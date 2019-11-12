Informe n-001-ro-est-situa-actual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE YUNGAR “RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONS...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informe n-001-ro-est-situa-actual

40 views

Published on

INFORME DE ESTADO SITUACIONAL

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informe n-001-ro-est-situa-actual

  1. 1. MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE YUNGAR “RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV. FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” INFORME N° 001-2019-RCJSDGHFDYJAUDJCHFDYAVFDYDSHAU-MDY-RO. INFORME DEL ESTADO SITUACIONAL DE LA OBRA AL 14-01-19. ING.CRISTIAN JESUSALEJO CUEVA. CONTRATO DESERVICIO PARARESIDENCIA ING.ERIKSANTOSFALCONLUNA. CONTRATO DESERVICIO PARASUPERVICION Fecha:Enerode2019
  2. 2. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 INFORME N° 001-2019-RCJSDGHFDYJAUDJCHFDYAVFDYDSHAU-MDY-RO. ESTADO SITUACIONAL DE LA OBRA Obra: “RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV. FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” INDICE 1.- Objetivo 2.- Antecedentes 3.- Datos generales de la obra 4.- Base Legal 5.- Descripción general del proyecto 6.- Sobre el Estado Situacional de la Obra 6.1 Fecha de Inicio de Obra yFecha de Inicio Contractual. 6.2 Avance de Ejecución de Obra al 14.01.19 6.2.1 Avance de Ejecución de Obra por Partidas Genéricas al 14.01.19 6.2.2 Avance de Ejecución de Obra por Partidas Específicas al 14.01.19 6.3 Descripción del Avance de la Obra al 14.01.19 6.4 Seguridad ySalud en el Trabajo 6.5 De las Valorizaciones de Obra. 6.6 Documentos Entregados por el Anterior Residente de Obra. 6.7 Documentos Necesarios de Ser Entregados por la Municipalidad Distrital de Yungar, a la Residencia de Obra Para el Manejo Contractual. 7.- Conclusiones yRecomendaciones 8.- Anexos - Anexo 01: Metrados al 14.01.19 - Anexo 02: Valorización al 14.01.19 - Anexo 03: Acta de Entrega de Terreno - Anexo 04: Acta de Inicio de Obra - Anexo 05: Asiento de Cuaderno de Obra.
  3. 3. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 INFORME N° 001-2019-RCJSDGHFDYJAUDJCHFDYAVFDYDSHAU-MDY-RO. ESTADO SITUACIONAL DE LA OBRA Obra: “RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV. FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” 1. Objetivo El objetivo del presente informe es informar a la Entidad MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE YUNGAR, del estado situacionalde laejecucióndela Obra:“RECONSTRUCCIONDELASCALLES, JIRONSUCREDESDEGRAUHASTA FLORDEYUNGAR, JIRONALFONSO UGARTEDESDEJORGECHAVEZ HASTAFLOR DE YUNGAR YAV. FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDESUCREHASTA ALFONSO UGARTE,DISTRITO DEYUNGAR –CARHUAZ - ANCASH”, al 15- 01-2019. (Fecha que la Municipalidad Distrital de Yungar, ordena el inicio de los servicios de Residencia). 2. Antecedentes - Contrato de Serviciosdel Nuevo Residentede Obra, suscrito conla MunicipalidadDistritaldeYungar, el 15 de Enero del 2019. - Acta de Entrega de Terreno, suscrita el 03 de Diciembre del 2018. - Acta de Inicio de Obra, suscrita el 03 de Diciembre del 2018. - Anotaciones de Cuaderno de Obra. 3. DatosGeneralesdel Contrato deObra.  Nombre de la obra : “RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTEDESDEJORGECHAVEZ HASTAFLORDEYUNGAR Y AV. FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH”  Ubicación: UBICACIÓNPOLÍTICA  Región : Ancash  Departamento : Ancash  Provincia : Carhuaz  Distrito : Yungar  Zona : Urbana
