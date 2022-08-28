Successfully reported this slideshow.
Architecture Design in Software Engineering

Aug. 28, 2022
Architecture Design in Software Engineering

Aug. 28, 2022
Engineering

IOE, TU
Software Engineering

IOE, TU
Software Engineering

Engineering

Architecture Design in Software Engineering

  1. 1. Architecture Design Chapter 3
  2. 2. Software Design • Design activity begins when SRS document for software is available • Design is the first step towards solution domain from problem domain • Design can accurately translate customer’s requirement into a finished software product • Software Design is the practice of taking a specification of externally observable behavior and adding details needed for actual computer system implementation, including human interaction, task management and data management skills.
  3. 3. Importance of Design • System model • Help you understand requirement better • Prevents redundancy and increases reusability • Points out the risk of which you have no idea
  4. 4. Software Design Framework
  5. 5. Software Architecture • The design process for identifying the sub-systems making up a system and the framework for sub-system control and communication is architectural design. • The output of this design process is a description of the software architecture. • Software architecture is he process of defining software methods, functions, objects and the overall structure and interaction of your code so that the resulting functionality will satisfy the user’s requirements
  6. 6. Architecture Design • An early stage of the system design process. • Identifies the sub-system from large systems • Concerned with understanding how a system should be organized • It involves identifying major system components and their communications. • Represents the link between specification and design processes. • Often carried out in parallel with some specification activities.
  7. 7. Components of Architecture Design 1. Architectural design decisions 2. System organisation 3. Decomposition styles 4. Control styles
  8. 8. Architecture Design Decision • Is there a generic application architecture that can be used? • How will the system be distributed? • What architectural styles are appropriate? • What approach will be used to structure the system? • How will the system be decomposed into modules? • What control strategy should be used? • How will the architectural design be evaluated? • How should the architecture be documented?
  9. 9. System Organization • Reflects the basic strategy that is used to structure a system. • Three organizational styles are widely used: • A shared data repository style; • A shared services and servers style; • An abstract machine or layered style.
  10. 10. The Repository Model • Sub-systems making up a system must exchange information so that they work together effectively. • This may be done in two ways: • Shared data is held in a central database or repository and may be accessed by all sub- systems; • Each sub-system maintains its own database and passes data explicitly to other sub-systems. • When large amounts of data are to be shared, the repository model of sharing is most commonly used. • Suited for applications where data is generated by one sub-system and used by another.
  11. 11. • The components do not interact on their own, only through the central reposition • All the components in the system compromise for the exchange of data • New components are difficult to integrate Project Management Software
  12. 12. Application • When large volume of information is generated and has to be stored for long time • When data security is of higher importance • When the control of the system needs to be central
  13. 13. Advantages • Independent of component as they need not know their existence • Easy to accommodate change in a component • All information are centrally managed and easily available • Sub-systems need not be concerned with how data is produced Centralised management e.g. backup, security, etc. Disadvantages • Any problem in the central reposition affect whole system • Communication issues are likely to arise since compromise in inevitable • Process distribution is a challenge • Data evolution is difficult and expensive;
  14. 14. Client-Server Model • A system model where the system is organized as a set of services and associated servers and clients that access & use the services. • i.e. Distributed system model which shows how data and processing is distributed across a range of components. • The major components of this model are: 1. A set of servers that offer services to other subsystems such as printing, data management, etc. 2. A set of clients that call on services offered by the servers. 3. A network that allows clients to access these services.
  15. 15. • Mainly, client-server architecture considered as distributed system • But the logical model can be implemented on single computer • It emphasizes on separation and independence since change in server or client do not affect each other • Application: • When same service has to be provide to different clients in different location
  16. 16. • Clients may have to know the names of the available servers & the services they provide • However, servers need not know either the identity of clients and their number. • Clients accesses the service from remote procedural call using request reply protocol such as http. Youtube Architecture
  17. 17. Advantages • Distribution of data is straightforward; • Makes effective use of networked systems. May require cheaper hardware; • Easy to add new servers or upgrade existing servers. Disadvantages • No shared data model so sub-systems use different data organisation. Data interchange may be inefficient; • Redundant management in each server; • No central register of names and services - it may be hard to find out what servers and services are available.
  18. 18. Abstract Machine (Layered) Model • Used to model the interfacing of sub-systems. • Organises the system into a set of layers (or abstract machines) each of which provide a set of services. • Each layer can be thought of as an abstract machine whose machine language is defined by the services provided by the layer beneath it. • This language used is to implement the next level of abstract machine. • Supports the incremental development of sub-systems in different layers.
  19. 19. • i.e. it supports development of layers separately and independently • When a layer interface changes, only the adjacent layer is affected. • The components are changeable and portable since developed in independent approach
  20. 20. Application • When tier needs to be created to service the model. • When the key factor to consider is security. • When information has to be passes over a network.
  21. 21. Advantages • It allows the replacement of a entire faulty layer. • It provides robustness and stability • Independent portable of components is possible. • The model is flexible, scalable and maintainable Disadvantages • It is practically difficult to achieve separation between layers. • Performance can be of issue. • Data overhead and processing delay due to multiple layers • Risk of data being lost in upper layers
  22. 22. Modular Decomposition • Decomposition of sub-systems into modules or process modules is called modular decomposition. • There are two main strategies that one can use while decomposing subsystem into modules. 1. Function oriented Pipelining • A Function oriented pipelining (or data-flow model) where the system is decomposed into functional modules which transform inputs to outputs. 2. Object Oriented Decomposition • An Object oriented model where the system is decomposed into interacting object
