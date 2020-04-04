Guião de trabalho sobre Dante Alighieri

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O Inferno é um local no interior da terra formado por nove círculos. A imagem descrita por Dante esteve baseada na cultura...
e fica na parte mais funda do Inferno, onde as culpas são muito mais fortes e as punições também. Os demónios não querem q...
foram para o Inferno. No início da subida da montanha estão esperando os arrependidos tardios, que têm que aguardar a perm...
Paraíso A terceira e última parte da Divina Comédia é formada por 33 cantos. Quando chegam ao final da viagem, Virgílio, s...
Voz dos Historiadores: Edward Mcnall Burns: “Sem dúvida a mais profunda das obras medievais foi a Divina Comédia de Dante ...
  1. 1. Guião de Trabalho HISTÓRIA DA CULTURA E DAS ARTES Profª Cristina Barcoso Lourenço MÓDULO 4 A CULTURA DA CATEDRAL A DIVINA COMÉDIA DE DANTE ALIGHIERI A Divina Comédia do poeta italiano Dante Alighieri (1265-1321) representa um dos maiores clássicos da literatura universal. É um grande poema épico e teológico, escrito em dialeto local, o florentino, uma variedade do toscano. Repleto de simbolismos e alegorias, Dante critica filósofos, religiosos e políticos que viveram em sua época. Características da Obra Originalmente, a obra foi intitulada “Comédia” (na altura chamava-se assim às obras com final feliz) e mais tarde o escritor Giovanni Boccaccio (1313-1375) incluiu o termo “Divina”, porque a obra trata temas não terrenos. Grandes pintores de diferentes épocas criaram ilustrações para a Divina Comédia, destacando-se Botticelli, Gustave Doré e Dalí. A obra reúne 100 cantos com aproximadamente 140 versos cada um e está organizada em três partes: Inferno, Purgatório e Paraíso. As estrofes têm três versos e cada uma das suas três partes contém 33 cantos. O Inferno tem um canto a mais que serve de introdução ao poema. Não há registo da data exata em que foi escrita a Divina Comédia , mas as opiniões mais reconhecidas asseguram que foi entre 1304 e 1321. A Divina Comédia é a fonte original mais acessível para a cosmovisão medieval, que dividia o Universo em círculos concêntricos. Dante Alighieri, que realiza uma jornada espiritual pelos três reinos do além-túmulo, tem como seu guia e mentor o poeta romano Virgílio, autor da Eneida. O poema é narrado na primeira pessoa por Dante, que é também o personagem principal. Em muitas passagens Dante fala diretamente com o leitor. Possui três personagens principais: Dante, que personifica o homem; Beatriz, a fé e Virgílio, que personifica a razão. Inferno A primeira parte é composta por 34 cantos com cerca de 140 versos cada um. Virgílio, o grande poeta romano autor de Eneida, surge para guiar Dante pelo Inferno e o Purgatório em direção ao Paraíso. Antes de encontrar Virgílio, Dante estava numa selva escura. Dante e Virgílio chegam à entrada (vestíbulo na imagem) do Inferno que tem nove círculos. Aqui está o rio Aqueronte, no qual se encontra Caronte, o barqueiro que faz a travessia das almas. Ali está o Limbo. O Limbo é o local onde as almas que não puderam escolher Cristo, mas escolheram a virtude, vivem a vida que imaginaram ter após a morte. Não têm a esperança de ir para o Céu pois não tiveram fé em Cristo. No Limbo também estão os não batizados e aqueles que nasceram antes de Cristo, como Virgílio. Gustave Doré, Dante na selva. https://jornalggn.com.br/blog/luisn assif/ilustracoes-de-gustave-dore- para-a-divina-comedia, consultado a 13/03/2018