  4. 4. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 UBICACIÓNGEOGRÁFICA  Cordillera : Negras  Sector : CallejóndeHuaylas  Altitud Media : 2993.00m.s.n.m.  CuencaHidrográfica : RioSanta  Nombre de la Unidad Ejecutora : MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE YUNGAR  Nombre del Representante Legal : Lic. Hitler Guesclin Alba Sanchez. (MDYungar)  Nombre del Residente de Obra : Ing. Cristian Jesús Alejo Cueva.  Número del Contrato de Obra : -  Fecha de Firma de Contrato : 15 de Enero del 2019.  Fecha de Inicio de Residente : 15 de Enero del 2019  Financiamiento : MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE YUNGAR.  Modalidad de Ejecución Contractual : Administración Directa.  Presupuesto Costo Directo : S/. 622,085.39  Gastos Generales (10.802% CD) : S/. 67,200.00  Supervisión (3.84%) : S/. 26,500.00  Elaboración Expediente Técnico : S/. 29,000.00  Evaluación de Expediente Técnico : S/. 4,000.00  Valor Referencial : S/. 748,785.39  Fecha de Presupuesto Base : 2018  Factor de Relación : 1.00  Fecha de Entrega del Terreno : 03-12-2018  Fecha de inicio de obra : 03-12-2018  Plazo de Ejecución : 90 días calendario.  Fecha Término Contractual : 02-03-2019  Supervisión  Fecha de Inicio de Supervisión : 15 de Enero del 2019  Supervisión de Obra : Ing. Erik Santos Falcón Luna.  Contrato de Supervisión de Obra : -  Fecha de Firma de Contrato de Sup. : 15 de Enero del 2019 4. BaseLegal - Contrato por servicios de Residente de Obra - Reglamento Nacional de Edificaciones (D.S. Nº 003-2016-VIVIENDA). - Resolución de Contraloría Nº 195-88-CG del 18 de julio de 1988. - Norma OS.010 CAPTACION Y CONDUCCION DE AGUA PARA CONSUMO HUMANO (OBRAS DE SANEAMIENTO). - Norma CE.010 PAVIMENTOS URBANOS (COMPONENTES ESTRUCTURALES)
  5. 5. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 5. DescripciónGeneraldel Proyecto El los Jirones José de Sucre, Alfonso Ugarte y Av. Flor de Yungar, está ubicado en la ciudad de Yungar. Esta zona cuentaconserviciosbásicosdeaguapotableydesagüe,elcualseencuentranenmaldeestado,delmismo modotambiéncuentanconlosserviciosdeenergíaeléctricaconsuscorrespondientesinstalacionesdomiciliarias y de alumbrado público. Cuya calzadadeltramomencionadoseencuentradeconcretoenestadodeteriorado,labermadeDichojirón,se encuentradeconcretociclópeoenmalestado,piedrassobresalidasy en ciertostramospresentabache,lacual produce un inadecuado acceso vehicular ypeatonal. La MunicipalidadDistritaldeYungar ha priorizado en su plananualde contratación del año 2017 y a través de suscompetencias,intentaincorporarunanuevaformademejorareldesarrollodelaciudadensusáreasurbanas, consolidando de este modo su aspecto urbanístico, articulando para ello la participación de diferentes actores (Municipio – Transportistas - Población), buscando elevar la calidad de vida de las familias de este sector incentivando ypromoviendo la participación ciudadana en la solución a sus problemas.. METASDEL PROYECTO El proyecto comprende la ejecución de las siguientes metas: 1. Pavimentos bermas y veredas:  Pavimentaciónde1,465.50m2de vía conpavimentorígido, conun espesorde 8” (20 cm);con concreto f’c=210 kg/cm2.  Construcciónde539.50m2deveredasconpavimentorígido,conunespesorde6” (15cm);con concreto f’c=175 kg/cm2.  Construcción de 10 unidades de rampas peatonales de concreto simple f’c=175 kg/cm2  Señalizaciones respectivas horizontales yverticales. 2. Obras complementarias  Reposición de tuberías de agua potable en forma global.  Reposición de tuberías de alcantarillado en forma global. 3. Varios  Instalación ycolocación de tachos en forma global.  Prueba de densidad de campo se realizarán 06 pruebas.  Diseño de mezcla de concreto se realizarán 03 diseños.  Ensayo proctor se realizarán 05 ensayos.  Prueba de calidad de concreto (prueba a la compresión) se realizarán 30 pruebas.  Limpieza general de la obra será de 2005.00m2.
