RETROUVEZ NOUS SUR LES RESEAUX SOCIAUX
Document de presentation info jeunes 2020

11 views

Published on

Pour offrir aux jeunes l’accès à l’information afin de
prendre de bonnes décisions à chaque étape de la vie.

Published in: Education
Document de presentation info jeunes 2020

  1. 1. CRIJ Occitanie 17 rue de Metz 31000 Toulouse contact@crij.org www.crij.org 01
  2. 2. 02Qui sommes nous ? LE RESEAU INFO JEUNES ET DES ACCOMPAGNEMENTS POUR UNE INFO UTILE Les CRIJ et le réseau national «Info Jeunes» sont financés par : l'Europe, l'Etat, les régions, les départements, les CAF, les villes et communautés de communes Pour offrir aux jeunes l’accès à l’information afin de prendre de bonnes décisions à chaque étape de la vie. Un grand nombre de services et d’accompagnements qui vous facilitent la vie et vous donnent de nouvelles opportunités.
  3. 3. CONSTRUIRE SON PARCOURS S'ENGAGER SE DISTRAIRE SE LOGER ACCEDER A SES DROITS VOYAGER TRAVAILLER 03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 6
  4. 4. Besoin de parler de vos choix d’avenir ? Un.e conseiller.ère en information vous aidera à trouver les informations utiles, à faire le point sur les diverses filières, à trouver le bon interlocuteur, à vous faire rencontrer des professionnels. Métiers, formations… Pour rencontrer des pro, participez aux Mercredis des Métiers pour échanger sur leur parcours, leur passion et tout ce que vous devez savoir ! contact@crij.org 05 61 21 20 20 Sur RDV 04
  5. 5. Besoin de savoir où et comment vous loger ? Nos conseillers.ères en information vous aideront à tout savoir pour bien chercher, connaître les aides, vous repérer entre les quartiers, moyens de transport, commodités et rencontrer nos partenaires spécialistes du logement des jeunes. Appartements, colocation… Le guide « trouver un logement » complète les annonces de logement disponibles sur www.crij.org contact@crij.org 05 61 21 20 20 Sur RDV 05
  6. 6. Besoin de mieux connaître vos droits ? Un.e conseiller.ère en information vous aidera à identifier vos droits en fonction de votre situation, à trouver les informations utiles, à structurer vos démarches administratives, à rédiger vos courriers… Pour vous aider dans vos démarches contact@crij.org 05 61 21 20 20 Sur RDV 06
  7. 7. Un.e conseiller.ère en information vous aidera à faire le point sur votre projet : connaître les différentes possibilités et ressources pour partir à l'étranger ; repartir avec des informations fiables et trouver le bon interlocuteur spécialisé. Stage, job, formation… Besoin de préparer votre projet à l'étranger ? contact@crij.org 05 61 21 20 20 Sur RDV 07 Le CRIJ Occitanie est labellisé Eurodesk : un réseau de professionnels soutenu par la Commission européenne pour faciliter la mobilité des jeunes en Europe et à l’international
  8. 8. Nos conseillers.ères en information vous aideront à identifier les offres qui vous correspondent, vous aideront à préparer votre CV et écrire votre lettre de motivation, vous offrir la possibilité de préparer votre entretien. Besoin de préparer votre candidature ? Où chercher un job, un stage, une alternance ? contact@crij.org 05 61 21 20 20 Sur RDV 08 Le guide « trouver un job » complète les annonces de jobs disponibles sur www.crij.org
  9. 9. Nos conseillers.ères vous aideront à trouver la meilleure formule d’engagement au regard de votre projet et de votre disponibilité. Besoin de trouver une mission de service civique ? Envie de vous engager pour être utile ? contact@crij.org 05 61 21 20 20 Sur RDV 09 Et pourquoi vous ne feriez vous pas une mission dans le réseau Info Jeunes ?
  10. 10. Des forfaits de ski à tarifs réduits, pour les stations de la chaine pyrénéenne. Nous vous offrons également la possibilité de réserver votre séjour UCPA par notre intermédiaire, été – hiver, pour tous les passionnés de sport. Séjours sportifs, forfaits de ski, stages UCPA Vous aimez le sport et les activités de plein air ? contact@crij.org 05 61 21 50 50 Sur RDV 10 Retrouvez l’ensemble de l’offre culturelle dans notre espace, 17 rue de Metz
  11. 11. RETROUVEZ NOUS SUR LES RESEAUX SOCIAUX L'équipe du CRIJ Occitanie

