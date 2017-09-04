Pauta de-registro- -jornada-de-reflexion (1)

Ministerio de Educación JORNADAS DE REFLEXIÓN Pautas de registro Datos de la jornada de reflexión1 Nombre Establecimiento:...
Ministerio de Educación ¿Agregaría información o conceptos a esta descripción? (Sólo 400 caracteres) 1 Principio: Cobertur...
Ministerio de Educación ¿Agregaría información o conceptos a esta descripción? (Sólo 400 caracteres) 3 Principio: Mejora C...
Ministerio de Educación ¿Agregaría información o conceptos a esta descripción? (Sólo 400 caracteres) 5 Principio: Proyecto...
Excelencia en los resultados de aprendizaje Ministerio de Educación ¿Agregaría información o conceptos a esta descripción?...
Consulta para el diálogo - Principios2 Ministerio de Educación Ingrese su nuevo principio (100 caracteres) Seleccione tres...
Escriba el desafío 1: (200 caracteres) Escriba el desafío 2: (200 caracteres) Escriba el desafío 3: (200 caracteres) Consu...
Escriba el desafío 1: (200 caracteres) Escriba el desafío 2: (200 caracteres) Escriba el desafío 3: (200 caracteres) Consi...
Escriba el desafío 1: (200 caracteres) Escriba el desafío 2: (200 caracteres) Escriba el desafío 3: (200 caracteres) Consu...
Consulta sobre los Ejes3 ¿Agregaría información o conceptos a esta descripción? (Sólo 400 caracteres) Escriba el desafío 1...
Ministerio de Educación FIN JORNADAS DE REFLEXIÓN JARDINES INFANTILES VTF Y ESTABLECIMIENTOS EDUCACIONALES PÚBLICOS 11www....
