expresa odio ni crítica, en contraposición al realismo social extremista de Courbet o Daumier. Tampoco representa al campesino sometido a la burguesía. Quiere expresar el estado puro del campesino en armonía con el campo.
    38. 38. El Ángelus. Millet.El Ángelus. Millet.  Destacan de pie, paradas en medio de un inmenso paisaje llano, por lo que adquieren gran monumentalidad. Los rostros casi no se ven, no son figuras concretas, sino representaciones estereotipadas del campesino. Las actitudes, de profundo recogimiento, transmiten dignidad y un profundo sentimiento. Junto a ellos, hay una cesta con patatas, una horquilla y una carretilla, que los campesinos han dejado en el suelo para rezar. Tanto herramientas como las ropas se tratan con profundo realismo.
    39. 39. François Millet El Ángelus Estudio de la luz Figuras recortadas, de formas rotundas sobre elevado horizonte (en contraste su verticalidad con horizontalidad de paisaje) Características generales: estatismo, colores de la tierra, gusto por los detalles, geometrización, pinceladas pequeñas, etc. Armonía cromática Gusto por el detalle (pequeñas hierbas) Cabezas bajadas y tristes
    40. 40. EL COMPROMISO SOCIAL Y POLÍTICO: G. COURBET  Compromiso político personal  Representación de la realidad en toda su crudeza  Fuerza del dibujo y el detalle  Rechazado en el Salón de la Exposición Universal de 1855  Crea el Salón de los rechazados frente al recinto de la Exposición  “Nunca he pintado un ángel porque no he visto ninguno”
    41. 41. GUSTAVE COURBET (1819-1877)GUSTAVE COURBET (1819-1877) Estudio del pintor. 1855.Estudio del pintor. 1855.
    42. 42. Los picapedrerosLos picapedreros Sus escenas y cuadros reflejan la situación social, sus temas están tomados de una realidad que representa con gran crudeza para defender su compromiso con el cambio necesario.
    43. 43. Un entierroUn entierro en Ornans.en Ornans.
    44. 44. Honoré Daumier (1806-1879)Honoré Daumier (1806-1879) Vagón deVagón de tercera.tercera. 1862.1862. Es un gran caricaturista, a través de estas caricaturas exalta la realidad de una manera brutal. Fueron famosas sus litografías satíricas. Estuvo en la cárcel a causa de sus ideas. Deforma la naturaleza para subrayar los aspectos en los que se centra su intencionalidad. Está a caballo entre Goya y el Expresionismo de principios del siglo XX.
    45. 45. Honoré Daumier El vagón de tercera Trazo grueso modela fuertemente sus figuras Expresión de cansancio y abatimiento Mujer anciana Ocupa zona central Diversidad de expresiones y gestos Personajes de extremos abocetados en contraste con los otros perfectamente definidos
    46. 46. LaLa lavanderalavandera 1863.1863.
    47. 47. IMPRESIONISMO
    48. 48.  No debe pintarse de memoria.  Debe pintarse la realidad como la captan los sentidos.  Pero esa realidad varía según las modulaciones de luz y color:  La luz protagonista: Modela las figuras Varía los colores  El Color el otro gran protagonista: Se sombrea con color Se mezclan los colores en la retina  Debe captarse también la instantaneidad  Técnica de mancha de color  El arte como investigación  Influencia: Arte japonés Fotrografía
    49. 49. El Impresionismo es un movimiento pictórico que surge en Francia a finales del S. XIX en contra de las fórmulas artísticas impuestas por la Academia Francesa de Bellas Artes. El objetivo de los impresionistas era conseguir una representación del mundo espontánea y directa. Características generales:Características generales:
    50. 50. El impresionismo se desarrolló en el último tercio del siglo XIX y principios del siglo XX y sus integrantes dejaron los talleres para pintar al aire libre, en busca de la captación atmosférica del instante a través de la luz y el color. Aplican el color en pequeñas manchas sueltas y brillantes, sólo en colores puros, sin mezclar, porque la fusión de colores se produce en la retina del espectador al mirar de lejos la composición. Se aplican los colores en el lienzo con el pincel, la espátula, el dedo o el mismo tubo, derrochando materia pictórica. Las pinceladas quedan separadas, de cerca parece un boceto, pero a una cierta distancia se obtiene la visión ideal, esta mezcla en el ojo produce luminosidad y transparencia.
    51. 51. En el impresionismo, los pintores salen a pintar a la naturaleza, gracias a la nueva fabricación industrial de los pigmentos, en botes de estaño fáciles de transportar. En la estética del movimiento influye la nueva visión del mundo que se obtiene mediante los elementos mecánicos: desde el ferrocarril el mundo es dinámico y la impresión que obtenemos del paisaje es cambiante y fugaz. La representación estática de la naturaleza ya no interesa, es objeto de la fotografía.
