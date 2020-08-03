Literatura, cartum e cinema -2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Literatura, Cartum e Cinema Professora: Maria Cristina A. Biagio
O Cinema e a Literatura possuem um caráter narrativo indiscutível. No entanto, no cinema, os recursos tecnológicos e seu c...
No Cartum
Questão da UERJ -Adaptada • Na tira do cartunista argentino Quino, utilizam-se recursos gráficos que lembram o cinema. A a...
Capitães da Areia, de Jorge Amado “A GRANDE NOITE DE PAZ DA BAHIA VEIO DO CAIS, envolveu os saveiros, o forte, o quebra-ma...
A força das palavras – final do livro Capitães da Areia (1937) “No ano em que todas as bocas foram impedidas de falar, no ...
*Jorge Amado foi preso em 1936, acusado de ter participado, um ano antes, da Intentona Comunista, e novamente em 1937, apó...
Literatura versus Cinema Na construção de um texto Literário, a base é o código verbal (a palavra) e a estética é transmit...
Da música para a campanha publicitária – Eduardo e Mônica https://www.youtube.com/w atch?v=N3pLiy1yoro
Do cinema para a Campanha Publicitária – Charles Chaplin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xElqgAZ fDu0 Charles Chaplin e Ja...
Os principais recursos da linguagem cinematográfica são a câmera, o enquadramento, o plano, os ângulos, o movimento de câm...
Cena aberta- o espaço ganha profundidade – As crônicas de Nárnia
  1. 1. Literatura, Cartum e Cinema Professora: Maria Cristina A. Biagio
  2. 2. O Cinema e a Literatura possuem um caráter narrativo indiscutível. No entanto, no cinema, os recursos tecnológicos e seu caráter imagético criam novas possibilidades de leitura para as narrativas.
  3. 3. No Cartum
  4. 4. Questão da UERJ -Adaptada • Na tira do cartunista argentino Quino, utilizam-se recursos gráficos que lembram o cinema. A associação com a linguagem artística do cinema, que lida com o movimento e com o instrumento da câmera, é garantida pelo procedimento do cartunista que tem a intenção de: A) Ressaltar o trabalho com a vassoura para sugerir ação. B) Ampliar a imagem da mulher para indicar aproximação. C) Destacar a figura da cadeira para indicar sua importância. D) Apresentar a sombra das personagens para sugerir veracidade. E) Mostrar a ação presente na psiquê das personagens.
  5. 5. Capitães da Areia, de Jorge Amado “A GRANDE NOITE DE PAZ DA BAHIA VEIO DO CAIS, envolveu os saveiros, o forte, o quebra-mar, se estendeu sobre as ladeiras e as torres das igrejas. Os sinos já não tocam as ave-marias que as seis horas há muito que passaram. E o céu está cheio de estrelas, se bem a lua não tenha surgido nesta noite clara. O trapiche se destaca na brancura do areal, que conserva as marcas dos passos dos Capitães da Areia, que já se recolheram. Ao longe, a fraca luz da lanterna da Porta do Mar, botequim de marítimos, parece agonizar. Passa um vento frio que levanta a areia e torna difíceis os passos do negro João Grande, que se recolhe. Vai curvado pelo vento como a vela de um barco. [...]” O narrador parece estar em uma posição privilegiada para descrever a cena. Em alguns momentos do livro o leitor tem a sensação de uma aproximação entre a Linguagem Literária e a Linguagem Cinematográfica.
  6. 6. A força das palavras – final do livro Capitães da Areia (1937) “No ano em que todas as bocas foram impedidas de falar, no ano que foi todo ele uma noite de terror, esses jornais (únicas bocas que ainda falavam) clamavam pela liberdade de Pedro Bala, líder da sua classe, que se encontrava preso numa colônia. E no dia em que ele fugiu, em inúmeros lares, na hora pobre do jantar, rostos se iluminaram ao saber da notícia. E, apesar de que lá fora era o terror, qualquer daqueles lares era um lar que se abriria para Pedro Bala, fugitivo da polícia. Porque a revolução é uma pátria e uma família.”
  7. 7. *Jorge Amado foi preso em 1936, acusado de ter participado, um ano antes, da Intentona Comunista, e novamente em 1937, após a Instalação do Estado Novo. Em Salvador, seus livros são queimados em praça pública.
  8. 8. Literatura versus Cinema Na construção de um texto Literário, a base é o código verbal (a palavra) e a estética é transmitida por meio da linguagem escrita. Enquanto que na Linguagem cinematográfica a base é a imagem em movimento.
  9. 9. Da música para a campanha publicitária – Eduardo e Mônica https://www.youtube.com/w atch?v=N3pLiy1yoro
  10. 10. Do cinema para a Campanha Publicitária – Charles Chaplin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xElqgAZ fDu0 Charles Chaplin e Jackie Coogan em O Garoto (1921)
  11. 11. Os principais recursos da linguagem cinematográfica são a câmera, o enquadramento, o plano, os ângulos, o movimento de câmera, a iluminação, a sonoplastia e o cenário. Cena com pouca iluminação – sensação de mistério - filme João e Maria – A Narrativa infantil transformada em filme de Terror.
  12. 12. Cena aberta- o espaço ganha profundidade – As crônicas de Nárnia

