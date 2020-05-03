Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHAPTER 4. OBSERVE NATURE GET YOUR CREATIVE JUICES FLOWING f r e e c r e a t i v e c a m p . c o m
Why? Mother Nature is the master designer of us all. Each creation we see evolved from a tiny cell. So by observing her cr...
BUT NATURE IS BORING... Are you looking in the right place? Nature can be just as fun to watch as any sports game. Maybe y...
How to observe nature starts with finding any tree. Take a closer look and see if there are any bugs crawling in its bark....
What? What to observe depends on what you find most interesting. That could be African Elephants or Lions, Black Bears in ...
Where? The best thing about Nature is that it is everywhere! You can also take this opportunity to visit your local zoo or...
Who Does This? This is not limited to Nature Lovers and Tree Huggers. Many Engineers find inspiration from Nature, as well...
SOME INSPIRING WORDS "Trees and plants always look like the people they live with, somehow." Z O R A N E A L E H U R S T O...
When? This is also easy to answer, you can observe Nature at anytime.
Tis the Law of Nature... The boss of knowing how to attract clients and customers is definitely Mother Nature. She is the ...
Next Stop...
Let's get social! F A C E B O O K T W I T T E R I N S T A G R A M @ c r e a t i v e n i c c o l e @ c r e a t i v e n i c ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter 4 - Observe Nature

51 views

Published on

Free Creative Camp Online
Chapter 4 - Observe Nature
Program designed by Niccole Rumans
https://freecreativecamp.com/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter 4 - Observe Nature

  1. 1. CHAPTER 4. OBSERVE NATURE GET YOUR CREATIVE JUICES FLOWING f r e e c r e a t i v e c a m p . c o m
  2. 2. Why? Mother Nature is the master designer of us all. Each creation we see evolved from a tiny cell. So by observing her creations we can better understand how we can be creative as humans.
  3. 3. BUT NATURE IS BORING... Are you looking in the right place? Nature can be just as fun to watch as any sports game. Maybe you need to find something in Nature that you like most?
  4. 4. How to observe nature starts with finding any tree. Take a closer look and see if there are any bugs crawling in its bark. What are those bugs doing? How?
  5. 5. What? What to observe depends on what you find most interesting. That could be African Elephants or Lions, Black Bears in the mountains or Sharks in the ocean.
  6. 6. Where? The best thing about Nature is that it is everywhere! You can also take this opportunity to visit your local zoo or wild animal park.
  7. 7. Who Does This? This is not limited to Nature Lovers and Tree Huggers. Many Engineers find inspiration from Nature, as well as Medical Researchers, Fashion Designers, and Beauty Professionals. EVERYONE AND ANYONE
  8. 8. SOME INSPIRING WORDS "Trees and plants always look like the people they live with, somehow." Z O R A N E A L E H U R S T O N
  9. 9. When? This is also easy to answer, you can observe Nature at anytime.
  10. 10. Tis the Law of Nature... The boss of knowing how to attract clients and customers is definitely Mother Nature. She is the grand artist of us all. She has many colorful expressions on all levels. From the dark and creepy to the light and flighty. So no matter the level you are on, there are ways to creatively express your self which will help you in the long run. Does that make sense?
  11. 11. Next Stop...
  12. 12. Let's get social! F A C E B O O K T W I T T E R I N S T A G R A M @ c r e a t i v e n i c c o l e @ c r e a t i v e n i c c o l e @ c r e a t i v e n i c c o l e

×