    52. 52.  Los impresionistas eliminaron los detalles minuciosos y tan sólo sugirieron las formas, empleando para ello los colores primarios (azul, rojo y amarillo) y los complementarios (naranja, verde y violeta).  Consiguieron ofrecer una ilusión de la realidad aplicando directamente sobre el lienzo pinceladas de color cortas y yuxtapuestas. • Aunque los hallazgos del impresionismo francés resultaron decisivos para la pintura del S. XX, conceptos como los de luz y color se encontraban ya en la pintura veneciana de mediados del S. XVI. Efectos que también están presentes en obras realizadas por Hals, Velázquez y Goya. • Los antecedentes inmediatos los encontramos en los pintores como John Constable, Turner, Corot y en la escuela de Barbizón, con su aportación de la pintura al aire libre
    53. 53.  El término impresionismo es peyorativo. Se le ocurrió al crítico Louis Leroy que escribía en la revista Charivari al referirse a una serie de "experimentos insultantes" que había visto en 1874 en la galería del fotógrafo Nadar, en la que estaba el cuadro de Claude Monet Impresión, sol naciente.  A partir de entonces y organizadas por Degas, con el apoyo de algunos coleccionistas y marchantes, se celebraron las exposiciones llamadas impresionistas, como forma de supervivencia profesional ante sus fracasos en las exposiciones nacionales.  Fueron un total de ocho, celebradas de 1874 a 1886.  Las figuras principales del movimiento fueron Eduard Manet, Degas, Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Morisot, Pisarro y Sisley Impression, soleil levant. Monet.Impression, soleil levant. Monet. 1872.1872.
    54. 54. EDOUARD MANET  Se le considera el padre del Impresionismo, todos ellos le adoraban y admiraban su obra, pero él no se veía dentro del grupo  Ruptura completa con la pintura anterior:  Color  Modelado  Perspectiva  Tema  Tratamiento del desnudo  Influencia de Goya y Velázquez  Maestro e inspirador de los Impresionistas  Evolución de él mismo hacia el Impresionismo Berthe Morisot con un ramillete de viloletas. 1872
    55. 55. ALMUERZO SOBRE LA HIERBA. D’ORSAY. PARÍS. 1863
    56. 56. Causó un gran escándalo; la sociedad hipócrita francesa criticaba ese desnudo en el que la mujer está representada con muchísima naturalidad en contraste con dos hombres totalmente vestidos, era como si se diera en la vida real. Lo criticaban por no ajustarse al arte academicista. as cuatro figuras del cuadro están enmarcadas en una composición triangular y la técnica de aplicación de la pintura es a base de manchas enérgicas, sin matices, evitando el claroscuro. Carece de modelado Los objetos se pintan con manchas de colores planos Zonas claras y oscuras Desnudo provocativo
    57. 57. Concierto campestre. Giorgione Victorine Meurend Eugène Manet Ferdinand Leenhoff
    58. 58. OLIMPIA. D’ORSAY. PARÍS. 1863
    59. 59.  Su Olympia también ocasionó un revuelo parecido, era una actualización de la Venus de Urbino de Tiziano, pero aquí no se trataba de una fiel esposa sino de una prostituta de lujo que alza la cabeza con seguridad.  Para otros estudiosos la fuente de inspiración es la escultura neoclásica Paulina Borghese de Canova.  La sociedad de su época la calificó de inmoral y de mal gusto. Fue sin embargo una revolución en la utilización de la luz y el color: tonos claros sobre claros y oscuros sobre oscuros.
    60. 60. En su Bar del Folies Bergère, pintada en 1882, perfila y ultima su estilo, nos recuerda a Velázquez por la utilización del espejo.
    61. 61. El balcón. 1868.
    62. 62. LA ESTACIÓN. 1872
    63. 63. MONET PINTANDO EN SU ESTUDIO FLOTANTE. 1874.
    64. 64. Claude MonetClaude Monet (1840-1926)(1840-1926)
    65. 65. C. MONET  Principal ideólogo del grupo impresionista  Se mantuvo fiel al estilo toda su vida  Coincide con todas las características de la técnica impresionista  Son famosas sus series
    66. 66. Monet. Impresión, salida del sol (1872)Monet. Impresión, salida del sol (1872)
    67. 67. Con su cuadro Impresión, sol naciente de 1874, donde intenta reflejar los aspectos efímeros de una realidad cambiante, dio nombre al movimiento. El cuadro presenta el puerto de Le Havre (Francia) al amanecer. Monet tomó la escena directamente del natural. Los efectos de luz, plena y brillante, protagonizan el cuadro. El sol, la mancha roja que s destaca al fondo, sale entre la neblina, y tiñe de efectos anaranjados el mar y el cielo. La atmósfera vaporosa difumina las formas, y las grúas del puerto y las barcas casi desaparecen. Los colores se aplican con pinceladas gruesas y rápidas, que se aprecian a simple vista.
