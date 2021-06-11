Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FEATURES FOR YOUR FITNESS TRACKING APPLICATION FIVE UNIQUE
Fitness apps can give a personalized experience to users as they can get all necessary tips as and when necessary. PERSONA...
Wearable devices can be easily integrated with customized fitness tracking app and users can see every data in a single pl...
Reward systems in fitness apps or gamification can motivate users to do more workouts and enhance the value of the fitness...
This feature tracks the user’s sleep pattern and finds the time when the user has not got sound sleep while ensuring a hea...
Features like online consultation and chat can assist users to get many answers related to fitness, workouts, and healthy ...
info@solutionanalysts.com www.solutionanalysts.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
30 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Five unique features for your fitness tracking application

Fitness tracking apps have many user-friendly features. Here are the top five must-have features of a customized fitness tracking app. Let’s connect to discuss the scope of a fitness app.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Five unique features for your fitness tracking application

  1. 1. FEATURES FOR YOUR FITNESS TRACKING APPLICATION FIVE UNIQUE
  2. 2. Fitness apps can give a personalized experience to users as they can get all necessary tips as and when necessary. PERSONAL COACH
  3. 3. Wearable devices can be easily integrated with customized fitness tracking app and users can see every data in a single place. SYNC WITH MULTIPLE DEVICES
  4. 4. Reward systems in fitness apps or gamification can motivate users to do more workouts and enhance the value of the fitness app. GAMIFICATION
  5. 5. This feature tracks the user’s sleep pattern and finds the time when the user has not got sound sleep while ensuring a healthy sleep cycle. SLEEP TRACKER
  6. 6. Features like online consultation and chat can assist users to get many answers related to fitness, workouts, and healthy habits. ONLINE CONSULTATION
  7. 7. info@solutionanalysts.com www.solutionanalysts.com

×