  6. 6. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 4. Mitigación Ambiental y seguridad de obra.  Mitigación de medio ambiente se realizará en forma global.  Seguridad ysalud ambiental se realizará en forma global.  Equipos de protección individual se realizará en forma global.  Equipos de protección colectiva se realizará en forma global. Gráfico Nº 01 ZONIFICACION Fuente: Expediente técnico Resolución de Contraloría Nº 195-88-CG del 18 de julio de 1988. Esta resolución posee sólo dos artículos, siendo el segundo únicamente para derogar normas anteriores. El artículo 1º de la Resolución señalada indica: "Artículo 1º.- APROBAR lassiguientesnormasqueregulanlaejecucióndeObrasPúblicasporAdministración Directa. 1. Las Entidadesque programenlaejecucióndeobrasbajoesta modalidad,debencontarconla asignación presupuestal correspondiente, el personal técnico administrativo ylos equipos necesarios. 2. LosConveniosquecelebrenlasEntidades paraencargarlaejecucióndeObrasporAdministraciónDirecta, debenprecisarlacapacidadoperativaquedisponelaEntidadEjecutoraafinde asegurarelcumplimientode las metas previstas.
  7. 7. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 3. Es requisito indispensable para la ejecución de estas obras, contar con el Expediente Técnicoaprobado por el nivel competente, el mismo que comprenderá básicamente lo siguiente: memoria descriptiva, especificaciones técnicas, planos, metrados, presupuesto base con su análisis de costos ycronograma de adquisicióndematerialesyde ejecucióndeobra.Enloscasosqueexistan normasespecificasreferidasala obra, se recabará el pronunciamiento del sector y/o Entidad que corresponda. 4. La Entidad debe demostrar que el costo total de la obra a ejecutarse por administración directa resulte igualo menosal presupuestobasededucidalautilidad,situaciónquedeberá reflejarseen la liquidaciónde la obra. 5. En la etapa de construcción, la Entidad dispondrá de un "Cuaderno de Obra" debidamente foliado y legalizado en el que se anotará la fecha de inicio y término de los trabajos, las modificaciones autorizadas losavancesmensuales,loscontrolesdiariosdeingresoysalidadematerialesypersonal,lashorasdetrabajo delosequipos,asícomolosproblemasquevieneafectandoelcumplimientodeloscronogramasestablecidos y las constancias de la supervisión de la obra. 6. La Entidad contará con una "Unidad Orgánica" responsable de cautelar la Supervisión de las Obras Programadas. 7. La Entidad designará al Ingeniero Residente responsable de la ejecución de la obra, en aquellos casos cuyo costo total de la misma sea igual o mayor al monto previsto en la Ley Anual de Presupuesto para la contrataciónmedianteConcursoPúblicodePrecios;oal IngenieroInspector,cuandosetratede obras cuyo costo total sea inferior a lo señalado precedentemente. 8. El Ingeniero Residente y/o Inspector presentará mensualmente un informe detallado al nivel correspondiente sobre el avance físico valorizado de la obra, precisando los aspectos limitantes y las recomendaciones para superarlos, debiendo la Entidad disponer las medidas respectivas. 9. Durantelaejecucióndelasobrasserealizaránlaspruebasdecontroldecalidaddelostrabajos,materiales, así comoelfuncionamientodelasinstalaciones,conformealasEspecificacionesTécnicascorrespondientes. 10. Los egresos que se efectúen en estas obras deben ser concordantes con el Presupuesto Analítico aprobadoporlaEntidaddeacuerdoalanormatividadvigente,anotándoselosgastosdejornales,materiales, equipos yotros, en Registros Auxiliares por cada obra que comprenda el proyecto. 11. Concluida la obra, la Entidad designará una comisión para que formule el Acta de Recepción de los trabajos y se encargue de la liquidacióntécnicayfinanciera, en un plazo de 30 días de suscrita le referida acta.La mismaComisiónrevisarálaMemoriaDescriptivaelaboradaporelIngenieroResidentey/o Inspector de laObra,queservirá deBases paralatramitacióndelaDeclaratoriadeFábricaporpartedelaEntidad, de ser el caso. 12. Posteriormente a la liquidación se procederá a la entrega de la obra a la Entidad respectiva o Unidad Orgánica especializada la cual se encargará de su operacióny mantenimiento, asegurando el adecuado funcionamiento de las instalaciones.
