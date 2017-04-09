Accidentes de trabajo andres

Accidente de trabajo William Andres cruz Maldonado
Que es un accidente de trabajo? Según la ley 1562 de 2012 en su articulo 3 define el accidente de trabajo como: “Es accide...
causas básicas inmediatas • Falta de conocimientos o entrenamiento al realizar algún trabajo. • Diseño y mantenimientos in...
Factores que generan los accidentes de trabajo  Riesgos mecánicos: Es el conjunto de factores físicos que pueden dar luga...
diferencia entre acto inseguro y condición insegura? Actos inseguros Condición insegura Son las fallas, olvidos, errores u...
Cuál es la diferencia entre factor personal y factor del trabajo? Factor personal Factor de trabajo *Falta de conocimiento...
bibliografía 1562 de 2012 en su articulo 3 https://www.positiva.gov.co/ARL/Promocion-Prevencion/Sistema-General- Riesgos/P...
  bibliografía 1562 de 2012 en su articulo 3 https://www.positiva.gov.co/ARL/Promocion-Prevencion/Sistema-General- Riesgos/Paginas/Definiciones-Importantes.aspx http://diversity-pro.com/noticias/2017/01/16/sabes-la-diferencia-entre-un-accidente- comun-y-un-accidente-laboral/ Universidad ecci aulas virtuales.