  2. 2. O Inferno é um local no interior da terra formado por nove círculos. A imagem descrita por Dante esteve baseada na cultura medieval, onde o universo era formado por diversos círculos concêntricos. O poeta desmaia no ante-Inferno e quando acorda já está no Limbo, o primeiro círculo infernal. Os nove círculos do Inferno estão associados aos pecados cometidos, sendo o último o de maior gravidade: Primeiro Círculo: o Limbo (virtuosos pagãos). Dante encontra Homero (século IX a.C. ou século VIII a.C.) a quem se atribui a autoria dos poemas épicos Ilíada, que narra a queda de Troia, e Odisseia, que narra o retorno de Ulisses. Segundo Círculo: Vale dos Ventos (luxúria). Os luxuriosos sofrem com uma tempestade de vento. Encontra Francesca de Rimini e seu amante, que é o seu cunhado. Terceiro Círculo: Lago de Lama (gula). Os gulosos são flagelados por uma chuva putrefacta e são vigiados pelo mitológico cão de três cabeças, Cérbero. Quarto Círculo: Colinas de Rocha (ganância). Desfilam os avarentos empurrando pesos enormes. Quinto Círculo: Rio Estige (ira). Os iracundos (que se irritam com facilidade), estão imersos em lama ardente do Pântano do Estige. Além está a cidade de Dite que tem muralhas de fogo https://literariovirtual.blogspot.pt/2017/02/a-divina-comedia.html, consultado a 13/03/2018 Sandro Boticelli, Inferno http://texty.org.ua/pg/news/devrand/read/37443/Chym_bilsh e_ludej_jaki_virat_u_peklo, consultado a 13/03/2018 https://www.pinterest.com/pin/324399979396129606/, consultado a 13/03/2018
  3. 3. e fica na parte mais funda do Inferno, onde as culpas são muito mais fortes e as punições também. Os demónios não querem que Dante e Virgílio entrem, pois Dante não está morto. Então aparecem as três Fúrias, e com elas aparece a Medusa, que petrifica quem a olhe. Um enviado celeste chega e abre as portas de Dite. Sexto Círculo: Cemitério de Fogo (heresia). Dante e Virgílio recomeçam a viagem por dentro de Dite onde veem, nos túmulos de fogo, os hereges. Os hereges eram queimados em fogueiras quando estavam vivos. Nos rios de fogo estão os assassinos e os violentos com o próximo que estão a ser atingidos por flechas dos Centauros. Os violentos contra si mesmos são transformados em árvores. Os esbanjadores são perseguidos e devorados por cadelas ferozes e famintas. Sétimo círculo: Vale do Flegetonte (violência). Aqui estão, deitados, os violentos com Deus e contra a natureza e são atingidos por chuva de fogo. Saindo da cidade encontram um precipício que não conseguem cruzar, existe um monstro alado, que voa vagarosamente e os leva até ao fundo do precipício e lá eles encontram o oitavo círculo. Oitavo círculo: o Malebolge (fraude). O oitavo círculo é dividido por dez fossos que são ligados por pontes. Ali as torturas só pioram e os pecados também. Nas saídas dos fossos há três gigantes acorrentados. Nono Círculo: lago Cocite (traição). Não há fogo mas frio. Aqui estão os traidores. Os três maiores são Judas, Brutus e Cássio Longnino. Lúcifer está lá e devora os três. Finalmente, Dante e Virgílio chegam ao centro da Terra e começam a subir para a saída. Nesse túnel eles vislumbram quatro estrelas. Para chegar ao Paraíso é necessário passar ainda pelo Purgatório. Nessa trajetória, até chegarem às portas do Paraíso, eles encontram diversas personalidades importantes (filósofos, poetas, escritores) e figuras mitológicas. Dante analisa a punição para cada um dos pecadores que estão no Inferno e no Purgatório. De acordo com a gravidade dos pecados cometidos em vida, Dante descreve o castigo para cada grupo: os tiranos, os traidores, os aduladores, os suicidas, os heréticos, dentre outros. Trecho do Inferno de Dante (Canto I) Da nossa vida, em meio da jornada, Achei-me numa selva tenebrosa, Tendo perdido a verdadeira estrada. Dizer qual era é cousa tão penosa, Desta brava espessura a asperidade, Que