    68. 68. Claude-Oscar Monet Impresión: salida del sol Colores puros y brillantes Pinceladas divididas en bandas horizontales o verticales (suele preferir las redondeadas para el agua y las nubes) Desaparición del dibujo (contornos difuminados) Claroscuros sustituido por yuxtaposición de colores Pinceladas en diferentes direcciones Diagonal de las tres barcazas Sol naranja (cálido) rodeado de azules fríos El título del cuadro hizo que un crítico de arte (Louis Leroy) denominara despectivamente al movimiento “impresionismo” y los artistas que participaron en la exposición en la sala del fotógrafo Nadar (antiacademicismo) lo aceptaron Monet prefiere Reflejar la atmósfera y el agua (va a ser el único que permanece fiel al estilo toda su vida) Equilibrio de la composición: Formas que están por encima del horizonte se reflejan en el mar
    69. 69. CAMPO DE AMAPOLAS. D'ORSAY. PARÍS. 1873
    70. 70. Las amapolas (1873)
    71. 71. Estación de Saint-Lazare o Llegada de un tren (1877)Estación de Saint-Lazare o Llegada de un tren (1877)
    72. 72. SERIE SOBRE LA CATEDRAL DE ROUEN Esa constante de captar la naturaleza cambiante, lo fugitivo, lo instantáneo, le lleva a pintar series de un mismo paisaje a distintas horas para ver los distintos efectos lumínicos,
    73. 73. Monet. Parlamento de Londres (1903)Monet. Parlamento de Londres (1903)  Todas sus obras se pintan al aire libre y no se retocan en el estudio.
    74. 74. Ninfeas.Ninfeas.  De todos los pintores impresionistas es el que con más fuerza trata de captar el reflejo de la luz sobre el agua: Monet es, sobre todo, el pintor del agua, de marinas y ríos, y de la luz reflejada sobre ellos.
    75. 75. Ninfeas.Ninfeas.  Desde el punto de vista técnico pinta con una gran rapidez y con una pincelada ágil, larga y nerviosa de colores puros y sus complementari os. Es quizá el impresionista más puro en cuanto a la técnica.
    76. 76. Camile PissarroCamile Pissarro (1830-1903)(1830-1903)
    77. 77. Es uno de los grandes maestros del impresionismo, el más viejo y también el que ejerció de moderador del grupo. Convenció a muchos de ellos para que pintaran al aire libre directamente del natural.
    78. 78. Boulevard Montmatre  Adoptará el paisaje urbano adoptando casi siempre una perspectiva alta, una visión panorámica influida por la fotografía.
    79. 79. Edgar DegásEdgar Degás (1834-1917)(1834-1917)
    80. 80. E. DEGAS  En su época impresionista experimenta instantaneidad y juegos de luces  Son famosas sus series de bailarinas  A partir de 1880 diluye la pincelada y trabaja el pastel  Son famosas entonces sus visiones íntimas de la mujer
    81. 81. Jockeys ante las tribunas. En las carreras. (1869)
    82. 82.  La principal diferencia con los demás impresionistas es que Degas es un pintor de interiores, sólo sale al exterior para pintar carreras de caballos.  Nadie como él, quizá con la excepción de Toulouse Lautrec, van a pintar el ambiente de la noche parisina, una temática ya definitivamente moderna.  Tampoco le interesan los efectos de la luz reflejándose sobre el agua, casi siempre pinta efectos lumínicos pero con luz artificial.  Como pintor de interior le gusta captar un gesto, el momento preciso en una acción en movimiento, quizá por influencia de la fotografía a la que era un aficionado.
    83. 83. La clase de danza 1875
    84. 84. Degas. Clase de danza, 1871.Degas. Clase de danza, 1871.
    85. 85. Clase de danzaClase de danza
    86. 86. Coche en las carreras (1872)Coche en las carreras (1872)
    87. 87. Los bebedores de ajenjo
    88. 88. Las carreras, jockeys aficionados (1876-1887)Las carreras, jockeys aficionados (1876-1887)
    89. 89. El barreño (1886)El barreño (1886)
    90. 90. La bañera (1886)La bañera (1886)
    91. 91. Auguste RenoirAuguste Renoir (1841-1919)(1841-1919)
    92. 92. A. RENOIR  Participó en la I Exposición Impresionista de 1874.  Una década después cambiará su estilo  Iniciando una tendencia clasicista, sin perder el protagonismo del color  Es el más lírico, el más sensual y el más clásico de los impresionistas.
    93. 93. Le moulin de la Galette. 1876 En sus obras aparece una constante: la exaltación de la alegría y la juventud, debido, entre otras cosas, a la exaltación del color. Su obra rebosa belleza, alegría y ganas de vivir, es una visión muy optimista de la vida, que se manifiesta especialmente cuando representa la diversión del pueblo de París. Es un arte de esencia ciudadana, que trata de evadirse de la realidad presentándola alegre y pletórica.