  8. 8. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 6. Sobre Estado SituacionaldelaObraalaFechadeIniciodelosServiciosde Residente deObra: Esta residencia, ha recibido orden de inicio de los servicios de parte de la Municipalidad Distrital de Yungar, mediante el Contrato. documento, suscrito el día 15 de Enero del 2019, asimismo en dicha Contrato se indica que los servicios de Residencia inician el día 15 de Enero del 2019: 1. Dirección de Obra (desde inicio de obra hasta el 14/01/2019) a. Residente de Obra RESIDENTE DE OBRA PERIODO ING. TANIA MARITZA MENACHO TAMARA. 03 de Diciembre del 2018 a la fecha b. Supervisor de Obra SUPERVISOR DE OBRA PERIODO ING. JESUS RONALD SOLANO DIAZ. 03 de Diciembre del 2018 a la fecha 6.1 FechadeIniciode Ejecución de ObrayFechadeInicio ContractualdeEjecución deObra: - La entrega de terreno por parte de la Entidad se realiza el día 03 de Diciembre del 2018. - Laejecucióndelaobraseiniciaeldía03 de Diciembredel2018,deacuerdoal“ActadeIniciodeObra” suscrita entre la Entidad ylos responsables técnicos. - Con asiento No. 01, de fecha 03-12-2018, el Residente de Obra, indica que se ha cumplido con las condicionesindicadasen la Resolución deContraloríaNº195-88-CG porlo que se establecequeel inicio del plazo contractual es el 03-12-2018. - De lo descrito anteriormente desdeel03-12-2018de Enerodel 2018, fechade iniciodeobra, hasta el 14 de Enero del2019, fue ejecutadobajolaresponsabilidadde losanterioresResponsableTécnicos, Residente y Supervisor de obra profesionales designado por Parte de la Municipalidad Distrital de Yungar, siendo esta Residencia, responsable de velar por la correcta ejecución de la obra y del cumplimientodel contrato reciénapartirdeldíasiguientedelaordendeiniciodelosserviciosporparte de la Entidad, esto es a partir del 15 de Enero del 2019. 6.2 De lasvalorizacionesdeObra: La Entidad mediante el Área de Infraestructura, nos ha remitido las valorizaciones de obra 01 (Diciembre 2018). Esta Residenciahainiciadosusserviciosel 15 deEnero del2019, asimismoeliniciodelplazocontractual de ejecución de obra es el 15 de Enero del 2019, por lo que, esta Residencia realizara los metrados correspondientes, con el fin de poder determinar el Avance Acumulado de la referida Obra. De lasValorizacionesN°01– Diciembre2018,alcanzadasporlaEntidad se tiene los siguientes avances: % AVANCE UNID. MET. P.UNIT. P.TOTALS/. METRADO MONTOS/. METRADO MONTOS/. METRADO MONTOS/. ACUM. METRADO MONTOS/. % COSTODIRECTO 622,085.39 - 109,711.13 109,711.13 17.64% 512,374.26 82.36% GASTOSGENERALES(10.802%CD) 10.80% 67,200.00 - 11,851.41 11,851.41 55,348.59 PRESUPUESTODEOBRA 689,285.39 - 121,562.54 121,562.54 567,722.85 PORCENTAJEPORFORMULA 100% 0.00% 17.64% 17.64% 82.36% PORCENTAJEDELTOTAL 17.64% 17.64% 82.36% SALDO ANTERIOR ACTUAL ACUMULADODESCRIPCIÓN PRESUPUESTOBASE AVANCEACUMULADO DICIEMBRE AVANCE
  9. 9. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 6.3 Descripcióndel AvancedelaObraal 14-01-2019: A continuación,sedescribeelavance al 14 de Enerodel2019 dela obrapor Calles: Sevisualizaelinadecuadotendidodelastuberías de agua, (líneade distribución). Se visualiza las tuberías de alcantarillado (fibrocemento)expuestoen lascalles, siendo un peligro latente paralostranseúntes. Se visualizapuntosde acopio dematerial excedente , la cual no fue eliminada de manera oportuna ocasionando derrumbes. Se continua encontrando las tuberías de alcantarillado (fibrocemento) expuesto en las calles, siendo un peligro latente para los transeúntes.
