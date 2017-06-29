EXPRESSIONISM ~Kenzie Perdue
WHAT IS EXPRESSIONISM?  Expressionism is the imposition on the outside world of the describer’s concept of it.  Reality,...
EXPRESSIONISM
TWO CHIEF CHARACTERISTICS  Intense Subjectivism—the externalization of the writer’s inner feelings  Atmosphere of violen...
EXPRESSIONISM  “Aesthetic movement in which the artist expresses his inner experience through the free representation of ...
STARRYNIGHT
EXPRESSIONISM +  Most expressionists were also poets and these people could transfer (or hope to) transfer their ideas fr...
GOALS OF EXPRESSIONISM  Expressionism was characterized by intense subjectivism, a violent antipathy to society and to fa...
GOALS OF EXPRESSIONISM CONT.  Young men rebelling wrote of the conflicts between generations, sexes, and classes.  They ...
STYLE OF EXPRESSIONISM  A strong directional hand would control lights for the atmosphere  Crowded stage scenes: Block a...
EXPRESSIONISM
STYLE OF EXPRESSIONISM CONT.  Costumes are colored garishly  Distorted architecture  Staircases (see The Labyrinth)  R...
EXPRESSIONISTS  The most triumphant American playwright: Eugene O’Neill  Sophie Treadwell  Elmer Rice
EUGENE O’NEILL  Between 1920 and 1943, he completed 20 long plays.  He would write many of his plays (manuscripts) half ...
EUGENEO’NEILL
EUGENE O’NEILL CONT.  His plays were derived directly from the scarring effects of his family’s tragic relationships.  P...
EUGENE O’NEILL  Tragic view on life based on family and ‘bad’ relationships.  3 wives, 2 of whom divorced.  Eldest son ...
EUGENE O’NEILL CONT.  First American to regard the stage as a literary medium.  The only American playwright to ever rec...
SOPHIE TREADWELL  Playwright, journalist, women’s rights advocate, and novelist.  Wrote 40 plays.  Best-known play—1928...
SOPHIETREADWELL
ELMER RICE  “The Adding Machine” (1923) which satired the growing regimentation of man in the machine age.  “Street Scen...
ELMERRICE
SHORT EXPRESSIONIST TEXTS  Sphinx and Strawman  Sancta Susanna  From Morn to Midnight
EXPRESSIONISM’S FALL  Language of the drama is also responsible for its demise.  The intensely personal and lyric qualit...
EXPRESSIONISM’S FALL CONT.  Expressionist drama is overall pretty untheatrical.  There are long, lyrical monologues and ...
CONSULTED~  “Expressionism.” The Reader‘s Encyclopedia of World Drama. John Gassner and Edward Quinn. New York: Thomas Y....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Expressionism

42 views

Published on

Student created presentation on Expressionism for the theatre history unit in Ms. Hymer's Drama 1/2 class

