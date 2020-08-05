Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hacer más con menos: Recomendaciones para mejorar la inversión pública en la post- pandemia
 Para el 2020, se espera disminución en los gastos de inversión en LATAM, entre 0,1 y 2,8% del PIB (según WEO). Adicional...
1, utilizar criterios técnicos y transparentes para priorizar la inversión publica: Poco espacio fiscal será una raciona...
1, utilizar criterios técnicos y transparentes para priorizar la inversión publica: Al promover empleo no todas la inver...
2, Considerar estrategias de participación privada para retomar la inversión publica y evitar trampas fiscales Interés r...
 2, Considerar estrategias de participación privada para retomar la inversión publica y evitar trampas fiscales Costo fi...
 2, Considerar estrategias de participación privada para retomar la inversión publica y evitar trampas fiscales  Una alt...
 3. Gestionar estratégicamente los activos públicos para extender su vida útil  El desarrollo de sistemas de gestión est...
 3. Gestionar estratégicamente los activos públicos para extender su vida útil
 INSTITUCIONES RESPONSABLES EN EL FUTURO  En la crisis del 2008 los gobiernos buscaron promover políticas inversión que ...
 INSTITUCIONES RESPONSABLES EN EL FUTURO La gestión moderna de la inversión publica, vinculada a las aprendidas y buenas...
Bibliografía  https://blogs.iadb.org/gestion-fiscal/es/hacer-mas-con-menos-recomendaciones- inversion- publica/?j=421154&...
  2. 2.  Para el 2020, se espera disminución en los gastos de inversión en LATAM, entre 0,1 y 2,8% del PIB (según WEO). Adicional a la tendencia de invertir poco y con escasa eficiencia.  1, el nivel promedio de inversión publica alcanzo 3,6% del PIB en 2019 (más bajo de la década).  2, el índice de la gestión de la inversión publica en ALC reporta una baja eficiencia de apenas 2,5 de 4 puntos. (BID)  En Post-pandemia habrá presión de inversión publica para la recuperación económica, nuevas inversiones y fomentar el empleo.  NO SE PUEDE por el poco espacio fiscal y posibles deterioro de los balances fiscales y el aumento de la deuda. Un 70% del PIB en LATAM (excepto Chile y Peru).
  3. 3. 1, utilizar criterios técnicos y transparentes para priorizar la inversión publica: Poco espacio fiscal será una racionalización de la cartera actual en proyectos de inversión(NECESARIOS). Se paralizara obras Post-pandemia, este debe ser técnico y Implementar una metodología que incorpore diferentes criterios de decisión como relevancia estratégica, tamaño del proyecto, porcentaje de avance físico y el resultado de evaluación ex-ante. Mayor endeudamiento para inversiones será limitada (condiciones de organismos). Selección para asegurar su relevancia e impactos de corto y mediano plazo
  4. 4. 1, utilizar criterios técnicos y transparentes para priorizar la inversión publica: Al promover empleo no todas la inversiones son iguales: depende de sectores y de Estados o territorios. Choque de crecimiento entre Corto y Largo plazo, cuales son los sectores mas eficientes en la creación de empleos según el país?. Una buena selección de inversiones será decisiva en la reactivación y contexto del reducido espacio fiscal. Países con adecuados procesos de gestión de la inversión pública, incluyan estimaciones de brechas de inversión y evaluaciones ex-ante rigurosas de proyectos, obtendrán resultados optimizados sobre sus presupuestos de gasto de inversión.
  5. 5. 2, Considerar estrategias de participación privada para retomar la inversión publica y evitar trampas fiscales Interés regional en las Asociaciones Publico-Privadas (APP), alternativa a financiar infraestructura o la actual, por ejemplo los pausados durante la pandemia. Evaluación adecuada sin trampas fiscales con resultados muy desfavorables para los países. (BID) corto plazo en deterioro por caída de las demandas en varios sectores y las garantías son adicional a los países. Deterioro de portafolio. Nuevos proyectos se espera ajustar expectativas en tanto a riesgos como retornos de los proyectos, a mediano plazo se pueden recuperar las APP, pero esto depende del impacto que tiene el portafolio en la actualidad.
  6. 6.  2, Considerar estrategias de participación privada para retomar la inversión publica y evitar trampas fiscales Costo fiscal de la pandemia o se conoce, pero se ajustara el espacio fiscal y los privados cambiaran el riesgo que asumirán. La infraestructura es vital en ALC, los gobiernos deberían prepararse para reevaluar y priorizar su portafolio de inversión, los proyectos actuales y los de licitación.
  7. 7.  2, Considerar estrategias de participación privada para retomar la inversión publica y evitar trampas fiscales  Una alternativa que podría hacerse más atractiva es la delegación de la de activos de infraestructura públicos, ya en operación al sector privado, a través de contratos APP u otras modalidades similares-  El perfil de riesgo de estas operaciones es menor ya que no incorporan riesgos construcción y la incertidumbre en la demanda del activo es menor por haber estado en operación.  Esta modalidad permite asimismo requerir del inversor privado un pago por el uso de la infraestructura, que puede aplicarse al financiamiento de nueva por parte del Estado  3. Gestionar estratégicamente los activos públicos para extender su vida útil  Al escaso espacio fiscal, extender la vida útil de los activos existentes permite retrasar decisiones de reemplazo de infraestructura y reducir la presión sobre las decisiones de inversión.  Los gobiernos conociendo el stock de activos de la administración publica, definen estrategias puesta en valor y optimizar su rendimiento.
  8. 8.  3. Gestionar estratégicamente los activos públicos para extender su vida útil  El desarrollo de sistemas de gestión estratégica de activos públicos puede ofrecer ahorros en inversión publica y asistir la mejora del rendimiento de los activos existentes:  Inventarios de activos,  Adecuada inclusión en la contabilidad gubernamental.  La definición de metodologías de valoración  Decisiones de puesta en valor de dichos activos que maximicen su rendimiento para el estado.  Adicional, de las reformas al marco normativo que incentiven este tipo de gestión, además de datos eficientes y una participación activa de la sociedad sector privado.
  10. 10.  INSTITUCIONES RESPONSABLES EN EL FUTURO  En la crisis del 2008 los gobiernos buscaron promover políticas inversión que estimularon la demanda y creación de empleo a corto plazo, mientras se crearon activos de largo plazo para contribuir a la productividad y crecimiento futuro.  Contexto Actual de restricciones fiscales en LATAM y urgencia de recuperación económica, el debate se centrara en como los recursos públicos son asignados a gastos de inversión con mayor eficiencia para obtener mejores resultados.
  11. 11.  INSTITUCIONES RESPONSABLES EN EL FUTURO La gestión moderna de la inversión publica, vinculada a las aprendidas y buenas practicas. La implementación de arreglos institucionales es clave para lograr una gestión eficiente y eficaz. El arreglo institucional para gestionar la inversión publica se asocia con la autoridad técnica de rechazar malos proyectos. El arreglo institucional robusto debe blindar la rigurosidad técnica e influenciar la toma de decisiones, limitando la discrecionalidad política. El único es Chile es que logra rechazar malos proyectos.
  12. 12. Bibliografía  https://blogs.iadb.org/gestion-fiscal/es/hacer-mas-con-menos-recomendaciones- inversion- publica/?j=421154&sfmc_sub=188392170&l=295_HTML&u=8414762&mid=1000 28582&jb=100