    94. 94. Renoir. Baile en el Moulin de la Galette (1876)Renoir. Baile en el Moulin de la Galette (1876)
    95. 95. Pierre Auguste Renoir Baile en el Moulin de La Galette Composición basada en la diagonal que forman las figuras del primer plano y las que bailan al fondo Sutiles juegos de luces y sombras por la luz que es tamizada a través de las ramas de los árboles Encuadre elimina el cielo, centrándose en las figuras Actitudes alegres, despreocupadas Multitud de personajes en actitudes diversas Características generales Varios puntos de fuga rompen sentido unitario Elementos de primer término más nítidos, fondo más difuminado Escena de la vida cotidiana urbana que transmite alegría de vivir
    96. 96. El almuerzo de los remeros (1881)El almuerzo de los remeros (1881)
    97. 97. Pierre Auguste Renoir El almuerzo de los remeros Gran preocupación por las naturalezas muertas Aparente espontaneidad de actitudes ocultan una compleja labor de composición La diagonal separa al dueño del restaurante y a la futura mujer de Renoir del resto Los dos tríos están situados en un lado del cuadro Se trata de una obra en la que aparecen retratados conocidos del pintor Las interrelaciones de los personajes a través de las miradas nos hacen dirigirnos de un lado al otro del cuadro e imprimirle gran frescura
    98. 98. El columpio. 1876.
    99. 99. La primera salida. 1876.
    100. 100. Dos hermanas (en la terraza). 1881.
    101. 101. Las bañistas (1918-1919)Las bañistas (1918-1919)
    102. 102. Las grandes bañistas (1884-1887)Las grandes bañistas (1884-1887)
    103. 103. EL FIN DEL IMPRESIONISMO  Después de la última exposición el grupo se escindió en dos corrientes: el neoimpresionismo, que siguió vinculada a la naturaleza y a la captación científica de los experimentos ópticos; y el postimpresionismo, que incidió en lo artístico y el antinaturalismo.  Aunque el impresionismo se desarrolló principalmente en Francia, estos artistas tuvieron una importante repercusión en el arte europeo y americano, sentando las bases o puntos de partida para todos los estilos del siglo XX.
    104. 104. IMPRESIONISMO (escultura) Auguste RodinAuguste Rodin (1840-1917)(1840-1917)
    105. 105. Escultor francés, que dotaba a su trabajo de gran fuerza psicológica expresada a través del modelado y la textura. En el arte de Rodin se funden una técnica impresionista, que con la rugosidad de las superficies y la multiplicación de planos obtiene efectos de luz, la profundidad vital y la fuerza colosal que anima las figuras. Se le considera uno de los escultores más importantes del siglo XIX y principios del XX Características generales:Características generales:
    106. 106.  Constituye el cambio hacia la escultura contemporánea  Escultura inacabada de formas abiertas  En oposición a la escultura de formas cerradas tradicional  Aumenta su expresividad  Multiplica los puntos de vista, la interpretación  Se le relaciona por ello con el Impresionismo  Protagonismo total de la masa y el volumen escultórico:  Modelado irregular  Con entrantes y salientes: Contrastes de luz y sombra  Multiplica los puntos de vista y la interpretación de la obra  Consigue materializar las pasiones modelando la vida interior de sus figuras 
    107. 107.  En 1880 recibió del gobierno francés el encargo de realizar la Puerta ddel Museo de Artes Decorativas de París. Inspirado en las Puertas del Baptisterio de Florencia, de Ghiberti, Rodin crea una obra monumental de 30 metros de altura y casi 200 figuras. El tema central es la representación del infierno, descripción tomada de la Divina Comedia de Dante. El edificio nunca se construyó, pero muchas de las figuras que lo compondrían fueron repetidas a gran tamaño por él mismo, como El Pensador o El beso.
    108. 108.
    109. 109. EL PENSADOR. 1880.
    110. 110. EL PENSADOR, 1880  En El pensador, se muestra una intensa expresividad interior. Al rodear la figura es posible observar todas las partes del cuerpo. El movimiento y el vigor son miguelangelescos, así como su concepción: el pensador está desnudo y las proporciones de su musculaturas y sus miembros son enormes. La figura está fundida en bronce y existen múltiples versiones de esta obra, que se ha convertido en un auténtico icono.
    111. 111. EL BESO. MUSEO RODIN. 1886
    112. 112.  En El beso, el dinamismo de la composición lleva al espectador a rodear la escultura , buscando todas las sugerencias y posibilidades de visión. De hecho, la multiplicidad de puntos es una de las principales características de la obra de Rodin, que buscaba con ello potenciar la expresividad de los cuerpos.