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Expressionism

  1. 1. EXPRESSIONISM ~Kenzie Perdue
  2. 2. WHAT IS EXPRESSIONISM?  Expressionism is the imposition on the outside world of the describer’s concept of it.  Reality, in general, has no meaning for an expressionist.  Everything is brought forth from within one’s self.  Everything is deliberately and purposefully distorted since it comes from one’s point of view.
  3. 3. EXPRESSIONISM
  4. 4. TWO CHIEF CHARACTERISTICS  Intense Subjectivism—the externalization of the writer’s inner feelings  Atmosphere of violence directed largely against the family as the basis of society
  5. 5. EXPRESSIONISM  “Aesthetic movement in which the artist expresses his inner experience through the free representation of objective facts.”  Individual intellectual conceptions—originated in European painting and brought to US by painters (the term and culture).
  6. 6. STARRYNIGHT
  7. 7. EXPRESSIONISM +  Most expressionists were also poets and these people could transfer (or hope to) transfer their ideas from poetry to the people through theater.  Confusion about the term, ‘expressionism,’ arose because it could be used in literature, music, architecture, and art, along with drama.  The term was first used by French painter, Julien- Aguuste Herve in 2901, but it didn’t achieve general acceptance/usage until later.
  8. 8. GOALS OF EXPRESSIONISM  Expressionism was characterized by intense subjectivism, a violent antipathy to society and to families.  Criticism of society by means of an analysis of its hypocritical attitudes towards sex as well.  To emote the broadest range of feelings, to express the ecstasy of the playwright.
  9. 9. GOALS OF EXPRESSIONISM CONT.  Young men rebelling wrote of the conflicts between generations, sexes, and classes.  They wrote about taboo subjects, such as incest and patricide.
  10. 10. STYLE OF EXPRESSIONISM  A strong directional hand would control lights for the atmosphere  Crowded stage scenes: Block actors in jagged patterns, rather than expected diagonals
  11. 11. EXPRESSIONISM
  12. 12. STYLE OF EXPRESSIONISM CONT.  Costumes are colored garishly  Distorted architecture  Staircases (see The Labyrinth)  Revolving set pieces  Treadmills  Traps  Bridges extend across the domain of the stage
  13. 13. EXPRESSIONISTS  The most triumphant American playwright: Eugene O’Neill  Sophie Treadwell  Elmer Rice
  14. 14. EUGENE O’NEILL  Between 1920 and 1943, he completed 20 long plays.  He would write many of his plays (manuscripts) half a dozen times before he was satisfied with them.  His plays were written from his personal point of view
  15. 15. EUGENEO’NEILL
  16. 16. EUGENE O’NEILL CONT.  His plays were derived directly from the scarring effects of his family’s tragic relationships.  Parents that both loved and tormented each other  Older brother that loved yet corrupted him and died of alcoholism, middle aged  Caught between love and rage for all 3
  17. 17. EUGENE O’NEILL  Tragic view on life based on family and ‘bad’ relationships.  3 wives, 2 of whom divorced.  Eldest son (from first wife) committed suicide.  Youngest son (from second wife) lived a life of emotional instability.  Daughter (from second wife) infuriated him by marrying a man his age at age 18.
  18. 18. EUGENE O’NEILL CONT.  First American to regard the stage as a literary medium.  The only American playwright to ever receive the Nobel Prize for literature.  Distinguished short plays: Band East for Cardiff, In the Zone, The Long Voyage Home, and The Man of the Caribbees.
  19. 19. SOPHIE TREADWELL  Playwright, journalist, women’s rights advocate, and novelist.  Wrote 40 plays.  Best-known play—1928 expressionist drama— ”Machinal.”  Oct 3. 1885 – Feb 20. 1970.  “Intimations for Saxophone”
  20. 20. SOPHIETREADWELL
  21. 21. ELMER RICE  “The Adding Machine” (1923) which satired the growing regimentation of man in the machine age.  “Street Scene” (1929) received the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
  22. 22. ELMERRICE
  23. 23. SHORT EXPRESSIONIST TEXTS  Sphinx and Strawman  Sancta Susanna  From Morn to Midnight
  24. 24. EXPRESSIONISM’S FALL  Language of the drama is also responsible for its demise.  The intensely personal and lyric quality can no longer find a place in our time/society.  The language of expressionism, because of its older origin/usage and lyrical composition (because it was transferred from poetry and complex expressionists’ minds) is almost/impossible to translate easily for peoples’ satisfaction.
  25. 25. EXPRESSIONISM’S FALL CONT.  Expressionist drama is overall pretty untheatrical.  There are long, lyrical monologues and are subjective in feeling, so they are almost incomprehensible, thus the end of the appeal as times wore on.  Primacy of language over plot and action even furthered the loss of interest or feeling in the plays.
  26. 26. CONSULTED~  “Expressionism.” The Reader‘s Encyclopedia of World Drama. John Gassner and Edward Quinn. New York: Thomas Y. Crowell Company, 1969. Print.  “Expressionism.” The Oxford Companion to American Literature sixth edition. Phillip W. Leininger. New York: Oxford University Press, 1995. Print.  Oskar Kokoschka. Expressionist Texts. New York: PAJ Publisher, 1986. Print.  “Expressionism.” The Cambridge Guide to Theater. Professor James Brandon. New York. Cambridge University Press. 1995. Print.

×