MANUAL DE MECANICA BASICA EN SITUACIONES COTIDIANAS Y EXTREMAS AUSPICIADO POR:
2 Indice Pag ina 3 Conociendo mi motor, partes principales de un motor 4 Ciclos del motor de cuatro tiempos 5 Caracteristi...
3 Conociendo mi motor Muchas veces hemos escuchado algunos nombres tales como: Motor, Embrague, Block, Cigüeñal, culata, c...
4 El motor de 4 tiempos es el utilizado en la mayoria de los automóviles, y su nombre deriva de los cuatro ciclos de traba...
5 CARACTERISTICAS DEL MOTOR Explicaremos la diferente terminología que nos ayuda a identificar las características y capac...
6 a)La llave de contacto Es la encargada de permitirle al conductor encender el vehículo mediante al cerrar el circuito el...
7 característica motores livianos construídos en su mayor parte con materiales de gran transferencia de calor. El calor es...
8 Tipos de Circulación Para efectuar la circulación del líquido refrigerante existes tres formas: a)Circulación por bomba ...
9 fabricado de acero y se situa entre el disco de presión y el volante en el estriado del primario. Presenta cortes radial...
10 Sistema de Transmisión El sistema de transmisión tiene como objetivo transmitir el giro del motor hacia las ruedas del ...
11 cómoda del coche, permitiendo al conductor liberarse de la selección de la marcha necesaria según la velocidad del coch...
12 SISTEMA DE DIRECCION Se entiende por dirección o sistema de dirección a todos los elementos que contribuyen a colocar l...
13 SISTEMA DE SUSPENCION La finalidad del sistema de suspensión es amortiguar las irregularidades del camino, en su conjun...
14 c) Amortiguadores Los amortiguadores evitan las oscilaciones ascendentes y descendentes del vehículo gracias a la restr...
15 Sistema de frenado El sistema de frenos está diseñado para que a través del funcionamiento de sus componentes se pueda ...
16 Tipos de Sistemas de frenos En la actualidad, los dos grandes sistemas que se utilizan en los conjuntos de frenado son:...
17
18 GUIA DE TRABAJO PARA EFECTUAR MANTENIMIENTO DE MOTORES 1.- Revisión sistema eléctrico: Compruebe carga de batería en va...
19 LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS PROBLEMA CAUSAS PROBABLES El motor guira pero no arranca -No tiene combustible °No hay combusti...
20 -Fuga de vacío °Mangueras pvc °Múltiple de admisión °Cuerpo de aceleración °Entra aire sensor de vacío y el múltiple ad...
21 -cables alta tensión con fuga de corriente El motor gasta mucho -Fugas de combustible combustible -Filtro de aire obstr...
22 -Eslabón de fusible fundido -Carbones de alternador malos -Caja reguladora defectuosa La luz testigo de descarga --Fusi...
23 CONSEJOS PRACTICOS ¿Como puntear con otro auto ? Si se agoto su batería al punto que no te encienden las luces pilotos ...
24 ¿Es necesario cambiar aceite a las cajas de cambios y diferenciales? En los vehículos antiguos se cambian cada 20.000km...
×