  10. 10. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 Se visualiza las conexiones domiciliarias realizadas, encontrándose expuestos. Se visualizael tendido delalíneadedistribución, donde se encuentradescubiertay expuesto. Se visualiza puntos de acopio de material excedente , la cual no fue eliminada de manera oportuna, siendo un peligro latente ya que alrededor existen cerco perimétricos de material de adobe.
  11. 11. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 Se continua encontrando las tuberías de alcantarillado (fibrocemento) expuesto en las calles, siendo un peligro latente para los transeúntes. Se visualiza, excavacionesde zanja, lacual nofue nivelada, ocasionando encharcamientos y obstruccionesde los buzonesde desagüe. Se continúa encontrando las tuberías de alcantarillado (fibrocemento) expuesto en las calles, siendo un peligro latente para los transeúntes.
  12. 12. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 Se visualiza tapa de maneraprovisional paralos buzonesde desagüe, lacual no essuficiente para evitar el ingreso deresiduos, pudiendo ocasionar colapsosafuturo. Se visualizalaAv. Flor de Yungar, con materiales de tuberías de alcantarillado (fibrocemento), costales, maderas, etc. Siendo elmalestar de los vecinos. Se visualiza la vereda que no fue demolida (Tramo II)
  13. 13. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 6.4 Seguridad ySalud Ocupacional en Obra: El temadeseguridad ysaludocupacionalenlaobra,nose pudopercibirenobra,ya quenocuentaconlos cartelesindicativosque establezcanel uso obligatoriodecasco,cartelesde identificaciónderiesgos, uso obligatorio de los EPP ySeñalizaciones en obra. Las observaciones indicadas en seguridad y salud ocupacional en obra, han sido trasladadas al MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE YUNGAR, para su implementación, lo cual iremos evaluando. 6.5 AvancedeEjecución deObra al 14-01-2019: Esta Residencia ha evaluado los avances ejecutados, por parte de los Anteriores Responsable Técnicos (Supervisor y Residente),enla obraal 14de Enerodel2019, elaborandoconlosmetradosverificadosuna valorizacióndeavancede obraal 14-01-2019,sóloconfinesdeevaluar elavancede laejecucióndeobra, másnoconfinesdepago,esto todavez quelaResidenciaharecibidoelterrenodepartedelaEntidadcon fecha15-01-2019y es a partir del 15 de Enero del 2019 queinicialos serviciosde Residenciaenlaobra “RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV. FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDESUCREHASTAALFONSO UGARTE,DISTRITO DEYUNGAR –CARHUAZ -ANCASH”, siendoa partir de esta fecharesponsablede velar por la correctaejecucióndelaobra y del cumplimiento del contrato. De acuerdoa la evaluacióndelos avancesde las partidas en obra, esta Residenciaconcluyequela obra tiene un avance acumulado al 14 de Enero del 2019 del 12.98%. 6.5.1 AvancedeEjecución deObraporPartidasGenéricasal 14-01-2019: Los avancespor partidasgenéricasal14de Enerodel2019son comosigue: VALORIZACION DE AVANCE DE OBRA - RESUMEN AL 14 DE ENERO DEL 2019 6.5.2 AvancedeEjecución deObraporPartidasEspecíficasal 14-01-2019: El avancepor partidas específicases tal comose indicaa continuaciónenvalorizaciónde avance de obra al 14 de ENERO del 2019, la cual ha sido elaboradacon los metrados al 14 de Enero del 2019 (ver Anexo 01: Metrados al 14 de ENERO del 2019). % AVANCE UNID. MET. P.UNIT. P.TOTALS/. METRADO MONTOS/. METRADO MONTOS/. METRADO MONTOS/. ACUM. METRADO MONTOS/. % COSTODIRECTO 622,085.39 - 80,762.73 80,762.74 12.98% 541,322.66 87.02% GASTOSGENERALES(10.802%CD) 10.80% 67,200.00 - 8,724.29 8,724.29 58,475.71 PRESUPUESTODEOBRA 689,285.39 - 89,487.02 89,487.03 599,798.37 PORCENTAJEPORFORMULA 100% 0.00% 12.98% 12.98% 87.02% PORCENTAJEDELTOTAL 12.98% 12.98% 87.02% SALDO ANTERIOR ACTUAL ACUMULADODESCRIPCIÓN PRESUPUESTOBASE AVANCEACUMULADO DICIEMBRE AVANCE
