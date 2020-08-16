Nuevas tecnologias cristhian recursos tecnologicos,

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿QUÉ SON LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS?
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS  Son de carácter innovador y creativo, pues dan acceso ha nuevas formas de comu...
APLICACIÓN DE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍA EN LA EDUCACIÓN
PLANIFICAR ACTIVIDADES INTEGRANDO LAS TIC. El docente innovador, crea, inventa, participa, se adapta al aprendizaje perman...
PASOS Y RECURSOS PARA PLANIFICAR CON TICS.  Determinar cuáles son los pasos pedagógicos.  Conformar un grupo de gestión....
INTERNET COMO HERRAMIENTA EDUCATIVA Internet es una red de redes de computadoras que fue creada para transmitir informació...
APLICACIONES DE LA WEB 2.0. EN LA EDUCACIÓN. 1. WordPress.org Un y de código abierto de software libre que hace de publica...
4. Quizlet Algo más que tarjetas y muy fácil de usar. Que los estudiantes se inició el buenos hábitos de estudio. http://t...
8. Solver simple Muy fácil de usar herramienta para proyectos de colaboración, intercambio de ideas y de resolución de pro...