    113. 113. Auguste Rodin El beso El pensador Personaje cerrado sobre sí mismo (líneas de fuerza) Extremidades sobredimensionadas Cuerpo musculoso en tensión Técnica del “non finito” rugosidad Multiplicidad de puntos de vista Pensamiento reconcentrado refleja intensidad del esfuerzo Superficie sin pulimentado crea fuertes claroscuros contraste Superficie muy lisa (mujer más, Pulida, hombre de carnes más duras) Captación del movimiento en distintas fases: beso apasionado pero mano apenas acaricia aún vacilante
    114. 114. LOS BURGUESES DE CALAIS. LONDRES. 1895.
    115. 115. Los retratos de Rodin se distinguen por buscar la personalidad del retratado o su simbolismo. Los burgueses de Calais se inspiran en obras de Klaus Sluter (siglo XV). Lo componen un grupo de prisioneros sobre una plancha, como si se tratara de un paso procesional, o de figuras en un escenario, pero dispersas, sin coordinación, radicalmente antiacadémicas. Por primera vez se valora el espacio que hay entre las figuras para contribuir al ritmo de la composición del grupo: el relleno tiene tanto valor aquí como el vacío, un recurso más que precede a la escultura más innovadora del siglo XX.
    116. 116. Auguste Rodin Los burgueses de Calais Sustituye el alto pedestal por una baja platafoma Son figuras aisladas unas de otras. Avanzan en distintas direcciones Características generales: multiplicidad de puntos de vista, técnica del non finito que acentúa claroscuros, expresividad de manos, tensión muscular, etc. No son figuras ennoblecidas, sino individuos derrotados que se dirigen hacia su cruel destino Temática: Eduardo III de Inglaterra exige tras la rendición de la ciudad, que seis importantes miembros de la misma vayan descalzos, con traje de arpillera, cuerdas en el cuello y llevándole las llaves de la plaza tomada
    117. 117. DÁNAIDE. MUSEO RODIN. 1900
    118. 118. LA MANO DE DIOS. MUSEO RODIN. 1898.
    119. 119. MONUMENTO A BALZACMONUMENTO A BALZAC (1892)(1892) broncebronce 270 x 120 x 128 cm270 x 120 x 128 cm
    120. 120. EL DÍA DESPUÉS: EL NEOIMPRESIONISMO. G. Seurat: El puente de Courbevoie. 1887.
    121. 121. G. SEURAT  Divisionismo o puntillismo: las pinceladas sueltas son sustituidas por puntos de color.  El neoimpresionismo es un arte completamente calculado, resuelto, como dice Signac, a base de tintas puras, separadas, que se mezclan ópticamente a base de un método racional.  Representación de la realidad a través de la luz y el color  Utilización científica del color:  No se aplica espontáneamente  Se diferencian las pinceladas (Puntillismo)  Mezcla más precisa en la retina  Se basa en la división complementaria de los colores. El faro de Honfleur. 1886.
    122. 122. BAÑISTAS EN ASNIÈRES. NATIONAL GALLERY DE LONDRES. 1884.
    123. 123.  En Una tarde de domingo en la isla de la Grande Jatte, se aprecia cómo Seurat concibe la luz como algo estático, a diferencia de los impresionistas. La obra es fruto del trabajo de dos años y más de cuarenta bocetos. La escena es característica de la sociedad urbana de la civilización industrial: los domingueros disfrutando de una tarde de domingo en las orillas del Sena. Las figuras, recortadas, se sitúan en planos superpuestos. Contrasta la modernidad de la escena con la rigidez de las figuras, que remite a modelos arcaicos. Este cuadro es la obra maestra del divisionismo, resultado de profundos estudios de la luz y de la valoración del plano y la perspectiva tal y como se entendía en el Quattrocento. Los volúmenes de las figuras y la disminución de su tamaño según se alejan están matemáticamente calculados en este gran lienzo de 2 x 3 metros. Seurat quiere reconciliar la tradición clásica con los nuevos descubrimientos de luz y composición. Ha sabido crear un ambiente interno que remite a Piero della Francesca, pero que encierra novedades, como la introducción de diversos ejes de perspectiva. La abstracción geométrica de las figuras y la atmósfera mágica que está presente sus obras le convierte en precursor de experiencias muy diversas del arte de vanguardia, desde el surrealismo al abstracto.
    124. 124. LA GRANDE JATTE. ART INSTITUT. CHICAGO. 1886.
    125. 125. P. SIGNAC.  El arte de Seurat se vulgarizó en manos de sus discípulos y seguidores, que se quedaron con la parte más agradable: el decorativismo. Era muy difícil ejecutar la complicada técnica del maestro, que además solía reservarse sus descubrimientos. Paul Signac fue el discípulo más incondicional, que mantuvo la antorcha del divisionismo después de su muerte.