  14. 14. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 6.5.3 Cuadro ComparativoEntrePresentadoylo Encontrado. 6.6 DocumentosEntregadosporel AnteriorResidente deObra: El Anterior Residente no ha hecho entrega de los documentos generados durante el periodo que ha realizado la Residencia de la ejecución de la obra. 6.7 DocumentosNecesariosdeSerEntregadosporlaMunicipalidadDistritaldeYungar,alaResidencia de Obra Para el Manejo Contractual: Es sumamentenecesario quelaMunicipalidad Distrital deYungar,noshagallegarlosdocumentosque se indicanacontinuación para de esta manera poder nosotros realizar, el control contractual adecuado: - Copia de Resolución de Aprobación del Expediente Técnico. - Copia de la Certificación Presupuestaria, de la Obra en referencia. - Cuaderno de Obra Original. - Copia del Expediente Técnico Aprobado. - Copias de Comprobantes de Pagos Realizados. UNID. P.TOTALS/. METRADO MONTOS/. METRADO MONTOS/. COSTODIRECTO 622,085.39 109,711.13 80,762.73 GASTOSGENERALES(10.802 %CD) 10.80% 67,200.00 11,851.41 8,724.29 PRESUPUESTODEOBRA 689,285.39 121,562.54 89,487.02 PORCENTAJEPORFORMULA 100.00% 17.64% 12.98% PORCENTAJEDELTOTAL 100.00% 17.64% 12.98% PRESENTADO ENCONTRADODESCRIPCIÓN PRESUPUESTOBASE VALORIZACION VALORIZACION
  15. 15. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 7. CONCLUSIONESYRECOMENDACIONES De lo indicado en ítems anteriores se concluye lo siguiente: 1) La obra viene ejecutándose desde el 03-12-2018. 2) Los Anteriores Responsables Técnicos (Residente y Supervisor), han ejecutado la obra desde el 03 de Diciembre del 2018 hasta el 14 de Enero del 2019, quien ha sido responsable de velar por la correcta ejecución de la obra ydel cumplimiento de las Metas proyectadas en el Expediente Técnico Aprobado. 3) El Residente(Actual), es responsable de velar por la correctaejecucióndela obray del cumplimientodel contrato a partir del 15 de Enero del 2019. 4) La obra al 14-01-2019, tiene un avance de ejecución del 12.98%. 5) LosAnteriores ResponsablesTécnicos(ResidenteySupervisor), hanpresentadounavalorización deobra, no acorde a la realidad. 6) Serecomiendaa laMUNICIPALIDADDISTRITALDEYUNGAR,alcanzarnosalabrevedadlosdocumentos solicitados en numeral 6.7 del presente informe. 7) Se recomiendalaconstruccióndealcantarillado,ya queel proyecto no se encuentracontemplada,siendo un Adicional, la cual será evaluada ypresentada en su oportunidad. 8. Anexos
  16. 16. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 ANEXO Nº 01 METRADOS AL 14-01-2019
  17. 17. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 ANEXO Nº 02 VALORIZACION AL 14-01-2019
  18. 18. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 ANEXO Nº 03 CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE METRADOS PRESENTADOS Y ENCONTRADOS AL 14-01-2019
  19. 19. CRISTIAN JESUS ALEJO CUEVA CIP: 161137 – ING. CIVIL Formulación, Elaboración, Evaluación, Ejecución y Supervisión de Obras en general Obra :“RECONSTRUCCION DE LAS CALLES, JIRON SUCRE DESDE GRAU HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR, JIRON ALFONSO UGARTE DESDE JORGE CHAVEZ HASTA FLOR DE YUNGAR Y AV.FLOR DE YUNGAR DESDE SUCRE HASTA ALFONSO UGARTE, DISTRITO DE YUNGAR – CARHUAZ - ANCASH” Informe Situacional de Obra Enero- 2019 ANEXO Nº 04 CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE VALORIZACION PRESENTADOS Y ENCONTRADOS AL 14-01-2019

×