a memória a relembra inda cuidosa. Na morte há pouco mais de acerbidade; Mas para o bem narrar lá deparado De outras cousas que vi, direi verdade. Contar não posso como tinha entrado; Tanto o sono os sentidos me tomara, Quando hei o bom caminho abandonado. Purgatório A segunda parte da obra é composta de 33 cantos. No Purgatório, localizado numa alta montanha, Dante descreve o encontro com as almas que aguardam para serem avaliadas. Segundo Dante, o Purgatório é um espaço intermediário entre o Paraíso e o Inferno. Dante encontra nesta ilha uma montanha composta por círculos ascendentes, reservado àqueles que se arrependeram em vida de seus pecados e estão em processo de expiação. No Purgatório, as almas assistem às punições das outras almas que, por pecarem mais, https://literariovirtual.blogspot.pt/2017 /02/a-divina-comedia.html, consultado a 13/03/2018
  4. 4. foram para o Inferno. No início da subida da montanha estão esperando os arrependidos tardios, que têm que aguardar a permissão para passarem pela Porta de São Pedro, antes de iniciarem a sua ansiada subida. Cada um dos sete círculos corresponde a um dos sete pecados capitais, na seguinte ordem: Orgulho, Inveja, Ira, Preguiça, Avareza, Gula e Luxúria. Os Avarentos e os Pródigos estão juntos no mesmo círculo, pois são os dois extremos, onde o Avarento supervaloriza o dinheiro e o Pródigo o desperdiça. No fim do Purgatório, Dante se despede de Virgílio, pois este, por ter sido pagão, não pode ter acesso ao Paraíso. Lá encontra Beatriz, sua amada quando estava na Terra. Esta o leva até o rio Lete. Quando Dante bebe a água do Lete, esta apaga a sua memória, os seus pecados, é como se Dante tivesse renascido. Finalmente, Dante chega ao Paraíso. Trecho do Purgatório de Dante (Canto I) Do engenho meu a barca as velas solta Para correr agora em mar jucundo, E ao despiedoso pego a popa volta. Aquele reino cantarei segundo, Onde pela alma a dita é merecida De ir ao céu livre do pecado imundo. Ressurja ora a poesia amortecida, Ó Santas Musas, a quem sou votado; Unir ao canto meu seja servida. Calíope o som alto e sublimado, Que às Pegas esperar não permitira Lhes fosse o atrevimento perdoado. Dante entre a montanha do Purgatório e a cidade de Florença. Pintura de Domenico de Michelino, 1465 http://bit.ly/2HwLSs6 , consultado a 13/03/2018 Salvador Dalí https://www.metropoles.com/entretenimento/exposi cao/a-divina-comedia-mostra-reune-100-gravuras-de- salvador-dali, , consultado a 13/03/2018
  5. 5. Paraíso A terceira e última parte da Divina Comédia é formada por 33 cantos. Quando chegam ao final da viagem, Virgílio, seu guia e mentor, não pode entrar pois era pagão. Assim, o local do poeta romano é o Inferno. No Paraíso Dante reencontra seu grande amor, Beatriz. Em vida ele se casou com Gemma Donati, no entanto, seu amor foi sempre Beatriz, sua amada e musa inspiradora, que na realidade, chegou a falecer com aproximadamente 25 anos. É ela que o guia pelo Paraíso. Todavia, Dante não pode permanecer com ela, visto que o seu caminho como mortal não havia terminado. O Paraíso de Dante é formado por nove esferas e o empírico. As esferas representam a parte material e o empírico a parte espiritual. As esferas concêntricas que formam o Paraíso são: Lua, Mercúrio, Vénus, Sol, Marte, Júpiter, Saturno, as estrelas fixas e o “Primum Mobile” (Primeira esfera a ser movida). Estas esferas têm assim os sete céus móveis, onde cada um corresponde a um planeta, sendo o primeiro a Lua. Em cada um dos céus Dante é abençoado e depois vai ao encontro de Deus. O oitavo céu, ou o primeiro céu fixo, é onde as estão as estrelas. Depois, vai para o segundo céu fixo, ou nono céu, que é o céu Cristalino ou seja, não tem estrelas, é