    126. 126. POSTIMPRESIONISMO CézanneCézanne Paul GauginPaul Gaugin Vicent van GoghVicent van Gogh
    127. 127. . Características generales:  No se trata de un estilo concreto.  Se denomina así a la evolución pictórica de los pintores impresionistas.  Su aportación será decisiva en el desarrollo de la pintura contemporánea.  Principales autores:  Paul Cézanne Influirá en el Cubismo  Vincent Van Gogh  Influirá en el Expresionismo  Paul Gauguin  Influirá en el Fauvismo  Otros autores:  Edgar Degas  Henri Toulouse-Lautrec
    128. 128. Paul Cézanne (1839-1906)
    129. 129. PAUL CÉZANNE  Comienza en el grupo Impresionista  A finales de los 70 inicia una nueva andadura:  El Impresionismo sólo depende de la vista  Es evanescente y poco sólido  Y el arte debe ser también intelectual  Protagonismo de las formas y el volumen  Pero es el color el que debe modelar las figuras  Figuras que deben reducirse a formas geométricas esenciales Autorretrato con paleta. 1885.
    130. 130. Superando la representación visual de sus compañeros de las primeras exposiciones impresionistas, CÉZANNE busca en la naturaleza las formas esenciales, que para él son las figuras geométricas, el prisma, la esfera, la pirámide y en consecuencia procede a la cristalización de lo que contempla. Estudio: paisaje de AuversEstudio: paisaje de Auvers c. 1873- 46.3 x 55.2 cmc. 1873- 46.3 x 55.2 cm
    131. 131. En sus paisajes destaca la silueta de los árboles, concebidos como cilindros, de sus casas, cuya geometría arquitectónica resalta mediante el ensamblaje de series de planos, de los caminos con cercas de contornos enérgicos; esta geometrización llega a su grado de máxima racionalidad en La montaña de Santa Victoria. La montaña deLa montaña de Santa VictoriaSanta Victoria 1885-871885-87
    132. 132.  Es comúnmente conocido como el padre de la pintura contemporánea, un profeta cuyos experimentos influyeron durante más de 60 años. En Cezanne encontramos la unión de lo emotivo y lo racional, algo que había mantenido unidos a los artistas del pasado.  La naturaleza la percibe mediante impresiones que se reducen a colores y formas geométricas: los primeros transmiten una carga emocional, mientras que las segundas crean la estructura, a base de cilindros, conos y esferas.
    133. 133. MANZANAS Y NARANJAS. 1895-1900.
    134. 134. LOS JUGADORES DE CARTAS. MUSEO D'ORSAY. 1890-95.
    135. 135.  Los jugadores de cartas es una obra magistral. El tema es un tema cotidiano, unos campesinos observados por el pintor en Aix-en-Provence.  El jugador de la izquierda está compuesto por cuerpos geométricos, el tronco es un cilindro acabado en ojiva, el brazo parece otro cilindro... El centro de la composición es la botella, que divide el lienzo en dos mitades: en esta zona central confluyen las manos de los protagonistas que sostienen las cartas y que centran nuestra atención.  El artista usa el color, aplicado mediante pinceladas breves y superpuestas, de diferentes matices, para crear las formas y aportar volumen. Los gestos de los personajes son mínimos, contenidos, pero expresivos. La mínima sensación de movimiento y el cromatismo lleno de matices aportan monumentalidad.
    136. 136. Paul Cézanne Los jugadores de carta Claridad geométrica: Se reducen las formas a conos, cilindros y esferas Pinceladas cortas en la dirección de cada objeto (perpendiculares, diagonales) Perspectiva invertida. Los objetos avanzan desde el fondo hacia nosotros cinco versiones del mismo tema Composición equilibrada pero con ligera asimetría Botella como eje central levemente desplazada a un lado Personaje joven y corpulento aparece cortado Personaje maduro (parece que jardinero de su padre) aparece completo con un pequeño espacio detrás Líneas de contorno muy marcadas, delimitan figuras, dotándolas de protagonismo al margen del espacio (aíslan del entorno) Simbología: cartas más claras = triunfo Sombras violáceas Predominio de colores cálidos Protagonismo de la mesa y manos enfrentadas
    137. 137. BañistasBañistas c. 1890-91 óleo sobre lienzo - 54.2c. 1890-91 óleo sobre lienzo - 54.2 x 66.5 cm
    138. 138. Las grandes bañistasLas grandes bañistas 1900-05 óleo sobre lienzo, 132.4 x 219.1 cm1900-05 óleo sobre lienzo, 132.4 x 219.1 cm
    139. 139. Bañistas .Bañistas . 1899-1906 óleo sobre lienzo - 208 x 249 cm1899-1906 óleo sobre lienzo - 208 x 249 cm
    140. 140. P. Picasso: Paisaje de Horta de Ebro. 1909 CÉZANNE PRECURSOR DEL IMPRESIONISMO
    141. 141. Paul GauguinPaul Gauguin (1848-1903)(1848-1903)
    142. 142. PAUL GAUGUIN  Navegante y corredor de bolsa llegó tarde al mundo de la pintura.  Se aficionó con el grupo impresionista.  Convivió sin éxito con Van Gogh una temporada en Arlés.  Finalmente marchó a Tahití donde encontró la culminación de su vida y su obra.  Su pintura está, llena de vida y color:  Transforma la naturaleza a su antojo.  Y confirma que la pintura tiene valor por sí misma y no por lo que representa.
