www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 1/25 São Paulo – 05 / Setembro / 2017 Eurico Gushi – Cria...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 2/25 Planejamento Estratégico Colaborativo Conhecimento: ...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 3/25 I.D.M. Síntese Comunicação do Plano Estratégico
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 4/25 I.D.M. Síntese – Comunicação do Plano Estratégico O ...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 8/25 I.D.M. Análise – Grupo 5 Pessoas Planejamento Estrat...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 9/25 I.D.M. em Grupo (Colaborativo): Planejar (Pensar e D...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 10/25 Exercício Modelo (I.D.M. em Grupo de até 5 Pessoas)...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 11/25 Metodologia I.D.M. – Quatro Partes (Perguntas Básic...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 12/25 4º. Ideias 3º. Diagnóstico 2º. Objetivo  Plano A ...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 13/25 I.D.M. Análise (Planejar)  I.D.M. Síntese (Comunic...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 14/25 1º 2º 3º 4º Pikachu (Pokémon) Análise: • Esboço / R...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 15/25 Praticar (I.D.M. em Grupo de até 5 Pessoas) Planeja...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 16/25 Desdobramentos do I.D.M. I.D.M.s das Partes
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 20/25 Curso Avançado: Capacitação Facilitador de I.D.M. M...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 21/25 Mais de 5 Pessoas / Mais de 5 Opções (Brainstorming...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 22/25 I.D.M. e Inovação Colaborativa Planejamento (I.D.M....
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 24/25 • https://www.facebook.com/groups/metodologiaIDM/ •...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 25/25 São Paulo – 05 / Setembro / 2017 Eurico Gushi – Cri...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 26/25 Exemplo I.D.M.: Pet Shop de Bairro Classe B e C 4º....
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 28/25 Exemplo I.D.M.: Pequeno Distribuidor de Produtos de...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 30/25 Metodologia I.D.M. – Planejamento Estratégico Colab...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 32/25 I.D.M. da Turma 66 – Básico – 03/Set. (Tema: Priori...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
Metodologia I.D.M. Síntese Comunicar: Plano Estratégico http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br 1. Sintoma: Situação Inicia...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 35/25 1. Para Coletar Conhecimento Diminuindo a Defensivi...
www.criaviva.com.br http://metodologia-idm.blogspot.com.br/Slide 36/25 • Criador da Metodologia I.D.M. – Innovation Decisi...
Planejamento Estrategico para PME - Simples, Rápido e Prático com IDM Turma79-setembro

×