  23. 23. Differences-Sub-system and Modules • A sub-system is a system in its own right whose operation is independent of the services provided by other sub-systems. • A module is a system component that provides services to other components but would not normally be considered as a separate system. • To produce its output it requires other’s input
  24. 24. Function Oriented Pipelining • System is decomposed into set of interacting units which has clearly defined function. • Functional transformations process their inputs to produce outputs. • May be referred to as a pipe and filter model (as in UNIX shell). • When transformations are sequential, this is a batch sequential model which is extensively used in data processing systems. • It only views system as black-box that performs high level function. • It follows top down approach mainly used for computation sensitive application • Not really suitable for interactive systems.
  25. 25. Invoice Processing System • An Invoice processing system has issued invoices to customers • Once a week, payments that have been made reconciled with the invoices • For invoices that have been paid, a receipt is issued. • For invoices that have not been paid within the allowed payment time, reminder is issued. • This model is only the part of invoice processing system
  26. 26. Advantages • Supports transformation reuse. • Intuitive organization for stakeholder communication. • Easy to add new transformations. • Relatively simple to implement as either a concurrent or sequential system. • However, requires a common format for data transfer along the pipeline and difficult to support event-based interaction.
  27. 27. Object Oriented Decomposition • Structure the system into a set of loosely coupled objects with well-defined interfaces. • Object-oriented decomposition is concerned with identifying object classes, their attributes and operations. • Objects are defined which collaborate to fulfill the requirements. • When implemented, objects are created from these classes and some control model used to coordinate object operations.
  28. 28. Invoice Processing System • This system can issue invoices to customers • receive payments & issue receipts for these payments, reminders for unpaid invoices • Object classes have names and a set of associated attributes • Operations, if any are defined in the lower part of the rectangle representing the object. • Dashed arrows indicate that an object uses the attributes or services provided by another object.
  29. 29. Advantages • Objects are loosely coupled so their implementation can be modified without affecting other objects. • The objects may reflect real-world entities because of which objects can be reused. • OO implementation languages are widely used. • However, object interface changes may cause problems and complex entities(abstract) may be hard to represent as objects.
  30. 30. Control Styles • Control styles offer a mechanism to regulate the components or routine in the software • It allows one function to access other sub-function to carry out the task • Is concerned with the control flow between sub-systems. Distinct from the system decomposition model. 1. Centralised control One sub-system has overall responsibility for control and starts and stops other sub- systems. 2. Event-based control Each sub-system can respond to externally generated events from other sub-systems or the system’s environment.
  31. 31. Centralized Control • Here, one subsystem is designated as the system controller & has responsibility for managing the execution of other sub systems. • Centralized control models fall into two classes, depending on weather the controlled sub-system execute sequentially or in parallel 1. Call return model: Here the control is passed down the hierarchy and the result is passed to the calling function or object 2. Manager model: Here one component controls the execution of other components.
  32. 32. Call Return Model • Top-down subroutine model where control starts at the top of a subroutine hierarchy and moves downwards. Applicable to sequential systems. • This model may be used at the module level to control functions and objects. • Strength-It is relatively simple to analyze control flows & work out how the system will respond to particular inputs. • Weakness- exceptions to normal operation are awkward to handle.
  33. 33. • In fig. the main program call routines 1,2 &3; Routine 1 can call Routine 1.1 & 1.2;Routine 3 can call Routines 3.1 & 3.2; & so on. • Here, control passes from a higher-level routine in the hierarchy to the lower level • Then it returns to a point where the routine was called • The currently executing subroutine has responsibility to control & can either call other routines or return control to its parents. • It is poor programming style to return to some other point in the program.
  34. 34. Manager Model • One system component controls the stopping, starting and coordination of other system processes. • Can be implemented in sequential systems as a case statement. • Applicable to concurrent systems.
  35. 35. • In fig., shows the centralized management model of control for a concurrent system. • This model is often used in “soft” real-time systems which do not have very tight time constraints. • The central controller manages the execution of set of processes associated with sensors and actuators • The system controller decides when processes should be started or stop depending on system state variables. • It checks whether other processes have produced information to be processed or pass the information to them for processing.
  36. 36. Event Driven Control • Event driven control models are driven by externally generated events where the timing of the event is outside the control of the process that handles that event. • Other event driven models include spreadsheets and production systems. • Two principal event-driven models 1. Broadcast models. An event is broadcast to all sub-systems. Any sub-system which can handle the event may do so; 2. Interrupt-driven models. Used in real-time systems where interrupts are detected by an interrupt handler and passed to some other component for processing.
  37. 37. Broadcast Model • Here an event is broadcasted to all sub- system • Any sub-system that has been programmed to handle can respond to it. • Here, a sub-system has to register an interest in specific events. • When these events occur, control is transferred to that sub-system which can handle it. • Sub-system decide which event they require, & the event of interest to them.
  38. 38. Interrupt Driven Model • Used in real-time systems where fast response to an event is essential. • There are known interrupt types with a handler defined for each type. • Each type is associated with a memory location and a hardware switch causes transfer to its handler. • Allows fast response but complex to program and difficult to validate.
  39. 39. Interrupt Driven Model • In fig., there are known number of interrupt types with the handler defined for each type. • Each interrupt is associated with a memory location where its handler’s address is stored. • When an interrupt of a particular type is received, h/w switch causes control to be transferred immediately to its handler. • This interrupt handler may then start or stop other processes in response to the event signaled by the interrupt.
  40. 40. Reference Architecture • Distributed Object Architecture • Multi-processor Architecture • Inter-organizational Distributed Computing