    143. 143. El Cristo amarilloEl Cristo amarillo 18891889 92.1 x 73.4 cm92.1 x 73.4 cm La luz pierde en GAUGUIN su centro absoluto en aras de una exaltación del color, un color arbitrario, principio en que se basa dos años después el fauvismo.
    144. 144. M. LoulouM. Loulou 1890, 55 x 46.2 cm1890, 55 x 46.2 cm La fascinación de sus cuadros radica en la calma de las zonas anchas de colores, como si realizara vidrieras, y en sus figuras grandes, contorneadas de manera nítida, cual tallas de madera. Al mismo tiempo renuncia a la perspectiva, suprime el moldeado y las sombras e identifica la sensación de plano igual que en las pinturas japonesas. Así se unen lo que ve y lo que imagina y adquiere el color una intensidad poética excepcional.
    145. 145. Visión después del sermón, 1888Visión después del sermón, 1888
    146. 146. VAN GOGH PINTANDO GIRASOLES. 1888.
    147. 147. Femmes de Tahiti [Sur la plage]Femmes de Tahiti [Sur la plage] 1891 - 69 x 91 cm1891 - 69 x 91 cm
    148. 148. Arearea (Joyousness) 1892; Musée d'Orsay, Paris
    149. 149. ¿De dónde venimos? ¿Qué somos? ¿Adónde vamos?. 1897.
    150. 150. Vicent van Gogh (1853-1890)
    151. 151. VINCENT VAN GOGH  Van Gogh un hombre atormentado  Incomprendido y repudiado  Su arte es reflejo de su mundo interior  La realidad se deforma:  en trazos retorcidos  y colores estridentes  El cuadro cobra vida por sí mismo  La pintura no refleja, es  Influirá en todo el arte posterior, especialmente en el Expresionismo  No vendió un cuadro en vida, hoy bate récord de cotización
    152. 152. Los comedores de patatas, 1885Los comedores de patatas, 1885
    153. 153. CAFÉ NOCTURNO. 1888.
    154. 154. Vincent Van Gogh Café de noche interior y exterior Punto de vista elevado Plano del suelo muy desarrollado Combinación cromática de colores complementarios (ej.: el rojo de la pared con verde de mesa billar) Personajes aislados, sin comunicación Desarrollo en perspectiva diagonal Estudio de luz nocturna Aureolas a base de pinceladas concéntricas Líneas de perspectiva hacia el centro Pinceladas no mezcladas de trazo curvo conforman adoquines Mancha amarilla rodeada de trazos blancos en un fondo de variados azules son el cielo estrellado
    155. 155. LA HABITACIÓN DE VAN GOGH EN ARLÉS. 1889.
    156. 156. Vincent Van Gogh Mi habitación en Arlés Tres versiones Punto de vista elevado (privilegia plano del suelo) Combinaciones cromáticas de tonos puros y complementarios Objetos con valor simbólico Ventana semicerrada estado de ánimo deprimido Colores planos muy saturados
    157. 157.  Aunque la técnica es en ocasiones impresionista, su estilo es muy personal y no admite equivocaciones. Su pintura es una respuesta al mundo en que vive, una respuesta violenta que nace de una intensa expresión. Cada pintura es en Van Gogh la expresión de un sentimiento y así lo manifiesta en las cartas que le escribe desde Arlés, en el sur de Francia, a su hermano Theo, cuyos textos se cuentan entre las piezas más valiosas de la literatura artística
    158. 158. Camino con cipreses yCamino con cipreses y estrellasestrellas 18901890 Óleo sobre lienzo,Óleo sobre lienzo, 92 x 73 cm92 x 73 cm Los cipreses flameantes, los suelos que parecen estremecidos por terremotos, los edificios de líneas retorcidas, constituyen los temas preferidos de su extensa obra, y en sus convulsiones transparenta su turbación de enajenado
    159. 159.  La intensidad emocional que muestran sus obras finales refleja un estado anímico insoportable para su mente debilitada. Su tremenda angustia acaba en suicidio. Campo con cipresesCampo con cipreses
    160. 160. LOS GIRASOLES. 1889.
    161. 161.  Se le considera iniciador del expresionismo, a través de la exageración de líneas y colores.  El color es el gran protagonista. Lo usa en pinceladas densas de colores puros que, fragmentadas u ondulantes, provocan una vibración óptica en todo el lienzo, expresando así su inestable estado de ánimo.  En sus interiores usa extraños juegos de perspectivas y de contrastes de luz.  De sus 37 años de vida sólo los últimos los dedicó a la pintura, con todo, fue muy fecundo. Aunque no vendió ningún cuadro en vida (o casi ninguno) hoy ostenta uno de los récords de dinero pagado por un cuadro en una subasta.
