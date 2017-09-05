Mantenimiento win7

Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 2 Contenido Mantenimiento de computadoras .............................
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 3 Estaciones de trabajo................................................
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 4 Mantenimiento de computadoras Introducción Cuando se habla de mant...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 5 Tarjeta madre Microprocesador Memoria RAM Disco Duro Tarjeta de vi...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 6 Conexiones del panel trasero, son los puertos de conexión de los d...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 7 van acompañados de un disipador de calor y un ventilador los cuale...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 8 Tal y como sale de fábrica, el disco duro no puede ser utilizado p...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 9 Tarjeta de Sonido Se caracteriza por la presencia de tres (3) cone...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 10 Fax-Modem Este dispositivo permite a la computadora utilizar las ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 11 Fuente de Poder Es la parte del gabinete que se encarga específic...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 12 Pasos para el armado del Gabinete (CPU): 1. Asegúrese que la comp...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 13
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 14 Instalación del Sistema Operativo Windows XP Para instalar cualqu...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 15 4. Se detendrá el proceso de análisis yconfiguración en el progra...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 16 5. En la siguiente ventana,leer el Contrato de licencia y lo acep...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 17 7. Escribimos el tamaño adecuado para la partición y presionamos ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 18 8. Seleccionamos la partición creada y presionamos ENTER nuevamen...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 19 10. Inmediatamente la partición se comenzará a formatear,preparán...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 20 12. En este otro paso,no necesitará modificar nada de las opcione...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 21 14. En seguida transcurridos unos minutos, llegará a una ventana ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 22 16. En la siguiente ventana,introducir un nombre de equipo y la c...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 23 18. En la ventana de configuración de red seleccionamos la opción...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 24 20. Por último,después de unos instantes se mostrará el escritori...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 25 2. Si desea iniciar la desfragmentación presione el botón Desfrag...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 26 1. Clic en el botón Iniciar, en seguida clic en Todos los program...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 27 5. La eliminación de archivos y por consiguiente la liberación de...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 28 Estaciones de trabajo Cada estación de trabajo o computadora cone...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 29 Medios de Transmisión El medio de transmisión se refiere propiame...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 30 El Hub o concentrador El concentrador fue uno de los principales ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 31 Cobertura de una red Las redes de computadoras pueden clasificars...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 32 Topologías de una red Una topología de red es propiamente la dist...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 33 Topología en estrella Esta topología es la más utilizada en la ac...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 34 Probador de cable (opcional) Pinzas de corte (opcionales) Normas ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 35 El cable recto es utilizado para conectar equipos diferentes como...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 36 2. Una vez emparejado el cable,procedemos a retirar el forro del ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 37 6. Seguros de que los hilos llegaron hasta el fondo del conector ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 38 todas las computadoras y equipos compartidos se encuentran en el ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 39 c. Ahora en la ventana de Propiedades de área local posiciónate e...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 40 3. Entrar a la opción Sistema del panel de control y da clic en l...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 41 4. En la ventana de Propiedades del sistema dar clic en la ficha ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 42 7. Por último solicitara que se reinicie el equipo para que los c...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 43 3. En la ventana Archivos compartidos seleccione y agregue a los ...
Manual de Mantenimiento de PCs e Introducción a Redes 44 4. Si todo sale bien durante el proceso de compartición, deberá a...
