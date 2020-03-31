D155AX-6 Motor_y_sistema_de_enfriamiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
D155AX-6
Contenido 1. Especificación y datos técnicos 2. Dibujos de especificaciones de dimensiones 3. Especificaciones 4. Motor y ...
Velocidades De Desplazamiento VELOCIDADES DE DESPLAZAMIENTO MARCHA ADELANTE MARCHA ATRAS 1° 3.8 km/h 4.6 km/h 2° 5.6 km/h ...
Capacidades: ❖ CAPACIDADES • DEPOSITO DE COMBUSTIBLE 625 L. • RADIADOR 82 L. • ACEITE DE MOTOR 37 L. • DAMPER 1.5 L. • CON...
Motor y Sistema de Enfriamiento 1. Manguera de desborde 2. Manguera para purga de aire 3. Manguera de entrada a: Postenfri...
Motor y Sistema de Enfriamiento Radiador Post-enfriador
Motor y Sistema de Enfriamiento c. Manguera de entrada al postenfriador 4. Tapa de llenado del enfriador 5. Conjunto del n...
Descripción: • Se suministra el tanque de reserva para el radiador. • El enfriador de aceite del tren de potencia está inc...
Enfriador de Aceite Enfriador hidráulico Enfriador hidráulico A: Salida del enfriador de aceite del tren de potencia B: En...
Parte Trasera del Radiador (PARTES) Enfriador hidráulico Radiador Condensador Post enfriador 1. Salida enfriador de aceite...
Descripción: • El enfriador de aceite del tren de potencia está incorporado en el tanque inferior del radiador.
Bomba del Ventilador de Enfriamiento (Vistas) Tipo: LPV45
Bomba del Ventilador de Enfriamiento (Vistas) Tapón de captación de presión de salida EPC Orificio de descarga de la bomba...
Bomba del Ventilador de Enfriamiento (Vistas) Orificio de drenaje Orificio de succión de la bomba Tipo: LPV45
Bomba del Ventilador Válvula EPC Presión Válvula EPC A Motor Manguera de purga de aire A Drenaje
Bomba del Ventilador de Enfriamiento (Interno) 1. Eje 2. Sello de aceite 3. Carcasa 4. Leva oscilante 5. Zapata 6. Pistón ...
Bomba del Ventilador de Enfriamiento (Interno)
Función: En un sistema hidráulico, la bomba convierte la energía mecánica de rotación de un motor en energía hidráulica (p...
Estructura: • El bloque de cilindros (7) es soportado en el eje por medio de la ranura (11). • El eje (1) está soportado c...
Estructura: • Pistón (6) realiza un movimiento relativo en la dirección axial adentro de cada cámara del cilindro del bloq...
Operación de la Bomba • El bloque de cilindros (7) gira junto con el eje (1) y la zapata (5) se desliza sobre la superfici...
Operación de la Bomba • Con la condición de la línea central (X) de la leva oscilante (4) tiene el ángulo del plato oscila...
Operación de la Bomba • A medida que la línea central (X) de la leva (4) coincide con la dirección del bloque de cilindros...
Operación de la Bomba 13 4 E Control de descarga • Si aumenta el ángulo (a) del plato oscilante, la diferencia entre los v...
Esquema de Control del Ventilador
Servo-Válvula (Vistas) Presión básica de la válvula EPC
Servo-Válvula (Vistas) Presión de control del pistón Presión de descarga de la bombaOrificio de drenaje
Servo-Válvula (Vistas) 1. Tapón 2. Palanca 3. Retenedor 4. Asiento 5. Carrete 6. Pistón 7. Camisa 8. Resorte
Servo-Válvula (Función) • La válvula servo controla la entrada de corriente a la válvula EPC y descarga de la bomba (Q), p...
Servo-Válvula (Operación) • Luego, el conducto de presión del pistón servo es conectado con el conducto de descarga de la ...
Servo-Válvula (Operación) • La servo válvula controla la entrada de corriente de la válvula EPC y así el ángulo del plato ...
Servo-Válvula (Operación) • Relación entre corriente EPC y caudal de la bomba Presión Básica EPC Presión de control del se...
Motor de Ventilador de Enfriamiento Tipo: LPF110(65) • P: Proveniente de la bomba del ventilador • T : Desde el enfriador ...
Especificaciones • Tipo: LMF110(65) • Capacidad: 65.1 cc/rev. • Velocidad nominal: 1,250 rpm • Flujo nominal: 81.4 l/mm • ...
Estructura 1. Eje de salida 2. Carcasa 3. Placa de empuje 4. Conjunto del Pistón 5. Bloque de cilindros 6. Placa de válvul...
Estructura 14 9 9. Válvula de retención 10. Válvula piloto 11. Válvula reversible del carrete 12. Válvula de seguridad 13....
Motor Hidráulico Función • Este motor hidráulico es un motor de pistón axial de tipo plato oscilante. El convierte la ener...
Principio de Operación • El aceite enviado a un lado del bloque de cilindros (5) presiona el pistón (4) [4 ó 5 piezas] y g...
Válvula De Succión Función: • Si la bomba del ventilador se detiene, el aceite presurizado no fluye dentro del motor. Por ...
Válvula de Succión Operación 1) Cuando la bomba es arrancada • Si el aceite presurizado proveniente de la bomba es introdu...
Válvula de Succión 2) Cuando la bomba es detenida • Cuando se detiene el motor, el aceite presurizado proveniente de la bo...
Operación de la válvula reversible 1) Cuando el solenoide activado/desactivado (ON-OFF) es des energizado. • Si el solenoi...
Operación de la válvula reversible 2) Cuando el solenoide activado/desactivado (ON- OFF) es energizado. • Si el solenoide ...
Válvula de Seguridad Función • Cuando se arranca el motor, la presión en el orificio (P) del motor del ventilador es eleva...
Dibujos de especificaciones de dimensiones
Radiador, enfriador del aceite
Bomba del ventilador de enfriamiento
Motor de ventilador de enfriamiento

