Facultad Jurídica, Social y Administrativa Carrera de Banca y Finanzas Rol del tutor en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendiz...
Estrategias Retos en la preparación de docentes • Capacitación continua • Manejo de plataforma • Contenidos apropiados • C...
Roles y responsabilidades del docente Guía Organizador Direccionador Coordinador Controlador Preparar material/contenido. ...
Habilidades del profesor virtual •Internet •Redes sociales •Dispositivos móviles •Software •Office •Artículos/journals •Bi...
Conclusiones - El docente tiene que estar preparado para afrontar los retos que se le presenten de una manera proactiva. -...
Rol del tutor en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje e-Learning

Trata acerca del rol del tutor en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje

Rol del tutor en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje e-Learning

  1. 1. Facultad Jurídica, Social y Administrativa Carrera de Banca y Finanzas Rol del tutor en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje e-Learning Abraham Crespo
  2. 2. Estrategias Retos en la preparación de docentes • Capacitación continua • Manejo de plataforma • Contenidos apropiados • Conocer pedagogía • Proactividad • Adaptarse al cambio • Visión y misión claras
  3. 3. Roles y responsabilidades del docente Guía Organizador Direccionador Coordinador Controlador Preparar material/contenido. Información/comunicación constante. Motivar Evaluar Retroalimentar
  4. 4. Habilidades del profesor virtual •Internet •Redes sociales •Dispositivos móviles •Software •Office •Artículos/journals •Bibliotecas virtuales
  5. 5. Conclusiones - El docente tiene que estar preparado para afrontar los retos que se le presenten de una manera proactiva. - Debe estar motivado y capacitado para lograr sus objetivos y trasladarlos a sus estudiantes para que tengan un aprendizaje significativo.

