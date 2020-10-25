sistemas estructurales en venezuela

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Sistemas estructurales utilizados en Venezuela República Bolivariana de Venezuela la Educación Ministerio de Poder Popular Para Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión – Porlamar Proyecto de estructura Profesor: Carlos Strocchia
  2. 2. Sistemas estructurales: Es un ensamblaje de miembros o elementos independientes para conformar un cuerpo único y cuyo objetivo es darle solución a un problema civil determinado. Clasificación : Atendiendo al material de construcción pueden ser: Estructuras de acero Estructuras de hormigón armado Estructuras de madera
  3. 3. Estructuras de acero: Son elementos prefabricados que se preparan en un taller y se llevan a la obra listas para ser colocadas. En comparación con otros sistemas estructurales, este es el mas económico debido al ahorro del tiempo de ejecución. La unión de los elementos entre si, se hace remachada, soldada o con pernos, las estructuras de acero se fabrican con piezas de perfil de acero ensambladas. Elementos Ventajas • Las estructuras pueden hacerse de sección menor que con otros materiales, pues el material es homogéneo y muy resistente. Desventajas • Deben protegerse de la corrosión con pinturas especiales o recubrimiento de hormigón • Son peligrosas en caso de incendios pues tienden a deformarse por el calor..
  4. 4. Estructuras de hormigón armado: Esta formado por hormigón y barras de acero (cabillas) que son el refuerzo. Su función principal es resistir esfuerzos de compresión, y la del refuerzo soportar fuerzas de tracción, pero ambos materiales trabajan como una unidad. Elementos del hormigón armado Ventajas • Su plasticidad, que permite la adaptación a infinidad de formas, mediante moldes y encofrados • Resistencia al fuego. • Durabilidad • Costo de mantenimiento mínimo • .es bastante impermeable.. Desventajas • Material muy pesado. • Control de calidad complejo. • Tiempo para obtener su resistencia útil 28 días. • Técnica compleja: esmerada ejecución, encofrado, curado y desencofrado.
  5. 5. Estructuras de madera En esta los elementos estructurales se fabrican en madera. Requiere gran habilidad para lograr sus uniones, ensamblajes y conexiones. El montaje de estas estructuras es bastante rápido, pues no se necesitan grandes equipos de izaje por liviano del conjunto. Elementos Ventajas • Ligereza • Económica • Facilidad de elaboración Desventajas • Combustibilidad. • Mantenimiento. • Tirafondos • Montaje de esquina • Bastidor • Carrera de pared • Anclaje • Corcha de cubierta • Refuerzo • Bulón pasante
  6. 6. Sistemas estructurales usados en Venezuela. Sistemas aporticados Son estructuras de concreto armado con la misma dosificación columnas, vigas peraltadas o chatas unidas en zonas en zonas de confinamiento donde forman ángulos de 90 grados en el fondo, parte superior y a los lados, es el sistema de los edificios porticados. Características: Es el sistema constructivo mas difundido en nuestro país y el mas antiguo. Basa su éxito en la solides, la nobleza y la durabilidad. Un sistema aporticados aquel cuyos elementos estructurales principales consisten en vigas y columnas conectados atreves de denudo formando pórticos resistentes en las dos direcciones de análisis (Y e X). Ventajas: • Permite realizar cualquier modificación dentro de la estructura, ya que los muros no soportan peso, y se pueden remover. • Aísla mas el ruido de un espacio a otro. • Por utilizar ladrillos con cámara de aire, el calor que transmite a la vivienda es muy poco. Desventajas: • Este tipo de construcción es húmeda, por la tanto mas lenta y mas cara. • Para la colocación de tubería se rompe la pared al igual que para el servicio eléctrico.
  7. 7. Sistemas estructurales usados en Venezuela. Concreto armado Consiste en la utilización de hormigón reforzado con mallas o barras de acero llamadas armaduras. En nuestro país el hormigón es utilizado en edificios de todo tipo, caminos, puentes, presas, túneles, obras industriales. Ventajas • Es un material con aceptación universal, por la disponibilidad de materiales que lo componen. • Tiene una adaptabilidad para conseguir diferentes formas arquitectónicas. • Tiene la característica de conseguir ductilidad. • Posee alto grado de durabilidad • Resistente al fuego • Capacidad resistente a los esfuerzos de compresión, flexión, corte y tracción. • Requiere muy poco mantenimiento. Desventajas: • Las desventajas están asociadas al peso de los elementos que se requieren en las edificaciones, por su gran altura luces grandes o volados grandes, lo que haría mas costosa su elaboración. • Excesivo peso y volumen.
  8. 8. Sistemas estructurales usados en Venezuela. Cerchas estructurales Las cerchas son una composición de barras unidas entre si por sus extremos para construir una armazón rígida de forma triangular, capaz de soportar en su plano, particularmente aplicadas en uniones denominadas nodos, en consecuencia todos los elementos se encuentran trabajando a tracción o compresión sin la presencia de flexión u corte. En las cerchas es muy importante el medio de unión, que es mediante remaches, tornillos o soldaduras. Ventajas • La cercha es uno de los principales tipos de estructura usados en la ingeniería, ya que proporciona una solución practica y económica por la ligereza del peso y su gran resistencia. • Versatilidad en el uso de materiales para su construcción como madera y acero. Desventajas • Susceptibles a la vibración
  9. 9. Sistemas estructurales usados en Venezuela. Arcos estructurales Es un elemento estructural de directriz en forma curvada, que salva el espacio abierto entre dos pilares o muros transmitiendo toda la carga que soporta a los apoyos, mediante una fuerza oblicua que se denomina empuje. Normalmente está formado por piezas denominadas dovelas. Ventajas • Es una estructura de compresión que se usa para cubrir grandes luces. • La forma de un arco debe de ser funicular para las cargas mas pesadas a fin de minimizar el momento. Desventajas • Los arcos funiculares ocupan un extremo de la escala de las tensiones, con ausencia de flexión, las vigas ocupan el extremo opuesto, trabajando solo la flexión. • La carga permanente es la usada para dar forma al arco, así no produce momento por ser funicular a esta carga, el momento introducido es debido a la carga variable.
  10. 10. Sistemas estructurales usados en Venezuela. Tridilosas Es una estructura mixta de concreto y acero que se compone de materiales tubulares, soldados o atornillados a placas de conexión, tanto en el lecho superior como en el inferior que generalmente son capas de concreto, una de las cualidades de su estructura es que pueden ahorrar hasta un 66% de hormigón y hasta un 44% de acero, debido a que no necesita ser rellenado. Ventajas • cubre grandes luces con techos: horizontales, a dos aguas, de forma poligonal o de acero segmentado. • Menor cantidad de concreto y por consiguiente menor cantidad de peso. • La tridilosa es un buen aislante térmico. • Funciona como aislante acústico. Desventajas • Su uso no es muy extendido aun, y se requiere de especialistas técnicos calificados. • En el Perú, el ing. Luis bozo tiene la patente del sistema constructivo, por lo que se le debe asignar un pago adicional si se desea utilizar para cualquier proyecto. • No es muy utilizado en proyectos de baja escala como viviendas.