quase só luz, mas é material. O décimo céu é só luz, é o terceiro céu fixo, e é imaterial. No centro desse céu há uma rosa branca, que é Deus rodeado por almas, espíritos bons, eleitos, bem-aventurados, santos e anjos. É uma rosa poética. No centro da rosa existe um triângulo, a Santíssima Trindade. São Bernardo acompanha Dante a partir do terceiro céu. Dante então vê Deus, pois São Bernardo intercede junto da Virgem Maria que esta lhe conceda a entrada. Trecho do Paraíso de Dante (Canto I) À glória de quem tudo, aos seus acenos, Move, o mundo penetra e resplandece, Em umas partes mais em outras menos. No céu onde sua luz mais aparece, Portentos vi que referir, tornando, Não sabe ou pode quem à terra desce; Pois, ao excelso desejo se acercando, A mente humana se aprofunda tanto Que a memória se esvai, lembrar tentando. Os tesouros, porém, do reino santo, Que arrecadar-me pôde o entendimento, Serão matéria agora de meu canto. https://literariovirtual.blogspot.pt/2017/02/a-divina- comedia.html, consultado a 13/03/2018
  6. 6. Voz dos Historiadores: Edward Mcnall Burns: “Sem dúvida a mais profunda das obras medievais foi a Divina Comédia de Dante Alighieri (1265-1321). [...] Na forma, a obra pode ser considerada como um drama das lutas, tentações e redenção final da alma. Mas é, naturalmente, muito mais do que isso, pois inclui um repositório completo da cultura medieval, uma síntese magnífica da filosofia escolástica, da ciência, da religião e dos ideais económicos e éticos da grande época feudal. Seu tema dominante é a salvação da humanidade pela razão e pela graça divina, mas contém, além dessa, muitas outras ideias. O universo é concebido como um mundo finito cujo centro é a terra e no qual tudo existe para o bem do homem. Todos os fenómenos naturais se explicam em relação com o plano divino de paz e justiça na terra e salvação na vida futura. Os seres humanos possuem o livre arbítrio para escolher o bem e evitar o mal. O pior dos pecados que o homem pode cometer é a traição ou o abuso de confiança; os menos graves são os que resultam da fraqueza da carne. Dante era, sob muitos aspetos, um humanista. Experimentava o mais vivo prazer com o convívio dos autores clássicos; quase adorava Aristóteles, Séneca e Virgílio. Preferiu Virgílio a qualquer teólogo cristão para personificar a filosofia e deu a outros pagãos ilustres um lugar muito confortável no Purgatório. Por outro lado, não hesitou em colocar no Inferno vários papas eminentes. Pelo seu poder de imaginação e pelo calor e vigor do seu estilo, merece Dante ser classificado como um dos maiores poetas de todos os tempos, mas para o historiador ele assume especial importância pelo quadro completo que nos oferece da mentalidade dos fins da Idade Média. (Burns, 1971, p. 385, In http://www.ppe.uem.br/jeam/anais/2009/pdf/54.pdf, consultado a 13/03/2018) A Divina Comédia para download A Divina Comédia – animação A Divina Comédia - curiosidades A Divina Comédia - rap EM DESTAQUE: DIVINA COMÉDIA NO TEATRO - http://bit.ly/2FMwiM3 CONSULTAR: https://www.todamateria.com.br/a-divina-comedia/ https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Divina_Com%C3%A9dia https://jornalggn.com.br/blog/luisnassif/ilustracoes-de-gustave-dore-para-a-divina-comedia https://farofafilosofica.com/2017/08/08/a-divina-comedia-de-dante-alighieri-em-pdf-para-download/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-adH8-WhSs&t=15s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuMrJ3YkdgI REFLETIR E FAZER: 1. Diz quem foi Dante. 2. Apresenta as inovações literárias da Divina Comédia. 3. Resume a obra Divina Comédia: personagens, tema, viagem, significado… 4. Justifica a importância histórica da Divina Comédia.