    162. 162. Doce girasoles Catorce girasoles Pincelada continua, de ejecución rápida Búsqueda de combinaciones cromáticas de amarillos y naranjas Girasoles simbolizan sol de Arlés
    163. 163. LIRIOS. METROPOLITAN. N.Y. 1890.
    164. 164. Van Gogh. Noche estrellada. 1889.Van Gogh. Noche estrellada. 1889.
    165. 165.  En 1889 pinta La noche estrellada, una visión apocalíptica, con las estrellas y las nebulosas en espiral que se presentan amenazantes sobre plano. Es un paisaje simbólico, con un ciprés en primer término, que refleja su creencia en la muerte como un viaje a la eternidad, a las estrellas, a través de un agitado cielo nocturno de grandes círculos, ondulaciones y espirales de colorido intenso y pincelada empastada. Pintó Van Gogh esta obra durante su estancia en el hospital psiquiátrico de Saint Remy, en Provenza.  La obra destaca por su horizontalidad. Sólo las líneas verticales de los cipreses y la torre de la iglesia dirigen nuestra mirada hacia arriba. El cielo es el auténtico protagonista y ocupa casi todo el lienzo. Destacan sus colores favoritos, el amarillo y el azul. El celaje está pintado con pinceladas gruesas y agitadas, que contrastan con la quietud y linealidad del pueblo en la parte inferior.
    166. 166. Vincent Van Gogh Noche estrellada Contraste entre formas rectas del pueblo muy empequeñecido y la profusión de curvas y contracurvas del cielo y la vegetación Cipreses flamígeros dan verticalidad que equilibra horizontalidad de cielo Pinceladas enérgicas, sinuosas y cargadas de color puro que contrastan de modo violento Estrellas y luna representadas por torbellinos amarillos rodeadas de pinceladas blancas en dinámica relación con cielo azul Espirales de color acentúan agitación Contornos muy marcados con líneas oscuras Resplandeciente banda aumenta contraste entre espacio terrenal y celestial
    167. 167. La iglesia deLa iglesia de Auvers.Auvers. 1890.1890. Óleo sobre lienzoÓleo sobre lienzo
    168. 168. Campo de maíz en una noche estrelladaCampo de maíz en una noche estrellada 1890 – óleo sobre lienzo, 50.5 x 100.5 cm1890 – óleo sobre lienzo, 50.5 x 100.5 cm Es un apasionado del color como vehículo para expresar las frecuentes depresiones y angustias que padeció. Su pincelada es muy característica, sinuosa, cursiva y espesa; los colores son a veces agresivos con contrastes no frecuentes- amarillo sobre naranja-.
    169. 169. Campo con sol radianteCampo con sol radiante 1889 - 71 x 90.5 cm1889 - 71 x 90.5 cm
    170. 170. Café nocturno. 1888.Café nocturno. 1888.
    171. 171. Autorretrato dedicadoAutorretrato dedicado aa Paul GauguinPaul Gauguin 1888, óleo sobre lienzo1888, óleo sobre lienzo 60.5 x 49.4 cm60.5 x 49.4 cm AutorretratoAutorretrato 18881888 65 x 50.5 cm65 x 50.5 cm
    172. 172. AutorretratoAutorretrato 18891889 óleo sobre lienzoóleo sobre lienzo 65 x 54 cm65 x 54 cm
    173. 173. AutorretratoAutorretrato 18891889 Óleo sobre lienzo,Óleo sobre lienzo, 65 x 54 cm65 x 54 cm
    174. 174. Autorretrato con la oreja vendada.Autorretrato con la oreja vendada.
    175. 175. Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901)
    176. 176. Sirve de enlace entre el impresionismo y el art nouveau. Pinta ambientes interiores: el circo, los cafés, los cabarets, los prostíbulos..., continuando en eso la línea de Degas. Es el autor con mayor influencia en el mundo del cartel contemporáneo. Destacó por la representación de la vida nocturna parisina.
    177. 177. EN EL SALÓN DE LA RUE DES MOULINS. 1894.
    178. 178. IMPRESIONISMO EN ESPAÑA SOROLLA
    179. 179.  Sorolla fue un hombre muy fecundo, cultivó todo tipo de temas pero, sobre todo, los de historia y los costumbristas.  La luz de Valencia le incorpora al Impresionismo, pero no es un impresionismo como el francés, ya que mantiene en muchos cuadros un dibujo poderoso.  En él influye el estudio de Velázquez y Goya.  Entre sus obras destacan sus escenas valencianas de playa y pesca en las que capta la vibración lumínica del cielo mediterráneo.  Obras muy conocidas son: Niños en la playa, Aún dicen que el pescado es caro, Paseo a orillas del mar...

    ×