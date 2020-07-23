Reflexion de areas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela la Educación Ministerio de Poder Popular Para Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión – Porlamar ELECTIVA IV Bachiller: Cristhofer Urbina C.l.: 24147200 Profesora: Luz Rivas Reflexión de áreas verdes
  2. 2. Areas verdes: Las áreas verdes son todas superficie o cubierta de vegetación natural o inducida en cualquier lugar. En l arquitectura, contar con areas verdes es de vital importancia, pues ayuda con la relajación en nuestros hogares y, sitios de trabajo como en espacios públicos además purificar el ambiente donde cohabitamos con otras especies animales. Las areas vedes sirven: • Para evitar deslaves y la erosión del campo, protegiendo también con su sombra la fauna, la flora y al hombre y sus vienes. • Favorecen el suelo superficial amortiguando el impacto de la lluvia. • Filtran las impurezas del viento y reducen los ruidos. • Son excelentes para la recreación en familia y elevan el valor de las propiedades a su alrededor. • Reducen las enfermedades respiratorias. Tomando en cuenta el cuadro comparativo sobre areas verdes en ciudades latinoamericanas podemos decir: que en el estado Nueva Esparta y Venezuela no se cumplen el mínimo de 10 a 14 metros cuadrados de areas verdes por persona recomendado por la organización mundial de la salud y tampoco se respetan la leyes que evitan la deforestación de los bosques y reservas nacionales.
  3. 3. En un futuro no muy lejano podremos comprender la importancia de las areas verdes y de la conservación de las mismas para el desarrollo y sustentabilidad de la ciudades y la vida. Cada vez vemos mas cerca la implementación de proyectos sustentables y ecológicos que contribuyan a mejorar la calidad de vida de las persona y seres vivos en nuestro planeta. Creando ciudades verdes y sustentables mas amigables con el medio ambiente.

