Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
This is are 3 presenter presentation on the discussion of "Two Views of Discourse Structure: As a Product and As a Process"
Credit to
https://uomustansiriyah.edu.iq/media/lectures/8/8_2020_03_30!04_57_35_PM.pptx
and
The book from the school
This is are 3 presenter presentation on the discussion of "Two Views of Discourse Structure: As a Product and As a Process"
Credit to
https://uomustansiriyah.edu.iq/media/lectures/8/8_2020_03_30!04_57_35_PM.pptx
and
The book from the school
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd